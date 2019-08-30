Bustle

6 Best Denim Skirts Available To Buy In The UK, Because These Babies Can Be Worn All Year Round

By Lollie King
Come rain or shine one thing is certain, denim skirts are always in. While other items of clothing only have the lifespan of a season, like a floaty summer dress or a classic autumn over coat, denim skirts really can last you all year round. If you ask me, they are a necessary staple that everyone should have (at least) one of in their wardrobes. So here is my pick of the best denim skirts available to buy in the UK. You can thank me later.

You could be forgiven for thinking that denim skirts were a thing of the past. Lets be real, patterned an acid wash denim skirts and co-ords were huge in the '80s. And the '90s too, actually. I mean, who can forget Pamela Anderson in that classic light blue denim mini skirt? But as we know, fashions will always keep coming around, and so the '80s and '90s have had a massive resurgence in recent years. I would definitely hop on board if I were you.

There are a number of different styles that you can rock when it comes to the denim skirt. You have your classic mini or your acid wash, then there's the midi and maxi that are proving very popular in 2019. And, let's face it, the list goes on.

Check out the 6 options below and be prepared to make space in your wardrobe.

Yellow Contrast Stitch Denim Skirt
£20
£10
|
Pretty Little Thing
I mean who said that coloured denim was a thing of the past? The lemon yellow skirt is enough to brighten up any outfit and the rips really give it an edge. While the colour does seem really summery, in the colder climes you can pair with an oversized jumper and converse.
Deconstructed Skirt
£50
|
Levi's
When you think of a classic mini skirt, this is the one that would come to mind. Levi's are heavyweights in the denim industry so it's no wonder they have created this effortlessly cool deconstructed skirt. I would dress this down with boots or Doc Martens and a graphic tee.
Denim Skirt With Belt
£24.99
|
Reserved
If you're looking for a denim skirt that's a little different to push you out of your comfort zone, look no further. The light raw washed colour is bringing serious retro vibes which you can pair with other denim items, or a black white or grey t-shirt. Thank you, Reserved, this is a must have.
Pleated Denim Mini Pencil Skirt
£55
|
& Other Stories
This high waisted acid wash denim skirt is so '80s and lets face it, its a serious look. This has a real retro feel and it doesn't look like your standard skirt due to the pleats and the lack of zip/buttons. The mid length is really cool and can be worn all year round. Seriously, & Other Stories have done it again.
Dark Blue Denim Pencil Skirt
£18
|
TU at Sainsburys
This really is a steal. TU's denim pencil skirt is perhaps one of the most versatile options out there. It's not too dressy but if you were going for drinks or an evening out, you would dress this up with a pair of heels and a gorgeous silk shirt.
Denim A-Line Mini Skirt
£25
|
Marks and Spencer
An a-line denim skirt is something that everyone should have in their wardrobe. Due to the dark colour, this one will go with anything and may come in very handy during colder months if you stick a pair of tights underneath it. This could even be worn in a more formal setting with a wedge or a heel