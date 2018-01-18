64 Best Gifts Under $20

This year, I've got more on my financial plate than ever before: student loans, rent, and a new apartment to furnish. This Christmas season, however, I also have more people to buy for than ever before. If you're in the same desperately-trying-to-adult boat as me, the best gifts under $20 will be the saving grace for both of us.

Even though I'm on a budget, I don't believe in half-assed impersonal gifts. Yes, even when it comes to that coworker you barely know or your boyfriend's cousin's son whose name you picked for his family's Secret Santa. Maybe a gift card and a tie used to cut it (back when all we had was Macy's). But now, with the internet, everyone's got access to loads of classy gifts that seem expensive, but aren't, and there's one website that does it better than anyone.

Drumroll, please: Amazon. It's Amazon. Although you probably already knew that, because A). It's all I write about, and B). It's where the vast majority of the world goes for affordable products you'll actually want. Throw in the fast last-minute shipping for Prime members, the reliable ratings and reviews, and the fact that whatever you order will come in a box (hello, easiest wrapping job ever), and it's no wonder it's the go-to for so many people.

1 These Edgy Unicorn Brushes That Look Expensive, But Aren't https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B071HLVC4W/ref=as_li_tl?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9410-20&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B071HLVC4W&linkId=dda012cdb66488446818a9253bbc6337&th=1 Amazon Unicorn Makeup Brushes, $12 (10 Brushes), Amazon With silky but durable bristles and a cool unicorn horn handle, these makeup brushes look and feel way more expensive than they are. They come in a set of ten for everything from controlled eye shadow application to effortless foundation coverage.

2 These Cute Tin Candles Made With Pure Soy https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B075J84VJN?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9410-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B075J84VJN Amazon Soyyla Natural Soy Candles, $16 (3 Pack), Amazon These tin candles are made from eco-friendly pure soy wax, burn for up to 35 hours each, and come in three amazing fragrances: lavender, grapefruit, and peach. The adorable tins also make excellent keepsakes when finished, and reviewers love that they burn clean.

3 This Sleek Makeup Organizer To Give Anyone's Vanity An Instant Face-Lift https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01C7RY5YU/ref=as_li_tl?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9410-20&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B01C7RY5YU&linkId=7d43807baa910e6f220afb54bba3192c Amazon Vanity Tray, $13, Amazon Go from clutter to class with this brilliant vanity tray. It provides two tiers of storage for jewelry, perfume, makeup, or nail polish, all while giving someone's vanity a sleek and decorative look. The legs are sturdy, while the removable plastic shelves are easy to wash.

4 This Journal That Encourages Self-Reflection https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/081186720X?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9410-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=081186720X Amazon Gratitude: A Journal, $8, Amazon A thoughtful gift for writers, diary-keepers, or those going through a difficult time, this journal is full of thought-provoking prompts, inspirational quotes, and plenty of room to jot down thoughts, memories, reminders, and more. It's also a great present for students who are preparing for another semester — perhaps one abroad — and the best part is, it's less than $10.

5 These Cards That Guide Your Home Workouts https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01DJBCN3I?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9410-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01DJBCN3I Amazon NewMe Fitness, Home Gym Cards, $20, Amazon There’s no need to spend hundreds of dollars a month on a trainer when you can have your own personal trainer with these exercise cards. These cards come with fifty exercises to tone your core, upper body, legs, and arms; they even throw in some cardio for the days you need to work up a sweat and clear your mind. With these cards, you aren’t required to show up anywhere or purchase additional equipment, all you need to do is flip a card to burn calories and build muscle. The cards are waterproof and durable, plus they’ll never give you any grief for skipping classes.

6 A Sparkly Rose Gold Passport Wallet For The Glamorous Traveler https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B06XXFFNMW?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9410-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B06XXFFNMW Amazon ACdream Sparkly Passport Wallet, $9, Amazon This sparkly passport wallet keeps everything organized and protected while you're traveling. It holds your passport, boarding pass, cards, money, and is even RFID-blocking to protect your personal information. It's also light, slim, and made from premium PU leather, so it'll stand up to anyone's adventures.

