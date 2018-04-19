52 Hidden Gems On Amazon Practical People Will Love

You might think that after two years of writing articles about genius things on Amazon, I would have seen it all by now. But it's quite the contrary. Amazon is a seemingly endless supply of trending products, recent listings, and epic but low-key items just waiting for someone to find them. With a selection of over 400 million products (and that number is only growing year by year), Amazon always has something new and intriguing to offer — which, if you're as practical as I am, might not be enough to hit the buy button. Of course, once you hear how functional they are, you'll be glad you did.

1. These Cleaning Towels That Work Using Nothing But Water

Nano Towels, $25 (Pack of 4), Amazon

Because they're made from a proven breakthrough cloth technology, Nano Towels thoroughly clean virtually any surface using nothing but water. It works on glass, mirrors, tile, wood, stainless steel, chrome, metal, granite, and porcelain to remove anything from dust to serious dirt, and because they're totally free of harmful chemicals, they're a lot safer for children and pets. One reviewer writes: "Got my nano towels today and I've been a cleaning fool. The damn thing really works."

2. A Wrinkle-Removing Spray That Won’t Damage Fabrics

Magic Wrinkle Remover Spray, $8, Amazon

You’ll never be late again thanks to this spray that immediately releases wrinkles with just a quick spritz — no iron necessary. Its formula makes wrinkles disappear without damaging fabric by relaxing the fibers so that they return to their initial shape. While it might sound too good to be true, it has a four-star rating and plenty of rave reviews to back up its claims.

3. These Foot Pads That Promote Relaxation And Miraculously Improve Sleep

Purify Creators, Advanced 2-In-1 Foot Pads, $24 (For A 28 Pack), Amazon

FDA-certified to relieve stress and improve sleep, these two-in-one foot pads are ideal for anyone looking to for all-natural techniques to get a better night’s rest. Made with 100 percent natural herbs including wood vinegar powder, bamboo vinegar extract, and vegetable fiber, this product promotes relaxation and energy without introducing any chemicals into your body. One fan of the foot pads declared that after using them, “I slept like a baby.” After just a few days of use, reviewers began to notice positive changes in their sleep and more energy as well. And with 28 pairs in this pack, it’s a great overall deal as well.

4. This Long Shower Scrubber So You Can Reach Your Back By Yourself

Aquis Exfoliating Back Scrubber, $12, Amazon

This double-sided back scrubber has a long, strap-like shape and handles on both ends, so you can clean hard-to-reach areas like your back and neck. One side is made from a soft massaging microfiber while the other feels like a loofah for easy exfoliation. It's also machine washable and designed to repel moisture, so it'll stay fresh in your shower.

5. A Reusable, Microwavable Heating Pad For Muscle Relief

TheraPAQ Neck And Shoulder Pain Relief Heating Pad, $28, Amazon

Pop this heating pad in the microwave for a few seconds and position it around your neck and shoulders for instant achy muscle and injury relief. This extra-large soft wrap has a removable fleece cover and is designed to sit so perfectly over your neck that you’ll forget you have it on. The interior is filled with non-scented natural clay micro-beads that retain heat better to give you a longer lasting DIY physical therapy session. And you don’t have to limit your usage to heat or to your neck and shoulders. Store it in the freezer for a few minutes and this pad can be used for cold therapy on any area of your body that needs it.

6. A Strong Resistance Exercise Band With Plenty of Stretch

FOMI, 7 Ring Stretch And Resistance Exercise Band, $14, Amazon

If you’ve never heard of this seven ring resistance exercise band, you are seriously missing out. Made from TPE rubber for maximum elasticity, this band is the perfect complement to any muscle- or strength-building workout. Available in three different resistances (light, medium, and strong), you’ll be able to find the perfect one for your workout style and fitness goals. And fans of this band rave, “I LOVE THESE BANDS… Everyone must try them!!!”

