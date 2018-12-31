52 Popular Things Under $20 On Amazon Prime That Are Total Bargains

It's not every day that you find a true bargain. In stores, things are often overpriced. On the internet, prices are inflated to compensate for any "free" shipping that's offered, or other times the shipping is half the cost of what you're ordering. Luckily with Amazon, not only is it easy to find real bargains on everyday items, but many of the genius products on Amazon also qualify for Prime's free shipping. And best of all, the prices aren't inflated, meaning that the price you see on Amazon is likely equal or less than the price you'll find elsewhere.

And while Prime's yearly fee may seem like a steep price to pay just for free shipping, take a moment and think about it. For one thing: you can get last-minute gifts in less than 48 hours. Or you can just get things for yourself...in less than 48 hours. Whether you're looking for a handheld immersion blender with a motor that won't quit, or a stackable rack that keeps your cans and jars organized, there are tons of awesome products on Amazon with thousands of positive reviews to choose from. And these are all under $20 — which means you can't get any more of a bargain than that.

1 The Set Of Knives That Are Completely Non-Stick Faberware Knife Set (Set of 12) $11 Amazon See on Amazon Sticky ingredients like garlic can get stuck to your knives, but each stainless steel knife in the Faberware knife set is coated with non-stick resin so that your prep work won't get impeded. Each set comes with 11 knives ranging from a 3.5-inch paring knife to an 8-inch chef's knife, and the handles are ergonomically designed to sit comfortably in your hands.

3 The USB Car Charger That Reduces Charging Time Up To 70 Percent Capshi Car Charger $14 Amazon See on Amazon Each USB port in the Capshi car charger is quick charging and claims to help reduce the time it takes to charge your devices by up to 70 percent. The soft LED light helps you easily find each port in the dark or while you're driving (but please, let your passenger do that part), and the durable aluminum casing helps prevent any accidental damage should this charger ever wind up on the floor or dropped.

4 A Baking Mat That Doesn't Require Any Oil To Be Non-Stick Velesco Silicone Baking Mat $15 Amazon See on Amazon Instead of greasing up your pans to keep your baked goods from sticking, try using the Velesco silicone baking mat. This baking mat is made from food-safe, non-stick silicone that transfers heat to your food without getting stuck to it in the process. You can also use this mat to knead or roll dough, and it still retains its non-stick properties no matter how many times you wash it.

10 The Cutest Corkscrew Of Them All Kikkerland Elephant Corkscrew $17 Amazon See on Amazon This stainless steel elephant has two functions — its tail becomes a handy corkscrew for wine, and the nose becomes a bottle opener. It's made of durable beechwood and stainless steel, and it's a heck of a lot of fun, too.

11 The Bluetooth Headphones That Are Sweat-Proof AYL Bluetooth Headphones $16 Amazon See on Amazon Designed to be exceptionally lightweight and comfortable for working out, the AYL Bluetooth headphones can last for up to seven hours when fully charged. These Bluetooth headphones have a range of up to 10 meters so that you can walk away from your devices without losing the signal, and the earbuds also have buttons so you can also answer calls as well as change the volume and song.

14 A Planner Made With Thick No-Bleed Paper Papercode Simple Elephant Planner $19 Amazon See on Amazon The durable and soft leatherette cover on the Papercode simple elephant planner helps keep the thick, no-bleed paper safe from any stains or damage — and the entire planner is undated, so you can use it no matter what year or day it is. Plus, each order even comes with a set of ebooks to help boost your productivity, as well as a free sheet of stickers you can use throughout the planner.

16 A Handheld Immersion Blender With Two Different Speeds To Choose From BELLA Hand Immersion Blender $15 Amazon See on Amazon Use it for smoothies and guacamole, or use the BELLA hand immersion blender to make fresh tomato sauce right in the pot. This handheld immersion blender features two different speeds to choose from when preparing meals (you can even use it in plastic cups), and the ergonomic handle is comfortable to grip in your hand.

