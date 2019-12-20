63 Products With Near-Perfect Amazon Reviews That Are Great Deals

I'm the friend who spends hours poring over restaurant reviews, movie reviews, and product reviews. (That last one is part of my job — but I definitely spend hours doing it when I'm off the clock, too.) With this inclination toward gathering intel, I'm sure you can imagine just how much time gets spent hunting down Amazon products with near-perfect reviews.

Amazon is perhaps my all-time favorite retailer precisely because anyone and everyone can write a couple sentences — or, ahem, an entire essay — singing the praises of tech gadgets, beauty products, or cooking inventions. And while I always check in to see what the experts say, I find that honest ratings and reviews from actual buyers are just as helpful, if not more. After all, one person's opinion about a product is helpful — but thousands of people's opinions are guaranteed to give me confidence in a selection.

I find that a big part of reviewer ratings has to do with whether or not something is a "good deal." And luckily, all the products in this collection are great deals. They're useful, fun, and surprisingly affordable. Plus, they're backed by impressively high ratings and honest reviews that seriously glow.

1. This Charging Station That Powers 4 Devices Simultaneously Simicore Smart Charging Station Dock & Organizer $35 | Amazon See on Amazon This charging dock solves two problems at once. It gives you the power to charge four devices simultaneously, which majorly frees up outlet space. It also organizes cables to prevent a mess on your desk or bedside table. The four-slot dock also comes with one micro-USB cable, one type-C cable for Androids, and two lightning cables for Apple products.

2. A Night Sky Projector So You Can Sleep Under The Stars Inside BlissLights Sky Lite $50 | Amazon See on Amazon Sleep, dine, and watch movies under the stars — without actually having to venture out into the cold night air — with this night sky projector. It uses laser diodes to project a blue nebula cloud and drifting stars onto the ceiling and walls. The projector is brightness-adjustable, and it can be placed on a timer. It also has an option for pausing the motion of the stars at any moment.

3. The Sponge Caddy That Cuts Down On Sink Clutter Umbra Flexible Sink Caddy $5 | Amazon See on Amazon Clear up clutter around the sink with this flexible sink caddy for sponges and scrubbing brushes. You can loop it over the faucet or hook it onto the divider in a double-basin kitchen sink. The caddy features a big cutout for a scrubbing brush handle and multiple perforations that allow for drainage and faster sponge-drying time. Choose from three colors: black, red, and white.

4. This Bluetooth Speaker That Actually Floats On Water Altec Lansing Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker $25 | Amazon See on Amazon This waterproof Bluetooth speaker actually floats, so you don't have to stress if it falls into the water while you're hanging by the pool or spending a day at the lake. The compact speaker has a 30-foot playing range, a built-in microphone for answering calls, and a carabiner that can hook onto your backpack. Choose from seven colors like aqua, orange, black, and red.

5. A Versatile Hand Blender With 5 Useful Attachments Immersion Hand Blender by Utalent $43 | Amazon See on Amazon This versatile hand blender has an impressive 4.8-star rating and comes with five attachments: an immersion mixing wand, a milk frother, a whisk, a food chopper, and a 2.5-cup measuring container. The blender features eight speed settings and a four-blade system that mixes food smoothly. Plus, it's dishwasher-safe and BPA-free. Use it to whip up fluffy omelets, make soups and smoothies, chop onions, make emulsions, or to foam milk for cappuccinos.

6. An Aromatherapy Eye Pillow With Acupressure Benefits DreamTime Inner Peace Eye Pillow $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Give yourself a mini aromatherapy session with this eye pillow that's filled with dried chamomile, lavender, and orange — a blend that soothes nerves and promotes relaxation. Made with smooth silk and breathable cotton, the pillow is also filled with flax seeds that conform to your face, providing gentle acupressure. Use this to relieve headaches or unwind at the end of a stressful day.

7. This Electric Flosser That Cleans With Strong Water Streams MOSPRO Cordless Water Flosser $40 | Amazon See on Amazon This water flosser shoots out a powerful stream of water that massages gums and clears out plaque and debris from between your teeth... and it's pretty fun to use. It operates on three modes (normal, gentle, and pulse) — and the 360-degree rotating nozzle makes it easy to reach the very back of your mouth. The USB-rechargeable flosser comes with four interchangeable jet tips and works for up to 10 days on just one charge.

