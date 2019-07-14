There's so much to do before you go off to school, but there's one process you can't afford to rush through: choosing from the most stylish backpacks for college.

Before you buy, you'll want to consider your personal style. Are you a sleek leather pack with vintage buttons kind of person? Or are you into a tech-savvy backpack that can charge your electronics as you walk from class to class? Or maybe you're into patterns, florals, or a variety of other prints to really kick your style up a notch.

Another thing to consider is your new backpack's functionality. For example: pockets. How much do you need to carry around campus? If you know you're going to have to haul tons of books and supplies, it may be best to invest in a multi-pocket backpack that can keep you organized. But if you're only lugging around your laptop, you can keep to a slim, minimalist pack with a few essential pockets. Just keep in mind that if you live in a wet climate, whichever pack you choose should probably be waterproof or water-resistant to keep everything in those pockets safe and dry.

But, ultimately, finding a stylish backpack for college will depend on your personal style. Here's a round-up of some of the best backpacks out there to help you narrow down your options.

1. A Vintage-Inspired Vegan Leather Backpack With Hidden Pockets LXY Vegan Leather Backpack $28 | Amazon See On Amazon This classic vegan leather backpack looks cute while keeping all your stuff organized. For one, all of the hardware on this pack is solid metal, so you don't have to worry about any buttons or buckles snapping or becoming warped over time. The inside compartment is spacious enough to hold a 14-inch laptop and a few books. Plus, there are even two hidden anti-theft pockets — one in the back, one hidden under the flap — to keep your most valuable items safe.

2. A Water-Resistant Option With Padded Straps Misognare Basic Backpack $26 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're dealing with a wetter climate, this water-resistant backpack can keep your supplies dry without compromising on style. It's made from lightweight, high-quality polyester that allows water to roll off. There's also plenty of room inside to store a 14-inch laptop and a few books, plus two side pockets for water bottles, and four front utility pockets for everything else. If that sounds pretty heavy, don't worry — not only are the straps fully adjustable, they're padded to keep you comfortable all day long.

3. A Sleek Black Backpack With A Lock On The Buckle Loartiyar Laptop Backpack $29 | Amazon See On Amazon This sleek roll-top backpack is wide enough to hold all your essentials without ever getting bulky. The inside compartment is big enough to hold a 15-inch laptop, a few books, and even a small water bottle. There's even a USB charging port with a built-in cable you can connect to your device when you're walking around campus. And the best part? This backpack comes with a lock buckle so your valuables are always safe.

4. A Minimalist Bookbag That Holds The Essentials Vancropak Student Bookbag $24 | Amazon See On Amazon This casual backpack is perfect for everything from walking to class to packing up for a study session at the library. Even though the outer design looks simple and sleek, the inside is surprisingly spacious. There's even a ton of hidden compartments specially designed to hold everything you need including your keys, wallet, smartphone, and more. The largest compartment can hold a 15-inch laptop and several books. Plus, the USB charging port on the side ensures your phone's always charged, no matter how long you're on campus.

5. A Roomy Pack With Tons Of Compartments High Sierra Loop Backpack $38 | Amazon See On Amazon This multi-compartment backpack looks like a hiking pack at first glance, but it's perfectly suited to carry around fragile items like laptops and smartphones. The roomy main compartment expands to hold many books, while the additional pockets keep your valuables snug and secure. There's a mesh tablet sleeve, a beverage pocket, and a clip you can attach to your keys. And with the compression straps on the outside of the pack to hold everything in, you don't have to worry about lugging around a huge, bulky bag. Bonus: This backpack comes in a variety of eye-popping colors and patterns to choose from. In fact, nearly 3,000 Amazon reviewers are raving about this knapsack.