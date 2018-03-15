54 Brilliant Products Under $25 Most Wished For On Amazon

Basically everyone has wished for a luxury car or a fancy designer wardrobe. But what about the most wished for items that most can actually afford? Like, even while paying your student loans and getting your rent in on time? If that sounds good, these most wished for Amazon products under $25 were practically made for you.

Why Amazon? Well, for one, it's filled with genius AF products people can't wait to get their hands on. For another, the reviews section is a goldmine of people who are thrilled with their most recent investment, and for another, the shipping is usually fast and reliable. Last but absolutely not least (especially for someone adhering to a budget), you can narrow down your search to reflect a price range that you're comfortable with.

All of these items fit into at least one of the following categories: high quality, tons of fun, and genuinely useful. Some of them are all three things simultaneously. And shockingly, yes — they're all under $25. So pour yourself a glass of wine, log into your Amazon account, and treat yourself to a shopping spree that'll leave you well equipped with things you actually want, but preserve your bank account at the same time.

1. A Hilarious Card Game From The People Who Brought You The Oatmeal

Exploding Kittens Card Game, $20, Amazon

This family-friendly (but pretty outrageous) card game is the most backed project in Kickstarter history. Exploding Kittens was created by the same people who illustrate The Oatmeal, and it's a strategy game that includes laser pointers, portable cheetah butts, and all-seeing goat wizards. Basically, the objective is to avoid the exploding kitten card using various action cards, and people say it's hilarious, different, and a "huge hit" anywhere they play it.

2. The Brilliant Balm That Creates An Invisible Barrier To Prevent Blisters

Solemates Blister Blocker Balm, $13, Amazon

Without leaving any unwanted residue on your feet or shoes, this Solemates balm prevents blisters and irritation from your most uncomfortable pairs. It works on everything from heels to running shoes, and since it's compact, free of dangerous chemicals, and goes on virtually invisible, reviewers call it a "big miracle in a little tube."

3. The Nourishing Body Wash Made From Seaweed

The Seaweed Bath Co. Body Wash, $11, Amazon

The main ingredient in this body wash? Bladderwrack seaweed, which is loaded with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants for glowing skin. It detoxifies, moisturizes, and replenishes skin with essential nourishment, and even people with sensitive skin say it helped everything from their acne to their eczema. It's also made with coconut oil, blue-green algae, and antimicrobial neem oil — and is infused with eucalyptus and peppermint essential oils.

4. This Awesome Little Kitchen Gadget That Prepares Eggs Almost Every Way

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker, $17, Amazon

Whether you have a slight egg obsession or you love to entertain, the Dash Rapid egg cooker is a must. It prepares up to six hard-, medium-, or soft-boiled eggs, and it can make them scrambled, poached, or omelet-style, too. Simply load your eggs, push the button, and wait for it to turn off. It's that easy, and all non-electric parts are dishwasher-safe, too.

5. A Travel-Friendly Iron That You'll Probably End Up Using Every Day

SUPRENT Titanium Flat Iron, $22, Amazon

No matter where you are in the world, this titanium flat iron gives you frizz-free style and quick results. It has ion-infused titanium plates that heat up fast, but prevent excess damage, and you can choose between multiple temperatures (from 270-450 degrees Fahrenheit) for all different types of hair. Finally, its lightweight, sleek design and worldwide dual voltage mean it's amazing for travel.

6. This Double-Sided Bamboo Brush That Can Be Used In Or Out Of The Shower

Bath Blossom Bamboo Body Brush, $15, Amazon

With its long bamboo handle and double-sided head, the Bath Blossom brush is great for dry brushing, exfoliation, circulation, and even massages. One side has natural bristles while the other has textured nodes, and it can be used wet or dry in or out of the shower. One reviewer writes: "My skin is much healthier and softer. I have also used it in the shower- it soaps up and rinses easily, and dries within a day. Well made, excellent quality- highly recommend!"

7. This Smart Tracker That Works Two Ways To Find All Your Stuff

Tile Mate, $20, Amazon

Attach the Tile Mate to virtually anything — keys, luggage, or even your dog — and find it in a pinch. It hooks on with the included ring or can be stuck on with an adhesive so you can track all your stuff from your phone. If you lose your phone, double-pressing the tile itself will make it ring, even on silent. With over 7,000 reviews, people say things like: "This thing has saved my life.. It works amazing."

