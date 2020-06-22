Bustle

6 Shirred Summer Dresses To Keep You Looking & Feeling Cool During The Heatwave

By Sarah Lakos
Image courtesy of Karina @StyleIdealist

It's impossible to scroll through Instagram right now without seeing influencers styling up this particularly dreamy summer look. We're talking about the square necked, shirred dress. With the weather heating up, we're grateful to see one of 2019's biggest trends return, along with it's with romantic blouson sleeves. It's a style that suits so many body shapes and might also be summer's most versatile frock. A 'milk maid' dress can look chic whether you're picnicking or running errands. Just leave the pail at home.

The obsession with shirred dresses really took off when sleepwear brand, The Daily Sleeper became the go-to choice for influencer seeking out this romantic style. Now, high street brands are brimming with options that will help you float through heatwaves in style.

The Daily Sleeper Atlanta dress is around £250 a pop - which is quite an investment. But don't panic, because everyone can lean heavily into the shirred dress trend with one of these high street picks to shop right now.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Smocked cotton dress
£34.99
|
H&M
Smocked to the upper thigh, this floaty cotton dress from H&M is not only super chic in black, it's super versatile to style up with heels for wedding season - or, dress up for a picnic with friends in the park.
ASOS DESIGN Curve shirred cotton maxi dress in ditsy floral
£38
|
ASOS
We couldn't walk past this whimsical floral number. The square neckline is perfect for layering jewellery (which is bang-on trend this season too!). Just add a sweet woven bag and you're ready to skip through a field of poppies.
White long sleeve shirred bardot maxi dress
£38
|
River Island
This is a great dupe for The Daily Sleeper Atlanta dress. Wear the shoulders up for a prairie style or just off the shoulder for more of a bardot reference. All you need is a fabulous pair of earrings and some espadrilles to complete your summer look.
Ivory Puff Sleeve Shirred Floral Print Dress
£42
£8.40
|
Miss Selfridge
This dress is made from 85% cotton, making it a cool breezy option for summer. We're in love with this frock's ditsy yellow florals and elbow length sleeve.
Shirred Body Linen Midi Dress
£40
£18
|
Very
Made from linen and viscose, this midi dress has both a natural woven texture and won't get completely crushed every time you sit down. Our favourite feature? The frill fluted cuffs.
Floral Print Shirred Pink Midi Dress
£75
|
Oliver Bonas
Have enough monochrome in your wardrobe? Try this soft pink number with boho florals. It's part-linen which gives the dress a natural texture. The shirred bodice is slightly longer on this dress in comparison to the others which will suit taller people or those with bigger busts.