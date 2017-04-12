6 Curling Irons That Won't Damage Your Hair

Heat styling is often a catch-22: It's the easiest way to get salon-worthy hair, but too much heat can often weaken hair over time. However, if you find the right curling iron that won't damage hair, you can rest a little bit easier and protect your hair while still styling it how you like.

There are plenty of ways to help with heat damage‚ like using a heat protectant after you shower or before you style your hair. You can also use a shampoo that will strengthen hair and prevent breakage, or take a break from heat styling a few days a week. However, one of the most important things you can do is to invest in a curling iron that reduces the possibility of damage. There are plenty of options, like curling irons made from hair-friendly materials like ceramic or tourmaline, or ones that have lower heat settings, or ones that will just get the job done faster.

Sure, heat styling always comes with some risk of damage. But if you're still using an old curling iron you got years ago, chances are you're missing out on a key way to keep your hair healthier. Below are some great curling irons that won't damage your hair.

1. Remington Pro Series Slim Styling Curling Iron Amazon Remington Pro Series Slim Styling Curling Wand, $28, Amazon This clipless curler is coated in ceramic, which allows hair to curl quickly because it distributes heat evenly. Not only does this minimize damage, it'll also keep hair smooth. The curler (in that trendy millennial pink everyone is obsessed with these days) is available in two barrel sizes and comes with a heat protective pouch for storage. The Thermaluxe technology heats up in 30 seconds, and it also has automatic shutoff.

2. xTava Satin Wave 5-in-1 Curling Iron And Wand Set Amazon xTava Satin Wave 5-in-1 Curling Iron And Wand Set, $40, Amazon Why settle on one barrel size for your curling iron? This 5-in-1 curling iron has 5 removable barrels of all different sizes, as well as some clipless options. All of them are made from crushed ceramic and tourmaline, which emit negative ions. The negative ions are supposed to protect your hair from damage, but this wand also has temperature control: you can lower the heat all the way down to 250 degrees if you have fine or already damaged hair.

3. Infiniti Pro by Conair Curl Secret Amazon Infiniti Pro by Conair Curl Secret, $48, Amazon This odd-looking little device is called a Curl Secret, and it promises to curl your hair faster and easier than your normal curler. You guide a section of your hair inside the chamber, wait a second, and pull it out to have a perfect curl. The tourmaline ceramic inside the chamber will minimize hair damage, all while adding shine. One reviewer says, "This thing is definitely idiot proof. I tried the first time on dirty hair and did 3 sections making bigger curls and last night, I curled it on clean hair and used 4 sections making more, smaller curls. Everyone is amazed. This is super easy to use." If you're worried about putting too much heat on your hair because you haven't mastered the iron yet, this is the device for you.

4. Revlon Perfect Heat Long Lasting Curls Curling Iron Amazon Revlon Perfect Heat Long Lasting Curls Curling Iron, $15, Amazon If you don't need bells and whistles with your hair styling tools, this curling iron is as simple as it gets. Perfect for loose curls and waves, it's a classic tool that is made better with 3 coats of ceramic on it which will keep your hair healthy and smooth.

5. Berta Mini Hair Curler For Travel Amazon Berta Mini Hair Curler For Travel, $13, Amazon When buying travel products, it's easy to sacrifice quality for items that will just fit in your darn suitcase. With this mini hair curler, you're getting a really nice curling iron that has tourmaline technology and a ceramic coating, so it'll emit those nice negative ions that mean you won't damage your hair on a weekend vacation. Plus, it's so small, you can easily put it in your purse!