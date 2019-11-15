64 Genius Gifts On Amazon That Keep Selling Out

Holidays, birthdays, anniversaries, and other celebrations seem to come around, well, constantly. And if you're like me, you can end up feeling like you're running as fast as you can on a hamster wheel just trying to keep up with all the gift-giving involved. If that's you, you can stop running, take a deep breath and check out all of these genius gifts on Amazon.

1. These Plush Faux Fur Slippers That Are Like Walking On A Cloud COFACE Fashion Plush Flip-Flops $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Walk around the house like you're walking on a cloud with these fuzzy, faux fur slippers. The plush slippers feature an extra soft and dense layer of padding to cushion every step, and the durable, non-slip soles mean they can be worn outside in case you prefer your coffee on the front porch. Choose from colors like black, rose, blue, and leopard print.

2. This Bamboo Cutting Board That's Resistant To Bacterial Growth Greener Chef Bamboo Cutting Board $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This extra-large cutting board features grooved edges to catch run-off juices which means a lot less mess while you chop and slice. The BPA-free cutting board is made from organic bamboo — a totally renewable resource that's resistant to bacterial growth, so you can cut meat on the board without fear of contamination.

3. This Vacuum-Insulated Thermos That Keeps Hot Drinks Hot For Hours Thermos Stainless King 16-Ounce Tumbler $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep hot drinks hot for up to seven hours and cold drinks cold for up to 18 hours in this classic Thermos travel mug. The 16-ounce stainless steel mug is vacuum-insulated and features a screw-top lid with a built-in tea bag hook. The mug is compatible with single-serve coffee makers, fits in most car cup holders, and is available in colors like raspberry, pine green, and midnight blue.

4. This Skin-Smoothing Retinol Cream That Won't Irritate Sensitive Skin Baebody Retinol Moisturizer Cream $20 | Amazon See On Amazon The holy grail of skincare products — retinol — works to promote skin cell turnover, which smooths and firms skin while evening out skin tone. This retinol moisturizer is boosted by moisturizing vitamin E and jojoba oil, so it's safe to use on sensitive skin. This reviewer wrote: "I absolutely love this cream! It makes my skin feel smooth, firm, and very hydrated. I love how it doesn't make my face burn or sting like other retinol products."

5. This Moisturizing Tea Tree Body Wash That Soothes Irritated Skin Remedy Soap Tea Tree Oil Body Wash $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Get skin truly clean with this tea tree and peppermint body wash that naturally eliminates acne- and odor-causing bacteria along with fungus that may cause athlete's foot. The rejuvenating body wash gives skin a fresh and tingling feeling and the addition of aloe, and jojoba and coconut oils work to soothe irritation and itchiness.

6. This Skincare Gift Set Made With Naturally-Sourced Ingredients Burt's Bees Essential Gift Set $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Pamper the entire body with this gift set from Burt's Bees. The set comes with five soothing and moisturizing travel-size skincare products sourced from natural ingredients: a soap bark and chamomile cleansing cream, a milk and honey body lotion, a coconut foot cream, a beeswax hand salve, and a beeswax lip balm.

7. A Set Of Popcorn Kernels With 4 Seasoning Blends For A Delicious Movie Night In Urban Accents MOVIE NIGHT Popcorn Kernels and Popcorn Seasoning Variety Pack $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Choose your own adventure with this popcorn set that lets you tailor your snacking to fit your mood. The set comes with three types of non-GMO kernels grown in the Midwest: fluffy white gold, crunchy ruby red, and a sweet tricolor blend. After popping, sprinkle with one of five bursting-with-flavor seasoning blends: white cheddar, sweet and salty kettle corn, chili lime, buttery caramel, and sizzling sriracha.

8. These Moisturizing Bath Bombs That Smell Amazing LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Make bath time fun again with these fizzy bath bombs that saturate the water with vibrant color while releasing a delicate fragrance in scents like lavender, lemongrass green tea, and black raspberry vanilla. Handcrafted with natural ingredients, the bath bombs are infused with shea and cocoa butter — all to leave skin soft and hydrated post-bath.