18 A Yoga Mat That Comes With Its Own Carrying Strap BalanceFrom Yoga Mat $11 Amazon See on Amazon Not only are both sides of the BalanceFrom yoga mat non-slip, but each mat comes with its own carrying strap so that transporting this mat to and from the gym is easy. This mat is also resistant to moisture, so you won't have to worry about any mildew growing after you wipe it down after a sweaty workout, and it's even thicker than average so that your knees, elbows, hips, and more can rest comfortably on the ground.

19 The Knife Sharpener That's Ultra-Compact And Portable Smith's Knife Sharpener $4 Amazon See on Amazon The non-slip rubber feet ensure that the Smith's knife sharpener stays put while you hone your knives, and unlike other sharpeners this one has two knife slots: the coarse carbide slot is for restoring the edge on dull knives, whereas the fine ceramic slot is perfect for a quick touch-up or as a finishing touch on your newly-sharpened blade.

20 A Handy Tool That Lets You Pick Up Distant Magnetic Objects Bogo Brands Magnetic Pickup Tool $15 Amazon See on Amazon Great for the garage, kitchen, workshop, or practically anywhere else, the Bogo Brands magnetic pickup tool expands out to 32 inches so that you can use the magnetic end to pick up nails, screws, needles, and more. The magnet is strong enough that it can hold up to 8 pounds of weight, and there's even a built-in LED light so you can illuminate the dark spaces you're trying to reach into (which is where you always probably happen to drop your keys).

21 The Memory Foam Pillow That Won't Leave You Overheated Linenspa Memory Foam Pillow $20 Amazon See on Amazon Made with a gel memory foam that distributes your body heat away from you as you sleep, the Linenspa memory foam pillow is super-breathable: The internal memory foam is shredded, which allows for increased airflow. This pillow also has a cover made from 100 percent cotton that's removable as well as machine-washable, and the standard size is great for any bed or sofa.

22 A Bed Tray With An Extra Drawer For Storage Winsome Wood Alden Bed Tray $20 Amazon See on Amazon Whereas most lap desks don't have any storage options, the Winsome Wood Alden bed tray has a built-in drawer where you can store pens, pencils, and other small items. The legs fold so that storing this desk is easy, and the top even opens up so you have a larger compartment where you can store notebooks, chargers, and more.

23 The Hair Dryer That Leaves Your Hair Shiny And Soft Revlon Infrared Hair Dryer $18 Amazon See on Amazon Since it uses infrared heat to dry your hair, this Revlon hair dryer leaves your hair feeling shiny and soft, while the tourmaline ionic technology helps reduce any stubborn frizziness (and reduces damage). Each hair dryer comes with both a concentrator and diffuser attachment so you can also use this dryer on curly hair, and there are two heat and two speed settings to choose from when using.

25 A Stand That Holds Your Laptop To Save You Desk Space OMOTON Vertical Laptop Stand $17 Amazon See on Amazon Your laptop takes up a lot of surface area when flat, so store it vertically using the OMOTON vertical laptop stand. Able to fit most laptop or notebooks, it's made from anodized aluminum alloy that's scratch-resistant and durable so that your computer won't fall over. Plus, it even comes with its own non-slip silicone mat.

26 The Blanket You Can Use Inside And Outside Bedsure Luxury Twin Blanket $20 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're sitting indoors or outdoors, the Bedsure luxury twin blanket's soft fleece material will keep you warm no matter the temperature. Great as a bed sheet or a throw blanket, you can tell this blanket is a winner because it has over 4,700 positive four- and five-star reviews from people who are "so pleased with the rich color, generous size, and soft, warm texture."

27 A Makeup Organizer That Can Hold Palettes, Polishes, And More STORi Makeup Organizer $14 Amazon See on Amazon Able to hold lipsticks, palettes, nail polishes, jewelry, and more, the STORi makeup organizer has multiple compartments of varying sizes so that you can store practically anything. The walls in this organizer are made from thick, premium plastic — and there's even a bottom rail that allows you to connect it to other STORi organizers.

