51 Hidden Gems Under $25 On Amazon Prime

I'm a bit of a subscription addict. Makeup, cooking, clothing — you name it, I've tried out the monthly box for it. But no matter how many subscriptions I opt into, try out, and cancel, there's one I'll never, ever be without. Amazon Prime is absolutely filled with hidden gems that'll change your life, and that's why I'll remain a Prime member until the day I die. Or, y'know, until they figure out a way to beam products Willy-Wonka style through your TV.

If you're also a subscriber, you know that the free two-day shipping is a life-saver. Something you might not realize? Just how many dope things are on Amazon Prime, or how affordable they actually are. In August of 2017, Amazon had roughly 918,000 Prime-eligible products in ten major categories. Tons and tons of these items are actually ridiculously clever things under $25, so you don't even have to feel guilty about adding them to your cart.

If you're looking for fast, affordable, and brilliant, and I've scoured everything from most-wished-for lists to new releases to find you the best Prime has to offer. Check out these 51 hidden gems that can be on your doorstep in two days' time.