9. These Grilling Tools That Are Great For Anyone Who Loves Hosting Barbeuces POLIGO 20pcs Barbecue Grill Utensils Kit $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Grill masters and mistresses will love this complete set of stainless steel grilling utensils. The set comes with a four-in-one barbecue spatula, grill tongs, a barbecue fork, meat knife, a basting brush, four skewers, eight corn holders, and a grill cleaning brush. The tools feature extra-long handles to keep hands safe from flames, and the aluminum storage case keeps everything in good condition until grilling season rolls around again.

10. These Cleaning Towels That Are More Effective Than Microfiber Nano Towels $25 | Amazon See On Amazon An ideal gift for the clean freak in your life, these cleaning towels made with Nanolon fiber clean way more effectively than microfiber towels or paper towels. Just spray the surface with a little water — no cleaning fluid necessary — then wipe; the towels will magnetically attract and remove dust, dirt, and grime. The towels are safe on most surfaces, including glass, mirrors, tile, wood, chrome, metal, granite, and porcelain.

11. This Safe And Easy Way To Make Stainless Steel Shine Nano Towels Stainless Steel Cleaner $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep stainless steel in tip-top shape with this stainless steel cleaner. The cleaning towels are double-sided: use one side to scrub and the other to polish stainless steel surfaces to a sheen that's free of streaks, smudges, and fingerprints. And like standard Nanolon cleaning towels, they only require a little water to work, so you don't have to worry about damaging surfaces with cleaning chemicals.

12. These Stemless Wine Glasses That Are Impossible To Break YO BISTRO Unbreakable Stemless Wine Glasses (Set of 4) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon These break-resistant stemless wine glasses are perfect for anyone who likes to sip in the backyard, around the pool, or for anyone with little kids running around the house. The glasses are made with super tough Tritan material which means you can drop them directly on to the floor without risk of breakage. Each set comes with four glasses and they're BPA-free and dishwasher-safe.

13. This Shoe Stretching Spray That Loosens Up Tight Shoes FootMatters Professional Boot & Shoe Stretch Spray $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Even the most perfect pair of shoes can be a little tight in some places; use this genius shoe stretching spray to give feet a little more room. Just spritz the formula on whichever part of the shoe is too tight, then immediately slip the shoe on and walk around to loosen up. The clear spray won't discolor shoes and is safe to use on leather, suede, canvas, synthetics, linen, and patent leather.

14. A Bamboo Cheese Board With A Secret Drawer For Utensils Bambusi Premium Bamboo Cheese Board Set $60 | Amazon See On Amazon Give gouda, Port Salut, and English cheddar the respect they deserve with this 100% bamboo cheese board that features grooves around the edges for crackers, nuts, and other accoutrements. The board has a secret built-in drawer in the base — pull it out to access the three stainless steel cheese knives and cheese fork.

15. A Harry Potter-Inspired Chess Set For The Wizard At Heart Harry Potter Wizard Chess Set $40 | Amazon See On Amazon For the hard-core Harry Potter fan in your life, there's this chess set that's a very impressive and very detailed miniature recreation of the Wizard Chess Set seen in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Officially authorized by Warner Brothers, the full-size set comes with a board, all 32 pieces, and two carrying pouches emblazoned with the Harry Potter logo.

16. A Customizable Key Ring With Space For All The Keys Patented Keyholder with 6 Rings $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Perfect for the person who has keys to everything, this key ring is outfitted with six mini detachable key rings — add or remove as many as you want to accommodate all your keys while minimizing bulk. The key ring is available in a plain matte silver finish, but you can also opt for favorite college logos like the Duke Blue Devils, Clemson Crimson Tide, or Florida Gators.

17. These Insulated Socks That Keep Feet Warm On Freezing Days DG Hill Thermal Socks (2-Pack) $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Seven times warmer than cotton and softer than wool, these highly-rated thermal socks will keep feet toasty on even the most frigid of winter days. The moisture-wicking socks are lined in fuzzy fleece and feature tightly-knit cushioning at the heels and balls of feet to trap heat. Reviewers wrote "these are AMAZING" and like "wearing a warm fuzzy cloud."