8. This Essential Oil Diffuser Has All The Best Features For The Right Price

URPOWER Essential Oil Diffuser, $18, Amazon

The URPOWER diffuser is affordable, reliable, and has tons of great features. It has two separate output settings, produces more mist than other brands, and works continuously for up to six hours. It even has an LED light that changes colors and an auto-off feature. Plus, because it uses ultrasonic technology, it won't damage the quality of your essential oils.

9. This Genius Hair Catcher With Over 12,000 Reviews

TubShroom, $13, Amazon

Due to its unique mushroom shape and flexible silicone design, the TubShroom catches virtually every hair in your shower or sink. It universally fits most fixtures, is available in five colors, allows water to drain fully, and is exceptionally easy to clean. In fact, most reviewers haven't had to snake their drains or call their plumber in months.

10. These Quality Bamboo Cutting Boards Are Eco-Friendly, Sturdy, And Easy To Care For

Totally Bamboo Cutting And Serving Boards, $13 (Set of 3), Amazon

Made from 100 percent Moso bamboo, these Totally Bamboo boards are lightweight, durable, easy to care for, and eco-friendly. They're created by a customer-driven company based in California, and they're organically grown without any fertilizers, pesticides, or harmful chemicals. This set includes three varying sizes ideal for both serving and cutting, and they won't damage your knives.

11. This Gentle, Painless Hair Remover Designed For Sensitive Facial Areas

Finishing Touch Hair Remover, $18, Amazon

Plated with 18 karat gold and designed with a safe-to-touch blade, this Finishing Touch hair remover is ideal for sensitive facial areas. It instantly and painlessly gets rid of peach fuzz on cheeks, chins, and lips, and it even has a built-in light so you can catch every last hair.

12. This Smart Over-The-Door Rack Saves Space In Your Cabinets

SimpleHouseware Over the Cabinet Organizer, $14, Amazon

Whether you use it for mail, magazines, pans, or toiletries, this SimpleHouseware organizer will save you some serious space in your cabinets. It hangs over your cabinet door and keeps everything contained with sturdy steel. It also has EVA-padded foam to ensure that no damage is done to your bathroom or kitchen.

13. This Shower Scrubber For Clean, Exfoliated Feet Without Bending Down

Bath Blossom Foot Scrubber Brush, $22, Amazon

Stick this Bath Blossom scrubber to the bottom of your bath or shower and enjoy hands-free foot cleaning without having to bend down. The bottom is lined with suction cups to keep it steady, and the top has durable exfoliating bristles that remove dead skin and dirt while giving a massage. You can even squeeze a few drops of your favorite soap into it for a deeper clean.

14. A Kitchen Tool To Chop Onions Without The Tears

Müeller Food Chopper, $23, Amazon

Using its reinforced ABS grid and stainless steel discs, this Müeller food chopper makes food prep a breeze. It's designed to minimize onion vapors for tear-free prep, but it's also great for all kinds of cheese, fruits, and vegetables. It comes with a four-cup container, two discs, and a cleaning brush, and all parts are dishwasher-safe.

15. This Himalayan Exfoliating Scrub With 1,500+ Glowing Reviews

Majestic Pure Himalayan Salt Body Scrub, $13, Amazon

Blended with the purest Himalayan salt to balance your skin's pH and reveal a glowing complexion, this exfoliating body scrub is getting tons of attention. It's filled with moisturizing oils to keep your body soft and smooth, and it's even infused with lychee essential oil for a fruity, delicious aromatherapy scent.

16. This Adorable Cactus Humidifier To Keep Your Air Moist And Clean

AmuseNd USB Cactus Humidifier, $17, Amazon

This adorable cactus humidifier fits in the palm of your hand and powers itself via USB, so you can take it virtually anywhere. It has a 280ml volume tank to keep it running for a few hours, and it'll automatically stop after four. It's a great way to break up dry air, add some moisture back into skin and hair, and keep you from getting congested.

17. This Massaging Tool That Seriously Helps To Work Out Knots In Hard-To-Reach Places

Body Back Buddy Junior Massage Tool, $22, Amazon

With 11 accurately placed therapy knobs and a design that works alongside your body's own leverage, this Body Back Buddy Junior tool helps anyone massage hard-to-reach places. It's backed by medical professionals because it's an easy way to safely work out knots in the back, neck, and legs, and reviewers say, "Best buy ever and feels so good!"

