Meghan Markle's style has been constantly evolving since day one. From Suits actress to The Duchess of Sussex, she's switched things up to ensure her royal wardrobe is classy, elegant and mature, but still manages to keep things fun and striking. One way she does this is by using a bit of colour-blocking. Let's take a look at Meghan Markle's best colour blocking outfits, and discuss the art of colour blocking a little more.

Colour blocking is simply where you wear one colour (or a variant of that colour) all over. So take for example The Duchess' recent visit to The Hubb Community Kitchen, where she wore a pretty mini burgundy dress, and paired it with a coat in a very similar shade. It's a sophisticated look, but one that's bold and brave.

The key to getting colour blocking right is to choose variants of one colour that are ever so slightly different. If you look down at most of Meghan's outfits below, you can see she has always paired a dress with a slightly darker coat, or a top with a skirt in a slightly different hue. This adds an edge to the look and stops it from being one-dimensional.

Here are some of Meghan Markle's very best colour blocking looks:

1 Meghan Wearing All Burgundy Beretta Sims/Shutterstock Meghan's burgundy look inspired this trip down colour blocking memory lane today. The Duchess wore a flattering burgundy mini dress topped with a coat of a similar shade, and finished her look with black opaque tights and heeled black boots. She wore this look to visit the Hubb Community Kitchen, which was set up after the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

2 Meghan Wearing All Beige Matt Baron/Shutterstock Meghan looks excellent in beige and fawn hues, such as this fitted pencil dress by Brandon Maxwell, which she wore underneath her Burberry trench coat and trusty Stuart Weitzman heeled pumps. This was one of her first maternity looks wearing all block colour, and was her chosen outfit for an engagement in New Zealand during the royal couple's tour of Australia and its surrounding regions.

3 Meghan Wearing All Black Let's be honest: everyone looks great in head-to-toe black. It's super flattering, chic and an easy go-to for when you're having wardrobe crises. Meghan opts for the look regularly, like this time when she visited Cardiff alongside Prince Harry, in one of her first official engagements. She wore a pair of skinny black trousers, velvet boots, a loose-fitting polo neck jumper, and a beautiful coat with ribbon tie on top. She finished by accessorising with a Stella McCartney bag.

4 Meghan Wearing All Navy WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Meghan kept things understated for her attendance at Princess Eugenie's wedding, presumably so that the spotlight was away from her and on her cousin-in-law (and also because she was hiding a baby bump at this stage!). She wore a navy dress that sat just above the knee, a matching coat and blue accessories in the form of a pretty fascinator and bag.

5 Meghan Wearing All Pale Pink WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At a Buckingham Palace garden party on her first engagement following her marriage to Prince Harry, Meghan played it cool with a head-to-toe pale pink ensemble. Her dress and shoes were complimented by a pop of subtle pink with her elegant hat and playful satin clutch bag.