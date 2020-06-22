It's impossible to scroll through Instagram right now without seeing influencers styling up this particularly dreamy summer look. We're talking about the square necked, shirred dress. With the weather heating up, we're grateful to see one of 2019's biggest trends return, along with it's with romantic blouson sleeves. It's a style that suits so many body shapes and might also be summer's most versatile frock. A 'milk maid' dress can look chic whether you're picnicking or running errands. Just leave the pail at home.

The obsession with shirred dresses really took off when sleepwear brand, The Daily Sleeper became the go-to choice for influencer seeking out this romantic style. Now, high street brands are brimming with options that will help you float through heatwaves in style.

The Daily Sleeper Atlanta dress is around £250 a pop - which is quite an investment. But don't panic, because everyone can lean heavily into the shirred dress trend with one of these high street picks to shop right now.

