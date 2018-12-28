53 Popular Things Under $20 On Amazon Prime That Are Total Bargains

It's not every day that you find a true bargain. In stores, things are often overpriced. On the internet, prices are inflated to compensate for any "free" shipping that's offered, or other times the shipping is half the cost of what you're ordering. Luckily with Amazon, not only is it easy to find real bargains on everyday items, but many of the genius products on Amazon also qualify for Prime's free shipping. And best of all, the prices aren't inflated, meaning that the price you see on Amazon is likely equal or less than the price you'll find elsewhere.

And while Prime's yearly fee may seem like a steep price to pay just for free shipping, take a moment and think about it. For one thing: you can get last-minute gifts in less than 48 hours. Or you can just get things for yourself...in less than 48 hours. Whether you're looking for a handheld immersion blender with a motor that won't quit, or a stackable rack that keeps your cans and jars organized, there are tons of awesome products on Amazon with thousands of positive reviews to choose from. And these are all under $20 — which means you can't get any more of a bargain than that.