63 Best Gifts Under $20

This year, I've got more on my financial plate than ever before: student loans, rent, and a new apartment to furnish. This Christmas season, however, I also have more people to buy for than ever before. If you're in the same desperately-trying-to-adult boat as me, the best gifts under $20 will be the saving grace for both of us.

Even though I'm on a budget, I don't believe in half-assed impersonal gifts. Yes, even when it comes to that coworker you barely know or your boyfriend's cousin's son whose name you picked for his family's Secret Santa. Maybe a gift card and a tie used to cut it (back when all we had was Macy's). But now, with the internet, everyone's got access to loads of classy gifts that seem expensive, but aren't, and there's one website that does it better than anyone.

Drumroll, please: Amazon. It's Amazon. Although you probably already knew that, because A). It's all I write about, and B). It's where the vast majority of the world goes for affordable products you'll actually want. Throw in the fast last-minute shipping for Prime members, the reliable ratings and reviews, and the fact that whatever you order will come in a box (hello, easiest wrapping job ever), and it's no wonder it's the go-to for so many people.

1 These Edgy Unicorn Brushes That Look Expensive, But Aren't Unicorn Makeup Brushes $11 Amazon See On Amazon With silky but durable bristles and a cool unicorn horn handle, these makeup brushes look and feel way more expensive than they are. They come in a set of ten for everything from controlled eye shadow application to effortless foundation coverage.

2 These Cute Tin Candles Made With Pure Soy Soyyla Natural Soy Candles $16 Amazon See On Amazon These tin candles are made from eco-friendly pure soy wax, burn for up to 35 hours each, and come in three amazing fragrances: lavender, grapefruit, and peach. The adorable tins also make excellent keepsakes when finished, and reviewers love that they burn clean.

3 This Sleek Makeup Organizer To Give Anyone's Vanity An Instant Face-Lift Vanity Tray $10 Amazon See On Amazon Go from clutter to class with this brilliant vanity tray. It provides two tiers of storage for jewelry, perfume, makeup, or nail polish, all while giving someone's vanity a sleek and decorative look. The legs are sturdy, while the removable plastic shelves are easy to wash.

4 This Journal That Encourages Self-Reflection Gratitude: A Journal $13 Amazon See On Amazon A thoughtful gift for writers, diary-keepers, or those going through a difficult time, this journal is full of thought-provoking prompts, inspirational quotes, and plenty of room to jot down thoughts, memories, reminders, and more. It's also a great present for students who are preparing for another semester — perhaps one abroad — and the best part is, it's less than $10.

5 These Cards That Guide Your Home Workouts NewMe Fitness, Home Gym Cards $20 Amazon See On Amazon There’s no need to spend hundreds of dollars a month on a trainer when you can have your own personal trainer with these exercise cards. These cards come with fifty exercises to tone your core, upper body, legs, and arms; they even throw in some cardio for the days you need to work up a sweat and clear your mind. With these cards, you aren’t required to show up anywhere or purchase additional equipment, all you need to do is flip a card to burn calories and build muscle. The cards are waterproof and durable, plus they’ll never give you any grief for skipping classes.

6 A Sparkly Rose Gold Passport Wallet For The Glamorous Traveler ACdream Sparkly Passport Wallet $8 Amazon See On Amazon This sparkly passport wallet keeps everything organized and protected while you're traveling. It holds your passport, boarding pass, cards, money, and is even RFID-blocking to protect your personal information. It's also light, slim, and made from premium PU leather, so it'll stand up to anyone's adventures.

7 This Bento Box That Will Help Even The Busiest People Pack Their Lunch Bentgo All-in-One Stackable Lunch/Bento Box $15 Amazon See On Amazon This stackable bento box is so convenient even the busiest people will actually have time to pack their lunch for work. First of all, it’s safe to put inside a microwave and dishwasher, plus it’s BPA-free which is pretty great for folks that are only filling up their lunch box with pure ingredients. The lunchbox has built-in plastic silverware and three large compartments for you to fill up with your favorite snacks and meals. It’s perfect for the constant muncher to keep an assortment of snacks at hand during a long workday.