7 This Bento Box That Will Help Even The Busiest People Pack Their Lunch https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00B78UBO4?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9410-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00B78UBO4 Amazon Bentgo All-in-One Stackable Lunch/Bento Box, $15, Amazon This stackable bento box is so convenient even the busiest people will actually have time to pack their lunch for work. First of all, it’s safe to put inside a microwave and dishwasher, plus it’s BPA-free which is pretty great for folks that are only filling up their lunch box with pure ingredients. The lunchbox has built-in plastic silverware and three large compartments for you to fill up with your favorite snacks and meals. It’s perfect for the constant muncher to keep an assortment of snacks at hand during a long workday.

8 This Attractive Glass Infuser Tea Pot https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01N6G88X9/ref=as_li_tl?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9410-20&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B01N6G88X9&linkId=77e56b57c25b2a3f08c551ad0a5612ca Amazon Glass Infuser Teapot, $15, Amazon Made from glass and big enough to brew 24 ounces, this teapot makes a practical but attractive gift. It's got a stainless steel mesh infuser that can handle everything from loose to blooming teas. Just pour in boiling water, and within minutes you've got fresh tea.

9 This Gentle Micellar Water That Can Be Used As A Cleanser, Makeup Remover, Or Toner https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B005EZSUS0?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9410-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B005EZSUS0&th=1 Amazon La Roche-Posay Micellar Cleansing Water, $20, Amazon The micellar technology in this cleansing water clings to makeup, excess oil, dirt, or impurities to give your face a purifying wash without irritating sensitive skin. It's also antioxidant-rich, free of soaps, alcohol, and oils, and can be used as a cleanser, makeup remover, or a toner.

10 This Handmade Beard Oil That's As Natural As It Appears https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00I8ZCR3C/ref=as_li_tl?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9410-20&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B00I8ZCR3C&linkId=bbef8032840a6253d1a314cd73864613 Amazon Woodsman Beard Oil, $20, Amazon This beard oil is made with 100 percent all-natural oils that nourish and soften anyone's beard. It's scented with cedar essential oils (aka the smell of real forest), and even the label is constructed from printed cherrywood — for the person who loves the great outdoors just as much as their beard.

11 This Sleek, Dark Wood Essential Oil Diffuser https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01I14DPJO/ref=as_li_tl?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9410-20&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B01I14DPJO&linkId=1c742ebf438c9770e2a5a4587323618e Amazon Dark Wood Essential Oil Diffuser, $21, Amazon Essential oil diffusers are on practically everyone's list this year, but few are as affordable as this diffuser. This one's made with a sleek faux dark wood finish, and it uses ultrasonic technology to put out a cool mist that purifies the air without making a ton of noise. It even shuts off when the tank runs low for your safety.

12 This Quality Minimalist Notebook To Encourage Creativity https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01M1CP9KE/ref=as_li_ss_tl?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1&linkCode=ll1&tag=bustle9410-20&linkId=4b32186d34b87bd06e81d2507e63f1c5 Amazon Minimalism Art Dotted Notebook, $11, Amazon For the artist, planner, or doodler, there's this minimalism notebook. 240 pages of thick, bleed-proof paper feature nothing but a dotted grid to guide your creativity instead of squash it. It also features quality binding, a PU leather cover, and an elastic closure as well as a bookmark. And, it's available in five different colors to suit any personality.

13 A Quality Korean Face Mask Set With Lots Of Options https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01LMND8N4?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9410-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01LMND8N4 Amazon Dermal Korea Quality Face Masks, $10 (16 Pack), Amazon Packed with Vitamin E and collagen, this face mask variety pack comes with skin-soothing, rejuvenating options like red ginseng, apricot, and bee venom. Each face mask is a sheet, with plenty of essence to deliver some brightening, firming effects.

14 This Brilliant Ice Roller That's Changing People's Morning Routines https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B016APMMQI?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9410-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B016APMMQI Amazon Ice Roller Massager, $19, Amazon This brilliant ice roller massager stores neatly in the freezer to help with pain relief, hot flashes, puffy skin, dark circles, or migraines. It's got a professional grade steel head that rolls comfortably over skin, easing tense muscles, shrinking pores, and improving circulation in a pinch. "This ice roller has changed my morning routine," says one reviewer. "I use [it] every morning before I shower to reduce my lymphatic buildup under my eyes, and the ice cold is the jolt I need to kick start my day!"

