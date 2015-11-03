Bustle

61 Great Gifts For Guys That They'll Actually Want

Every holiday season, retailers sell a ton of wallets, ties, and sports-themed sweatshirts to people shopping for gifts for guys. They'll always be gift staples, but they're not particularly creative. When it comes to what gifts guys actually want, picking from the gems on this list are far more unique options

The gifts included on this list will appeal to a number of different interests, so no matter what the man you're shopping for is into, you're covered. We've got practical stuff, pop culture-themed stuff, random stuff, personalized stuff, food-themed stuff, grooming stuff, beauty stuff... and that's just the tip of the iceberg. In other words: None of that stereotypical, here-is-a-GrillMaster-for-Christmas-because-you-are-a-man-and-that's-what-men-like-BS. (Although, there is a grill on this list, because some men do like grills, and that's fine too. Everyone can like what they like!) Everyone can express themselves in ways that both embrace and defy gender identity, if that is what they so wish to do.

In other words, it's a good time to be a person looking for a cool gift idea for a guy, because the choices couldn't be more vast or easily accessible than they are right now.

1. Guitar Pick Punch

Pick Punch - The Original Guitar Pick Punch
$19.95
|
Amazon

Musicians who upcycle things into guitar picks are way hot.

2. Retro Duo Portable NES/SNES Game System

Retro-Bit RDP 2 in 1 Portable Handheld Console System - for NES and SNES Games
$89.60
|
Amazon

Bust out your childhood cartridges, blow on them, and Mario the day away.

3. Burst Sonic Toothbrush

Burst Sonic Toothbrush
$69.99
|
Burst Oral Care

With a one-month battery life and clinically proven plaque-removing abilities, this toothbrush will make sure your guy never has bad breath again.

4. Bacon Coffee

Christopher Bean Coffee Flavored Ground Coffee, Maple Bacon, 12 Ounce
$11.99
|
Amazon

There's bacon. There's coffee. And now there's bacon coffee. This is not a drill.

5. T-Rex Tee

Youth Ask Me About My Trex T Shirt Funny Cool Dinosaur Flip Tee for Kids
$13.99
|
Amazon

I can't think of a single person who wouldn't love this shirt.

6. Suitcase Record Player

Crosley CR6019A-RE Executive Portable USB-Enabled 3-Speed Turntable (Red/Cream)
$88.94
|
Amazon

What? You have a record you want to listen to? Well, good thing I have this briefcase record player! Yo DJ, pump this party!

7. Air Cannon

Can You Imagine Airzooka Toy (Black/Silver)
$18.01
|
Amazon

Watch your step, because you're no longer safe... from fun! (See what I did there?)

8. Star Wars Han and Leia Hand Towels

His and Hers towel set with Star Wars Hans Solo/Princess Leia "I Love you", "I know "
$20
|
Etsy

Just as long as you know...

9. The Official A Game of Thrones Coloring Book

The Official A Game of Thrones Coloring Book: An Adult Coloring Book (A Song of Ice and Fire)
$11.86
|
Amazon

Because winter is coming, obvi.

10. 100 Deadly Skills

100 Deadly Skills: The SEAL Operative's Guide to Eluding Pursuers, Evading Capture, and Surviving Any Dangerous Situation
$17.49
|
Amazon

Now you never have to worry that you won't survive camping or that questionable music festival.

11. Caffeinated Shaving Cream

Pacific Shaving Company Caffeinated Shaving Set 2 Pieces - Caffeinated Shaving Cream, 1 Unit | Caffeinated Aftershave, 1 Unit
$15.50
|
Amazon

Coffee isn't just for your cup anymore.

12. Cardboard Taxidermy

Cardboard Safari Recycled Cardboard Animal Taxidermy Deer Trophy Head, Bucky Brown Small
$19.95
|
Amazon

It's manly. It's crafty. Nothing has to die. Well, except a tree. But trees don't have eyes that stare back at you no matter where you are in the room.