8 A Stain Remover That Gets Everything Out With One Drop Grandma's Secret Spot Remover $13 Amazon See On Amazon You can remove most stains from your clothing with just a drop of this spot remover. It’s made of environmentally-safe ingredients that are biodegradable and nontoxic, making the spot remover safe for both your clothes and the planet. A little goes a long way with this product, so three bottles will last you long time. One Amazon user raved, “This is the only stain remover that has worked on nearly every stain I've needed to remove.”

9 This Gentle Micellar Water That Can Be Used As A Cleanser, Makeup Remover, Or Toner La Roche-Posay Micellar Cleansing Water $20 Amazon See On Amazon The micellar technology in this cleansing water clings to makeup, excess oil, dirt, or impurities to give your face a purifying wash without irritating sensitive skin. It's also antioxidant-rich, free of soaps, alcohol, and oils, and can be used as a cleanser, makeup remover, or a toner.

10 This Cuticle Oil That's As Natural As It Looks Best All Natural Cuticle Oil $18 Amazon See On Amazon Save your cuticles some trouble by planting this tea tree essential oil formula on dry cracked cuticles. It’s a cuticle oil completely free of harsh chemicals, fragrances, and synthetic ingredients and filled with thick emollients that penetrate through tough skin. Filled with castor oil, olive oil, avocado and grapeseed oil, the refreshing citrus lavender scent stimulates the healing process to give you healthy, strong cuticles. It’s convenient brush applicator spreads and absorbs easily into the skin, making treatments fast while still being effective. This is a great oil to have on hand to keep up with your at-home mani’s.

11 A Weekly Calendar Designed For Your Desk Brilliant Weekly Scheduler $11 Amazon See On Amazon The genius of this weekly calendar is its unique size and shape — a foot long, 4-inches wide, and only half-inch thick, it fits seamlessly in front of a laptop or can be propped up on its stand. It has 60-weeks of undated pages so you can start and stop without wasting pages. Each page has the week divided out, a weekly to-do list, and on the back there is additional space for notes.

12 An Eco-Friendly Shampoo Bar For The Environmentally-Conscious Ethique Eco-Friendly Shampoo Bar $16 Amazon See On Amazon This shampoo bar takes the place of traditional liquid shampoos. Made with coconut oil, coconut cream, and cocoa butter — the bar is super nourishing for dry and damaged hair, but is light enough that it won't weigh hair down. The scent of minty fresh peppermint essential oil will perk you right up in the morning. It’s also pH-balanced, cruelty-free, and completely safe to compost. And unlike plastic shampoo bottles, it won't end up in the ocean.

14 This Brilliant Ice Roller That's Changing People's Morning Routines Ice Roller Massager $16 Amazon See On Amazon This brilliant ice roller massager stores neatly in the freezer to help with pain relief, hot flashes, puffy skin, dark circles, or migraines. It's got a professional grade steel head that rolls comfortably over skin, easing tense muscles, shrinking pores, and improving circulation in a pinch. "This ice roller has changed my morning routine," says one reviewer. "I use [it] every morning before I shower to reduce my lymphatic buildup under my eyes, and the ice cold is the jolt I need to kick start my day!"

15 These Massive, Fizzy Bath Bombs Made With Real Essential Oils Anjou Bath Bombs Gift Set $13 Amazon See On Amazon Because they're made with great ingredients and loaded with real flower petals, these Anjou bath bombs make an incredible gift for anyone. Throw in the fact that they're 90 percent bigger than other brands and use real essential oils to soothe the mind and moisturize the body, and you absolutely can't go wrong. Reviewers comment that they're fizzy, smell great, and don't stain the tub.

16 These Whiskey Stones To Chill Drinks Quick And Without Dilution Quiseen Beverage Chilling Stones $9 Amazon See On Amazon These natural soapstone chilling rocks quickly absorb cold temperatures to chill your drink in minutes. Best of all, they won't dilute your whiskey, vodka, or cocktails like ice would. They're also reusable, easy to wash, and come in a velvet bag for convenient freezer storage.

