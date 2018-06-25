6 TV Shows As Funny As 'Gavin & Stacey' For When You Need A Proper Laugh

Oh, Gavin & Stacey. Has there ever been a British comedy so beloved by all since its finale in 2010? Nope, not really. The likes of Ruth Jones and James Corden went on to become British icons, and they weren't even the titular characters. They were the brains behind the show though, and what a show they put together. When it comes to suggesting British comedies to watch, it's no surprise that Gavin & Stacey almost always ends up as a suggestion. Although, there are plenty of other TV shows as funny as Gavin & Stacey — many of which share memorable quotes, a fantastic cast, and that beautifully distinct British humour.

The comedy flows from a quirky cultural divide between Wales and England, the relationship between Gavin and Stacey, and their lovable families. All these things are brilliantly observed, making it extremely easy to continuously marathon the show — believe me, I've been there — but it's just as easy to broaden your comedic horizons and experience shows with a similar feel.

But, where do you start? I've got six shows for you to get hooked on this summer that pack plenty of Gavin & Stacey good vibes. When the heat gets too much, pop back inside, grab an iced tea and have a laugh with these comedic gems.

"Have you tried turning it off and on again?" Ah, how many times have you heard that now classic line? The IT Crowd is so, so much more than that line, and I'll tell you why. The beauty of The IT Crowd is it's flawless ability to set up a joke and take it somewhere you'd never expect. The comedy derived by Jen (Katherine Parkinson) trying to bridge the gap between technicians Roy (Chris O'Down) and Moss (Richard Ayoade) and the business they work for tends to land the team in outlandish situations. Watch on Netflix here

Who would've thought that a mockumentary series on the mundaneness of British office life would have spawned such a large franchise? As well as the incomparable creation that is David Brent, it's all about being relatable, of course. A show like The Office thrives on the viewer watching a relating to the situation, like the pointlessness of office appraisals or the complications that can arise from workplace romances. The Office thrives on this, and does so with such awkward hilarity that it's hard not to be continuously giggling at the day-to-day lives of these employees, and their famous turn-head-to-exasperatedly-look-at-camera shots. Watch on Netflix here

On the surface, The Vicar of Dibley was about, well, a female vicar being assigned to the village of Dibley. But at it's core, it was the friendship between Geraldine Granger (Dawn French) and Alice Horton (Emma Chambers) that captivated the hearts — and laughs — of the nation. While the comedy often came out of the famous council meetings where Geraldine would struggle to get her points across to the village's male residents, it was the small moments like between Geraldine and Alice that were the true highlights of the series. I can't believe it's not butter either, Alice.

Often described as a cult sitcom, Peep Show quickly became a British classic. Full of inner monologues and filmed from an awkwardly effective point-of-view perspective, David Mitchell and Robert Webb's show flourishes with its situational-cringe comedy to fully encapsulate British life in the 21st century. It's safe to say that there truly hasn't been another show like Peep Show, and I don't think there ever will be unless Mitchell and Webb decide to return to it someday. Watch on Netflix now

There are plenty of shows that demonstrate the ups and downs of British family life, but none compare to Outnumbered. The beauty of Outnumbered comes from the show's semi-improvised approach to British sitcom. Creators Andy Hamilton and Guy Jenkin basically let the kids of the show roam free on the set, only giving them last-minute instructions before filming. While the adults were following scripts, the kids would create unpredictable comedy with unexpected lines and actions — just like real family life, in a way. The kids have their own voices, and the adults have to try not to laugh. Watch on Netflix now

If there are two women who I idolize in life, it's Edina Monsoon (Jennifer Saunders) and Patsy Stone (Joanna Lumley). Free spirits with absolutely no filter, the duo wreak havoc on the London fashion scene without a care in the world. Whilst I feel bad for Edina's daughter Saffy (Julia Sawalha) having to put up with the messes that her mother and Patsy get into, there is something to idolise in Edina and Patsy's unfiltered commitment to their self-destructive selves. Absolutely Fabulous flips the responsibilities of adults and teenagers with a depressingly hilarious edge that could only be written by a comedy great such as Saunders.