7. This Travel Organizer That Keeps All Of Your Electronic Accessories Carefully Organized And Protected Against Damage

BUBM Travel Accessories Organizer, $13, Amazon

There’s nothing practical about throwing a wad of cords in your carry-on, but we all seem to do it. Not anymore thanks to this nylon travel organizer. The padded exterior unclips to reveal a carefully segmented case designed to hold cords, SD card, flash drives, and more. Inside you’ll discover a large zippered pocket, five cord slots, two mesh pockets, and four elastic holders. It measures just under 10 inches by 6 inches and comes in four colors to match the rest of your luggage.

8. This Durable Hand Towel That Multitasks As A Lid Grip, Pot Holder, and Tool Caddy

Campanelli Products, Cooking Buddy, $15, Amazon

While most kitchen tools feel like unnecessary gimmicks, reviews rave that the Cooking Buddy is an actual “must-have for the kitchen.” Part hand towel meets pot holder, the buddy is made from a long cotton body with silicone inserts attached at both ends. The terry acts like a barrier between the skin and a trivet for hot dishes, while the silicone ends are heat resistant up to 500 degrees. Best of all it’s completely machine washable and can hang over your oven door when not in use. You can even pick from 15 colors to match your decor.

9. A Handheld Vegetable Slicer And Spiralizer That Makes Healthy Veggie Noodles

Paderno World Cuisine Vegetable Slicer, $8, Amazon

This two-bladed handheld vegetable slicer and spiralizer has a flat blade that makes ribbons and accordion cuts and a julienne slicer for strands and noodles. Turn any vegetable side dish into a far more exciting affair using this simple tool that sits in your hand for more precise cutting and slicing. It’s made from BPA-free plastic and is dishwasher friendly and compact enough to not take up space in your kitchen cabinet.

10. These Handy Travel Bottles With A Leak-Proof Design Perfect For Your Next Trip

iNeibo, Silicone Travel Bottles (5 Pack), $14, Amazon

These handy silicone travel bottles take the guesswork out of planning for your next trip, and make it easy to tote your favorite shampoos, conditioners and soaps with you on your upcoming excursions. Made with food-grade silicone and a leak-proof design, these bottles won’t spill or leak in your suitcase no matter how much they are jostled. You can even customize them with individual labels so you can easily keep track of which product you put in each bottle.

11. This Powerful Shoe Protectant That Works Like A Charm On Any Shoe Material

Kiwi, Kiwi Shoe Protectant, $9, Amazon

If you want your favorite pair of shoes to stay fresh and clean, you should have a good shoe protectant in your life. This stain-repellent spray from Kiwi provides the protection you need to go about your day-to-day without worrying that your shoes will get scuffed or destroyed when you’re not looking. And this protectant goes beyond just shoes. Reviewers say this product works wonders on everything from leather car seats, to velvet ballet flats, to a classic pair of white high-top sneakers. One fan of the shoe protectant goes as far as to say it’s so valuable it is “worth its weight in gold!” We’ll let you be the judge.

12. A Wallet & Passport Holder Designed With Tech That Keeps Your Identity Safe

Travelambo RFID Blocking Wallet, $12, Amazon

Protect your most vital personal information, including your banking cards, passport, and driver’s license info, with this RFID-blocking wallet, which is designed to keep electronic pickpockets from scanning your info. The wallet itself is also lightweight and perfect for travel, but also spacious with enough slots for two to three passports, credit cards, ID cards, money and coins, keys, a cell phone pouch, and a pen holder. It comes in 19 colors and is extremely soft and durable.

13. A Two-In-One Odor Eliminator And Phone Charger For Your Car

Nova 2-In-1 Ionic Car Air Purifier, $25, Amazon

Kill two birds with one stone: this car air purifier kills bacteria, viruses, and nasty odors and removes dust and pollen from the air by generating safe levels of ozone. It also features two 2.1 amp USB ports that can quickly charge your phone and/or tablet (at the same time). This device plugs into your car adapter port and ensures both you and your travel companion always have a sweet-smelling ride and fully charged phones.