17 A Lantern That's Collapsible And Rechargeable Kizen LED Camping Lantern $17 Amazon See On Amazon This camping lantern is both USB and solar-rechargeable, so you never have to stress about running out of batteries. The lantern works on three brightness settings: high, low, and SOS should you find yourself in a sticky situation. The portable lantern packs easy —it folds up to the size of a hockey puck. Oh, and did I mention the lantern doubles as a power bank for your phone?

20 A Comfy Memory Foam Travel Pillow That Folds Up Compact Travel Pillow $24 Amazon See On Amazon This highly-rated compact travel pillow folds up small and fits anywhere — including carry-in luggage and handbags. Crafted from springy, soft memory foam and ultra-soft brushed polyester fabric, it will make your head feel like it’s floating on a cloud (even when you’re crammed into an airline seat).

21 A Sheet Set That Stays Soft Forever Utopia Bedding 4-Piece Sheet Set $19 Amazon See On Amazon Available in twin, full, queen, and king, this sheet set is made with incredibly soft microfiber that will last you for years. The set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet with extra deep pockets, and two pillowcases. The sheets are designed to be wrinkle-free, so they’ll always look crisp. More than 3,000 Amazon users can vouch for the quality of these sheets, with one even saying, “These are amazing, soft, and beautiful.”

22 These Humble Nail Clippers With A Cult Following On Amazon Harperton Nail Clipper Set $13 Amazon See On Amazon You’ll never go back to flimsy nail clippers once you’ve experienced the strength of these wildly popular stainless steel nail clippers. They’re made of high-grade surgical stainless steel and a uniquely designed handle that makes the clippers easier to maneuver around the nail. The clippers are hand-sharpened with a smooth blade that removes nails evenly and prevents splitting. The set comes with two sizes (one curved and one straight jaw) that can be used for smaller or larger nails and a lifetime warranty. Reviewers on Amazon are standing by these clippers, finding them precise and sturdy.

23 This Delicious White Rosebud Tea Blend That Was Actually Designed For Royals Harney and Sons Lavender Tea $8 Amazon See On Amazon Made from a blend of fruity black tea with vanilla and caramel flavors — and a hint of lemony bergamot — this tea will make anyone feel like they're in Paris. If you're not sure your gift recipient will like it, rest assured that more than 1,500 reviewers are raving about it online.

25 This Desk That Anyone Who Works From Home Will Love LapGear MyDesk $20 Amazon See On Amazon The all-purpose lap desk comes with a built-in handle, curved edge, and soft microbead fleece cushion that conforms to the lap, keeping the legs comfortable and your laptop stable. This is the perfect gift for folks that work remotely or anyone who enjoys playing games, shopping, or investigating a dark corner of the internet from the comfort of their bed.

26 This Hilarious NSFW Card Game 5-Second Rule: Uncensored $16 Amazon See On Amazon The 5-Second Rule adult party game comes uncensored with 150 double-sided cards and a twisted timer; the game requires you to think on your feet while utilizes the smutty corners of your mind. The cards come with some hilarious things for you and your friends to name, including reasons to drink, erogenous zones, and people who want to get laid. This is a great gift for friends that have a broad sense of humor and like to indulge in the random hilariousness of life.

27 Because Nothing Says "I'm Loaded" Like A Face Scrub With Actual 24 Karat Gold In It Majestic Pure 24K Gold Scrub $15 Amazon See On Amazon There are few things as luxurious as a face mask with real 24 karat gold in it. Majestic Pure scrub uses great ingredients to moisturize, brighten, and intensively repair skin. And, of course, there are the genuine gold flakes, which are widely used in high-end, anti-aging skincare products for elasticity, circulation, and a glowing complexion.

