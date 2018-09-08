52 Of The Most Brilliant Products On Amazon

There are a lot of little annoyances in life I figure I just have to put up with, but then along comes a genius product that proves me wrong. Case in point: a toaster with a window. I'm always guesstimating if the toast has been in there long enough to reach the right amount of golden brown, but if there's a window on the side of the toaster? I can see it with my own eyes. (Yes, I realize toast "done-ness" is the definition of a first world problem.) That toaster is one of the most brilliant products on Amazon. (Well, in my opinion.) And I've got good news: there's a whole slew of other genius products on this list too.

Want a sneak peek of some of these products?

Of course you do. There's a futurist-looking mask that uses light waves to zap acne and soothe inflammation. There's a lightbulb specifically designed to compliment your body's natural circadian rhythms so you get a good night's sleep. There are high heel protectors so you don't sink into the grass on your best friend's wedding day.

Okay, I won't give it all away. Click through for these products that'll solve life's little annoyances in the most clever and unexpected of ways.