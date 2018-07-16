56 Dope Things Up To 70% Off For Amazon Prime Day (& Selling Out Fast)
UPDATED (7/16/18, 3pm): Keep checking back; we're adding Prime Day deals as they drop throughout the day.
Amazon Prime Day has officially begun — and sales are live now through Tuesday, July 17. There are thousands of products on sale (and up to 80 percent off) across all categories, and sometimes, the best deals get lost in the chaos. If you're feeling overwhelmed, we're curating the best Prime Day deals around the clock as sales go live. Act now, because many deals are only available for a few hours — and will sell out quickly.
50% Off Alexa-Run Echo Dot With A Bonus Smart Plug
$40 (Was $80)
Finally get yourself an Alexa-commanded Echo Dot with a cool smart plug thrown in as a bonus.
51% Off One Of The Most High-Tech Electric Toothbrushes On The Market
Personalize your dental hygiene routine with this high-tech electric toothbrush that connects to the Oral-B App via Bluetooth.
67% Off This Highly-Rated Home DNA Test
$100 (Was $299)
Receive more than 75 personalized genetic reports, and understand what your DNA says about your health, traits, and ancestry; just send in a saliva sample, and your results will be ready in eight weeks.
46% Off This Self-Cleaning, Professional-Grade Blender
$298 (Was $550)
With its aircraft-grade stainless steel blades, 64-ounce container, and ability to actually heat foods, you can prep like a professional chef for nearly half the price.
42% Off This Sleek, Spacious Backpack
Thanks to its spacious main compartment, interior laptop sleeve, and media pocket with headphone port, you'll be so ready for work or school with this backpack.
40% Off This Specialty-Drink Keurig Coffee Machine
For $108, you can make coffees, lattes, and cappuccinos right in your own kitchen.
34% Off A Luxury Sonic Facial Cleanser
$110 (Was $169)
Remove makeup, sweat, and dirt six times more effectively than when using your fingertips, all thanks to this rechargeable two-speed cleansing brush.
30% Off These Comfy, Moisture-Wicking Leggings
Grab these moisture-wicking, four-way-stretch yoga capris for less than $12.
58% Off Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones For Android
If you have a Samsung or Android device, jump on these headphones that give you a deep, powerful sound while dampening all outside noises.
50% Off Your New Best Friend For Hands-Free Style
$99 (Was $199)
The Echo Look takes full-body photos using just your voice, and it doubles as your personal stylist.
40% Off The Fitbit Alta HR, Which Even Tracks Your Heart Rate
$90 (Was $150)
For less than $100, you can get this gadget and track steps, distance, heart rate, and sleep patterns, and all the data wirelessly syncs to more than 200 devices.
40% Off This Comfortable Upgrade For Your Existing Mattress
Upgrade any mattress with 2 inches of open-cell memory foam — it's even ventilated for a cooler, more breathable night's sleep, and it comes with a three-year warranty.
35% Off This 7-In-1 Pressure Cooker That Does Everything
$59 (Was $100)
This awesomely versatile pressure cooker performs seven functions in one pot.
50% Off This Skillet That Doesn't Even Require A Stove
$20 (Was $40)
The special ceramic copper titanium coating cooks up to 30 percent faster than traditional non-stick pans, and you can use it anywhere on your counter.
67% Off This Blender With Three Built-In Travel Cups
$50 (Was $150)
The SharkNinja Pro Blender comes with three different-sized blending cups, and they're all travel-friendly thanks to the included lid.
62% Off A Stainless Steamer That Fits In Almost Any Pot
This stainless steel steamer universally fits other Cuisinart pots and pans, so you can steam just about anything easily and evenly.
40% Off This Easy Way To Keep Your Home Fresh And Moisture-Free
$15 (Was $25)
It doesn't require any cords or batteries, but this rechargeable mini dehumidifier still traps excess moisture in its non-toxic gel beads.
71% Off An Amazing (But Compact) Food Processor
Chop or grind anything — garlic, onions, nuts, herbs, or purees — all thanks to this mini food processor.
30% Off Everything You Need To Bake Like A Pro
$35 (Was $50)
Copper is the newest trend in the kitchen, and this copper bake set comes with six pieces and has a diamond-textured interior for even heat distribution.
25% Off This Two-In-One Hair Tool With 5,000+ Reviews
$27 (Was $35)
Style your hair while you dry it; the John Frieda hot air brush directs heat between its ionic bristles to seriously speed up your styling time.
65% Off Straws That Won't Harm The Environment
This set of four stainless steel straws even comes with its own brush to clean the insides.
Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.This article reflects price at publication and may change.
35% Off This Makeup-Removing Micellar Water
$10 (Was $15)
It doesn't have any oil and it respects your skin's natural protective layer, but this Bioderma Sensibio H2O micellar water also removes makeup and impurities with virtually no effort.
29% Off This Easy Way To Make Fresh Bread At Home
$45 (Was $62)
It has 12 bread settings and three crust settings to make all types of dough, breads, and even jams.
30% Off A Fast-Absorbing Lotion Made With Dead Sea Minerals
This body lotion from AHAVA is made with real minerals from the Dead Sea, which quickly absorb into skin to nourish it without that greasy feeling.
42% Off This Smart Way To Access Your Toiletries
$15 (Was $25)
Simply hang the eBags toiletry bag on a hook, door, or handle, and you can access all your essentials without taking up space on the counter.
60% Off This Super Portable Water Filter
$10 (Was $25)
Sip directly through the LifeStraw to remove 99.99 percent of waterborne parasites and bacteria.
35% Off These Handcrafted Copper Mugs
$19 (Was $29)
Mix your Moscow Mules in style with this set of four copper mugs; they have a stainless steel lining and an easy-grip brass handle.
21% Off These Best Selling Carbon Stainless Steel Knives
Reviewers can't stop raving about this knife block set, because each one is ergonomically designed, precision-tapered, and super high quality.
50% Off A Sous Vide That You Can Control Via Bluetooth
$75 (Was $150)
This high-tech Sous Vide precision cooker heats the water to the optimal temperature, and it syncs right up to the app on your phone via Bluetooth.