15 These Massive, Fizzy Bath Bombs Made With Real Essential Oils https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B06VWV9B7T?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9410-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B06VWV9B7T Amazon Anjou Bath Bombs Gift Set, $12 (Set Of 6), Amazon Because they're made with great ingredients and loaded with real flower petals, these Anjou bath bombs make an incredible gift for anyone. Throw in the fact that they're 90 percent bigger than other brands and use real essential oils to soothe the mind and moisturize the body, and you absolutely can't go wrong. Reviewers comment that they're fizzy, smell great, and don't stain the tub.

16 These Whiskey Stones To Chill Drinks Quick And Without Dilution https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B014Q2R6GS?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9410-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B014Q2R6GS Amazon Quiseen Beverage Chilling Stones, $10 (Set Of 9), Amazon These natural soapstone chilling rocks quickly absorb cold temperatures to chill your drink in minutes. Best of all, they won't dilute your whiskey, vodka, or cocktails like ice would. They're also reusable, easy to wash, and come in a velvet bag for convenient freezer storage.

17 A Lantern That's Collapsible And Rechargeable https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01N2PBTB5?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9410-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01N2PBTB5 Amazon Suaoki LED Camping Lantern Lights, $17, Amazon These camping lanterns light the way via the power of the sun, and they can even charge a phone. Great for emergencies, they have a few different light settings and are portable, foldable, and completely compact.

18 This Gorgeously Modern USB Himalayan Salt Lamp https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B076DZ52RZ?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9410-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B076DZ52RZ Amazon Levoit USB Himalayan Salt Lamp, $16, Amazon The Levoit USB lamp takes the same air-purifying qualities as traditional Himalayan salt lamps and puts it in a sleek and modern clear bowl design. It's also got a safe-touch dimmer switch, pleasant amber glow, and can be used with a USB or AC adapter.

19 These Whiskey Glasses With A Carefully-Designed Shape https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B005LSA4GQ?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9410-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B005LSA4GQ Amazon GlenCairn Crystal Canadian Whiskey Glasses, $18 (Set of 2), Amazon Made from Glencairn Crystal, these quality whiskey glasses are carefully designed with a wide bowl at the bottom to appreciate the color of Canadian (or any kind) of whiskey, and is made to be comfortable in the hand as well. Reviewers say the unique shape also lets the aroma of the whisky shine.

20 A Comfy Memory Foam Travel Pillow That Folds Up Into A Teeny Square https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01AMO4R34?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9410-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01AMO4R34 Amazon Compact Travel Pillow, $16, Amazon This compact travel pillow folds up small and fits anywhere — including carry-in luggage and even handbags. Crafted from springy, soft memory foam and cottony fleece fabric, it will make your head feel like it’s floating on a cloud (even when you’re crammed into an airline seat).

21 A Sheet Set That Stays Soft Forever https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00NX0XMZY?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9410-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00NX0XMZY Amazon Utopia Bedding 4-Piece Sheet Set, $19, Amazon Available in twin, full, queen, and king, this sheet set is made with incredibly soft microfiber that will last you for years. The set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet with extra deep pockets, and two pillowcases. The sheets are designed to be wrinkle-free, so they’ll always look crisp. More than 3,000 Amazon users can vouch for the quality of these sheets, with one even saying, “These are amazing, soft, and beautiful.”

22 These Humble Nail Clippers With A Cult Following On Amazon https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0751MBHX8?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9410-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B0751MBHX8&th=1 Amazon Harperton Nail Clipper Set, $13, Amazon You’ll never go back to flimsy nail clippers once you’ve experienced the strength of these wildly popular stainless steel nail clippers. They’re made of high-grade surgical stainless steel and a uniquely designed handle that makes the clippers easier to maneuver around the nail. The clippers are hand-sharpened with a smooth blade that removes nails evenly and prevents splitting. The set comes with two sizes that can be used for smaller or larger nails and a lifetime warranty. Reviewers on Amazon are standing by these clippers, finding them precise and sturdy.

