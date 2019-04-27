Meghan Markle's style is constantly applauded, and has evolved massively since she took on royal life. From her enviable gowns at evening events to her laid-back wardrobe during her and Harry's tour of Australasia, she has royal dressing down. She's even nailed maternity wear, which can be notoriously hard to do. One of Meghan's favourite summer accessories in recent years has been her white panama hat, which is both stylish and sun-safe. Inspired by The Duchess, I went on a search for the best panama hats to channel Meghan Markle come the warmer months.

Meghan's own hat is from Madewell, but unsurprisingly, it is no longer in stock on the brand's website. The Duchess of Sussex has worn her panama with a number of outfits since the start of her relationship with Prince Harry, most notably during a polo match, when she paired the hat with a gingham summer dress. She also carried the hat with her during a tennis game she attended at Wimbledon with Kate Middleton. She wore a crisp blue and white striped shirt, and white lightweight trousers, carrying her beloved hat alongside a black bag.

Getting your hands on a hat like Meghan isn't just advisable for style purposes, it'll also mean you're protecting your head and face when the weather heats up.

Javier Garcia/BPI/Shutterstock

James Gourley/BPI/Shutterstock

Take a look at my favourite panama style hats, along with other straw styles, below.