18. These Waterproof Shoes For The Water Sports Enthusiast DOUSSPRT Men's Water Shoes $18 | Amazon See On Amazon These water shoes look a lot like regular sneakers, but they're specifically designed to protect feet while wake-boarding, sailing, boating, kayaking, windsurfing, fishing, or even at home while gardening or washing the car. The breathable air mesh upper dries quickly and allows feet to breathe, while the non-slip soles prevent slips on wet surfaces and the drawstring tie closures ensure a snug fit. The shoes are available in 13 neutral color combinations. Available sizes 7-16

19. A Skin, Hair, And Nail Moisturizer Formulated With Natural, Unrefined Oils Ancient Greek Remedy Day and Night Moisturizer $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Hydrate your skin, hair, scalp, and nails with this all-over moisturizer made with a blend of nature's most skin-nourishing ingredients: unrefined olive, lavender, almond, and grape seed oils along with vitamin E. The organic, unrefined formula doesn't just add deep hydration — it also fights inflammation, soothes irritation, and — thanks to its high antioxidant content — leaves skin protected from the elements.

20. This USB-Powered Eyebrow Groomer So You Can Give Up Waxing And Plucking Reazeal Rechargeable Eyebrow Hair Remover $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Effortlessly remove any unwanted eyebrow hairs — without waxing or plucking — with this eyebrow groomer. The groomer features sharp stainless steel precision blades that can be used above, below, and in between the brows, and the built-in light ensures you don't miss any spots. About the size of a lipstick, the groomer is USB-rechargeable, so you don't need to worry about replacing any batteries.

21. A Handheld Frother For Cappuccinos, Lattes, And Bulletproof Coffee Bonsenkitchen Handheld Milk Frother $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Save big money at the coffee shop and make your own cappuccinos at home with this milk frother. The handheld frother creates fluffy foam in 20 seconds with just the touch of a button, so it'll also save you time in the morning. And it's versatile — use it for hot cocoa, matcha, and Bulletproof coffee too.

22. A Portable Charger That Can Power Up Two Devices At Once INIU Portable Charger $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Thanks to this portable charger, you don't have to be anywhere near a wall outlet to juice up your smartphone or iPad Mini. Compatible with all smartphones, it can charge two devices at once — and is powerful enough to provide three charges to an iPhone and two charges to a Samsung Galaxy before needing to be recharged itself. It's compact enough to stash in a purse and the built-in flashlight comes in handy when you're searching for your keys.

23. These Bluetooth Earbuds That So That You Never Need To Deal With Tangled Headphone Cords Again Focustone True Wireless Earbuds $33 | Amazon See On Amazon Ditch earbuds — with those tangle-prone cords — for these wireless Bluetooth headphones. The noise-canceling, zero pressure headphones are super lightweight and offer over three hours of playtime before needing to be charged, with an additional 15 hours of playtime when stored in the charging case. A built-in microphone lets you answer calls while the built-in controls let you play, pause, and skip tracks.

24. These Memory Foam Slippers That You'll Never Want To Take Off RockDove Men's Original Two-Tone Memory Foam Slipper $20 | Amazon See On Ama Make getting out of bed in the morning a little less painful with these slippers made from luxuriously deep memory foam. The slippers feature a breathable waffle upper to keep feet cool and durable — and the non-slip soles to prevent slipping and sliding on smooth surfaces. The slippers are machine-washable and come in six color combinations.

25. These Chic Computer Glasses That Protect Your Eyes When You're On The Computer SOJOS Round Blue Light Blocking Computer Glasses $20 | Amazon See On Amazon The blue light emitted by computer, phone, and TV screens can cause eye strain and mess with your circadian rhythm, but these computer glasses actually block that blue light to keep your eyes happy and help you get a good night's sleep. Adjustable nose pads give a snug but comfortable fit and the classic style frames are available in black, pink, and leopard print.

26. This Grooming Kit To Keep Your Beard In Great Condition Naturenics Premium Beard Grooming Kit $33 | Amazon See On Amazon Grow the best beard on the block with the help of this complete beard grooming kit. The kit comes with a pair of Japanese scissors, a dual-sided detangling comb, a horse hair brush, and a scent-free oil and balm made with moisturizing vitamin E, aloe, and jojoba and argan oils — all packaged together in a rustic bamboo case.