8. This Powerful Electric Toothbrush With A Teeth-Whitening Mode AquaSonic Rechargable Toothbrush $37 | Amazon See on Amazon This electric toothbrush produces 40,000 vibrations per minute to removes 10 times more plaque than a regular toothbrush (and three times more plaque than other electric toothbrushes, per the brand). It also operates on four modes: "clean" for regular washing, "soft" for sensitive teeth, "massage" for gums, and "whiten" to dissolve surface stains. The toothbrush comes with eight replacement heads, so you can switch them out every so often.

9. A Home Security Camera That You Can Control From Your Phone Wyze Labs Smart Home Security Camera $35 | Amazon See on Amazon Sync this smart home security camera to an app on your phone, and you can keep an eye on things while you're away. Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, the camera livestreams to your device — and you can even tilt, pan, and zoom remotely to get a look at the whole room. It also records 12-second clips anytime it detects sound or motion, and then uploads them to your cloud storage.

10. The Camera That Instantly Shares Your Photos To Social Media Campark Action Camera $44 | Amazon See on Amazon Take superior outdoor and underwater photos with this action camera. The device comes with a waterproof case that lets you snap photos up to a depth of 98 feet. It also features a 170-degree lens and a high-definition screen, as well as time lapse, loop, and slow motion modes. It's WiFi-enabled, so you can take photos remotely from your phone and instantly share them via email or social media.

11. This Portable Phone Charger With A Built-In Flashlight NIU Portable Charger $14 | Amazon See on Amazon If your phone is constantly running out of battery, this portable charger is the most practical thing you can buy. The high-speed charger features two USB ports and provides approximately two full charges to a Samsung phone (and three full charges to an iPhone). And there's even a built-in LED flashlight, so you can use it to search for lost items in your purse and car.

12. An Ionic Hair Dryer That Comes With A Diffuser For Curls Revlon 1875W Lightweight + Fast Dry Hair Dryer $29 | Amazon See on Amazon This hair dryer uses ionic technology to cut down on frizz. There's even a triple-ceramic coating to prevent heat-related damage. It features two warmth settings, two speed settings, and a cool button to set your style and add an extra dose of polish to your look. Plus, it comes with a concentrator to create sleek, straight styles and a diffuser to amp up curls.

13. A Charcoal Toothpaste With Over 10,000 Amazon Reviews Cali White Activated Charcoal & Organic Coconut Oil $10 | Amazon See on Amazon It might seem like smudging black stuff all over your teeth would be a bad idea, but this whitening toothpaste that's made from activated charcoal is proof that it works. The unique toothpaste is also formulated with bacteria-fighting coconut oil and diatomaceous earth. It even uses tea tree oil and peppermint oil to remineralize teeth.

14. This Back Massager With 6 Different Attachments To Target Different Muscles Naipo Handheld Back Massager $28 | Amazon See on Amazon Deeply relax your muscles and work out knots with this handheld back massager. It features an adjustable intensity dial and an optional heat function to help loosen up tight muscles. You can also tailor your massage, thanks to the six interchangeable massage heads. There are two rounded heads for a gentle massage, two pointed heads for trigger-point relief, and two bristled heads for a deeper touch.

15. The Light Therapy Lamp That's Amazing For Jet Lag Miroco Light Therapy Lamp $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Fight jet lag and beat the wintertime blues with this light therapy lamp. The UV-free lamp reproduces the light of a sunny day, which miraculously replicates the effects of actual sunshine on your body and brain chemicals. It features three brightness modes and a built-in timer — and since it's super compact, you can stick it in your suitcase and take it along on your travels.

16. These Microfiber Sheets That'll Make It Feel Like You're Sleeping In A 5-Star Hotel Danjor Linens Sheet Set $28 | Amazon See on Amazon Make your bed up with these ridiculously soft bed sheets, and you just might trick yourself into believing you're spending the night in a luxury hotel. Made from double-brushed microfiber, the machine-washable sheets are hypoallergenic and resistant to fading and wrinkling. Each set comes with a deep fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and four pillowcases. Choose from five understated colors: cream, taupe, gray, white, and ice blue.

17. This French Press That Brews A Robust Pot Of Coffee French Press Coffee Maker by Cafe Du Chateau $21 | Amazon See on Amazon Brew a more robust, flavorful, and aromatic pot of coffee with this French press. Made from heat-resistant borosilicate glass and stainless steel, the coffee maker's four-step filtration system utilizes two double-screen filters, a spring-loaded base plate, and a pouring spout with a built-in strainer for a pure brew with zero grounds.

