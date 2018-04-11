52 Dope Products On Amazon Under $15

Amazon is full of amazingly awesome products and cool gadgets you’ve never heard of. There’s one problem though — some of them can be quite pricy. Unless you’re a total baller, you’re not going to be able afford a high-end cappuccino maker or a $250 blender. However, there are actually plenty of affordable products on Amazon if you know where to look.

They fall into every category. You can find kitchen gadgets, household products, cosmetics, shampoos, electronics, car accessories, and other fantastic items — all for under $15. And just because they’re cheap doesn’t mean they're low-quality. You can find plenty of dope products that won’t break the bank, and many of them have innovative functions that make life more convenient. For example, have you ever tried a hair dryer that curls and styles while you blow it out? Or how about a cutting board that has a built-in tray to store cheeses or meats?

There are also lots of hidden beauty gems, too — some of which have bizarre ingredients; toothpastes made with activated charcoal, for instance. Or how about a face mask that's formulated with bits of gold dust?

If you're intrigued, check out this gallery of some of the most spectacular products on Amazon for under $15.