It’s no secret that the events inundating our ongoing news cycle in recent weeks, in the words of my beloved Alice in Wonderland, are unceasingly “curiouser and curiouser” — in other words, the current state of our nation is distressing to a level that borders on the surreal. And with Independence Day celebrations fast approaching, you might be feeling like opting out of the festivities this year. After all, emotional fatigue is real, and our political climate is challenging to say the least. But if your response to current events is to get out and make your voice heard, you can do it at any number of 4th of July protests or marches happening this Independence Day.

There is nothing more patriotic than taking steps to speak up for our communities, and the rights and freedoms of all individuals. And while you might have plans to attend or throw a traditional July 4th barbecue or potluck, why not take some time this week to also stand up for your values? There is no better or more urgent time than now to make our voices heard, so check out these seven 4th of July protests and resistance events to celebrate Independence Day with activism this year.

1 March For Choice In The Evanston, IL Fourth Of July Parade If you're in the Evanston, Illinois, area this week, pop on over to the July 4th parade and show your support for a woman's right to access safe and legal abortions. Hosted by North and Northwest Suburban IL NOW, according to the Facebook event page, this Evanston Independence Day tradition is a great way to show up for women's health, and make your voice heard.

2 Reunite Families Independence Day Rally, Victoria, TX The Victoria, Texas, Reunite Families Independence Day rally, sponsored by the ACLU, is one in a slew of recent nationwide protests against the separation of immigrant children from their families at the Mexican border. According to the ACLU website, this rally is a cry for the humane treatment of children and asylum seekers in the U.S. "Detaining asylum seeking families and children is a human rights abuse. Alternative humane options exist and [...] have worked well for decades," according to the ACLU's event description.

4 Queer As Fourth 2018 Radical Resistance Dance Party, San Francisco, CA Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images News/Getty Images If you're lucky enough to be in San Francisco tomorrow, show some love and support for our LGBTQ communities, and show up for the fourth annual Queer As Fourth Radical Resistance Fundraiser at El Rio on Mission Street. Tickets are just $10, and the proceeds benefit MyRem — a local nonprofit "whose mission is to assist in precluding eviction and foreclosure for individuals, families, and small businesses, according to the event page — and who says you can't dance and resist at the same time? Because "America isn't worth celebrating until we are all living equitably."

5 Vive La Resistance By The Seine, Paris, France David McNew/Getty Images News/Getty Images For Americans in Paris this Independence Day, stop by Vive La Resistance This Fourth Of July, grab some snacks (or bring your own), and register to vote. According to the official event page, this is a great opportunity for those aboard to get and stay involved, and voter registration will be made available to all U.S. citizens.