18. These Brilliant Magnetic Eyelashes That Don't Require Any Glue

Magnetic Eyelashes Set, $19 (8 Pieces), Amazon

This magnetic eyelash set comes with everything you need to create dramatic, sweeping lashes in a snap. Instead of glue, the pieces clasp together (above and below your natural lash line), so application takes seconds. They're also reusable, come in multiple sizes so you can personalize your look, and have a free e-book and applicator tool to help you out.

19. This Moisturizing Scrub That Brings Hawaiian Ingredients To Your Lips

Maui Sugar Lip Scrub, $15, Amazon

This Maui sugar scrub brings all the best ingredients from Hawaii straight to your lips. Maui sugar crystals gently exfoliate dead, chapped skin while kukui nut oil and shea butter deeply moisturize. The result is soft, healthy lips — and this formula is paraben- and cruelty-free.

20. This Tiny Rechargeable Bluetooth Speaker Combines Quality And Convenience

UNITEK Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $11, Amazon

Even though it fits in the palm of your hand, this UNITEK Bluetooth speaker is no joke. It syncs up to 30 feet away, lasts up to five hours on one charge, and has surprised reviewers with how clear and loud it is. It comes in seven awesome colors and even has an included Micro USB that acts as an antenna for FM radio capability.

21. This Glowing LED Cord So You Can See Your Device Charging

Zoresyn Flashing Charging Cable, $20, Amazon

Whether it's to find your charger in the middle of the night under your bedside table or just to show up all your friends, this Zoresyn flashing cable ensures that you have the coolest one around. It has built-in LED lights along the cord so you can see when your device is being charged. It also syncs, charges faster than most other brands, and works with most recent Apple devices.

22. These Luxurious Bath Salts That Clear Your Sinuses And Refresh Your Skin

Calily Life Bath Salts, $12, Amazon

Packed with healthy minerals and free of harmful additives, these Calily Life bath salts rejuvenate your skin with Dead Sea salt crystals. It's infused with eucalyptus essential oil to clear the sinuses, open up the airways, and help ease inflammation, so it's a great thing to have for the winter flu season. The minerals also help to relieve muscle aches and tension.

23. This Whitening Charcoal Toothpaste, Because The Before/After Pictures Are Unbelievable

FineVine Charcoal Teeth Whitening Toothpaste, $14, Amazon

This FineVine toothpaste removes all types of stains from your teeth, whether it's coffee, wine, tobacco, or just general discoloration. The secret is the activated charcoal base, which absorbs toxins and leaves teeth extra white. It also freshens your breath with antibacterial coconut oil and refreshing peppermint oil. The consensus from reviewers? "Made a world of difference," and the before/after pictures prove that.

24. This Is The Sleep Mask For You If You Can't Stand Pressure On Your Eyes Or Nose

IB-SOUND Sleep Mask, $10, Amazon

Unlike your usual sleep mask, the IB-SOUND uses a lightweight contoured material that's ideal for meditation, sleep, and travel. It won't press down on your nose or eyes, but still blocks out light. The adjustable Velcro strap fits most head sizes, and it even comes with free earplugs.

25. This Bottle Is The Easiest Way To Dress Your Salads And Coat Your Pans

Prepara Oil Sprayer, $20, Amazon

Control the amount of oil you use while grilling, sautéing, greasing pans, or dressing salads. This Prepara oil sprayer works without the use of aerosols — just switch up the pressure on the trigger to go from a fine mist to full coverage. It also has an integrated drip catcher, a glass base, and works with just about any liquid oil.

26. A Must-Have Prep And Save Set For Any Avocado Lover

Manifold Home Products Avocado Set, $12, Amazon

If you eat avocado toast for breakfast, avocado salads for lunch, and guacamole for dinner, this Manifold Home Products avocado set was made for you. It comes with a tool that cuts, slices, and scoops, and two storage containers that save the other half in the fridge while preventing browning. Everything is BPA-free, FDA-approved, and dishwasher-safe.

