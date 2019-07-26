It's not Christmas season yet. It's not even Halloween season yet. But, if you're a fan of The Nightmare Before Christmas, you should know that there are currently a lot of Nightmare Before Christmas items available at Hot Topic. If you have a passion for skulls and generally spooky, but still kinda cute things, Hot Topic always has you covered, regardless of the time of year.

And, hey, it is almost time for college students to head back to school, so some of the Nightmare Before Christmas home items could come in handy. (You'll need a laundry bag, right? Or some storage bins?) Or maybe you're a fan of the 1993 movie and are getting ready to move to a new apartment or house and could use a slow cooker. Maybe you have a friend who loves the film and they'd appreciate a Jack Skellington cheese board. Whatever the situation may be, the mall store has plenty of Nightmare Before Christmas home goods online. (This is an addition to the many shoes, clothes, swimsuits, purses, socks, and more that are listed, too.)

From a spookier way to keep your food hot to a spookier way to keep your food cold, here are a few of the Nightmare Before Christmas home products Hot Topic has at the moment.

Slow Cooker

This seven-quart slow cooker is covered with Jack and Oogie Boogie faces, which makes it perfect for heating up something for a Halloween party (hot cider? mulled wine?), or just to make cooking an everyday recipe for chicken or chili a little less basic.

Journal

If you need a journal and love The Nightmare Before Christmas, this one will keep you organized thanks to tabs featuring different characters that keep sections of the notebook separate.

Laundry Bag

A laundry bag is a necessity if you don't have your own washer and dryer in your home or you live in a dorm. Hot Topic says this one — which is covered in a bunch of Nightmare Before Christmas characters — holds "up to two loads", but you'd have to test that one out for yourself.

Cheese Board

This cheese board is not only shaped like Jack Skellington's face, but also includes four "cheese tools": a cheese slicer, a little knife, an angular knife, and a knife that looks like a stabby fish tail. (I'm sure these are all the technical names.)

Cooler Tote

You can keep your drinks and snacks cool at the beach (or pool or park or wherever) with this cooler tote that features a picture of Jack and the words "All hail the pumpkin king." Convenient, and easy to identify as your own in a sea of beach coolers.

Soup Mug

Hot Topic calls this a soup mug, but it could really be an "anything you want a lot of" mug, because it holds 24 ounces. It's also covered with pictures of Jack Skellington's many moods.

You see? There are plenty of black things with skulls to fit into your home.