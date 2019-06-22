6 Ways To Follow News About Abortion Laws & The Fight For Reproductive Rights

Recent abortion bans passed in Missouri, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Ohio, Mississippi, and Louisiana have shown us just how vital the fight for reproductive rights is, but with more and more state legislatures moving to restrict access to abortion, it can be hard to keep on top of every bill and regulation. But there are ways to easily follow news about abortion laws so you don't miss out on what's happening. It's merely a matter of knowing who to follow and where.

According to NPR, early abortion bans have been passed in a handful of states this year by anti-choice lawmakers eager to see Roe v. Wade overturned by the two conservative justices President Donald Trump appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court. In Alabama, state legislators passed a near-total abortion ban with no exceptions for rape or incest. In Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio, and Louisiana lawmakers opted for 6-week bans with no exceptions for rape or incest. In Missouri, it's an 8-week ban that threatens patients' abortion rights.

None of these early abortion bans have gone into effect just yet, and many are being challenged in court. That's why it's imperative to stay informed. Here are six ways you can follow news about abortion law in order to stay up to date in the fight for reproductive rights:

Join The Center For Reproductive Rights Stay up to date on what's happening in the fight for reproductive rights with news, announcements, appeals updates, and advocacy actions from the Center for Reproductive Rights. You can sign up for their communications here.

Follow The President Of Planned Parenthood Action Fund A great way to quickly keep up with what one of the largest organizations advocating for abortion rights is doing is to follow Leana Wen, M.D., the president of Planned Parenthood Action Fund, on Twitter. Wen regularly tweets about the latest updates in the fight for reproductive rights, making her a fantastic resource. If you're not already, you can follow Wen on Twitter here.

Put NARAL Pro-Choice America In Your Instagram Feed Twitter isn't for everyone. But an aversion to the microblogging network doesn't mean you can't stay on top of abortion news. NARAL Pro-Choice America, a nonprofit advocating for expanded abortion access, runs a regularly updated Instagram account that often shares the latest abortion rights news. Get familiar with NARAL on Instagram here.

Get Action Alerts From The National Abortion Federation Jack Taylor/Getty Images News/Getty Images If you're interested in not only following news about abortion laws but staying updated on ways you can help advocate for choice, consider signing up for the National Abortion Federation's Action Alerts via email here.

Tune In To Abortion Access Force's Podcast Brad Barket/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lizz Winstead and Julie Rosing of Abortion Access Force, formerly known as Lady Parts Justice, discuss all things reproductive rights in their regular podcast, Feminist Sleeper Cell. Listen online or through Apple Podcast.