27. This Genius Bendy Travel Pillow That You Can Twist To Any Shape

Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow, $22, Amazon

So simple, yet so genius — unlike your average travel pillow, this one contours to any shape for comfortable napping anywhere. It supports your neck and cushions your face simultaneously if you want to sleep against a window, or you can straighten it out for spinal support in hotel rooms. The cotton cover is even machine-washable, and it's even great to nap on the couch with.

28. This Comb And Bottle Opener Hybrid That Fits Right In Your Wallet

Go-Comb, $16, Amazon

This fine-toothed Go-Comb is incredibly thin, light, and roughly the size of a credit card. That means it slips right into your wallet for use anywhere. It even has a built-in bottle opener, and since it's made from sturdy metal (that's smooth-coated for beard- and hair-detangling), it'll last for years.

29. These Precision Tweezers For Everything From Crafting To Grooming

Precision Tweezers Set, $14 (Set of 10), Amazon

For stuff like home watch repairs, jewelry-making, crafting, beading, electronics, and grooming, there's this precision tweezer set. One has a flat head, three are curved, five have pointy tips, and one can even be used for acne or ingrown hairs. Reviewers love that they're sturdy, anti-static, not magnetic, and really easy to keep clean. They also come with a free storage pouch.

30. This Unusual (But Satisfying) Back Scratcher That Really Gets The Job Done

Original Cactus Back Scratcher, $15, Amazon

With two different sides (aggressive and moderate) and long straps that reach just about anywhere, this Cactus back scratcher is a brilliant way to scratch any itch without having to ask someone else for help. It's been called the "best back scratcher ever" because you can apply the exact amount of pressure needed, and since there are no bulky handles, it stores and travels easily.

31. This Genius Toiletry Bag That Holds All Your Essentials Without Cluttering Up Your Suitcase

Pro Packing Cubes Travel Toiletry Bag, $20, Amazon

The perfect travel companion for those that like to remain organized, this waterproof travel toiletry bag has four separate compartments to fit all your cosmetics, shampoo bottles, brushes, and grooming accessories (not just travel-sized stuff). It also lays flat in your suitcase to save tons of space, has mesh panels for compression, super strong seams and zippers, and hangs from a hook when you get to your destination, so everything is easily accessible.

32. These Air Freshener Bags That Get Rid Of Moisture And Smells Without Nasty Chemicals

Mini Moso Natural Air Purifying Bags, $10 (Set of 2), Amazon

The extremely porous moso bamboo charcoal in these mini air purifying bags continuously soak up odors and moisture without the use of harmful chemicals. That means they're an easy and healthy way to keep your space smelling fresh no matter what. Since they're small, they fit in shoes, gym bags, trunks, suitcases, bathrooms, and pantries, and people say they "work like magic."

33. A Comfy Pillow With Bamboo On The Outside; Shredded Memory Foam On The Inside

Cr Sleep Shredded Memory Foam Pillow, $20, Amazon

The interior of this Cr Sleep pillow is made from a shredded memory foam that provides optimal spinal alignment for side, back, and stomach sleepers alike. The cover is made from a bamboo fiber, which is extra soft, super moisture-wicking, and absorbs odors and germs to keep things hygienic and healthy. No wonder reviewers are calling this pillow "pure luxury" and "the best pillow [they] have ever owned."

34. These Quality Resistance Bands To Amp Up Any Workout

Belus Resistance Bands, $14 (Set of 4), Amazon

Whether you use them for yoga, Pilates, or general workouts, these Belus resistance bands have reviewers raving, "Cute and functional... Never go to the gym without them!" Each color is a different resistance level, and you can stack them together for even more options. Because they're made from environmentally-friendly elastic latex, they're stronger, stretchier, and safer.

35. This Carabiner That Starts Fires, Cuts Stuff, And Opens Beers

The Firebiner, $15, Amazon

In addition to keeping your keys and other essentials secure, The Firebiner is also a multi-tool that opens bottles, cuts string, tightens screws, and starts fires. "Highly recommended for the gadget geek," one reviewer says. "Everyone I show this to wants one." It even comes in four colors, and it's made from titanium-coated stainless steel.

36. This Color-Changing Inflatable Lamp That's Powered By The Sun

MPOWERD Luci Color, $18, Amazon

Because it's powered entirely by the sun, the Luci Color is an awesome outdoor lamp for camping, barbecues, pool parties, or weddings. It glows in eight vibrant hues, is collapsible for compact traveling, and is even totally waterproof for use as a bright float. It will last up to six hours on a single charge, and can also cycle through all eight colors on a loop.