14. This Travel Mug That Doubles As A French Press Coffee Maker

Bodum Travel Tea and Coffee Press, $27, Amazon

This isn't your average travel mug. The Bodum tumbler keeps your drink hot for hours and spill-free with a stainless steel insulation and locking lid — but it also allows you to make French press coffee right in the cup. It comes with a built-in plunger, so all you have to do is add coffee grounds and water for a fresh-brewed cup anywhere. One reviewer calls it "the best travel mug out there."

15. This Motorized Cleaner Washes And Dries Makeup Brushes In Seconds

Mevolic Makeup Brush Cleaner and Dryer, $37, Amazon

This wireless makeup brush cleaner runs on batteries and thoroughly washes and dries all your brushes quickly. It comes with eight rubber holders that fit any handle size, and reviewers are raving: "My brushes are like new! I'm so impressed....what an excellent invention." The whole process only takes 20 seconds, and the splash guard prevents any messes.

16. This Portable Charger That’s Perfect For When Your Phone Is Running Dangerously Low

imuto, Portable Phone Charger with Digital LED Display, $30, Amazon

If you’re the type of person who always seems to have a drained phone battery, this portable phone charger is something you need in your life. Compatible with most phone types, this is an essential item to have on you when you’re out and about. This device can fuel an iPhone 6 nearly eight times over without needing to be recharged, and has a digital LED display that tells you exactly how much battery is left in the charger. Lightweight and easy to bring with you anywhere, this charger will save you the next time you’re running low and far from an outlet.

17. These Heat-Resistant Oven Mitts That’ll Keep Your Hands And Arms Protected Every Step Of The Way

YINENN Heat Resistant Oven Mitts, $20, Amazon

Using the grill can add an extra burst of flavor and satisfaction to your meals, but it can also be risky unless you’ve got a reliable pair of BBQ mitts like these. Built to be flame-resistant up to 932 degrees Fahrenheit and made with the same material that firefighters use for thermal protection, these ultra-strong mitts were designed to withstand pretty much anything. They’re also great to use even for everyday cooking and baking, and can keep your fingers, hands, and sensitive skin safe even when you’re just handling hot pots or cookie sheets.

18. This Sturdy Clip So You Can Hang Your Bag Virtually Anywhere

Clipa 2 Purse Hanger, $16, Amazon

Never again put your bag on a dirty public floor. The Clipa 2 stores on your strap and opens when you need it, so you can hang your pocketbook over bathroom stalls, on bars, on the edges of tables, and around car headrests. It comes in five colors and is made from triple-plated high-strength alloy, so it supports even the heaviest of purses.

19. These Brilliant Adjustable Clips For Blanket Bandits And Sliding Sheets

Bed Band, $14 (Set of 4), Amazon

Whether you're plagued by runaway elastic sheets or a partner who won't quit stealing the covers, there's Bed Bands — easy-to-install adjustable clips that keep your bedding right where you want it. The cordlock button allows you to control the tension, and the clips stay put on just about any fabric. The Amazon page has over 4,000 reviewers who now can't live without them.

20. This 3-In-1 Tool For The Avocado Lover

Vremi 3 in 1 Avocado Tool, $10, Amazon

Whether you make a lot of guacamole or think any salad is improved with avocado (duh), there's this Vremi three-in-one tool. It cuts, de-pits, and slices safely and efficiently, and it's dishwasher safe for easy clean-up.

21. A Safe Place To Put Your Phone While It's Charging

ECHOGEAR Outlet Shelf, $15, Amazon

Whether it's for your phone, electric toothbrush, Echo Dot, speaker, or Wifi hub, the ECHOGEAR outlet shelf is a genius storage solution. It installs just like any outlet cover, holds up to ten pounds, and provides a sturdy surface with a built-in cable management system. One reviewer writes that this is the "best invention since the toaster."

