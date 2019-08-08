Just when you thought you couldn't take anymore entertainment, that streaming services couldn't possibly do anymore to help you be antisocial — Netflix has come through again. This summer thus far has seen an absolute barrage of top shelf entertainment from the top streaming service. Which is no mean feat considering it feels like week on week they bring the goods. Summer time might be a time for outdoorsy pursuits but luckily for telly fans, it's also a good time to have a TV marathon. And the new shows coming to Netflix in August 2019 will not disappoint.

Because like when does it ever disappoint? Nope, never. This summer has already brought the last ever season of Orange Is The New Black. A devastating loss to many fans, but also done so well that it felt like a fond farewell. They also came through with the hotly anticipated Stranger Things 3. Which after a year long hiatus lived up to every single bit of the hype. Oh and hey what about a little show called Queer Eye? No you're crying at the mere mention of it. Not me, that would be ridiculous.

The fact is when it comes to a whole mish mash of entertainment, Netflix are your guys. From comedy, to gripping drama, to shows that you literally cannot stop watching. It looks like August is about to be more of the same. And thank goodness for that.

1. 'Dear White People', Season 3 — Aug 3 Netflix on YouTube This comedy is all about the experience of POC students in a predominately white Ivy league university in the U.S. The show is not only hilarious but also tackles serious and hard hitting topics of racism, police brutality, and the struggles of young POC. Watch here

2. 'Wu Assassins' — Aug 8 Netflix on YouTube Imagine, minding your own business working as a chef. Your life is ticking over in San Fransisco's China Town. Next minute you find yourself filled with the powers of 1,000 monks who sacrificed themselves to protect against ancient evils. Right, not exactly an ideal situation but boy oh boy — does that spell entertainment. Think superhero vibes with a generous dose of magic.

3. 'GLOW', Season 3 — Aug 9 Netflix on YouTube Yes yes YES the gals are back. And for those not in the know, this show is every bit the high kicking, fighting, LOLing, drama filled show of your dreams. The latest season has the female wrestlers heading to Las Vegas to get a show together. Think money, drama, humour, wrestling, and some seriously amazing '80s looks.

4. 'Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready' — Aug 13 David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Icon of comedy, Tiffany Haddish is bringing four fresh faces to the screen. In a showcase of female comedic talent which will be all about the best in the business.

5. 'Mindhunter', Season 2 — Aug 16 Netflix on YouTube Fans of serial killer focused shows come through because you all know this is one of the best. This is all about the early days of profiling killers, criminal psychology, and of course the murderers themselves. Anybody knowledgeable about true crime will recognise some of the famous names mentioned on the show.

6. ‘Dark Crystal: Age Of Innocence' — Aug 30 Netflix on YouTube This fantasy AF animated film is not only beautiful to watch but gripping AF. It is based on a film of the same name which was made by Jim Henson back in 1982. The world of Thra opens up with an all new adventure. Actors including Helena Bonham-Carter, Alicia Vikander, and Mark Hamill are among a whole host of insanely talented actors voicing the characters on this film.