29 This Neck Support System That Offers Instant Pain Relief Dr. Kay's Theraputic Neck Support Tension Reliever $18 Amazon See On Amazon It may look strange, but this neck support system cradles your neck to give your head the sensation that it is float on hair. It’s unique design re-aligns your neck, applies gentle pressure, and provides instant pain relief. After 30 seconds, you should feel the deep relaxation spread to your shoulders, back, and spine. It’s a great gift for anyone that works in front of computer all day or spends extended periods driving.

30 This Double-Sided Mulberry Silk Eye Mask ZIMASILK Mulberry Silk Eye Mask $10 Amazon See On Amazon $10 won't get you a more luxurious gift than this: the ZIMASILK eye mask, made from high-quality 19mm mulberry silk on both sides. Not only is it cooling, breathable, and effective when it comes to blocking out light, but it's available in multiple colors and has an adjustable strap to fit any head.

31 Hand Exercises That Help Kick Carpal Tunnel To The Curb 4Gear Hand Grip Strengthener Kit $15 Amazon See On Amazon You can be the most devoted pilates or spin enthusiast, but you’re probably neglecting to strengthen the muscles in your hands, fingers, and forearms — which can help prevent carpal tunnel (not to mention make you a much better guitar or piano player). This five pack of hand exercise tools includes hand grippers and finger resistance weights that build up strength in your fingers, wrists, elbows, and forearms.

32 This Nourishing Shampoo That Promises To Stimulate Hair Growth Majestic Pure Cosmeceuticals, Hair Loss Shampoo $19 Amazon See On Amazon Hair loss can happen sooner than you expect it, genetics, hair habits, and medications can all affect our scalps ability to produce hair. Fortunately this growth stimulating shampoo aims to help with fourteen broad spectrum DHT blockers and natural nourishment from plant-based ingredients. It contains strengthening biotin to enhance the scalp’s ability to stimulate hair growth. Plus, this his ‘poo prevents hair breakage and split ends while fully cleansing the hair.

33 A Portable Steamer That Heats Up Fast URPOWER Fabric Steamer $33 Amazon See On Amazon This handheld steamer can hold up to 130 ml of water and heats up in just two minutes, so you can get rid of wrinkles quickly. It weighs less than two pounds and stores conveniently for travel, so it’s ideal for touch-ups once you take clothes out of your luggage. The steamer is also gentle enough to use on nearly any type of fabric, including upholstery, bedding, curtains, wool, and embroidery.

34 This Moisturizing Eye Cream That Does Double Duty As A Face Cream LilyAna Naturals, Eye Cream Moisturizer $18 Amazon See On Amazon This non-greasy moisturizing eye cream contains nourishing like vitamin C and E, rosehip seed oil, and organic hibiscus flower extract to firm, hydrating, brighten the sensitive skin around the eye area (although it can also be used on the face and neck, too). The vegan, fragrance-free formula is gentle enough to be used both in the morning and at night, and is light enough to wear under makeup.

35 This Customizable Jewelry And Makeup Organizer Sodynee Jewelry and Cosmetic Storage $14 Amazon See On Amazon This jewelry and cosmetic organizer is super convenient for keeping everything all in one place and because it’s clear, you can easily find the pieces you're looking for without rummaging through and tangling your jewelry or trashing your makeup. It comes with removable mesh padding to keep jewelry in tact and the drawers are removable to make organizing and cleaning an easy task. Plus, thanks to the stackable design it's easy to customize according to anyone's spacial restrictions.

36 A Lemon-Powered Gel That Truly Clears The Gunk Out Of Pores Secret Key Lemon Sparkling Peeling Gel $10 Amazon See On Amazon When you massage this exfoliating gel into your skin, it causes all the excess oil, sebum, and general debris in your pores to ball up and “peel” off. This leaves you with super clean skin and clear pores. It’s made with a gentle lemon extract and has a soft, citrus scent. One happy Amazon user said, “This actually removed the sebaceous filaments from my nose and chin that I have not been able to get rid of.”

37 A Set Of Boar Bristle Brushes That Nourish Hair Boar Bristle Hair Brush Set $18 Amazon See On Amazon This set comes with two, oversize boar bristle hair brushes that promote healthy hair by distributing natural oils from your scalp. While one brush focuses on the boar bristle aspect, the other is designed for detangling, too. Both are vented to allow for faster drying when you use the brushes in conjunction with a hair dryer. Best of all, these brushes are safe to use on any type of hair, at any age.

