61 Great Gifts For Guys That They'll Actually Want

Every holiday season, retailers sell a ton of wallets, ties, and sports-themed sweatshirts to people shopping for gifts for guys. They'll always be gift staples, but they're not particularly creative. When it comes to what gifts guys actually want, picking from the gems on this list are far more unique options

The gifts included on this list will appeal to a number of different interests, so no matter what the man you're shopping for is into, you're covered. We've got practical stuff, pop culture-themed stuff, random stuff, personalized stuff, food-themed stuff, grooming stuff, beauty stuff... and that's just the tip of the iceberg. In other words: None of that stereotypical, here-is-a-GrillMaster-for-Christmas-because-you-are-a-man-and-that's-what-men-like-BS. (Although, there is a grill on this list, because some men do like grills, and that's fine too. Everyone can like what they like!) Everyone can express themselves in ways that both embrace and defy gender identity, if that is what they so wish to do.

In other words, it's a good time to be a person looking for a cool gift idea for a guy, because the choices couldn't be more vast or easily accessible than they are right now.

1. Guitar Pick Punch

Musicians who upcycle things into guitar picks are way hot.

2. Retro Duo Portable NES/SNES Game System

Bust out your childhood cartridges, blow on them, and Mario the day away.

3. Burst Sonic Toothbrush

With a one-month battery life and clinically proven plaque-removing abilities, this toothbrush will make sure your guy never has bad breath again.

4. Bacon Coffee

There's bacon. There's coffee. And now there's bacon coffee. This is not a drill.

5. T-Rex Tee

I can't think of a single person who wouldn't love this shirt.

6. Suitcase Record Player

What? You have a record you want to listen to? Well, good thing I have this briefcase record player! Yo DJ, pump this party!

7. Air Cannon

Watch your step, because you're no longer safe... from fun! (See what I did there?)

8. Star Wars Han and Leia Hand Towels

Just as long as you know...

9. The Official A Game of Thrones Coloring Book

Because winter is coming, obvi.

10. 100 Deadly Skills

Now you never have to worry that you won't survive camping or that questionable music festival.

11. Caffeinated Shaving Cream

Coffee isn't just for your cup anymore.

12. Cardboard Taxidermy

It's manly. It's crafty. Nothing has to die. Well, except a tree. But trees don't have eyes that stare back at you no matter where you are in the room.

13. Meat Shredding Claws

These claws make handling hot food and shredding meat like chicken, pork, or ham a breeze. And not only are they heat resistant, they look cool, too!

14. Portable Table Tennis

Any place with a flat surface is the place where your favorite dude dominates the paddles.

15. Grilled Cheese Toaster Bags

I feel like we need to take a minute to talk about this wonder of culinary science. It lets you make crispy grilled cheese in the toaster! In the toaster! It's a great time to be alive.

16. Mug With Hoop

He shoots, he scores, he has a nutritious breakfast. He is the MVP of the morning! The crowd goes wild!

17. Dog Hammock

Maybe your dude is more of a dog person. Showing some pet love will get you close to his heart.

18. Bar Set

No more drinking fancy cocktails out of plastic McDonald's cups.

19. Nightstand Storage

When your dude has an adult sleepover at your house, he will now have his only handy place to keep his most important stuff.

20. Cup-Holder Gloves

These gloves have a waterproof outside, a cozy lining, and best of all: a compartment to comfortable hold cans, bottles, or Solo cups in the cold!

21. Knight Rider K.I.T.T. USB Car Charger

No dude of yours will use some regular old USB port. Not when you could be as smooth as the Hoff when you charge your phone.

22. Custom-Made Wall Mount Bottle Opener with Magnetic Cap Catcher

So your dude can protect his teeth, counter tops and other hard objects.

23. Ron Swanson Bobble Head

If he's the kind of guy who likes self-assured, dark-haired women and breakfast foods, he needs this more than you can know.

24. The Headphones To Sleep In

These headphones comfortably wrap around your head and are great for working out in, sleeping in, and running with. They Velcro securely to the head and are machine washable, too!

25. Custom Stuffed Animal

Seriously, though? A stuffed animal that looks exactly like your person? Get one that looks like you, too, and you can have so many imaginary adventures!