27. An Alarm Clock That Projects The Time Onto Your Wall Or Ceiling PICTEK Projection Alarm Clock $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Don't want to roll over in bed to see how much time you have left before you have to get up? Use this digital projection alarm clock that projects the time directly onto your ceiling or wall. It's brightness-adjustable and angle-adjustable, so you can aim the clock anywhere you want, and the built-in USB port lets you charge your phone right there in the clock.

28.This Veggie Spiralizer With Options For 3 Kinds Of Noodles Fullstar Vegetable Spiralizer $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This veggie spiralizer is a lot smaller than other spiralizers, so it's perfect for anyone with a small kitchen. The three interchangeable blades create thin, medium, and ribbon noodles from all kinds of veggies, like zucchini, beets, and sweet potatoes. All parts are BPA-free and dishwasher-safe, so clean-up is a cinch.

29. A Teeth Whitening Kit With An LED Light To Speed Up Results Cali White Vegan Teeth WHITENING KIT $36 | Amazon See On Amazon Flash a brighter smile with the help of this teeth whitening kit that makes teeth two to eight times whiter in just seven days. The kit comes with an organic whitening gel, two syringes, three trays, and an accelerating LED light that fits right onto the trays to significantly speed up the whitening process. The whitening gel is vegan, gluten-free, kosher, and non-GMO. Reviewers wrote it's "great for sensitive teeth" and that "the results are so worth it."

30. A Travel Jewelry Case With Specific Compartments For Every Kind Of Accessory bagsmart Travel Jewellery Organiser $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep jewelry organized no matter where your travels take you with this travel jewelry case. The case features several zippered compartments for watches and bracelets, four necklace clips to keep tangles at bay, two snap-close rolls for rings, and an earring grid. The case folds closed for easy packing and features a magnetic closure. Choose from eight colors and patterns.

31. These Travel Shoe Bags That Keep Dirty Soles Away From Clean Laundry In Your Suitcase Plusmart Travel Shoe Bags (6-Piece Set) $8 | Amazon See On Amazon These travel shoe bags solve the problem of how to keep dirty shoe soles off the clean clothes in your suitcase. The see-through bags feature zipper closures and handles, and since they're super lightweight, they won't add any heft to your luggage. Each set comes with four bag plus two bonus mesh bags for laundering canvas sneakers.

32. This Weighted Blanket That Can Help You Get A Peaceful Night Of Sleep YnM Weighted Blanket $66 | Amazon See On Amazon The gentle pressure provided by a weighted blanket feels like a warm hug — which means you can get a better night's sleep. This seven-layer weighted blanket is made with breathable fabric and features individually sewn pockets to evenly distribute weight. Choose from dozens of colors and patterns.

33. This Sign That Lets Everyone Know When The Dishwasher Is Clean Or Dirty KitchenTour Clean Dirty Magnet $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Place this clean or dirty dishwasher magnet on the front of the dishwasher and you'll never have to guess again before placing a dirty glass on the top rack. The non-scratch, water-resistant magnet features a slider — slide it to 'clean' every time you run the dishwasher, then slide it back to 'dirty' after emptying it.

34. A Cushioned Bike Seat Cover For More Comfortable Rides Zacro Gel Bike Seat Cover $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Slip this gel bike seat cover over your regular bike seat to absorb shock and give your backside a little more cushion while you pedal. Contoured for optimal comfort, the cover is designed to fit onto narrower seats and features a drawstring closure so you can get an exact fit. Choose from four colors: black, red, purple, and blue.

35. This Magnetic Car Phone Mount So You Can Keep An Eye On Your GPS While You Drive VAVA Magnetic Phone Car Mount $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of using clips or clamps, this car phone mount uses the power of magnets to hold and display your phone while you drive — just apply the accompanying magnetic disc to the back of your phone and you can attach and detach the phone with just one hand. The dashboard-mounted holder doesn't block air vents and it's totally angle-adjustable so you can get the best view of your phone screen.