38 A Cookware Organizer That Fits Anywhere And Protects Pots And Pans Better Things Home Expandable Pan Organizer $25 Amazon See On Amazon You can adjust this pan organizer to be anywhere between 12.25 and 22.25 inches wide, and it has seven adjustable dividers, too. This means it can be sized to fit into nearly any sized cupboard or cabinet and can hold various pots and pans of different sizes. This allows you to maximize your kitchen space while also keeping your cookware organized. Plus, the dividers also have a special coating that won’t scratch your pots and pans.

39 This Facial Toning Spray Made From Real Gold And Rose Petals 24K Gold Rose Water Facial Toner $19 Amazon See On Amazon People are flipping over this 24K Gold facial spray because of its unique ingredients and ability to make their skin glow. Real 24 karat gold oxygenates skin and fights breakouts with its antibacterial properties, while real rose petals act as a natural pH toner and organic calming solution. It all comes in a glass bottle with a spray nozzle for convenience and preservation.

40 This Brilliant French Coffee Press And Travel Mug In One Bodum Travel Tea and Coffee Press $20 Amazon See On Amazon With this genius travel press, you can brew coffee or tea on-the-go and drink from the same container. Just add ground coffee or tea leaves along with boiling water and seal the lid. After four minutes, push down with the included plunger to trap the grounds and release the flavor. Your single-serve drink is now ready to enjoy, and because of the BPA-free and stainless steel double wall design, it'll stay hot (or cold) for hours.

41 This Easy-To-Use Hair Chalk That Even Works On Darker Hair Rosenice Hair Chalk Comb Shimmer Temporary Hair Color Cream $12 Amazon See On Amazon For folks that like to get creative with their hairstyles, this chalk comb color cream is a great gift for safe at-home color treatments. It comes with six vibrantly colored combs to temporarily add a funky color to your hair. It washes out easily with shampoo and water and is made with a non-allergenic, water-soluble solution so it won’t dye your skin. Plus, it comes with disposable gloves and shawl to wear while during color treatments. Reviewers on Amazon are loving how well the chalk works, even on darker hair, “This stuff really works. I have tried so many temporary hair colors and this is the BEST!!!”

42 A Water Bottle That Keeps Drinks Cool Or Hot For Hours Liquid Savvy Insulated Water Bottle $20 Amazon See On Amazon This 32-oz water bottle has two food-grade stainless steel walls that work with vacuum insulation to keep cold beverages cold for up to 24 hours, while hot beverages stay hot for up to six hours. The outside of the bottle is covered with a matte finish that won’t sweat, so you don’t have to worry about using a coaster or making a mess at your desk. The bottle also comes with three lids, including a carabiner.

43 A Pair Of Facial Sprays That Double As Setting Spray Mario Badescu Facial Spray Set $14 Amazon See On Amazon The best of both worlds come together with this spray set that includes the two most popular Mario Badescu facial sprays. Both are packed with aloe, while one also features rosewater and the other has both cucumber and green tea. The botanical ingredients are designed to wake up your face whenever you’re in need of a bit of hydration. You can also use the mists as setting spray once you’ve applied makeup.

44 This Kit That Lets You Grow Your Own Crystals 4M Crystal Growing Experiment $12 Amazon See On Amazon Crystals have never been more popular — and this kit lets you grow them yourself, with seven different experiments. Perfect for science or geology-lovers and recommended for anyone aged over 10, this crystal growing kit includes everything you'll need, and the final products will last forever.

45 This Healing (But Volume-Boosting) Hair Mask That Reviewers Are Calling "Amazeballs" xtava Deep Conditioning Hair Mask $14 Amazon See On Amazon Made with ingredients that repair, condition, improve elasticity, neutralize pH, and prevent breakage, this xtava hair mask works wonders for any hair type. It's a number one new release with a near five-star rating because it boosts shine, strength, and manageability within one use, but without weighing hair down. On top of that, it's free of harsh sulfates, seriously improves color or heat-treated hair, and adds body rather than taking it away.