18. This Heavy Cast Iron Skillet That Comes Pre-Seasoned Lodge Skillet with Red Silicone Handle Holder $38 | Amazon See on Amazon In my opinion, every serious cook needs a good cast iron skillet. The superior heat conduction makes for even results, and it adds extra flavor to your cooking. This pre-seasoned, 9-inch cast iron skillet features a pour-spout on each side and a red silicone handle that's heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Reviewers have written that it's heavy and sturdy — so this investment is one that'll last a lifetime.

19. A Vacuum-Insulated Bottle That Keeps Your Water Ice Cold Takeya Vacuum-Insulated Stainless-Steel Water Bottle $18 | Amazon See on Amazon This temperature-retaining water bottle is made with double-walled, vacuum-insulated stainless steel — so it keeps cold drinks cold for 24 hours (and hot drinks hot for 12). The leakproof lid features a drinking spout and a hinge lock to keep the cap out of the way. It's also outfitted with a silicone carrying band so you can take it along on hikes. Choose from eight colors and five size options.

20. A Heated Throw Blanket Made From The Softest Material Ever Reversible Sherpa/Fleece Heated Electric Throw Blanket by Serta $32 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep warm on even the most freezing nights with this heated electric throw blanket. The blanket is made plush micro-fleece on one side and cozy sherpa on the other, and features five heat settings. There's even an automatic shut-off function that kicks in after four hours. The soft blanket is machine-washable and available in six colors: red, gray, beige, chocolate, cobalt, and slate blue.

21. A Microwaveable Popcorn Bowl That Collapses When You're Done Salbree Microwave Popcorn Popper $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Since you only use them once, standard microwavable popcorn bags often end up in landfills after you throw them away. However, you can use this silicone popcorn popper instead. Just fill it with kernels and fit the lid on top — and then, you'll have bowl full of popcorn in just three to four minutes. It's BPA-free, dishwasher-safe, and collapses down for easy storage. Choose from 18 colors.

22. These Laser-Finished Kitchen Knives With A Clear Stand Home Hero Stainless Steel Knife Set with Block (7 Pieces) $27 | Amazon See on Amazon My favorite aspect of this set of kitchen knives is probably the clear acrylic stand that makes it look like the blades are floating above your kitchen counter. More importantly, reviewers have written that the knives themselves are "fantastic" and a "great value." The set comes with a chef knife, carving knife, bred knife, utility knife, and paring knife, all of which are made from laser-finished stainless steel. The package also comes with a dual sharpener for coarse and fine blade sharpening.

23. The Fluffy Pillows That Reviewers Say "Just Might Be Too Good" SUMITU Bed Pillows (2-Pack) $43 | Amazon See on Amazon These down alternative pillows are shaped to a very specific 35-degree angle that helps align your head, neck, and back while you sleep. Made from breathable cotton and filled with hypoallergenic, 3-D fiber, the pillows have a five-second rebound time so your head never sinks too far down. One reviewer writes, "As I write this I’m laying on these cloud like pillows. It’s 10:30 and I don’t want to get out of bed. These pillows just might be too good."

24. A Detailed Planner That'll Help You Keep Track Of Your Life Blue Sky 2020 Weekly & Monthly Planner $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Put this planner to work and never miss an appointment again. The notebook-sized booklet gives you ample space to keep track of all your appointments, tasks, and deadlines. It features monthly viewing pages for long-term planning and weekly pages for more detailed, short-term planning. There's even extra space provided for notes and contact information. Plus, all of the holidays are listed — so you can remember to make plans for your Labor Day Weekend getaway.

25. This Memory Foam Seat Cushion That Takes The Pressure Off Your Spine Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your backside happy at work, sporting events, and long road trips with this cleverly-designed seat cushion. The U-shaped cushion is strategically contoured to alleviate pressure from the tailbone and spine. Made from heat-responsive memory foam, it molds to your body to offer maximum support and comfort. It's washable, and the nonslip gel bottom keeps it from sliding around on bleachers and hard-surface chairs.

