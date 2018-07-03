6 4th Of July Protests & Marches To Celebrate Independence Day With Activism
It’s no secret that the events inundating our ongoing news cycle in recent weeks, in the words of my beloved Alice in Wonderland, are unceasingly “curiouser and curiouser” — in other words, the current state of our nation is distressing to a level that borders on the surreal. And with Independence Day celebrations fast approaching, you might be feeling like opting out of the festivities this year. After all, emotional fatigue is real, and our political climate is challenging to say the least. But if your response to current events is to get out and make your voice heard, you can do it at any number of 4th of July protests or marches happening this Independence Day.
There is nothing more patriotic than taking steps to speak up for our communities, and the rights and freedoms of all individuals. And while you might have plans to attend or throw a traditional July 4th barbecue or potluck, why not take some time this week to also stand up for your values? There is no better or more urgent time than now to make our voices heard, so check out these seven 4th of July protests and resistance events to celebrate Independence Day with activism this year.
1March For Choice In The Evanston, IL Fourth Of July Parade
If you're in the Evanston, Illinois, area this week, pop on over to the July 4th parade and show your support for a woman's right to access safe and legal abortions. Hosted by North and Northwest Suburban IL NOW, according to the Facebook event page, this Evanston Independence Day tradition is a great way to show up for women's health, and make your voice heard.
2Reunite Families Independence Day Rally, Victoria, TX
The Victoria, Texas, Reunite Families Independence Day rally, sponsored by the ACLU, is one in a slew of recent nationwide protests against the separation of immigrant children from their families at the Mexican border. According to the ACLU website, this rally is a cry for the humane treatment of children and asylum seekers in the U.S. "Detaining asylum seeking families and children is a human rights abuse. Alternative humane options exist and [...] have worked well for decades," according to the ACLU's event description.
3July 4th Vegan Bake Sale For Social Justice Fund, Portland, OR
If you happen to be in Portland, OR on July 4, stop by Food Fight! Grocery on SE Stark from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. for a vegan bake sale supporting the Social Justice Fund — which support grassroots organizations throughout the Pacific Northwest led by those most impacted by the need for policy changes and progressive social change. Giving projects include the Gender Justice Giving Project of Portland, the Black Led Organizing Giving Project in Seattle, and the Environmental Justice Giving Project of Seattle. According to the event page, this current giving cycle aims to raise $130,000 for "traditionally underfunded coalitions and alliances doing amazing regional grassroots work." So stop by and grab a cupcake, or a dozen, and if you can't make it to the event on Wednesday, you can make a donation here.
4Queer As Fourth 2018 Radical Resistance Dance Party, San Francisco, CA
If you're lucky enough to be in San Francisco tomorrow, show some love and support for our LGBTQ communities, and show up for the fourth annual Queer As Fourth Radical Resistance Fundraiser at El Rio on Mission Street. Tickets are just $10, and the proceeds benefit MyRem — a local nonprofit "whose mission is to assist in precluding eviction and foreclosure for individuals, families, and small businesses, according to the event page — and who says you can't dance and resist at the same time? Because "America isn't worth celebrating until we are all living equitably."
5Vive La Resistance By The Seine, Paris, France
For Americans in Paris this Independence Day, stop by Vive La Resistance This Fourth Of July, grab some snacks (or bring your own), and register to vote. According to the official event page, this is a great opportunity for those aboard to get and stay involved, and voter registration will be made available to all U.S. citizens.
6Protest Chicago's Fourth Of July Protest Against Fascism At Navy Pier
On July 4th from 10 a.m to 10 p.m join Protest Chicago's effort to end family separations at our border at Chicago's Navy Pier on E Grand Avenue.
However your heart and your conscience guide you to observe the coming holiday, know that your actions, no matter how small, can make a difference — and showing up for the causes we believe in is a major way to exercise our constitutional rights, support communities who need it most, and soothe our frustrations in these troubled times.