22. This Sleek Automatic Mug Warmer That Keeps Your Tea Or Coffee Hot All Day

Nicelucky Mug Warmer, $21, Amazon

Keep your drink at precisely 131 degrees all day with this Nicelucky mug warmer. It ensures that your tea and coffee (or mug of soup, or the office cheese dip) is hot no matter how long you leave it sitting, and it automatically shuts off when the mug is removed. Because it's waterproof, it's also really easy to clean and can withstand spills.

23. This Damage-Free Way To Hang Posters On Any Surface

GoodHangups, $15 (8 Pack), Amazon

We can all thank Shark Tank for yet another brilliant invention: GoodHangups. These magnetic stickers won't damage your walls, but they will allow you to hang posters, notes, and pictures on any surface. They can be removed and reused, and come with eight tiny magnets to match the receptive stickers.

24. A Good Night’s Rest Is Just A Cozy Pillow Away

Blissful Serenity Bamboo Alternative Down Pillow, $35 (King), Amazon

Just how comfortable is this alternative down pillow? Described as a “real winner” from one reviewer and “the best pillow ever” by another, it’s definitely one of the best hidden gems you’ll find on this list. That’s because it’s made with memory foam and a hypoallergenic bamboo cover, which sets it apart from other alternative down pillows that are just feathers. This gives it more of a supportive feel, which is perfect for sleepers who want a pillow that really molds to their shape, but also makes it second to none for troubled sleepers, especially those with chronic neck and back pain or TMJ.

25. A Pre-Diluted Essential Oil Roll-On For Stress That Does The Blending Work For You

Plant Therapy Worry Free Synergy, $10, Amazon

Apply this essential oil blend to your wrists anytime you feel anxious or stressed out and breathe in deeply. A cocktail of soothing oils like lavender, ylang ylang, and marjoram work to relieve tension and flood your mind with positive vibes. But the real draw here is that this easy-to-apply essential oil roll-on is a mess-free solution, one that comes already diluted with coconut oil so that you don’t have to turn your kitchen into a chemistry lab. Reviewers say this is a high-quality oil that’s perfect for relaxation, helps them sleep better, and can be used in a diffuser, as well.

26. A Pack Of Seamless Hipster Underwear That Won’t Give You Panty Lines

Mae No Show Hipsters, $20 (3 Pack), Amazon

You can wear these hipster panties under any type of clothing, including leggings and yoga pants, and they won’t show through. They’re made of a comfortable polyester and spandex blend that makes them extra stretchy, and since they’re totally seamless, they won’t give you any panty lines. They come in packs of three and are available in multiple color combinations, including a neutral set.

27. This Genius Rotating Power Strip That Plugs Right Into Your Wall

ECHOGEAR On-Wall Power Strip, $18, Amazon

This ECHOGEAR strip plugs right into your wall to reduce clutter and to power so many things at once. The AC three-prong outlets rotate so you can plug in bulky adapters without blocking other things, and it's got two USB ports for fast, efficient charging. It's even got a built-in surge protector.

28. This Moisturizer, Foundation, And Sunscreen In One

bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel, $25, Amazon

People are losing it over bareMinerals Complexion Rescue, because it's a moisturizer, a sheer-to-medium foundation, and a 30 SPF sunscreen all in one. It's even great for sensitive skin, and reviewers say it's buildable and actually helps to improve complexion over time. Eight different skin tone colors are available for purchase.

29. This Wire-Free Bra That Lifts And Supports As Well As One With Underwire

Warner's Easy Does It Wire-Free Bra (Sizes XS-XXL), $22-28, Amazon

The older I get, the more I realize that there's nothing more practical than a wireless bra. Warner's Easy Does It doesn't have any underwire. Instead, it uses seamless all-over stretch fabric and molded cups to shape, lift, cover, and support. It's also designed to look smooth under clothing and comes in a bunch of cute colors.