23 This Delicious White Rosebud Tea Blend That Was Actually Designed For Royals https://www.amazon.com/Harney-Sons-Paris-Black-Sachets/dp/B000OQWAS0/ref=as_li_ss_tl?s=grocery&ie=UTF8&qid=1513198381&sr=1-5&keywords=Harney%2Band%2BSons%2Btea&th=1&linkCode=ll1&tag=bustle9410-20&linkId=d7c65c6fdb1d25d3e69d36ae29cbe512 Amazon Harney and Sons Lavender Tea, $8, Amazon Made from a blend of fruity black tea with vanilla and caramel flavors, and a hint of lemony bergamot and will make anyone feel like there in Paris. If you're not sure if your gift recipient will like it, rest assure that more than 1,5000 reviewers are raving about it online.

24 This All-Natural Clay Mask That's Great For DIYing https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0014P8L9W/ref=as_li_tl?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9410-20&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B0014P8L9W&linkId=eaef2849965cca9a0319ddee60ace0d2 Amazon Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay, $9, Amazon This all-natural bentonite clay mask is a DIY skin care enthusiast's dream. Aside from applying it straight, it can also be blended with apple cider vinegar, yogurt, jojoba oil, and tons of other ingredients to create a custom mask.

25 This Desk That Anyone Who Works From Home Will Love https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B005DIQDI2?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9410-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B005DIQDI2 Amazon LapGear MyDesk, $17, Amazon The all-purpose lap desk comes with a built-in handle, curved edge, and soft microbead fleece cushion that conforms to the lap, keeping the legs comfortable and your laptop stable. This is the perfect gift for folks that work remotely or anyone who enjoys playing games, shopping, or investigating a dark corner of the internet from the comfort of their bed.

26 This Hilarious NSFW Card Game https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01FSV380Y?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9410-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01FSV380Y Amazon 5-Second Rule: Uncensored, $15, Amazon The 5-Second Rule adult party game comes uncensored with 150 double-sided cards and a twisted timer; the game requires you to think on your feet while utilizes the smutty corners of your mind. The cards come with some hilarious things for you and your friends to name, including reasons to drink, erogenous zones, and people who want to get laid. This is a great gift for friends that have a broad sense of humor and like to indulge in the random hilariousness of life.

27 Because Nothing Says "I'm Loaded" Like A Face Scrub With Actual 24 Karat Gold In It https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01N6IHDIN?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9410-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01N6IHDIN Amazon Majestic Pure 24K Gold Scrub, $19, Amazon There are few things as luxurious as a face mask with real 24 karat gold in it. Majestic Pure scrub uses great ingredients to moisturize, brighten, and intensively repair skin. And, of course, there are the genuine gold flakes, which are widely used in high-end, anti-aging skincare products for elasticity, circulation, and a glowing complexion.

28 This Must-Have Hard Cover For Anyone https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/0762448652/ref=as_li_tl?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9410-20&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=0762448652&linkId=f6768402563fed39e44bef91978e309d Amazon Tequila Mockingbird: Cocktails With A Literary Twist, $9, Amazon This fun and witty hardcover book contains 65 recipes for delicious drinks inspired by literary favorites. Recipes include "The Pitcher of Dorian Grey Goose," "A Rum of One's Own," and, the timeless love story, "Romeo and Julep." Any fan of the written word will get a kick out of this one.

29 A Way To Brighten Up Your Room With Your Initials https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0100IIB3E?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9410-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B0100IIB3E Amazon Darice Silver Metal Marquee Letter, $14, Amazon Does anyone really outgrew the desire to see their name in lights? This silver metal marquee letter runs on battery and features cordless lights. Adorn your bookshelf with your initials and feel Rihanna-level amounts of superstardom.

30 This Double-Sided Mulberry Silk Eye Mask https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0761NK545/ref=as_li_ss_tl?_encoding=UTF8&th=1&linkCode=ll1&tag=bustle9410-20&linkId=179e98223aa94e3680eef460bc7ac0e5 Amazon ZIMASILK Mulberry Silk Eye Mask, $9, Amazon $10 won't get you a more luxurious gift than this: the ZIMASILK eye mask, made from high-quality 19mm mulberry silk on both sides. Not only is it cooling, breathable, and effective when it comes to blocking out light, but it's available in multiple colors and has an adjustable strap to fit any head.