28 The Party Game That's Great For Three Or More Players Towpath Gaming Quickwits Party Game $15 Amazon See on Amazon The Towpath Gaming Quickwits party game is good for any crowd: all you need is three people, but the more people, the better. Each round lasts between 20 and 30 minutes, and each player races to name an example of the categories on the cards placed on the table. Whoever names them fastest wins the card, and many Amazon reviewers noted how they "laughed, snorted, cried, and had a great time" while playing.

30 A Set Of Sheets Made From Soft Microfiber Utopia Bedding Microfiber Sheet Set (Set of 4) $17 Amazon See on Amazon Made with brushed microfiber that feels incredibly soft to the touch, the Utopia Bedding microfiber sheet set is fade- and stain-resistant so you won't have to buy a new set of sheets after just a short amount of time. Great for both winter and summer use, these sheets are also processed so that they won't wrinkle as easily as other sheets, and each set comes with four pieces: one queen fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two pillowcases.

31.The Gadget That Charges Your Devices Wirelessly Seneo Wireless Charger $19 Amazon See on Amazon No cables or ports required: All you have to do is place your phone on the Seneo wireless charger for it to begin pumping juice into your phone. Compatible with even phone cases, this charger is able to produce charging speeds up to 15 percent faster than competing wireless chargers, and the temperature as well as the short circuit protection ensure your safety.

32 A Set Of Airtight Acrylic Canisters Perfect For Storing Ingredients Oggi Acrylic Canister Set $12 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're storing cereal, grains, nuts, or even protein powder, the Oggi acrylic canister set is a stylish way to organize your pantry. The silicone gaskets ensure that these canisters are airtight so that contaminants won't ruin their contents, and each set comes with four canisters: 28, 38, 59, and 72 ounces.

33 The Salad Spinner That Doubles As Clear Serving Bowl Gourmia Jumbo Salad Spinner $17 Amazon See on Amazon Not only is the clear outer container double as a stylish serving bowl, but the Gourmia jumbo salad spinner also has a built-in drain that makes it easy to both fill and drain liquid from the bowl. Made from safe BPA-free material, the lid locks to help prevent your ingredients from spilling, and the non-skid base ensures this spinner remains stable while in use.

34 A Lip Cream Infused With Moisturizing Vitamin E DHC Lip Cream (2 Pack) $17 Amazon See on Amazon Infused with vitamin E to help hydrate as well as soften your lips, the DHC lip cream can be worn both over lipstick as a gloss, or underneath it as a primer. Olive oil and aloe vera help soothe irritated, chapped skin, and the extra lanolin helps protect your lips from any further dryness or damage.

36 A Scalp Massaging Shampoo Brush Vitagoods Scalp Massaging Shampoo Brush $16 Amazon See on Amazon Two different speeds, battery-operated massage, and bristles of various sizes make this brush a cut above the rest — and it helps get rid of product build-up, encourages hair growth, and gives that salon-like feel of a relaxing shampoo. It's great for people with braids or extensions, helps increase circulation, and improves scalp health over time.

37 The Shoe Insoles That Help Relieve Pain Using Acupressure AsaVea Acupressure Shoe Insoles $10 Amazon See on Amazon Great for helping to relieve pain from cramps and other foot ailments, the AsaVea acupressure shoe insoles can help improve your posture as well as reduce stress. All you have to do is slip these insoles into your shoes to help increase blood circulation, and the ventilated design helps keep sweat at bay.

38 A Handheld Clothes Steamer That's Perfect For Travel AICOK Clothes Steamer $20 Amazon See on Amazon Packing your clothes ends in a mess of wrinkles more often than not, which is why the AICOK clothes steamer is extremely compact, and even comes with its own travel bag. Made with ABS fireproof material, the advanced aluminum heating element helps this steamer heat up quickly so you're not left watching water boil, and the automatic shut-off keeps you safer.