30. An Innovative Kitchen Tool Set That Stacks Together To Save Space

Joseph Joseph, Stacking Kitchen Tool Set, $27, Amazon

When it comes to your kitchen, can you ever have enough space? With this innovative kitchen tool set, you’ll have access to everything you need to cook up a storm: a slotted spatula, spaghetti server, slotted spoon and solid spoon ladle, all housed in one space-saving storage stand. You can easily tuck this stackable set in the corner of your kitchen to make room for your pots, pans and cutting board, and then pull it out when you need it. Fans of this product are quick to praise how useful it is: “these are so handy, literally they are in my hand every day.”

31. A Shower Towel That Stays In Place Around Your Body

DII Microfiber Shower Wrap, $11, Amazon

This shower wrap is ideal for dorm bathrooms, gym showers, and other group scenarios, though it’s plush and comfy enough that you might just want to wear it all-day around your home. It wraps around your body with snug elastic that won’t pinch, so you’ll have peace of mind that it won’t fall. Made of absorbent microfiber, it’s super lightweight and soft to the touch. It’s available in a ton of colors and cute patterns, too.

32. A Portable Blender That Makes Smoothies Or Protein Shakes

PopBabies Blender, $32, Amazon

Very quiet, completely versatile, and totally portable, this blender is strong enough to pulverize ice, fruits, vegetables, and seeds. It's great for protein shakes, juices, smoothies, sauces, marinades, and salad dressings. It even comes with an ice cube tray, and works in as little as 20 seconds. It's easy to clean and dishwasher-safe.

33. A Set Of High Heel Pads That Prevent Foot Pain And Blisters

Gentee High Heel Pads, $10 (8 Pack), Amazon

These high heel pads can prevent serious foot pain during a day or night out. The soft gel inserts prevent shoes from rubbing against your feet, and they can even relieve metatarsal pain and prevent aches from plantar fasciitis. Each pad is made with silica gel and has a velvet-like lining that absorbs sweat and prevents your feet from touching the silicone. And, they’re basically infinitely reusable, since you can toss them in the wash.

34. These Packing Cubes That Squeeze The Air Out So You Can Fit More

Compression Packing Cubes, $33 (Set of 6), Amazon

Save space in your suitcase and keep everything organized with these compression packing cubes. The expandable nylon bags have mesh panels that squeeze all the air out, so you can fit way more, and they've got handles for easy carrying. They come in tons of different colors and set options, and even comes with a laundry bag.

35. No-Show Nylon Socks That Provide Amazing Arch Support And Go With Every Outfit

Jarseen No Show Nylon Socks, $15 (2 Pairs), Amazon

Not only do these no-show nylon socks provide arch support, but they’re pretty much invisible so you can wear them with pretty much any shoe. These even-lower-than-ankle socks are made with 3-D sponge cushion — yes, actual cushions on your poor, tired feet — and have arch support and a breathable nylon layer to keep feet cool. There’s even an anti-odor invisible silicone patch for heels. Wear these under high heels, loafers, ballet flats, and even ballet slippers — they’re that easy to conceal.

36. This Sponge And Brush Set Will Make It Easy To Clean Virtually Everything

LuxeUp Scrubber Sponge and Brush Set, $17, Amazon

Don’t let stains or other stubborn caked-on grime wreak havoc around your home. Using this brush and scrubber set not only makes your chores super easy, but it’s versatile in ways you probably never expected. Each package comes with five antibacterial silicone scrubbers, plus 10 scouring pads and a long-handled silicone brush, perfect for getting into tough-to-reach areas and cleaning them up properly. But the other cool thing is that the scrubbers can also be used as coasters or as fruit and vegetable cleaners. Plus, because of their soft bristles, some users have even used them as part of their skincare routine to exfoliate.

37. This Magnetic Headphone Organizer That Will Hold Your Earbuds In Place When You Exercise

Spark, Magnetic Headphone and Earbud Organizer, $12, Amazon

This magnetic headphone and earbud organizer makes working out with your headphones in your ears so much easier. Easily string your earbuds through the back of this holder, and then clip the device to your clothes using its powerful magnet. No matter how much you move, you won’t have to worry about your headphones falling out or tangling. This durable clip holder can stand up to your most intense workout, which reviewers say makes it, “absolutely worth the money.”