46 This Aromatherapy Body Wash That Promotes Restful Sleep Bath and Body Works Lavender Chamomile Body Wash $15 Amazon See On Amazon For the friend who's big into self-care (or for the friend who needs to be), there's this aromatherapy body wash. It's made with lavender and chamomile essential oils, both of which are known to induce a sense of calm and help encourage a good night's sleep. The body wash also doubles as a bath foam if your friend is truly committed to a night of pampering.

47 A Jump Rope That Has Over 5,000 Reviews Jump Rope $10 Amazon See On Amazon With over 5,000 reviews, this is the powerful jump rope to gift — especially if there's someone on your list who is ready to smash their workout goals. It has two sliding screws that make it fully adjustable for any height, and is lightweight enough to easily travel with.

48 This Brush Straightener That Works Quickly And Lasts All Day Magictec Brush Straightener $13 Amazon See On Amazon The heated hair brush promises to be more efficient than traditional hair straighteners, and all you have to do is brush. The ceramic plates and bristles separate and smooth hair, while ionic technology works to reduce frizz and static, while increasing hair softness and manageability. The brush has a wide temperature range to suit any type of hair. It also has a swivel cord and convenient auto-off feature. Best of all — the bristles are rigid, so they won't tug or pull on hair.

49 This Odd Little Roller Ball That's Actually Great For Self-Massages Anself Massager Roller $6 Amazon See On Amazon This magical spherical thing is called the Anself roller, and it's made to work out any tight muscles or knots anywhere on the body. It promotes better circulation and has an easy-to-hold base for self-massages. People use it after a tough day or as an addition to their physical therapy routine. "This thing is amazing!" says one reviewer. "My back is constantly bothering me and this thing helps it so much!"

50 A Neck Wrap For Hot Or Cold Therapy TheraPearl Neck Wrap $12 Amazon See On Amazon This therapy neck wrap relieves tension in the neck, making it less painful to sit in stiff positions for extended periods of time. It can be microwaved for twenty minutes of intensive heat therapy that reduces inflammation or used as a cold compress to prevent injury. To give you safe and effective results, this wrap comes with a helpful guide to indicate when to use hot or cold therapy. It’s made to feel soft on your skin and easy on your muscles.

51 A Type Of Gum That Gives You Nearly Instant Energy NeuroGum Nootropic Energy Gum $21 Amazon See On Amazon Forget coffee — this gum is packed with a combination of caffeine, L-theanine, and vitamin B that delivers energy to your system ten times faster than a traditional cup of coffee or tea. The gum is vegan, gluten-free, sugar-free, and aspartame-free, too, fitting within most dietary restrictions.

52 This Nourishing Hair Serum For Damaged Hair Focus Coconut Oil Hair Serum $18 Amazon See On Amazon Enriched with natural sealants and plant-based emollients, this nourishing hair serum can heal your strands from the root to the brittle end. It contains hearty oils like raw virgin olive oil, sweet almond, and coconut oil to heal dry or damaged hair through a moisturizing formula. With keratin to strengthen and algae to help lengthen the hair, this serum is true hair savior when it comes to healthy, growing hair. It adds shine to dehydrated hair without being overly greasy or drying.

53 This Cool Light That Speeds Up Your Teeth Whitening Routine AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Accelerator Light $17 Amazon See On Amazon Using five powerful LED bulbs that work alongside gels or strips (sold separately), this AuraGlow light seriously speeds up the results of your teeth whitening routine without causing sensitivity. It includes a built-in timer that beeps in 10-minute intervals and batteries that work continuously for up to 48 hours. Most importantly, though, the results are there: "It really works," says one reviewer, "and you see your teeth whiten in the first attempt."