37. This Genius Book For Minimalist Journaling

One Line a Day, $11, Amazon

Keep track of the ups and downs every day for five years, all with minimal effort. One Line a Day is a journal that prompts you for a few simple thoughts each day, so you can keep track of your most important memories and note your progress. "A normal journal overwhelms me," one reviewer writes. "All that empty space! I need something finite. This journal fits the bill."

38. One Sheet Mask Every Day For Glowing, Softer Skin

One Week Treatment Mask Sheet Set, $22 (Set of 7), Amazon

With a mask for every day, your skin will be glowing in just one week. This Sunday to Monday set comes with seven sheet masks to refresh, soothe, brighten, shrink pores, vitalizfe, moisturize, and energize. The sheets are 100 percent cotton and use ingredients that reviewers say don't cause any issues, even for extra-sensitive skin.

39. These Toothbrushes Are Infused With Charcoal

The Green Root Bamboo Charcoal Infused Toothbrushes, $13 (4 Pack), Amazon

BPA-free, gum-friendly, and totally biodegradable, these Green Root toothbrushes are made with surprising but effective materials. The bamboo wooden handles are comfortable and eco-friendly, while the charcoal-infused bristles are extremely soft for sensitive teeth and help to whiten and cleanse. Reviewers say they "clean even better" than an electric toothbrush, and they last so much longer than plastic ones.

40. This Hassle-Free Magnetic Phone Mount With A 5-Star Rating

B&R Products Magnetic Phone Mount, $20, Amazon

This magnetic phone mount is universally designed to work alongside any phone or device. The mount uses a strong adhesive to attach to any flat surface without tools and without damage, and the extra strong neodymium magnet is totally safe for your phone. When placed together, the result is hassle-free viewing with 360-degree rotation and sturdy support.

41. These Slider Disks So You Can Broaden Your Workout Routine

Synergee Gliding Discs Core Sliders, $13, Amazon

Broaden your range of exercises and strengthen core muscles with these Synergee sliders. One side glides against carpet while the other works on hardwood and tile so you can tone your body and increase flexibility during yoga, aerobics, and dance workouts. They come in four colors and are durable as well as portable.

42. A Subtle Sheer Polish That Actually Helps Repair Your Nails

Julep Oxygen Nail Treatment, $18, Amazon

This Julep treatment strengthens and heals by allowing 30 percent more oxygen to permeate your nail bed. Not only does it repair dry, brittle nails, but it protects them from further damage, too. It comes out looking like a sheer, nude pink, and reviewers say it's a great treatment to do in between gel manicures. The nail treatment also creates a barrier between your nails and soap, and reviewers say it's a "miracle."

43. A Kit That Helps You Grow Your Own Herb Garden

TotalGreen Holland Herb Kit, $17 (Set of 3), Amazon

Grow your own indoor herb garden with this TotalGreen Holland kit. It comes with everything you need to plant and harvest basil, parsley, and chives, including terra cotta pots, non-GMO seeds, and mix pellets with nutrients. Reviewers say it only needs a little sunlight to grow, and takes as little as three weeks to see results.

44. This Bubbling, Foaming Charcoal Mask To Get Deep Into Pores

Dr. Jart Bubbling Charcoal Masks, $17 (Set of 5), Amazon

This strange but intriguing mask from Dr. Jart bubbles and foams to better cleanse your pores — but works like a sheet mask to let all those skin-nourishing ingredients really soak into the skin. It's made with purifying ingredients like charcoal, avocado, and eucalyptus leaf extract to leave skin smooth, clear, and nourished.

45. This Plug-In Gadget That Gets Rid Of Pests Without Harmful Chemicals

Neatmaster Ultrasonic Pest Repellent, $20, Amazon

Get rid of mice, mosquitoes, fleas, and spiders with this Neatmaster ultrasonic pest repellent. Rather than harmful chemicals and traps, it uses an ultrasonic sound and electromagnetic technology, both of which are unnoticeable to humans. Pests, however, can't stand it. Simply plug it into a wall outlet to drive them away from your home — while it irritates cockroaches and spiders, it's not noticeable to pets. One reviewer writes: "It seems to keep rodents away and we are very please with it especially when knowing we are not harming any animals including our pets."