38. These No-Spill Silicone Lids That Create An Airtight Seal

Silicone Suction Lids, $24 (6 Pack), Amazon

Quit searching endlessly for storage containers and their matching covers. These silicone lids create an airtight seal with their suction cup-like design, and they prevent spills in your refrigerator or while traveling. They come in six sizes, so they fit everything from pots to glasses, and they're BPA-free, dishwasher safe, and heat resistant up to 450 degrees.

39. This Fantastically Convenient Collapsible Salad Bowl Keeps Lettuce Fresh

Smart Planet Eco Collapsible Salad Bowl, $15, Amazon

The hard part about bringing green salad to the office for lunch is that the veggies start making the lettuce soggy and wilted. Enter this genius portable salad bowl that stores toppings in handy separate compartments above the lettuce so you can wait to toss them in until you’re ready to eat. There’s also a special container for the dressing, along with a plastic spork that goes under the lid. Best of all, when you’re done eating you can rinse it off and collapse the bowl down into a small compact space to throw into your work bag.

40. An Activated Charcoal And Bamboo Carbon Bag That Eliminates Odors Without Fragrance

Comtalek Natural Air Freshener, $8, Amazon

Instead of trying to cover up odors with with a heavy fragrance, try this natural air freshener that attacks odors using activated charcoal and bamboo carbon, both of which are completely natural, effective at absorbing odors, and don’t contain sweet sickly smells of their own. Simply place this non-toxic bag where you need it — it lasts up to 2 years.

41. This T-Shirt Board That Makes Doing Your Laundry Fun, No Lie

BoxLegend, Folding T-Shirt Board, $20, Amazon

Doing your laundry is never a fun thing to cross off your to-do list. But, when your laundry is out of the dryer and you’re nearly home free, this folding t-shirt board can make a tedious task way easier. Just lay your t-shirt flat on the board and follow the order of operations. This product is a breeze to use and even folds flat so that you can store it pretty much anywhere. Maybe laundry doesn’t have to be a pain, after all.

42. This Magic Towel Has Special Microfibers That Makes Your Hair Dry Extra Fast

DuraComfort Hair Towel, $15, Amazon

If you’re the practical type that appreciates efficiency, you will be obsessed with this miracle hair towel that reduces the amount of time it takes you blow dry your hair by a whopping 50 percent. This astonishing feat is accomplished via specially designed microfibers that absorb moisture, cutting down on how much time you spend pointing the hairdryer at it. The result is much faster mornings where you’re out the door quicker, on top of reduced heat damage to your hair.

43. An Alarm Clock That Works So Well You’ll Never Be Late Again

Sonic Alert, Sonic Bomb Loud Dual Alarm Clock, $31, Amazon

This Sonic Alert dual alarm clock is the real deal. With an extra loud alarm, built-in pulsating alarm lights and the ability to literally shake you awake, this product will ensure you never miss your wake-up time ever again. Simply set your alarm for when you want to wake up and then place the bed shaker in your bed with you. Even if you’re a sound sleeper, don’t worry, this alarm clock will still work. One fan of the alarm goes as far as to say, “If you can sleep through this then you may not be alive.” How’s that for a wake-up call?

44. A Phenomenally Useful Strainer Attaches Directly Onto To Your Boiling Pot

Kitchen Gizmo Snap 'N Strain Strainer, $15, Amazon

Pouring your pasta into a strainer in the sink, letting it drain, waiting for it to cool, pouring it back into the pot, washing the strainer, and finally washing the pot is anything but practical. This brilliant clip-on strainer reduces that process down to one easy move, allowing you to strain your noodles and veggies directly from the main pot. The portable strainer cuts down on steam burns and other hazards that can arise from transferring food while also mitigating splashing and taking up less space in the cupboard.