36. This Combination Sleep Mask And Bluetooth Headphone Set So You Can Lull Yourself To Sleep Topoint Bluetooth Sleep Eye Mask Wireless Headphones $24 | Amazon See On Amazon This Bluetooth headphone sleep mask is a dream come true for anyone who needs a little help when it comes to falling asleep. The mask totally blocks out light and, unlike earbuds, allows you to comfortably listen to music while sleeping on your side. Cue up a relaxing playlist or soothing podcast, then slip this on and fall easily to sleep.

37. This Memory Foam Travel Pillow That Can Be Customized] CORI Travel Pillow $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Customize your airplane sleeping experience with this totally adjustable travel pillow. The wrap-around pillow is outfitted with two memory foam cushions — move them to one of several positions to support the side of your head, your chin, or your neck, then use the strap to secure in place. When you're not using it, the pillow rolls up small and clips to your carry-on. Choose from colors like tangerine, aquamarine, magenta, and gray.

38. This Home Security Camera You Can Control From Your Phone Conico 1080P HD Wireless IP Camera $33 | Amazon See On Amazon Set up this home security camera to keep an eye on your place while you're away. Sync the camera to your phone, and you can pan, tilt, and zoom from wherever you are to get a 360-degree view of the room. The camera is outfitted with a night vision function, two-way audio, and a motion sensor — and all footage can be recorded and stored in the Cloud.

39. A Travel-Size White Noise Machine With Tons Of Sound Options AVANTEK White Noise Sound Machine $36 | Amazon See On Amazon A dream come true for light sleepers, this white noise machine helps you get to sleep and stay asleep by emitting your choice of six fan sounds or a collection of nature sounds, like ocean waves, rain, birds, a campfire, or crickets. The USB-rechargeable machine is compact enough for travel and features 30 volume settings and a timed automatic shut-off function.

40. These Inflatable Lanterns That You Charge In The Sun LuminAID Solar Inflatable Lanterns $25 | Amazon See On Amazon These inflatable solar lanterns are great additions to emergency kits, but they're also perfect for camping trips and late-night backyard hangs. The lightweight, waterproof lanterns collapse flat for easy storage, and when you're ready to use them, pop up like traditional lanterns. They're brightness-adjustable and offer 24 hours of illumination on one 10-hour solar charge, but you can also charge them in a quick two hours via USB.

41. This Little Gadget That Reseals Food Storage Bags With Heat Kuiensi Food Bag Heat Sealer $11 | Amazon See On Amazon This food bag heat sealer is useful and incredibly satisfying to use. Just let the gadget heat up, then place a bag between the two plates and clamp down to instantly seal it shut. Use it for snack bags, pet foods bags, coated aluminum foil bags (i.e., chip bags), or use it to individually package baked goods you can hand out to your friends.

42. A Light-Up Water Bottle With A Built-In Bluetooth Speaker ICEWATER 3-in-1 Smart Water Bottle $20 | Amazon See On Amazon I bet you didn't know that a water bottle with a built-in Bluetooth speaker is a thing that exists, but I'm happy to tell you that it 100% is. And it gets better — the water bottle also glows and has a dancing light mode, which is a surefire way to to remind yourself to keep drinking water. Choose from six color options.

43. This Laptop Cooling Pad That Prevents Overheating TECKNET Laptop Cooling Pad $23 | Amazon See On Amazon This laptop cooling pad uses three USB-powered fans to pull in cool air and keep your computer from overheating. The ergonomically-designed cooling pad is angle-adjustable and lifts your laptop slightly off your desk to help ease head and neck strain. It's compatible with laptops from 12 to 17 inches and features two additional USB ports so you can charge your computer or other devices.

44. An Insulated Lunch Container So You Can Take A Hot Lunch To Work DaCool Insulated Lunch Container $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Take a hot lunch to work — and keep it hot — with this insulated lunchbox. The double-walled vacuum-insulated lunchbox keeps soups hot for up 12 hours and other foods hot for up to four hours. You can also use it to keep cold items like gazpacho and chicken salad cool into lunchtime rolls around. The BPA-free lunchbox is available in soft pink and blue.