26. A Water Filtration Straw So You Can Drink From Rivers And Lakes LifeStraw Personal Water Filter $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Drink directly out of lakes, rivers, and streams with this award-winning water filtration straw that effectively eliminates 99.99% of bacteria and parasites from contaminated water. The filtration straw is super compact and lightweight, so it fits easily into a backpack. Plus, it filters up to 1,000 liters of water. This is a perfect addition to your camping gear or emergency supplies kit.

27. These High-Waisted Leggings That Come In So Many Colors SYRINX High Waisted Leggings for Women (3-Pack) $30 | Amazon See on Amazon One reviewer wrote that these highly-rated leggings are "buttery soft." The high-rise leggings have an extra-wide waist band — and since they're made from a blend of four-way stretch spandex and polyester, they're super flexible. Choose from tons of color combinations, such as peach, gray, wine, and sky blue. Available in sizes: 2 - 32

28. A Foam Roller To Stretch Out And Massage Your Muscles AmazonBasics High-Density Round Foam Roller $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Increase your balance while building strength and flexibility with this foam roller. Made from high-density foam, it uses strong, molded edges for optimal support. The roller can be used on your upper and lower back, calves, hamstrings, and more. You can use it before workouts to warm up your muscles and prevent injury — or, you can roll with it after workouts to massage your muscles and speed up recovery. The roller is available in four sizes and seven color combinations.

29. These Compression Socks That Help Prevent Achey Feet SB SOX Compression Socks $16 | Amazon See on Amazon These compression socks are immensely helpful for athletes, pregnant women, frequent flyers, and anyone who spends a lot of time on their feet. They rise just below the knee and provide graduated compression that boosts circulation and oxygen flow. That, in return, prevents soreness, aching, and swelling. They're lightweight, breathable, odor-resistant, and moisture-wicking — and they feature reinforced heels and toes that are cushioned. Choose from tons of color options.

30. This Inverted Umbrella That Keeps You Dry, Even When You're Collapsing It Owen Kyne Windproof Double Layer Folding Inverted Umbrella $25 | Amazon See on Amazon You can actually stay dry in a downpour with this brilliantly-designed inverted umbrella. Instead of folding down — like most umbrellas — it folds up, which means there's no gap in rain coverage when you're going into your house. The inverted design also keeps the wet exterior on the inside once it's collapsed — and the C-shaped handle means you can loop it over your wrist to free up both hands. Choose from a huge array of fun colors and patterns.

31. This Diffuser And Essential Oil Set For A Full Aromatherapy Session InnoGear Aromatherapy Diffuser with Essential Oils (6-Pack) $30 | Amazon See on Amazon This essential oil diffuser has seven LED color-changing lights to set the scene: Cycle through all of them or just choose one that fits your mood. About the size of a smartphone, the compact diffuser operates on either continuous or intermittent misting modes — and it shuts off automatically when it runs out of water. The diffuser comes with six essential oils including lavender, sweet orange, lemongrass, peppermint, tea tree, and eucalyptus.

32. An Alarm Clock That Gently Wakes You By Simulating A Sunrise LBell Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock $46 | Amazon See on Amazon Wake up naturally with this alarm clock that simulates an actual sunrise by projecting a gradual change of colors that brighten up as time goes on. The clock features an FM radio and seven other sound options for the alarm, which include birds singing, ocean waves, running streams, soft music, wind chimes, piano sounds, and a good old-fashioned "beep." You can also program several different pre-set alarms, so you can wake up at 7 a.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. on weekends.

33. This Memory Foam Mattress Topper Infused With A Cooling Gel POLAR SLEEP Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper $56 | Amazon See on Amazon Memory foam conforms to the shape of your body, aligning your spine and relieving pressure points for a more comfortable night's sleep. If you don't want to spend hundreds of dollars on a new memory foam mattress, invest in this totally affordable memory foam mattress topper. The cushion is ventilated and infused with cooling gel to regulate temperature all night long. It's available in 2- and 3-inch thicknesses options, along with twin, full, queen, and king sizes.

34. This Juicer That Makes Delicious, Vitamin-Packed Drinks Homgeek Juicer Machines $45 | Amazon See on Amazon Get your your vitamins in with this powerful juicer. It's outfitted with sharp stainless steel blades, a precision filter, and a wide chute so you can add fruits and veggies (without chopping them up first). The 400-watt juicer operates on two speeds: "low" for softer foods like oranges, watermelon, strawberries, and tomatoes — and "high" for denser foods like carrots, apples, beets, and ginger.

