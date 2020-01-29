When you're living in 2020, your iPhone tends to be as important to your daily life as any of your limbs. That little technology box probably holds dozens of passwords, not to mention all the selfies you've taken over the past few years, the latest gossip in your college friends' group chat, and more. If you want to do more to improve your overall digital hygiene and make sure that info is as safe as possible, Apple has a few suggestions to help you take control of your iPhone data privacy.

According to Apple, the average person stores more data on their phone than they do in their entire home. Keeping this in mind, there are a number of ways your iPhone can function as a safeguard against data theft — and it only requires just a few minutes of your time and energy. These easy data privacy tips include settings you can use to protect your data from apps and private companies, as well as features you can enable to prevent a stranger from picking up your iPhone and gaining access just in case you ever lose it.

At the end of the day, understanding how these iPhone tools work is just as vital to your privacy as anything else, especially when you consider the average person spends over four hours per day on their phone. So, if you're interested in being better about your data privacy hygiene in 2020, here are some tips from Apple:

Enable Face ID Caroline Burke If you haven't already enabled Face ID on your iPhone, it's a great way to further protect your phone, and to ensure that only you can unlock it. To enable Face ID, go to "Settings," then "Face ID & Passcode," then "Add or Change Passcode." You'll only be able to enable Face ID if you have an iPhone X or a newer model.

Enable Fingerprint Touch ID If you have an iPhone that doesn't offer facial recognition technology, you could always enable Touch ID, instead. This allows you to create a fingerprint passcode on your iPhone, which helps ensure that only you can unlock your phone. To enable Touch ID, you can go to "Settings," then "Touch ID & Passcode," then "Add a Fingerprint." According to Apple, a mere 49% of users had passcodes for their iPhones before Face ID and Touch ID options were available. Now, Apple says 89% of users have passcodes.

Enable Two-Factor Authentication Two-factor authentication is another privacy tool worth taking advantage of, but it isn't a privacy setting you'd necessarily use for unlocking your phone. Instead, it can come in handy whenever you log into iCloud, your email accounts, or social media accounts. If you turn it on, then every time you log into your iCloud account with your Apple ID info, you'll have to enter your Apple ID password, as well as the six-digit numerical code provided to you on one of your trusted devices. To set up two-factor authentication, you can go to "Settings," then "[Your Name]," then "Password & Security," then "Turn on Two-Factor Authentication." There are also third party apps available like Google Authenticator.

Check On Which Apps Are Pulling Your Location Info Caroline Burke There are two main types of data privacy concerns when it comes to your iPhone. First, there's the concern that another person will physically steal your phone and access your data. Then, there's the less tangible concern that an app, or a corporation, will gain access to your private data without your consent or knowledge. To address the latter concern, you can routinely check on which apps are pulling your location info, and how frequently they're doing it. To check this, go to "Privacy," then "Location Services." From there, you'll see a full list of the apps that can access your location info, as well as the stipulations they're currently under, regarding that access. You can choose whether an app has constant access to your location, no access to your location, or if it has access to your location only while you're actively using the app. It's worth remembering that if you leave an app without fully closing it, then it's still open. Apple also places different types of arrow icons next to the apps that have used your location. A gray arrow icon indicates an app has used your location in the last 24 hours, a purple arrow icon means an app has used your location "recently," and a hollow arrow icon shows up when an app has used your location under a "certain condition."

Review The Permissions You've Granted To Apps Caroline Burke Another way to safeguard your privacy is to review the various permissions you've given to apps, in terms of how they're allowed to access or process your data. To do this, you can go to "Settings," then "Privacy." From there, you'll see a list of all of the apps that have requested access to your data in the past. If you click on the Bluetooth app, for example, you'll see all of the apps that have requested bluetooth access in the past, and you'll have the power to revoke that access if you want. For some photo apps, you might see the "read and write" permission granted, which means that the app has the power to "write" new photos into your photo album, and to "read" all of the photos on your device. What's more, if location services are enabled for the Camera app, then this also means that a given photo app can access information like where you took a picture, too. It's common for apps to request this access, especially if they involve photo-editing. But if you don't want them to be able to access your entire photo library, you can always switch the privacy setting to "Never."