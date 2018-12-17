The holiday season is great for a lot of reasons; you get to dress up in ugly sweaters, eat good food, and give and receive gifts. But something that sometimes gets overlooked is how the season — even without the holidays — brings people together. The holiday season is an ideal time to throw a little get together to reconnect with old friends, both where you live and in your hometown, where you might be visiting. And with reconnections comes plenty of invitations for holiday parties, where you'll want to bring something festive and fun; thankfully, these seven desserts at Trader Joe's are perfect for holiday parties, with minimal effort and a reasonable price point.

One of the most difficult aspects of planning a soiree is food. Even with small get-togethers, you need to make sure there is enough variety, and enough — but not too much — food to go around. Sweets are always crowd-pleasers, but hitting up your local bakery can be pretty pricey. Thankfully, there is a place like Trader Joe's whose dessert selection rivals even the most talented home bakers. Don't let culinary concerns deter you from throwing a party or attending one this holiday season. Joe is sure to make your shindig sweet with these seven treats.

1 Triple Ginger Cake Trader Joe's Ginger may not be the first flavor that comes to mind when you think of the holiday season, but it is, in fact, essential. Ginger is used in everything from apple and pumpkin pies to carrot glazes and cocktails. Typically in a supporting role, this cake makes ginger the star of the show. The result is delicious.

2 Pumpkin Cheesecake Trader Joe's Trader Joe's show-stopping pumpkin cheesecake is one of a select few pumpkin-y products that sticks around on shelves beyond the fall. An autumnal take on the oh-so-rich classic is so special, you have to wait to open the box before feating your eyes on it.

3 Nantucket-Style Cranberry Pie Trader Joe's You've heard of cranberry sauce, but cranberry pie? That's right, baby. Per TJ's description, this treat is more like a cross between a pie, a cake, and a cobbler. Tart sugared cranberries and walnut pieces fill a tender butter pie crust to create this New England classic. Chances are you guests haven't had it before, either.

4 Apple Caramel Slab Pie Trader Joe's A deviation from the classic round pie, this apple caramel slab pie is far easier to reheat and serve to the crowds. Butter, sugar, and heavy cream come together to form the caramel that coats Northern Sky apples tucked inside. Sometimes, nothing will do but a classic.

5 Chocolat En Croûte Trader Joe's Serving your friends a Chocolat En Croûte is a surefire way to show them you're cultured and sophisticated, and totally knew what this was before spotting it in the aisle. Similar to a pain au chocolat (chocolate croissant), this dish is made of almond and chocolate filling baked in a pastry modeled after that you'd typically find coating a beef wellington.