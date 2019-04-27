Bustle

6 Meghan Markle-Style Straw Hats To Snap Up This Summer

Meghan Markle's style is constantly applauded, and has evolved massively since she took on royal life. From her enviable gowns at evening events to her laid-back wardrobe during her and Harry's tour of Australasia, she has royal dressing down. She's even nailed maternity wear, which can be notoriously hard to do. One of Meghan's favourite summer accessories in recent years has been her white panama hat, which is both stylish and sun-safe. Inspired by The Duchess, I went on a search for the best panama hats to channel Meghan Markle come the warmer months.

Meghan's own hat is from Madewell, but unsurprisingly, it is no longer in stock on the brand's website. The Duchess of Sussex has worn her panama with a number of outfits since the start of her relationship with Prince Harry, most notably during a polo match, when she paired the hat with a gingham summer dress. She also carried the hat with her during a tennis game she attended at Wimbledon with Kate Middleton. She wore a crisp blue and white striped shirt, and white lightweight trousers, carrying her beloved hat alongside a black bag.

Getting your hands on a hat like Meghan isn't just advisable for style purposes, it'll also mean you're protecting your head and face when the weather heats up.

Take a look at my favourite panama style hats, along with other straw styles, below.

The classic panama hat

Panama Style Hat

£19.99

Zara

This classic panama is as close to Meghan's design as you can get on the high street. It's under £20, has a wide brim and a black band to contrast. Snap this one up quickly.

The shell hat

Shells Straw Hat

£29.99

Mango

This may not be a classic panama style, but it's a gorgeous alternative if you still fancy a straw design. How cute is the shell detailing? I can't wait to wear this one on the beach.

The black straw hat

Straw Flat Top Hat

£14

Topshop

Try something a little different with this black straw hat, which would look just as good on a summer holiday as with a cool outfit on an average day in the UK (sun not guaranteed).

The boater hat

Natural Straw Boater Hat

£12

ASOS

Another lovely way to channel Meghan if you don't fancy a panama style is to go for a straw boater hat. The flatter top and wider brim looks super chic worn with a summery white floaty dress and sandals.

The fedora hat

Woven Straw Fedora

£27

& other stories

There's nothing better than a classic fedora, and this design by &OtherStories is so super chic and sophisticated. It's slightly undone, dishevelled black band adds an edge to an otherwise classic style.

The two-tone hat

Two-Tone Raffia Hat

£19.99

Zara

Can't decide which kind of style or colour you fancy? This tonal hat combines the best of the best. It's also a little different and will get you noticed.

So when it comes to summer style, a sleek straw hat will top off any look. And you don't have to go designer to look like a duchess.