45. This Super Small Personal Heater That'll Keep You Warm In Cold Offices Lasko 100 MyHeat Personal Ceramic Heater $20 | Amazon See On Amazon For the person who's perpetually cold, this space heater is a lifesaver. At just 6 inches by 4 inches, the low-wattage heater features a powerful fan to make your immediate surroundings warm and toasty. The ceramic heating element is cool to the touch and automatic overheat protection adds an extra element of safety.

46. This Running Belt So You Can Keep Your Phone On You While You Jog SPIbelt Running Belt Original Pocket $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from stretchy spandex, this running belt expands to accommodate a phone, keys, I.D., credit card, and any other valuables you might want to take along on a long-distance run. The best part — unlike other running belts or fanny packs — this won't bounce, shift, or chafe while you're running. The size-adjustable running belt comes in dozens of colors like red, black, and hot pink.

47. This Complete Blackhead Remover Set Made With Hypoallergenic Stainless Steel BESTOPE Blackhead Remover $8 | Amazon See On Amazon It's possible to give yourself an at-home facial with the help of this blackhead remover set. The set comes with five dual-ended tools to lance and remove impurities from deep within the pores for a clearer, smoother complexion. The tools are made from hypoallergenic stainless steel and can be stored hygienically in the included case.

48. A Garlic Press That Doesn't Require You To Peel The Clove First ZYLISS Susi 3 Garlic Press $16 | Amazon See On Amazon This ingeniously designed garlic press allows you to crush garlic without having to peel it first (which can leave your fingers smelling very garlicky). It's big enough to accommodate one large clove or multiple small cloves — and the built-in, bristled cleaning tool makes it easy to remove any leftover garlic or peel.

49. A Shower Caddy You Can Customize To Maximize Space Zenna Home Expandable Over-The-Shower Caddy $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Use this shower caddy to keep shampoo, conditioner, and soap within easy reach and off the shower floor. The caddy is outfitted with four baskets that slide inward and outward maximize space and allow you to store taller items, as well as built-in hooks for hanging razors and loofahs. The caddy hangs right onto your shower head and features suction cups to secure it firmly to the wall.

50. This Wall-Mounted Toothbrushe Holder That Keeps Germs Out Camco White Pop-A-Toothbrush $4 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep toothbrushes sanitary with this wall-mounted toothbrush holder featuring a built-in guard to shield bristles from dust and germs. The guard automatically pops open when you remove a toothbrush, then shuts down when you replace it. The holder has room for two toothbrushes and is easily mounted with double-sided tape.

51. These Wi-Fi Outlets That Let You Control Appliances From Your Phone Gosund Mini Wifi Outlet $30 | Amazon See On Amazon One of my favorite recent inventions, these Wi-Fi outlets allow you to control your appliances from anywhere in the world — which means you can totally make it look like someone's home when you're traveling. Just plug any appliance in to the outlet — TV, lamps, fan — then turn them on and off or set them on a timer from an app on your phone. A smart home hub isn't necessary to use them, but the outlets are compatible Alexa and Google Assistant if you want to use voice control.

52. This Lavender Eye Pillow That Soothes Headache And Sinus Pain Happy Wraps Lavender Eye Pillow $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Shut out the world and get some well-deserved rest and relaxation with this eye pillow filled with a blend of whole lavender buds and flax seeds. The scent of lavender promotes feelings of relaxation and tranquility, while flax seeds conform to your face and provide a gentle pressure that can soothe headaches and sinus pain. The pillow can be microwaved for some heat therapy or stored in the freezer for cooling relief.

53. This Slim Credit Card Holder That Attaches To The Back Of Your Phone Sinjimoru Phone Card Holder $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Combine your wallet and your phone with this space-saving phone card holder. The ultra-slim, lightweight card holder adheres to the back side of your phone where it stores up to three credit cards and cash — just pop open the front cover anytime you need to make a purchase or flash your I.D. Choose from colors like black, white, mint blue, or coral red.

54. An Air Fryer So You Can Enjoy All Your Favorite Snacks Dash Compact Air Fryer $51 | Amazon See On Amazon If you haven't gotten onto the air fryer train yet, now's the time. An air fryer uses crisping technology to fry all your favorite snacks without oil — like fries, wings, and chicken nuggets. This compact air fryer is great for smaller kitchens, and features a dishwasher-safe fryer basket and comes in diner-worthy colors like red and aqua.

