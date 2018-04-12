We live in the future. There may not be any flying cars (yet), but that smart phone you have in your pocket can tell you anything you like about your health, from your sugar intake to your activity levels to how you're sleeping. You just have to have the right app. A lot of health-tracking apps are developed to help people manage specific illnesses, but there are plenty that can be applied to everybody and that you definitely need on your phone. Keeping track of your body is important, and we can't all afford personal trainers or spare the time to fill in fitness diaries. Thankfully, technology has stepped in to fill the gap.

If you do sign up for a health-tracking app, always be aware of what it does with your data: the MyFitnessPal app recently revealed that 150 million users may have had their login details compromised, according to The Verge. So, as with any app, always make sure that you read the fine print, use unique passwords, and make choices about what you share about your location and device. With that said, health-tracking apps are a huge and growing industry, as people opt for the convenience of a source of health information that fits in the palm of their hands. Get into the medical revolution.