26. Shark Laser Pointer

Profish doesn't have to mean boring. Plus, a little humor (and a little fear) makes for good morale.

27. Beard Comb

Beard maintenance isn't optional.

28. Memorable Place Keepsake

The place you got married? The place you met? The coordinates of your first home? The possibilities are endless.

29. Sound Shine Audio Bulbs

It's a lightbulb. No, it's a speaker. No, it's both! Tiny-house-approved.

30. Zombie Head Bowl

You'll forever be known as the person who made eating Cheerios out of a zombie head a reality.

31. BBQ Briefcase

Serious tool for serious fools.

32. Salute To Day Drinking

Because there's gluttonous day drinking and there's profesh day drinking and this mug lets you know which one is happening.

33. Custom Lego Portrait

Make his childhood dreams a reality.

34. A Cold Brew Maker

This glass container with stainless steel mesh container fits perfectly in the fridge and makes cold brew that's 70 percent less acidic than the hot coffee you get at the store — and way cheaper, too!

35. Golf Ball Marker

Whenever that special guy in your life hits the lynx, he can be thinking of you.

36. Leather Camera Strap

If your dude is a photographer, this is a useful and sentimental gift.

37. Engraved Pocket Knife

So many tools. So little space.

38. The Wallet Ninja

This slim wallet insert has 18 different uses — including a bottle opener, fruit peeler, an eyeglass screwdriver, a box opener, and a cell phone stand. If you know a guy who loves fixing everything he come across, he'll love this.

39. A Kickstarter-Backed Razor

Manscaping it hard work when it's your back that needs a trim. Think of this like a back-shaving buddy, or the third arm with a cutting blade on it that you've always dreamed of.

40. Booze Toothpicks

Classy dudes shouldn't use non-classy toothpicks. Because digging steak out of your teeth crevasses is a classy act.

41. 6-Pack Shoulder Strap Beer Cooler

Have beer, will travel.

42. Outdoor Popcorn Popper

Because bonfire gourmet is totally a thing now.

43. Personalized Tree Trunk Glassware Duo

This is pretty romantic.

44. Pizza Lanyard

If the dude in your life is a fan of video games, repairing things, or other hobbies that involve using his hands, the pizza lanyard is a must.

45. The Bottle Loft

No more wasted precious fridge space means room for even more beer.

46. A Portable Grill

This portable grill is easy to fold up and take wherever you have some charcoal and some burgers. It's made of heat-resistant steel and makes a surprising amount of food.

47. Beer Cap Map

If your dude loves travel and beer, this is a more appealing way to save those bottle caps from faraway places than, say, an old fishbowl or empty pizza box.

48. Bike Turn Signals

These turn signals are waterproof, easy to install, extra-bright, and fit on any curved or straight handlebar — and a must-have for anyone who bikes at night.

49. Laser Razor

It's true. We live in the future. You can use a laser beam to get a smooth shave, Mr. Jetson.

50. Whisker Dam

It's whiskey, not mustache tea.

51. Camera Lens Mug

Perfect for the photo lover in your life.

52. Tactical Christmas Stocking

Military? Hiker? Bunker builder? Doomsday prepper? He needs this.

53. Camping Hammock

Literally a nap sack.

54. Steak Stone

Every day is hibachi with the steak stone.

55. Travel Backpack

This waterproof backpack has space for a laptop, but also has a separate compartment for camera equipment, but is perfect to also fit things like gym shoes, umbrellas, and your wallet.

56. Man Bag

There's no more shame in rocking a dude-purse.

57. Personalized Grill Set

It's personalized. That makes it better than any other grill set, ever.

58. Shot Drinking Game

Fun. Kind of ridiculous. Inexpensive. Is there a downside?

59. Portable Cell Phone Stand

This aluminum, adjustable cell phone stand is perfect for catching up on your favorite videos or tv shows while you're doing other things.

60. Wine Chiller Stick

Fancy wine technology for fancy dudes.

61. Cat Dad Mug

If the person you're buying for loves cats, this is a great gift to buy.

Additional reporting by Eden Lichterman.