35. A Fruit-Infusing Bottle That'll Encourage You To Keep Drinking Water OMORC Fruit Infuser Sport Water Bottle $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Add some fruity flavor to your hydration routine with this fruit-infusing water bottle. It features a full-length infuser rod; fill it with strawberries, pineapples, kiwis, or cucumbers to give your water a refreshing splash of flavor (and to keep you sipping throughout the day). Anti-slip grips keep it securely in your hand — and the leakproof, lockable lid prevents spills. The 32-ounce bottle is BPA-free and shatter-resistant.

36. These Extra-Large Ice Cubes That Won't Water Down Your Cocktail Samuelworld Large Ice Cube Trays (2-Pack) $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Smaller ice cubes have a tendency to melt quickly, which dilutes cocktails, whiskey, scotch, and other beverages. Use this cocktail ice cube tray instead. It makes extra-large cubes that melt slowly, so they won't water down your drink. Each order comes with two trays that make eight ice cubes each, so you'll have plenty of ice for that Saturday night dinner party. And since they're made from flexible silicone, it's easy to pop out one cube at a time.

37. This Pore Vacuum That Helps Remove Blackheads Blackhead Remover Vacuum $28 | Amazon See on Amazon Purify your skin and remove blackheads, whiteheads, oil, and makeup residue with this effective pore vacuum. The USB-rechargeable vacuum comes with four head attachments: one for dry or sensitive skin, one for improving texture, one for removing stubborn blackheads, and one for deep exfoliation. It operates on five suction levels, so you can clean your skin thoroughly without the irritation.

38. This Hair Waver That'll Give You Major Volume Bed Head Wave Artist Deep Waver $27 | Amazon See on Amazon Add body and shape to your hair with this deep-barrel hair waver. For tousled, carefree waves, clamp each section of your hair individually and at random — and for more sculpted waves, match the outermost section and work your way down. The temperature dial lets you adjust the heat up up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and the tourmaline ceramic technology boosts shine and fends off frizz. There's also an automatic shut-off feature that means you don't have to worry if you forget to unplug it.

39. These Long Spatulas That Scrape Out Every Last Bit Of Product The Spatty & Spatty Daddy Last Drop Spatula (2-Pack) $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Save money with these last-drop spatulas that keep condiments and expensive cosmetics from going to waste. The spatulas are extra-skinny, so they can fit into narrow bottle openings where they can scrape out every last bit of product. Use them in the kitchen for mayo, mustard, or ketchup — or use them in the bathroom for moisturizer, foundation, or conditioner. They're BPA-free and dishwasher-safe, and each set comes with a 6-inch spatula and a 12-inch spatula.

40. These Reusable, Portable Utensils For Picnics And More Devico Portable Utensils $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Ditch your plastic silverware in favor of these portable utensils for eating on-the-go. Made from stainless steel, the set comes with a dinner knife, a dinner fork, a spoon, chopsticks, a straight straw, a bent straw, and a straw-cleaning brush. The lightweight utensils are dishwasher-safe and come with a zippered carrying case, so they're easy to stick in your backpack or purse. Choose from black, silver, gold, rose gold, rainbow, and more.

41. A Comfy Lap Desk With A Cushion Underneath Honey-Can-Do Portable Laptop Lap Desk with Handle $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Do your typing on the couch — or just catch up on your favorite show — with this lap desk. Contoured to fit neatly in your lap, the smooth surface of the desk keeps your laptop steady. The cushion on the bottom also maximizes comfort, and the handle makes for easy portability. Choose from colors like mint, indigo, black, and hot pink.

42. This Salad Spinner That Doubles As A Colander For Rinsing OXO Good Grips Salad Spinner $30 | Amazon See on Amazon The difference between soggy lettuce and crisp lettuce can make all the difference in the world when it comes to a good salad. Keep your lettuce crispy with this salad spinner that spins your greens dry after rinsing. Just remove the colander insert, rinse the lettuce, and place the entire unit into the clear bowl. Then, use the one-handed pump and brake buttons to spin. The container is BPA-free and dishwasher-safe.

43. A Tablet Stand So You Can Use It Without Holding Onto It Lamicall Tablet Stand $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Use this tablet stand to watch videos, FaceTime hands-free, view recipes in the kitchen, and more. The angle-adjustable stand features a sturdy, nonslip base and rubber cushioning to prevent screen scratches. It holds tablets both vertically and horizontally — and a cutout at the back lets you thread a charging cable through. The stand comes in three color options: silver, black, and rose gold.