55. A Ramen Cooker For Your Microwave Rapid Ramen Cooker $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Featured on Shark Tank, this ramen cooker delivers full flavor while allowing you to cook with just half the seasoning — which means a lot less sodium intake. The BPA-free, cool-to-the-touch bowl cooks the noodles in the microwave to perfection in just three minutes, and when you're all finished, you can throw it in the dishwasher.

56. This Cute Ladybug That Actually Vacuums Up Your Desktop E ECSEM Portable Beetle Ladybug Mini Desktop Vacuum $10 | Amazon See On Amazon There's nothing cuter than this mini desktop vacuum that looks like a ladybug. Just run the hand-sized, battery-powered vacuum across your desk to instantly pick up dust, sandwich crumbs, and fall-out from the hole puncher for a clean, clear, and totally adorable workspace.

57. This Bracelet That Doubles As A Holder For Your Elastic Hair Tie Zuo Bao Stainless Steel Hair Tie Bracelet $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Know anyone who always keeps a hair elastic on their wrist? This hair tie bracelet is a perfect and useful gift. The bracelet features a groove around the perimeter — slip a hair tie into that groove to secure it and you'll have always have an elastic nearby without it being obvious. The bracelet is available in silver, gold, and rose gold.

58. This Mold That Makes Tiny, Lollipop-Sized Popsicles Zoku Mini Pop Molds $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Fill this mini popsicle mold with fruit juice, yogurt, or pudding and freeze to make delicious, bite-size popsicles. The mold is made from BPA-free silicone, so popping the popsicles out is a breeze, and the reusable sticks drip are outfitted with drip guards. You can also fill the molds with melted chocolate to make candy pops or even fill them with water to make ice spheres for cocktails.

59. A Water Bottle Carrier You Can Sling Over Your Shoulder AUPET Water Bottle Carrier $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Sling this water bottle carrier over your shoulder and you won't have to hold it in your hand at festivals or on long hikes. Made from insulted neoprene, the carrier keeps drinks cold for hours and is stretchy enough to fit most bottles, while the shoulder strap is adjustable so you can get a comfortable fit. Choose from lots of colors and patterns.

60. This Compact Air Purifier That Sanitizes The Air With UV-C Light Germ Guardian Pluggable Air Purifier & Sanitizer $32 | Amazon See On Amazon This UV air purifier is far more compact and affordable than most air purifiers, but it's still super effective when it comes to freshening and sanitizing the air. It uses a powerful UV-C light bulb which emits light waves that eliminate airborne germs and mold while diminishing odors caused by pets, cooking, and smoke.

61. A Painless, Detangling Hair Brush With 6,000 Glowing Reviews Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush $9 | Amazon See On Amazon This detangling brush has over 6,000 positive reviews, with buyers writing it's a "miracle brush" and "that's worth every penny." The bead-less, flexible bristles gently separate knots instead of tugging at them, which can cause pain, breakage, and hair loss. The brush head covers a wide surface area and the ergonomic handle gives hands a comfortable grip. It's suitable for all hair types and can be used both wet and dry.

62. A Fit Board That Will Strengthen Your Legs And Core Fast Simply Fit Board $22 | Amazon See On Amazon So much cheaper than paying for a personal trainer, this fit board can massively help strengthen the core and legs, and all you have to do is stand on top and twist. You can also use the board to add a challenging element to other exercises like squats, bridges, donkey kicks, and spider planks. The board is lightweight but sturdy and can withstand up to 400 pounds. Choose from four bright colors.

63. This Countertop Oven That Quickly Cooks Your Favorite Frozen Snacks Presto Pizzazz Plus Rotating Oven $47 | Amazon See On Amazon Use this countertop rotating oven to quickly cook and heat your favorite take-and-bake or frozen items like pizzas, egg rolls, and fish sticks. Continuous rotation plus heating elements on both the top and bottom guarantee even results and adjustable settings let you customize the amount of heat so you can control crispiness. The oven automatically turns off once the timer buzzes and the non-stick cooking tray is removable for easy clean-up.