13. Meat Shredding Claws

Pulled Pork Shredder Claws - Strongest BBQ Meat Forks - Shredding Handling & Carving Food - Claw Handler Set for Pulling Brisket from Grill Smoker or Slow Cooker - BPA Free Barbecue Paws
$11.99
|
Amazon

These claws make handling hot food and shredding meat like chicken, pork, or ham a breeze. And not only are they heat resistant, they look cool, too!

14. Portable Table Tennis

Trademark Innovations Anywhere Table Tennis Set with Paddles and Balls
$13.51
|
Amazon

Any place with a flat surface is the place where your favorite dude dominates the paddles.

15. Grilled Cheese Toaster Bags

ToasterBags Non-Stick Bags; Reusable - Set of 2 by Cooks Innovations
$4.29
|
Amazon

I feel like we need to take a minute to talk about this wonder of culinary science. It lets you make crispy grilled cheese in the toaster! In the toaster! It's a great time to be alive.

16. Mug With Hoop

The Mug With A Hoop
$25
|
Amazon

He shoots, he scores, he has a nutritious breakfast. He is the MVP of the morning! The crowd goes wild!

17. Dog Hammock

K&H Pet Products Original Bolster Dog & Cat Cot, Chocolate
$37.99
|
Chewy

Maybe your dude is more of a dog person. Showing some pet love will get you close to his heart.

18. Bar Set

Personalized 5pc Cocktail Shaker Mixer Sets with Wood Storage Box Monogrammed
$79.99
|
Etsy

No more drinking fancy cocktails out of plastic McDonald's cups.

19. Nightstand Storage

Wood Organizer, Docking Station
$19.99
|
Etsy

When your dude has an adult sleepover at your house, he will now have his only handy place to keep his most important stuff.

20. Cup-Holder Gloves

TailGator Beverage Glove - The Ultimate Cold Weather Party Glove
$19.95
|
Amazon

These gloves have a waterproof outside, a cozy lining, and best of all: a compartment to comfortable hold cans, bottles, or Solo cups in the cold!

21. Knight Rider K.I.T.T. USB Car Charger

Knight Rider K.I.T.T. Car Charger
$29.99
|
Oddity Mall

No dude of yours will use some regular old USB port. Not when you could be as smooth as the Hoff when you charge your phone.

22. Custom-Made Wall Mount Bottle Opener with Magnetic Cap Catcher

Personalized Beer Bottle Opener, Cap Catcher
$25.95
|
Etsy

So your dude can protect his teeth, counter tops and other hard objects.

23. Ron Swanson Bobble Head

Parks and Recreation Rec Ron Swanson Bobblehead Bobble Head Figure NBC Pawnee
$29.99
|
Ebay

If he's the kind of guy who likes self-assured, dark-haired women and breakfast foods, he needs this more than you can know.

24. The Headphones To Sleep In

CozyPhones Sleep Headphones & Travel Bag, Lycra Cool Mesh Lining and Ultra Thin Speakers
$15.97
|
Amazon

These headphones comfortably wrap around your head and are great for working out in, sleeping in, and running with. They Velcro securely to the head and are machine washable, too!

25. Custom Stuffed Animal

Personalized Stuffed Animals
$79
|
This is Why I'm Broke

Seriously, though? A stuffed animal that looks exactly like your person? Get one that looks like you, too, and you can have so many imaginary adventures!

26. Shark Laser Pointer

Shark Laser Pointer
$14.99
|
This is Why I'm Broke

Profish doesn't have to mean boring. Plus, a little humor (and a little fear) makes for good morale.

27. Beard Comb

Beard Comb for Men - Wooden Natural Sandalwood Antistatic No Static Dual Action Beard Comb - Fine & Coarse Tooth Perfect for Balms and Oils Includes PU Leather Case - Presented in Cardboard Gift Box
$7.99
|
Amazon

Beard maintenance isn't optional.

28. Memorable Place Keepsake

Latitude Longitude keychain - Mens GPS Leather Keychain - Leather key chain
$18.99
|
Etsy

The place you got married? The place you met? The coordinates of your first home? The possibilities are endless.

29. Sound Shine Audio Bulbs

ION Audio Sound Shine | Dimmable Light Bulb & Wireless Speaker with Bluetooth & App Control (Pair)
$99.99
|
Amazon

It's a lightbulb. No, it's a speaker. No, it's both! Tiny-house-approved.