46. This Lint Remover Gives Old Sweaters And Coats A New Lease On Life

Fannyc Lint Remover, $15, Amazon

This Fannyc lint remover is like an electric razor for your fabrics. It gets rid of lint and pills on your sweaters, wool coats, blankets, and sheets using its safe stainless steel shaving blades. It doesn't need batteries, and it even has little rubber fingers to work on carpets. "Now my hoodies are all saved and I can wear them like new again!" one reviewer raves.

47. This Bag Hanger Hook So You Never Again Have To Put It On The Floor

Tapp Collections Purse Hanger, $10, Amazon

Never again place your bag on the floor of a restaurant, bar, or bathroom. A Tapp Collections purse hanger uses cushioned, non-slip padding and a balanced design to support up to 20 pounds. Your bag then hangs right off the edge of any table or flat surface, so it's both accessible and out of the way.

48. This Magical Towel That Removes All Makeup Using Nothing But Water

Miracle Face Erase Towel, $12 (Set of 2), Amazon

If face washes and makeup removers tend to dry out your skin, the Miracle Face Erase towel is a great investment. Because it's made of a special soft microfiber, it washes away dirt, cosmetics, and oil using nothing but water. Yes, even mascara. "I was a skeptic, but this product really lives up to the hype!" says one reviewer, and it even comes with free hair ties. It's machine-washable, so it will last a very long time.

49. This Quality Rosehip Seed Oil Is A Miracle For Dry Skin

Valentia Organic Rosehip Seed Oil, $19, Amazon

Because it's 100 percent pure, unrefined, and cold-pressed, this Valentia rosehip seed oil preserves all the essential fatty acids, antioxidants, and vitamins. That means it's an amazing, non-greasy oil when it comes to nourishing, balancing, and hydrating your skin and hair. Reviewers say it's "a great find" for dry winter skin because it absorbs quickly while moisturizing deeply, and it has an earthy, flowery smell.

50. The Oven Glove That Protects Your Hand Without Losing Grip And Dexterity

Ove Glove Hot Surface Handler, $13, Amazon

Unlike your average oven mitt, the Ove Glove has five individual fingers and non-slip piping for better dexterity and grip. It's heat resistant up to 540 degrees Fahrenheit to prevent burns, and it's totally machine washable when the eventual food stain happens. It's also made of the same material that firefighter's flame-resistant uniforms are made out of.

51. A Natural Mineral Salt Deodorant That Actually Keeps You Fresh

Bali Secrets Natural Deodorant, $14, Amazon

It's rare to see a vegan deodorant with such a high rating, but Bali Secrets natural deodorant has people raving: "Have tried many natural deodorants here in hot Texas, but this works the best. Will not leave white residue and no yellow stains on clothes!" Instead of aluminum, parabens, and phthalates, this stuff uses natural mineral salts to create a protective barrier against odors, coconut oil to fight bacteria, and essential oils to keep you smelling fresh all day.

52. These Eco-Friendly Straws That You Can Clean In The Dishwasher

Bed Head Wave Artist Deep Waver, $17, Amazon

For voluminous, beachy waves, there's the Bed Head Wave Artist iron. Instead of flat plates, it uses a U-shaped curve and multiple heat settings to create texture that lasts. It goes up to 400 degrees, has a tangle-free swivel cord, and is made with ceramic tourmaline plates to lock in style sans frizz and reduce damage.

53. This Iron Made Specifically For Textured, Beachy Waves

Rose Kuli Smart Food Cutter, $13, Amazon

This Kuli Smart Food Cutter takes the place of your knife, chopping board, slicer, peeler, dicer, and bottle opener. It's made from food-grade stainless steel that won't rust (even in the dishwasher), and it uses a scissor-like motion to keep your hands safe while prepping food.

54. This Genius 6-in-1 Kitchen Tool That Even Opens Bottles For You

Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay, $9, Amazon

Made from 100 percent natural calcium bentonite clay, this Aztec Secret Indian Healing mask cleanses pores, smoothes your complexion, and even detoxifies hair. That's because it's extremely absorbent, and can be mixed with either apple cider vinegar or water to turn it into a deeply healing mud mask.