31 Hand Exercises That Help Kick Carpal Tunnel To The Curb https://www.amazon.com/Hand-Grip-Strengthener-Workout-Pack/dp/B073YNW1MG//ref=as_li_ss_tl?ie=UTF8&linkCode=ll1&tag=bustle9410-20&linkId=af926e5824e8f0df136f6c2bca2aa989 Amazon 4Gear Hand Grip Strengthener Kit, $18, Amazon You can be the most devoted pilates or spin enthusiast, but you’re probably neglecting to strengthen the muscles in your hands, fingers, and forearms — which can help prevent carpal tunnel (not to mention make you a much better guitar or piano player). This five pack of hand exercise tools includes hand grippers and finger resistance weights that build up strength in your fingers, wrists, elbows, and forearms.

32 This Nourishing Shampoo That Promises To Stimulate Hair Growth https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B016RQ8PRU?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9410-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B016RQ8PRU&th=1 Amazon Majestic Pure Cosmeceuticals, Hair Loss Shampoo, $18, Amazon Hair loss can happen sooner than you expect it, genetics, hair habits, and medications can all affect our scalps ability to produce hair. Fortunately this growth stimulating shampoo aims to help with fourteen broad spectrum DHT blockers and natural nourishment from plant-based ingredients. It contains strengthening biotin to enhance the scalp’s ability to stimulate hair growth. Plus, this his ‘poo prevents hair breakage and split ends while fully cleansing the hair.

33 A Portable Steamer That Heats Up Fast https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00MG2OOHK?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9410-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00MG2OOHK Amazon PurSteam Fabric Steamer, $24, Amazon This handheld steamer can hold up to 130 ml of water and heats up in just 90 seconds, so you can get rid of wrinkles quickly. It weighs less than two pounds and stores conveniently for travel, so it’s ideal for touch-ups once you take clothes out of your luggage. The steamer is also gentle enough to use on nearly any type of fabric, including upholstery, bedding, curtains, wool, and embroidery.

34 This Moisturizing Eye Cream That Does Double Duty As A Face Cream https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00LV6VDG2?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9410-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00LV6VDG2 Amazon LilyAna Naturals, Eye Cream Moisturizer, $18, Amazon This non-greasy moisturizing eye cream contains nourishing like vitamin C and E, rosehip seed oil, and organic hibiscus flower extract to firm, hydrating, brighten the sensitive skin around the eye area (although it can also be used on the face and neck, too). The vegan, fragrance-free formula is gentle enough to be used both in the morning and at night, and is light enough to wear under makeup.

35 This Customizable Jewelry And Makeup Organizer https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00UEAI3OQ?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9410-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00UEAI3OQ Amazon Sodynee Jewelry and Cosmetic Storage, $15, Amazon This jewelry and cosmetic organizer is super convenient for keeping everything all in one place and because it’s clear, you can easily find the pieces you're looking for without rummaging through and tangling your jewelry or trashing your makeup. It comes with removable mesh padding to keep jewelry in tact and the drawers are removable to make organizing and cleaning an easy task. Plus, thanks to the stackable design it's easy to customize according to anyone's spacial restrictions.

36 12 Tools Packed Into 1 Cute Little Device https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01BIW007Q?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9410-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01BIW007Q Amazon SOG MacV 12 Tools In One, $10, Amazon There’s nothing this 12-in-1 tool kit can’t do — but its most impressive feat is that it resembles a skull and is so compact you can tuck it away in your pocket and bring it anywhere. It features a bottle opener, small flathead driver, liner cutter, Philips driver, and more.

37 A Set Of Boar Bristle Brushes That Nourish Hair https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01D3Y6WFG?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9410-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01D3Y6WFG Amazon Boar Bristle Hair Brush Set, $17, Amazon This set comes with two, oversize boar bristle hair brushes that promote healthy hair by distributing natural oils from your scalp. While one brush focuses on the boar bristle aspect, the other is designed for detangling, too. Both are vented to allow for faster drying when you use the brushes in conjunction with a hair dryer. Best of all, these brushes are safe to use on any type of hair, at any age.

38 This Travel Kit So You're Always Prepared https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01IIP1XAY?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9410-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01IIP1XAY Amazon 6-In-1 Travel Accessories Kit, $12, Amazon Have everything you need for a last-minute trip on-hand with this genius travel kit. It includes a lock, luggage scale, international adaptor, passport cover, ear plugs, and eye mask — and get this, it's only $13. Perfect for the jetsetter or business traveler in your life — or the person who's always forgetting everything — this is a gift you can guarantee they'll use.