44. This Clever Grip That Keeps Your Phone From Falling Out Of Your Hands Love Handle Cell Phone Grip (2-Pack) $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your phone from slipping out of your hands with this clever elastic phone grip. The elastic band is stretchy, but taut— so it keeps your phone securely strapped to your hand. You can even adjust the grip so that your phone is on the outside of your fingers, freeing up your hand to search for keys or carry a grocery bag. It attaches to your phone with a little residue-free adhesive.

45. A Panini Press So You Can Make The Meltiest Sandwiches Hamilton Beach Electric Panini Press Grill $33 | Amazon See on Amazon Make a delicious grilled cheese, quesadilla, or turkey and fontina sandwich for dinner with this panini press. The floating plates evenly press sandwiches of all sizes (including those stacked high with layers upon layers of ingredients), and the lock-lid means you can make open-face sandwiches, too. When you're not using it, the legs fold down flat so you can store it vertically.

46. This Opener Set That Comes With An Aerating Pourer Ivation Wine Gift Set $50 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're an oenophile (read: wine lover), you'll probably love this wine set. The pack has everything you need to enjoy a bottle from start to finish: a foil cutter, a rechargeable cork remover that removes up to 30 corks on just one charge, a wine aerator to enhance the flavor while you pour, an electric wine pump that removes oxygen from the bottle to preserve freshness, and two tight-sealing stoppers.

47. This Trunk Organizer With Space For Groceries Starling's Car Trunk Organizer $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Clear up the clutter in your trunk with this sturdy car trunk organizer. It attaches to the side of your trunk with the included bungee cords, and it features various compartments. There's also one big compartment with two optional dividers, and 10 pockets on the exterior. Use this to organize sports equipment, camping gear, roadside emergency supplies, or just some groceries.

48. The USB Hand Warmer That Doubles As A Portable Charger KARECEL Rechargeable Hand Warmers $26 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your hands toasty in the great outdoors or in frigid offices with this rechargeable hand warmer. The double-sided, USB-rechargeable warmer heats up within seconds and features three temperature settings to thaw frozen fingers in no time. Bonus: The hand warmer doubles as a portable charger, so you can power up your phone if you run out of battery.

49. This Can Insulator That Keeps Your Beer Or Soda Freezing Cold YETI Rambler Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Colster $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Trade in your standard beer holder for this double-walled can insulator that's made from vacuum-insulated stainless steel. It keeps beer, cider, and soda chilled for hours — and the load-and-lock gasket secures the can in place. It's compatible with 12-ounce cans and it's condensation-resistant, so it won't slip out of your hands. Choose from 15 colors like charcoal, brick red, silver, and sky blue.

50. This Picnic Blanket That's Basically Guaranteed Not To Blow Away BEARZ Outdoor Beach Blanket $21 | Amazon See on Amazon This just might be the perfect picnic blanket. It's lightweight, waterproof, and sand-proof — but it also features loops at each corner for camping stakes. If you don't have camping stakes, don't worry. The blanket is outfitted with small pockets at each corner, too. You can fill them with pebbles or sand to weigh the blanket down and keep it from blowing away. It even folds up into a small, hand-sized pouch — and it's available in colors like apple green, cherry red, and cotton candy pink.

51. This Brilliant Pasta Strainer That Only Requires One Hand Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Strainer $19 | Amazon See on Amazon One of my favorite kitchen inventions of all time is this clip-on strainer that snaps onto pot rims, freeing up both hands to tip them over and strain them. It's flexible, so it'll fit onto pots, pans, and bowls of various sizes — and the spout helps prevent drips. It's BPA-free, dishwasher-safe, and available in four colors: gray, green, orange, and red.

52. This Stainless Steel Bar That Gets Rid Of Cooking Odors On Your Hands Amco Stainless Steel Odor Absorber $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Do you know how the smell of garlic and other pungent foods can linger on your fingers for a while after cooking with it? Well, you can prevent that with this stainless steel unit that resembles a bar of soap. Just rub the bar with your hands the way you would with regular soap, and it'll absorb cooking odors while leaving your fingers smelling fresh. It's dishwasher-safe, so you can clean it and use it again and again.