30. Zombie Head Bowl

Zombie Bowl
$9.60
|
Amazon

You'll forever be known as the person who made eating Cheerios out of a zombie head a reality.

31. BBQ Briefcase

Grill Tool Set, Kacebela BBQ Tools, Grill Utensil Set with Storage Case for Outdoor Barbecue Grilling (Stainless Steel,19-Piece)
$25.99
|
Amazon

Serious tool for serious fools.

32. Salute To Day Drinking

Funny Mug 11OZ - Day drinking from a mug to keep things professional
$10.99
|
Amazon

Because there's gluttonous day drinking and there's profesh day drinking and this mug lets you know which one is happening.

33. Custom Lego Portrait

Customized LEGO Minifig Portraits of You
$5
|
Cool Material

Make his childhood dreams a reality.

34. A Cold Brew Maker

Airtight Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker and Tea Infuser with Spout - 1.0L / 34oz Ovalware RJ3 Brewing Glass Carafe with Removable Stainless Steel Filter
$29.99
|
Amazon

This glass container with stainless steel mesh container fits perfectly in the fridge and makes cold brew that's 70 percent less acidic than the hot coffee you get at the store — and way cheaper, too!

35. Golf Ball Marker

Personalized Golf Gift for Him - Custom Golf Ball Marker with Magnetic Hat Clip - Golfer Gift for Him
$19.95
|
Etsy

Whenever that special guy in your life hits the lynx, he can be thinking of you.

36. Leather Camera Strap

Distressed Leather Camera Strap, Personalized Custom Rustic Leather Pro DSLR Camera Holder, Brown Heavy Duty Cow Hide Pro Camera Strap
$36
|
Etsy

If your dude is a photographer, this is a useful and sentimental gift.

37. Engraved Pocket Knife

Gifts for Him, Fathers day gifts for Dad, gifts for Him, Pocket Knife, Personalized gifts, Boyfriend gift, Gift for Men
$22.99
|
Etsy

So many tools. So little space.

38. The Wallet Ninja

Wallet Ninja- 18 in 1 Credit Card Sized Multitool
$10.99
|
Amazon

This slim wallet insert has 18 different uses — including a bottle opener, fruit peeler, an eyeglass screwdriver, a box opener, and a cell phone stand. If you know a guy who loves fixing everything he come across, he'll love this.

39. A Kickstarter-Backed Razor

BAKBLADE 2.0 +
$29.95
|
Bak Blade

Manscaping it hard work when it's your back that needs a trim. Think of this like a back-shaving buddy, or the third arm with a cutting blade on it that you've always dreamed of.

40. Booze Toothpicks

Bourbon and Scotch Toothpicks
$7
|
Cool Material

Classy dudes shouldn't use non-classy toothpicks. Because digging steak out of your teeth crevasses is a classy act.

41. 6-Pack Shoulder Strap Beer Cooler

ProActive Sports 6 To Go Beverage Cooler
$14.98
|
Amazon

Have beer, will travel.

42. Outdoor Popcorn Popper

Camp Chef Popcorn Popper
$18.24
|
Amazon

Because bonfire gourmet is totally a thing now.

43. Personalized Tree Trunk Glassware Duo

Personalized Tree Trunk Glassware Duo
$85
|
Uncommon Goods

This is pretty romantic.

44. Pizza Lanyard

Portable Pizza Pouch
$11.22
|
Amazon

If the dude in your life is a fan of video games, repairing things, or other hobbies that involve using his hands, the pizza lanyard is a must.

45. The Bottle Loft

BottleLoft by Strong Like Bull Magnets, the original Magnetic Bottle Hanger, 2 Strip Pack (holds 6 bottles)
$29.99
|
Amazon

No more wasted precious fridge space means room for even more beer.

46. A Portable Grill

Fire Sense Notebook Charcoal Grill
$24.39
|
Amazon

This portable grill is easy to fold up and take wherever you have some charcoal and some burgers. It's made of heat-resistant steel and makes a surprising amount of food.