39 The Pizza Cutter That Comes With Two Sharp Blades UpGood Pizza Cutter $11 Amazon See on Amazon Pizza cutters will grow dull over time just like any other blade, which is why the UpGood pizza cutter sends you two blades instead of one. Both blades are made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and the hand-guard design protects you from any possible nicks or cuts as you slice. The finish is completely non-slip for added safety, and this slicer even disassembles easily in the event you'd like a more thorough clean.

40 A Meat Thermometer That's Completely Waterproof GDEALER Digital Meat Thermometer $20 Amazon See on Amazon Not only is it completely waterproof — which makes it great for making candy or deep frying — but the GDEALER digital meat thermometer can read temperatures from -58 degrees up to 572 degrees Fahrenheit. The stainless steel probe is 4.6 inches long so that it can easily reach into things like turkey or whole roasts, and it's even foldable for easy storage.

44 A Digital Thermometer That Can Read The Humidity In Your Home ThermoPro Indoor Thermometer $11 Amazon See on Amazon Designed for indoor use, the ThermoPro indoor thermometer can read the temperature and humidity level in your home and tell you where the air ranges on a scale from dry to comfort to wet. You can easily set this thermometer on a tabletop and let it stand alone, and there's even a magnet if you'd like to mount it to a metal surface. One reviewer writes: "I love this product (so much so that after I fell in love with the original one I purchased, I bought three more)! I really struggle with my sinuses and never realized how dry it was around me - I worked to ensure that the air around me was more comfortable for me to breathe and it REALLY made a difference."

45 The Hair Straightener Made With Anti-Static Technology Remington 1-Inch Flat Iron $18 Amazon See on Amazon Not only does the anti-static technology help cut down on static and flyaways by up to 50 percent, but the titanium coating on this Remington flat iron also heats up quickly for rapid styling. Able to heat up to 410 degrees Fahrenheit, the 1-inch plates on this flat iron are thin enough that they can also be used to curl hair as well as straighten it.

47 The Nose Trimmer Made From High-Quality Steel ToiletTree Products Nose Trimmer $18 Amazon See on Amazon Whereas plastic trimmers can easily break, the ToiletTree Products nose trimmer is made from high-quality steel that's durable yet lightweight. There's also an LED light that makes it easy to see where you're trimming, plus the water-resistant design means clean-up is easy and that you can even use it in the shower. Great for your brows and ears in addition to your nose, this trimmer operates using a single AA battery.

48 An Eyeshadow Palette With 16 Pigment-Rich Colors Lamora Eyeshadow Palette $15 Amazon See on Amazon This eyeshadow palette is incredibly pigmented and buttery smooth — and feels more like a cream to powder when applied to the lids. The 16 neutral shades range in finish from matte to shimmer, and contain colors like terra cotta, smoky gunmetal, shimmery beige, and champagne.

50 An Electric Kettle Made From Durable Stainless Steel AmazonBasics Electric Kettle $16 Amazon See on Amazon Able to hold an entire liter, the AmazonBasics electric kettle has a cordless design that makes pouring and filling simple. The 30-inch power cord allows for some flexibility when deciding where to place this kettle, and the filter is removable which makes it easy to clean. There's even a window so you can see how much water is left, and the automatic shut-off ensures your safety should the water ever boil itself dry.

51 The Spray That Eliminates Toilet Odors Before They Happen Poo-Pourri Toilet Spray $10 Amazon See on Amazon Just spritz the bowl before you go to the bathroom, and the Poo-Pourri toilet spray will prevent any unwanted odors from hitting the air. Made with all-natural essential oils (like lemon, bergamot, and lemongrass) instead of synthetic fragrances, each bottle can last for up to 70 uses — and the non-toxic formula is safe for any septic tank.