53. A Facial Cleansing Brush With 4 Invigorating Attachments CLSEVXY Facial Cleansing Brush $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Deeply cleanse your skin and brighten your complexion with this facial cleansing brush. The battery-operated brush runs on two speed settings and comes with four attachment heads: a soft bristled head for gentle cleansing, a stiffer bristled head for exfoliating, a silicone head for dry or sensitive skin, and a massage head to promote circulation. It's water-resistant, so you can use it in the shower — and it comes with a carrying case to keep all of the pieces clean.

54. This Tea-Infusing Bottle For On-The-Go Loose Leaf Brews Pure Zen Tea Tumbler with Infuser $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Thanks to this tea tumbler with an infuser, you can enjoy a cozy cup of loose leaf tea wherever you go. The temperature-retaining, double-walled container features a stainless steel infuser and a leakproof lid — and it comes with a protective neoprene carrying sleeve. It's BPA-free, and it can also be used as fruit infuser.

55. The Dispenser That Organizes Your Grocery Bags simplehuman Wall Mount Grocery Bag Dispenser $13 | Amazon See on Amazon If you have a pile of grocery bags hanging out under your sink, you can keep them organized and out of the way with this grocery bag dispenser. Made from brushed stainless steel, the wall-mounted dispenser stores up to 30 bags at a time and features a front slot; reach in and grab a bag at any time to reuse or use as a trash can liner.

56. A Lazy Susan That Maximizes Kitchen Cupboard Space Copco 2-Tier Pantry Lazy Susan Turntable $13 | Amazon See on Amazon This double-tiered lazy Susan solves two kitchen storage problems: It adds an extra tier of storage space (so you can fit more into your kitchen cupboard) — and since it rotates, you can spin it around to easily grab whatever you need. It's 12 inches in diameter, and the gripped surface keeps all of your spices and condiments in place when you spin.

57. This Stainless Steel Blackhead Remover Kit For At-Home Facials BESTOPE Blackhead Remover Tool Kit $8 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're prone to clogged pores, then this extractor set is a safe way remove blackheads, whiteheads, and other impurities for breakout-free skin. The kit comes with five double-ended tools to help you tackle blemishes of all types and sizes. The tools are coated in stainless steel to reduce the risk of irritation, and they come with a carrying case for sanitary keeping. The brand encourages customers to clean the tools with rubbing alcohol before using them.

58. An Expandable Drawer Organizer That Gives You Extra Storage Space Dynamic Gear Bamboo Expandable Drawer Organizer $30 | Amazon See on Amazon You can tailor the amount of organization space you get with this drawer organizer that expands from 14 to 19 inches. Made from bamboo, the organizer has seven compartments for utensils and cooking tools. And when it's fully expanded, there are two more compartments that are large enough to accommodate bigger items (like spatulas and serving spoons). Buy a couple extra, and you can even organize your desk and craft drawers.

59. This Dish-Drying Rack That Fits Right Over Your Sink Surpahs Over the Sink Multipurpose Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Anyone dealing with limited kitchen space will love this slatted, over-the-sink dish drying rack that frees up your counter for cooking (instead of dish-drying). When you're done using it, the rack rolls up so you can stash it in a cupboard or drawer. It's BPA-free, dishwasher-safe, heat-resistant up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit — and it can also be used as a trivet for hot items.

60. The To-Go Lunch Warmer For Soups And Stews Crock-Pot Lunch Food Warmer $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Take some tomato soup or a hearty stew to work and keep it warm until lunchtime with this to-go Crock-Pot food warmer. It plugs right into the wall and features a handle for easy carrying. Plus, the inner container is removable and dishwasher-safe, so you don't have to worry about a big cleaning job at the end of the day.

61. A Magnifying Makeup Mirror That Lights Up Vimdiff Magnifying Makeup Mirror With Lights $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Perfect your liquid eyeliner game with this magnifying makeup mirror that lets you get up close and personal with your face. Offering strong magnification, the makeup mirror features a ring of LED lights that replicate daylight along with 360-degree rotation, so you can get an ideal viewing angle. Use the suction cup on the back to attach it securely to your bathroom mirror or wall.

62. This Vitamin C Serum That Makes Your Skin Glow Eva Naturals Vitamin C Serum $15 | Amazon See on Amazon This Vitamin C serum is boosted by powerful ingredients like moisturizing hyaluronic acid, re-texturizing retinol, soothing niacinamide, and salicylic acid that helps decrease the appearance of pores. Users swear by this "holy grail," which has over 2,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.