47. Beer Cap Map

Wood USA Map
$75
|
Beer Cap Maps

If your dude loves travel and beer, this is a more appealing way to save those bottle caps from faraway places than, say, an old fishbowl or empty pizza box.

48. Bike Turn Signals

Bike Handlebar Turn Signal Lights
$49.99
|
This is Why I'm Broke

These turn signals are waterproof, easy to install, extra-bright, and fit on any curved or straight handlebar — and a must-have for anyone who bikes at night.

49. Laser Razor

Laser Razor
$189
|
This is Why I'm Broke

It's true. We live in the future. You can use a laser beam to get a smooth shave, Mr. Jetson.

50. Whisker Dam

The Original Whisker Dam
$20
|
Whisker Dam

It's whiskey, not mustache tea.

51. Camera Lens Mug

Camera Lens Coffee Mug/Cup With Lid,Photo Coffee Mugs Stainless Steel Travel Lens Mug Thermos TMANGO by TMANGO
$9.99
|
Amazon

Perfect for the photo lover in your life.

52. Tactical Christmas Stocking

Roll over image to zoom in LA Police Gear LAPG-AC-TCS3 Molle Elite Tactical Xmas Ultra Super Deluxe Patch Stocking-Coyote
$14.99
|
Amazon

Military? Hiker? Bunker builder? Doomsday prepper? He needs this.

53. Camping Hammock

Bear Butt Hammocks - Camping Hammock for Outdoors, Backpacking & Camping Gear - Double hammock, Portable hammock, 2 Person Hammock for Travel, outdoors - Tree & Hiking Gear - Hammock that Holds 700lbs
$29.99
|
Amazon

Literally a nap sack.

54. Steak Stone

Artestia Double Cooking Stones in One Sizzling Hot Stone Set, Deluxe Tabletop Barbecue/BBQ/Hibachi/Steak Grill (One Deluxe Set with Two Stones)
$35.95
|
Amazon

Every day is hibachi with the steak stone.

55. Travel Backpack

Professional Fashion Camera Bag DSLR Laptop Backpack Waterproof Rucksack Travel Large Size Multifunctional backbag Water Resistant Compatible with Sony Canon Nikon Lens Tripod and Accessories(L-Grey)
$39.99
|
Amazon

This waterproof backpack has space for a laptop, but also has a separate compartment for camera equipment, but is perfect to also fit things like gym shoes, umbrellas, and your wallet.

56. Man Bag

BAIGIO Men Vintage Messenger Bag, Nubuck Genuine Leather Cross-Body, Small Casual Shoulder Purse, Unisex Satchel
$39.99
|
Amazon

There's no more shame in rocking a dude-purse.

57. Personalized Grill Set

4pc Personalized Personalized Grill Tool Set Laser Engraved Barbecue BBQ Customized Family Grill Holiday Gift Set Monogrammed
$49.99
|
Etsy

It's personalized. That makes it better than any other grill set, ever.

58. Shot Drinking Game

Battleshots Drinking Game
$14.99
|
World Market

Fun. Kind of ridiculous. Inexpensive. Is there a downside?

59. Portable Cell Phone Stand

Adjustable Cell Phone Stand, licheers Multi-Angle Cell Phone Holder, Cradle, Dock, Stand Compatible with Nintendo Switch, Android Smartphone, Phone 11 Pro Xs Max Xr X 8 7 6 6s Plus for Desk (Black)
$6.68
|
Amazon

This aluminum, adjustable cell phone stand is perfect for catching up on your favorite videos or tv shows while you're doing other things.

60. Wine Chiller Stick

3-in-1 Stainless Steel Wine Chiller Stick with Aerator and Pourer, Rapid Iceless Wine Cooler, Wine Bottle Cooling Rod, JADACA
$11.99
|
Amazon

Fancy wine technology for fancy dudes.

61. Cat Dad Mug

Funny Cat Gifts Best Cat Dad Ever Rude Cat Lovers Cat Memes Gift Coffee Mug Tea Cup White
$14.99
|
Amazon

If the person you're buying for loves cats, this is a great gift to buy.

And now you're the most popular giver of gifts on the planet. Congratulations!

