6 Reasons Why The Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ Bundle Is The Perfect Last-Minute Father's Day Gift

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article.

Dads, uncles, and other father figures are wonderful. They’re steadfast, kind, and always good for a corny joke. But … they’re also notoriously hard to shop for. (And don’t you dare get them another tie!).

So this year, we’re taking the guesswork out of Father’s Day shopping by gifting Dad something he’ll use over and over again: a Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ subscription bundle for just $12.99 per month. It’s the one streaming bundle he won’t be confused by if he’s not super tech-savvy (you can always just sign up for him!), and it has a fantastic mix of movies and shows he already loves, plus new stuff to discover. The channels are full of premium content for whatever mood he’s in, whether he wants to relive the glory days with a classic ESPN+ docu-series, catch up on his favorite primetime series on Hulu, or binge all of Marvel’s Avengers movies on Disney+ while you try your hand at playing grill master.

Read on for more reasons why the Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ bundle is the perfect last-minute Father’s Day gift that doesn’t feel last-minute at all.

1. ESPN+ is full of the best sports documentaries From the thrilling nostalgia of Winning Time to the complete 30 for 30 library, ESPN+’s sports documentaries are truly in a league of their own.

2. His favorite movies are on Disney+ All of his favorite Marvel heroes are here, from Black Panther to the Avengers to both Guardians of the Galaxy films. Watch them together (in chronological order, perhaps?), whether you’re in the same place or apart. Plus, the streamer has brand new releases like Artemis Fowl, the film based on Eoin Colfer’s book series.

3. He can stream classic sports games — and live sports — on ESPN+ When his sports return, they’ll be here on ESPN+. And in the meantime, he can relive heart-stopping moments from classic games.

4. He can catch up on Hulu original series — and network TV He’ll never miss an episode of Castle Rock or The Handmaid’s Tale or This Is Us ever again. Dads contain multitudes!

5. Hulu’s films will satisfy the cinephile From Bong Joon Ho’s Oscar-winning thriller Parasite to the Oscar-nominated Hulu Original documentary Minding the Gap, film buffs will find a wealth of movies to keep them entertained.