39 This Facial Toning Spray Made From Real Gold And Rose Petals https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01MV1YWWR?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9410-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01MV1YWWR Amazon 24K Gold Rose Water Facial Toner, $20, Amazon People are flipping over this 24K Gold facial spray because of its unique ingredients and ability to make their skin glow. Real 24 karat gold oxygenates skin and fights breakouts with its antibacterial properties, while real rose petals act as a natural pH toner and organic calming solution. It all comes in a glass bottle with a spray nozzle for convenience and preservation.

40 This Brilliant French Coffee Press And Travel Mug In One https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0093EPL8A?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9410-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B0093EPL8A Amazon Bodum Travel Tea and Coffee Press, $13, Amazon With this genius travel press, you can brew coffee or tea on-the-go and drink from the same container. Just add ground coffee or tea leaves along with boiling water and seal the lid. After four minutes, push down with the included plunger to trap the grounds and release the flavor. Your single-serve drink is now ready to enjoy, and because of the BPA-free and stainless steel double wall design, it'll stay hot (or cold) for hours.

41 This Easy-To-Use Hair Chalk That Even Works On Darker Hair https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01N0IH40C?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9410-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01N0IH40C&th=1 Amazon Rosenice Hair Chalk Comb Shimmer Temporary Hair Color Cream, $13, Amazon For folks that like to get creative with their hairstyles, this chalk comb color cream is a great gift for safe at-home color treatments. It comes with six vibrantly colored combs to temporarily add a funky color to your hair. It washes out easily with shampoo and water and is made with a non-allergenic, water-soluble solution so it won’t dye your skin. Plus, it comes with disposable gloves and shawl to wear while during color treatments. Reviewers on Amazon are loving how well the chalk works, even on darker hair, “This stuff really works. I have tried so many temporary hair colors and this is the BEST!!!”

42 A Water Bottle That Keeps Drinks Cool Or Hot For Hours https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B019PAV07C?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9410-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B019PAV07C Amazon Liquid Savvy Insulated Water Bottle, $20, Amazon This 32-oz water bottle has two food-grade stainless steel walls that work with vacuum insulation to keep cold beverages cold for up to 24 hours, while hot beverages stay hot for up to six hours. The outside of the bottle is covered with a matte finish that won’t sweat, so you don’t have to worry about using a coaster or making a mess at your desk. The bottle also comes with three lids, including a carabiner.

43 A Pair Of Facial Sprays That Double As Setting Spray https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B074ZB7LWJ?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9410-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B074ZB7LWJ&th=1 Amazon Mario Badescu Facial Spray Set, $14, Amazon The best of both worlds come together with this spray set that includes the two most popular Mario Badescu facial sprays. Both are packed with aloe, while one also features rosewater and the other has both cucumber and green tea. The botanical ingredients are designed to wake up your face whenever you’re in need of a bit of hydration. You can also use the mists as setting spray once you’ve applied makeup.

44 This Kit That Lets You Grow Your Own Crystals https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00ITX1K4K?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9410-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00ITX1K4K Amazon 4M Crystal Growing Experiment, $16, Amazon Crystals have never been more popular — and this kit lets you grow them yourself, with seven different experiments. Perfect for science or geology-lovers and recommended for anyone aged over 10, this crystal growing kit includes everything you'll need, and the final products will last forever.

45 This Healing (But Volume-Boosting) Hair Mask That Reviewers Are Calling "Amazeballs" https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B075K2RX6J?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9410-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B075K2RX6J Amazon xtava Deep Conditioning Hair Mask, $16, Amazon Made with ingredients that repair, condition, improve elasticity, neutralize pH, and prevent breakage, this xtava hair mask works wonders for any hair type. It's a number one new release with a near five-star rating because it boosts shine, strength, and manageability within one use, but without weighing hair down. On top of that, it's free of harsh sulfates, seriously improves color or heat-treated hair, and adds body rather than taking it away.

46 This Super Gentle Body Wash That Also Helps With Stress-Relief https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B076VV3NLY?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9410-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B076VV3NLY Amazon Calily Life Organic Aromatherapy Body Wash, $15, Amazon For the friend who's big into self-care (or for the friend who needs to be), there's this aromatherapy body wash. It combines Dead Sea minerals with luxurious organic-grade essential oils like lavender and chamomile, both of which help with relaxation and stress-relief. It's also great when it comes to calming common skin conditions and fighting acne, and those with sensitive skin seemingly have no issues with it.

