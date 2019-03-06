Mercury enters retrograde on Mar. 5, 2019 in the sign of Pisces, triggering the first of this year's three, roughly three-week periods of wonky communication, tech issues, and an inexplicable sense that absolutely everything is going wrong. Astro-buffs will know that Mercury retrograde is generally a terrible time to start new things, but the rent is high and you may be in a position where you need to know which zodiac signs have the best chance of finding a new job during Mercury retrograde 2019.

"I often advise my clients that it is rarely a good time to find a new job during a Mercury retrograde," astrologer Linda Furiate tells Bustle. "Often a job interview may be postponed, or the company may have decided to delay the hiring process. For those who do accept a new position during the Mercury retrograde, the job may only last for a short period of time."

The planet Mercury is thought to rule communication, traffic, thought processes, and data, and when the planet stations retrograde, forward motion in these matters can feel utterly futile. In general, planetary retrogrades are believed to be a time for us to take a step back from the areas they rule and reflect. It's a time for processing the past, not trying to force new things into happening. But here are the zodiac signs who are slightly better off than others looking for a new job this retrograde, according astrologers.

1 Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Astrologer Rachel Lang tells Bustle that Taureans are in a unique position to make the most of networking during this Mercury retrograde. "They could find a new job through friends or former colleagues," she says, adding, "Use your networking skills to reach out and connect."

2 Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle "Networking and expansion are themes for Cancer during this period, as well," Lang says. "Rather than seeking a new job, they may decide to start their own business. This is a time to dream big but take practical steps forward. They might learn of an opportunity to relocate to a different region or country."

3 Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Tina Gong/Bustle With Jupiter in their sign during this time, Sagitarrians have opportunity on the horizon, according to Lang. "This retrograde period may help them come full circle and reconnect with a dream they may have abandoned for a more certain and stable career path," she says. "Now is the time to integrate the past into the present."

4 Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Tina Gong/Bustle This Mercury retrograde may be a good time for Capricorns to give their technology an upgrade, which I, personally, plan to heed by finally replacing my frayed laptop charger before I start an electrical fire. Beyond that, says Lang, "This is a great time for networking and focusing on specific messages in your social media presence. It's a time to market yourself to potential employers or clients."

5 Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Tina Gong/Bustle Aquarians are also in a pretty good position to pursue money moves this Mercury retrograde. "They could find a new job that might lead to relocation," Lang says. "Or their interest in earning more income could set them on a path to exploring new career options."