54 A Pack Of Plug-in Lights That Automatically Turn On At Night Sycees Sensor Night Light Lamp $13 Amazon See On Amazon These night lamps plug into standard outlets and turn on automatically when it gets dark. This way, you will always be able to see your way to the bathroom in the middle of the night. The lights themselves are bright enough to illuminate your view but not too bright, so they won’t disrupt your sleep. Plus, unlike similar models, these lights are compact enough that you can still use the second plug on a standard wall outlet.

55 These Collapsable Food Storage Containers That Will Save Space Vremi Food Storage Containers $15 Amazon See On Amazon If you’re looking for an option to store your leftovers that isn’t plastic or heavy glass, these silicone food containers are the way to go. They're collapsible, which means they take up minimal space when they're not in use — a major plus if you're tight on cupboard space. Each one is made from FDA-approved silicone that's both microwave and dishwasher-safe. The set of four containers comes with four sturdy snap-on lids.

56 A Pack Of Seamless Thongs That Won’t Show Through Leggings Mae No Show Infinity Edge Thong $20 Amazon See On Amazon These thongs are made of a breathable polyester and spandex blend that makes them extra stretchy and comfortable for anyone. Their seamless design will not show through leggings, yoga pants, or other tight fitting garments. So not only are they sexy, but also, the thongs are ideal for sensible dressers. Amazon users love how comfortable they are, with one saying, “They feel like your own skin. There's nothing to make you feel any binding or discomfort.”

57 These Socks For Additional Support In Your Own Shoes Compression Anti-Fatigue Foot Insole $20 Amazon See On Amazon These anti-fatigue foot inserts are going to be great for anyone suffering from painful feet. They’re designed to provide lasting support in your own shoes for your comfort and your convenience. Made from real copper ions, these compression socks are able to provide long-lasting benefits for arthritic pain, swelling, and sore muscles. The inserts are snug enough to fit your favorite pair of shoes or sneakers, giving you more motion while still aiding in foot pain. Loyal reviewers on Amazon claim these inserts have helped with stiffness, ankle pain, and sore feet.

58 These Foldable Flip Flops That Are Perfect For Post-Pedicure Walking ARSTART Foldable Flip Flops $11 Amazon See On Amazon We've all made the mistake of wearing boots to a pedicure, only to find ourselves trying to walking out of an appointment in those awkward and flimsy sandals the spa hands out. Instead, keep these foldable flip flops in your car and you'll never be without sandals to wear after sprucing up your toes. They're lightweight, but sturdy, and feature non-slip soles.

59 A Book That Helps Embrace The Messy Carry On $9 Amazon See On Amazon This book is a funny, poignant reflection on the universe — and it's both a personal story and a reflection for all who read it on how to be a better person. One reviewer raves: "I love Glennon's approach to life, her spirituality that is grounded in reality, and the way she shares her struggles, highs, lows, ups and downs with a funny yet, profoundly poignant message - we can do hard things."

61 This Essential Oils Set That Helps With Sleep, Stress, Soreness And So Much More Healing Solutions Best Blends (Set of 6) $20 Amazon See On Amazon Starting your personal aromatherapy practice can be a pricey, time-consuming task but with this essential oil blend set you don’t have to worry about blending factors and dilution rates because each blend has been formulated to perfection. The blends include head relief; deep muscle relief, breathe, good sleep, health shield, and stress relief and feature essential oils with substantial therapeutic properties. These oils are safe to be used in a humidifier or diffuser and they can even be blended into a room or linen spray. This is a great gift for folks that practice other forms of wellness like yoga, massage therapy, and Reiki.

62 A Silicone Cleaning Set That Scrubs Without Absorbing Bacteria Amazing Elf Bottle Cleaning Brush Set $13 Amazon See On Amazon This silicone cleaning set includes a long-handled brush and a set of two scrubbing pads. Unlike traditional brushes and kitchen sponges, these silicone tools are non-porous and won’t absorb bacteria. The brush is ideal for cleaning out bottles and awkwardly shaped dishware, while the scrubbers can be used to clean dishes, bathroom surfaces, and more. Persnickety cleaners will love this long-lasting, hygienic set.