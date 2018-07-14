I suck at drinking water. It wasn't until I went to the hospital for migraines when I was younger that my family realized I have a habit of just not drinking water at all — and not surprisingly, that was contributing to my near-daily migraines. Ever since then, I've been experimenting with various ways to keep my water-drinking on track, and that means downloading (and actually using) apps that can help you drink more water. Like with any other type of app, there's the good and the bad, but thankfully, the good are many.

You've probably heard the old adage: You're supposed to drink eight glasses a day. But according to research, that's not actually true. And this may surprise you, but it's even possible to drink too much water. So, though many of these apps have their own "here's how much you should drink" presets, it's not a bad idea to check in a healthcare professional before you dive into revamping your daily water routine. That way, you'll know exactly how much water you can safely drink per day to keep your body in its best working order. But, once you're at that stage, you can rinse out your reusable water bottle and start on your extremely well-hydrated journey. Here are seven apps that can help you keep better track of what you're drinking.

1 Aloe Bud Uber-cute wellness app Aloe Bud lets users track virtually every aspect of self-care. You can customize reminders, which are designed to be gentle and non-judgmental, so if you forget to drink (or eat, or get to bed on time, or brush your teeth, or work out), you won't feel guilted. Aloe Bud offers two ways to note that you've hydrated: You can do a one-tap check-in, which just records the time and the fact that you drank something, or you can do a reflection, where you can actually write down what you drank, the amount, and anything else you want. Aloe Bud's one downfall is that, unlike many water drinking-specific apps, it doesn't tally up the amount of water you drank — you'll have to do that yourself. But if you're looking for an app with an excellent reminder system that allows you to track more aspects of wellness than fluid intake, Aloe Bud is definitely worth checking out.

2 Plant Nanny Perhaps one of the best-known water drinking apps out there, Plant Nanny lives up to its reputation. Beware going into this one that not meeting your daily water quota has real consequences for your little plants, which can and will die, so if that's too much pressure, maybe take a pass. But for those who (like me) need a stricter reminder, tending to Plant Nanny plants by regularly drinking is an excellent way to stay hydrated. Like Aloe Bud, Plant Nanny features adorable art, and it also gives you interactable plants that depend on you to help them out when they're thirsty.

3 My Water Balance My Water Balance will calculate how much water you should drink each day based on your personal details, but also lets you change that amount to suit your individual needs. My favorite feature of this app, however, is the ability to choose from a bevy of drinks when you check in to record the amount of fluid you've had. All you do is tap "Add a drink" in the app, and a frankly enormous selection pops up, from the typical water, coffee, and tea to yogurt, a protein shake, kompot, broth, kvass, kombucha, and even wine. Once you've added a drink, My Water Balance will let you know what percentage of your daily intake you have to go.

4 Drink Water Reminder Drink Water Reminder takes in a lot of information about your day-to-day, including what kind of climate you live in, which, as someone who lives in Canada and deals with daily temperature swings of 20 degrees Celsius or more on the regular, I find hugely helpful. Drink Water Reminder's primary purpose is to nudge you at a set interval so you're drinking water throughout the day. Tell it what time you wake up, what time you go to bed, and how often you want to drink water (from every 10 minutes to every three hours), and you'll get customized reminders.

5 Aqualert Aqualert also takes in a lot of info about you to customize itself for your use. As you log more and more days meeting your water drinking goals, you can earn badges from Aqualert, which will let you know how you may be helping to level up your body by drinking water regularly. Thirteen days in a row meeting your water goals gets you a Body Function badge, 27 days will get you a Skin and Muscles badge, and 99 days will get you a Health and Beauty badge. It's like a game where the prize is being hydrated!

6 Water Time OK, so as soon as I saw that Water Time's full name is Water Time: Mobile Creatures, I knew I had to download it. I adore apps that reward you with creatures, like Plant Nanny (some of those plants totally count as creatures) and the focus app Hatch. Water Time's default creature is, of course, a little water droplet, but you can also get cats called "cutie cats." CUTIE CATS. And yes, they are as adorable as their name suggests. Like My Water Balance, Water Time offers the ability to add different drinks, but along with offering coffee, and several other drinks, it also has a tool that allows you to create your own drink by choosing container type, the color of the liquid inside — from lime green to vibrant pink — and the name. So you can create an icon for literally anything you regularly drink and add it to your liquids library.