47 A Jump Rope That Has Over 5,000 Reviews https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00LGXE5NS?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9410-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00LGXE5NS Amazon Jump Rope, $10, Amazon With over 5,000 reviews, this is the powerful jump rope to gift — especially if there's someone on your list who is ready to smash their workout goals. It has two sliding screws that make it fully adjustable for any height, and is lightweight enough to easily travel with.

48 This Brush Straightener That Works Quickly And Lasts All Day https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B076J2V368?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9410-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B076J2V368 Amazon Gideon Professional Heated Hair Straightening Brush, $23, Amazon The heated hair brush promises to be more efficient than traditional hair straighteners, and all you have to do is brush. The ceramic plates and special bristles separate and smooth hair to reduce frizz and static, and it has a wide temperature range to suit any type of hair. It also has a swivel cord and convenient auto-off feature. Best of all, because there are no metal plates, it lessens damaged caused by heat processing.

49 This Odd Little Roller Ball That's Actually Great For Self-Massages https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B011R8OASQ?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9410-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B011R8OASQ&th=1 Amazon Anself Massager Roller, $6, Amazon This magical spherical thing is called the Anself roller, and it's made to work out any tight muscles or knots anywhere on the body. It promotes better circulation and has an easy-to-hold base for self-massages. People use it after a tough day or as an addition to their physical therapy routine. "This thing is amazing!" says one reviewer. "My back is constantly bothering me and this thing helps it so much!"

50 A Cookware Rack That Adjusts To Your Pans https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01N5FK130?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9410-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01N5FK130 Amazon YouCopia StoreMore Cookware Rack, $20, Amazon This adjustable cookware rack features six adjustable dividers that keep your pans, lids, and cutting boards in place. Storing cookware vertically in this rack not only gives you more space but also prevents scratches and dings on vulnerable pots and pans. On the bottom, it has non-slip feet that prevent the rack from sliding around or falling over.

51 These Slippers Made With A Layer Of Cushiony Memory Foam https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01HQ4429W?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9410-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01HQ4429W Amazon Ofoot Organic Cotton Memory Foam Slippers (Sizes 5-12), $17, Amazon Slippers are always a decent gift, but throw in a cloud-like memory foam layer, an organic cotton lining, and carefully-designed anti-slip strips on the bottom, and they'll never take them off. Plus, these slippers come in two colors, multiple sizes, and are even machine-washable.

52 This Cool Light That Speeds Up Your Teeth Whitening Routine https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B015TJ56EG?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9410-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B015TJ56EG Amazon AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Accelerator Light, $20, Amazon Using five powerful LED bulbs that work alongside gels or strips (sold separately), this AuraGlow light seriously speeds up the results of your teeth whitening routine without causing sensitivity. It includes a built-in timer that beeps in 10-minute intervals and batteries that work continuously for up to 48 hours. Most importantly, though, the results are there: "It really works," says one reviewer, "and you see your teeth whiten in the first attempt."

53 These Simple Sliding Discs That Are Actually Game-Changing https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01M7XA4W3?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9410-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01M7XA4W3 Amazon Synergee Gliding Discs Core Sliders, $13, Amazon The small discs are made to engage your core with a broad range of motion and the double-sided portable design allows you to work-out safely on carpet, hardwood, or tiled floors while reducing the risk of injury. This is a great companion to your regular workout routine that will challenge your flexibility, strength, and balance. These sliders are super convenient for folks that want a convenient, effective workout at home.

54 A Clay Mask That Bubbles Up For Deep Cleansing https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01B8QCSRC?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9410-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01B8QCSRC Amazon Elizabeth Mott Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask, $13, Amazon This clay mask combines the powers of clay with CO2 to create a bubbly product that’s effective yet still gentle on your skin. It’s packed with white kaolin clay and charcoal, both of which have detoxifying properties and pull gunk out of your pores. The mask’s foamy texture also makes it fun to use, as you watch the mask bubble up. Once it sets, all you do is rinse it off with water to reveal soft skin underneath.