45. These Ingenious Gardening Gloves Have Built-In Raking Claws

RVZHI Garden Genie Gloves With Claws, $8, Amazon

At last, a pair of gloves and gardening tools all in one. These genius rubber gloves have built-in claws on four of the fingers on one hand, leaving the other free to do picking and pruning. The finger claws are made with an ultra-durable ABS plastic that makes them perfect for digging, planting, raking, and other gardening tasks. The gloves are super breathable with non-slip construction and a puncture-resistant design.

46. This Bathtub Drainer Is Shockingly Simple To Clean

TubShroom Drainer, $13, Amazon

Cleaning out the tub drainer is pretty much the grossest job on the planet; however, this genius gadget makes the task infinitely more bearable. Due to the drainer’s mushroom shape, water can flow around it, funneling hair around a lip on the bottom where it’s completely out of view. That means no more wadding up tissue paper and wiping soggy messes up from the bottom of the tub. As a bonus, the device will prevent clogged drains too.

47. This Innovative Hair Clip Lets You Cut Your Locks At Home With Perfection

Creaclip Original Set, $21, Amazon

Since the average cost for a haircut at a salon these days hovers around a gajillion dollars, this hair clip will save you money while also making your bangs look boss. The clever rotating level switches at every 22 degrees, creating meticulous, even cuts from side to side. The kit comes with two sizes — a small straight one for basic trims and a large curved one for softer styling — both of which have easy-to-follow edges to use as a guide.

48. A Curling Iron That Also Detangles And Can Straighten Your Hair

Phoebe Curling Iron Brush, $28, Amazon

You can brush, curl, and even straighten your hair with this curling iron brush that has nylon bristles. It can heat up to 430 degrees Fahrenheit, so the iron brush can tame even the thickest, waviest hair. Ultimately, using this tool instead of both a brush and a curling iron minimizes heat damage and breakage over time. Plus, it has a long, cool tip to prevent you from burning yourself.

49. A Chemical-Free Hair Clog Remover For Drains

Green Gobbler Drain Snake, $6, Amazon

Long hair, don’t care — except for when all of that hair clogs your drain and could damage your pipes. This simple-to-use drain snake has an extra-long 22 inch design and is made from strong, durable plastic. Insert it into your drain and keep going (and going) until it retrieves every clump of hair. Use the Green Gobbler in kitchen sinks, bathroom sinks, and shower stalls.

50. A Cuticle Oil Pen That Makes It A Snap To Soften And Hydrate Nails

Magique Cuticle Oil Pen & Cuticle Softener, $11, Amazon

Keeping your cuticles moisturized, soft, and healthy is 100 times easier when you know in advance it won’t involve messy oil spills. This cuticle pen is rich in vitamins A and E and is vegan and free of chemicals. It comes in a click pen applicator that delivers oil directly onto your cuticle and nail, preventing cuticles from peeling and splitting, eliminating hangnails, and strengthening brittle nails. Keep this pen in your purse and whip it out anytime your rough cuticles start to get on your last nerve.

51. An Emergency Car Escape Tool That Can Cut Seat Belts Or Break Windows

Resqme The Original Keychain Car Escape Tool, $10, Amazon

Almost 2,000 reviewers have given this escape tool five stars with buyers calling it a “necessity for any keychain.” The compact tool, which can attach to any keyring or rearview mirror, doubles as both a seat belt cutter and a window breaker in case of emergencies. An actual life-saving tool, it was initially created for first responded. Now available for the public, it not only works for submerged cards, but children trapped in hot cars or car fires.

52. A Noise-Cancelling Earplug Set That Will Protect Your Hearing And Ears

ZWolf, High Fidelity Reusable Earplug Set, $15, Amazon

The world is a loud, loud place. And, too often, when you most need earplugs, none seem to be around. With a practical carrying case you can take with you wherever you go, these reusable earplugs are a fantastic purchase. Easily store them in their carrying case and clip it to your bag or purse so that you always know where to find them. This set comes with everything you need, including two pairs of earplugs: a noise-canceling earplug for total silence, and a more mild, filtered earplug that muffles noise. Your ears will thank you for these.