55 A Mini Easel That You Can Use Repeatedly https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01LXR7GV4?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9410-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01LXR7GV4 Amazon Zen Artist Board Mini, $15, Amazon This unique board aims to helps you relax, focus your mind, and soothe your anxiety by allowing you to create mini works of art and then watching them slowly disappear. To use the board, simply dip the brush in water, paint on the surface, and then watch your drawing or words fade away as the water evaporates. The process is great for practicing mindfulness and the minimalist design is an attractive addition to any decor.

56 This Durable Glass Water Bottle That's Totally Non-Toxic https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00XD5GZYE/ref=as_li_ss_tl?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1&linkCode=ll1&tag=bustle9410-20&linkId=37485db4971bb896581cafa47d766767 Amazon Bonison Borosilicate Glass Water Bottle, $10, Amazon More and more studies are coming out about the dangers of plastic, so play it safe with this glass water bottle. It's made from a borosilicate body and a stainless steel cap, so it's non-toxic, extra durable, easy to clean, and even safe in the dishwasher. The colorful nylon sleeve offers extra protection and greater insulation, and reviewers say that whether they're drinking water or coffee, it "tastes fresh and clean."

57 A Silicone Case That Protects Your Earbuds https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B06WGVZ15Y?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9410-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B06WGVZ15Y Amazon MAIRUI Earbuds Holder Case, $10, Amazon This earbuds case is made of pure silicone, so you can keep your earbuds neatly wrapped and put away without having to worry about them getting damaged. It has a magnet inside the keeps the earbuds themselves in place, and you simply wrap the cords around the center. The case is even waterproof, protecting your earbuds from rain, spills, and accidental drops.

58 A Book That Helps Embrace The Messy https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1451698224?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9410-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=1451698224 Amazon Carry On, $10, Amazon This book is a funny, poignant reflection on the universe — and it's both a personal story and a reflection for all who read it on how to be a better person. One reviewer raves: "I love Glennon's approach to life, her spirituality that is grounded in reality, and the way she shares her struggles, highs, lows, ups and downs with a funny yet, profoundly poignant message - we can do hard things."

60 This Essential Oils Set That Helps With Sleep, Stress, Soreness And So Much More https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00SA5UWW8?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9410-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00SA5UWW8&th=1 Amazon Healing Solutions Best Blends (Set of 6), $20, Amazon Starting your personal aromatherapy practice can be a pricey, time-consuming task but with this essential oil blend set you don’t have to worry about blending factors and dilution rates because each blend has been formulated to perfection. The blends include head relief; deep muscle relief, breathe, good sleep, health shield, and stress relief and feature essential oils with substantial therapeutic properties. These oils are safe to be used in a humidifier or diffuser and they can even be blended into a room or linen spray. This is a great gift for folks that practice other forms of wellness like yoga, massage therapy, and Reiki.

61 A Set Of Lights That Illuminate Bottles https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B018R2RHDU?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9410-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B018R2RHDU Amazon Goswot Cork Bottle Lights, $16 (4 Pack), Amazon With these bottle lights, you can instantly transform empty bottles from garbage into classy decor. The 12-lumen lights are designed to light up the interior of almost any bottle, staying extra bright for 4 to 5 hours. As they start to dim, all you have to do is plug the lights into a USB port to charge them back up. The bottle lights are ideal for porch parties and balconies, as well as for putting the spotlight on your favorite bottles.

62 This Classy Cheese Set That's Actually Super Low Maintenence https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00S70AA0U?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9410-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00S70AA0U Amazon BlizeTec Cheese Tools, $17 (Set Of 4), Amazon Even though these BlizeTec cheese tools are shockingly lightweight and easy to handle, they're made from 420 stainless steel, so they're virtually maintenance-free. They come with three unique knives and a fork for all your cheese needs, and over 150 reviewers say they "slice right through the harder cheeses" and are "very nice to display on my cheese board."

63 This Unique Necklace That Diffuses Your Favorite Essential Oils https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01N3MEZ9S?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9410-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01N3MEZ9S&th=1 Amazon Lava Rock Essential Oil Diffuser Necklace, $13, Amazon The lava stones on this diffuser necklace are made from real volcanic rocks, and because they're extremely porous and absorbent, they soak up your essential oils and gently release them all day long. They're also loaded with minerals and trace elements. The included stainless steel chain comes with a two-inch adjuster so you can personalize your length, and reviewers say they use it for sinus issues, stress relief, or as a statement piece for any outfit.