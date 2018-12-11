64 Legit Products On Amazon That Are Surprisingly Cheap AF

If you're wary of those bargain-priced buys, concerned that you'll be getting what you pay for if you purchase something that's too inexpensively priced, set your mind at ease with a quick stroll through these 65 legit products on Amazon that are surprisingly cheap AF.

Listen, I'm right there with you — I love shopping the bargain aisle as much as the next girl, but I have second thoughts when I snag a really good buy and wonder it's too good to be true. When it comes to inflated pricing, the struggle is real, and it's also nothing new: Lobster used to be seen only as cat food, and while it's way more scarce now than it was in the 19th century, I defy you to argue that its high-end price tag doesn't play in to making it more special these days. However, when you snap up these sheet masks, this waterproof Bluetooth speaker, and all the other items on this list, it's like you're getting lobster at chicken prices.

The greatest thing about these buys? You'll feel like a genius for purchasing smart, worthwhile, and quality products that you've gotten for less. So go ahead, click "Add to Cart," then treat yourself to a fancy dinner: You deserve it.

The attractive ombré handles on this brush set are paired with soft yet durable synthetic nylon bristles to create tools that are both pretty and purposeful. With 12 pieces, there's a specific design for every need, from the large powder and foundation brushes to the precise eyeliner and shadow versions. The set comes in a coordinating case that makes it ideal for gift-giving.

With a size that makes them particularly useful for additions of herbs and spices while cooking, these bowls are a versatile aid in the kitchen because their silicone construction makes them flexible for pouring. That's not the only place they come in handy, though: They're also great for marshaling tiny craft supplies or small quantities of nuts and screws in the workshop so they don't get away during a project.

Don't let the attractive wooden handles and blue-gray heads fool you into thinking this would just be an aesthetic purchase: This utensil set is all business. The heads are crafted from non-toxic, BPA-free, FDA-approved silicone that's heat-resistant to nearly 400 degrees, while the handles are made from naturally antibacterial acacia hardwood that has a truly distinctive look in the kitchen. This full-featured set makes a great housewarming gift, or an excellent replacement set that any avid cook will love. It comes with things like a spatula, a spoonula, and a ladle.

A great addition to the pack of any camper, outdoors enthusiast, adventure traveler, or survivalist, this straw is actually a portable, personal water filtration system that means that just about anywhere there's water, there's something to drink. Rigorous laboratory testing shows that the microfiltration membrane within this device filters out 99.99 percent of waterborne bacteria and parasites, while also removing the smallest microplastics found in the environment. Lightweight and convenient to carry along, one unit can provide 4,000 liters of clean, safe water.

Engineered to provide easy access to hard-to-reach areas, these toothbrushes have another secret weapon on their side in the battle for dental health: charcoal. The soft, angled bristles are infused with activated charcoal to help eliminate decay- and odor-causing bacteria before they take hold. They deliver a superior clean while helping prevent tooth and gum issues and whitening teeth.

With eight spaces designed to hold shoes but also capable of holding handbags, shirts, scarves, or a myriad of other items, this hanging organizer both neatens up the closet and multiplies the amount of space inside. The sturdy construction is crafted from solid, breathable fabric with reinforced seams and non-corrosive metal hooks that are suitable for any standard closet rod. It's great in a playroom for toys, and also works for pet or laundry supplies.

Don't let its small stature fool you: This tripod can hold more than 2 pounds, and is compatible with not just most cameras, but most smartphones as well. It features a sleek aluminum design for durability and sturdiness, with legs that close to form a comfortable hand grip for use in filming videos steadily. A push-button release mount means capturing unique angles is a breeze, too.

Crafted from high-quality silicone that's naturally antibacterial, these facial scrubbers are a hygienic way to cleanse and exfoliate — and it's even suitable for sensitive skin. These BPA-free, FDA-approved scrubbers feature bristles of varying lengths that deliver a massaging clean that opens pores to sweep away dirt while also sloughing off dead skin, removing impurities, and promoting increased circulation.

Although it's small, this tool could make a huge difference in the event of a car accident. It actually includes two important features in one: A seatbelt cutter that will slice through the tough fiber of a jammed safety belt, and a spring-loaded steel spike designed to shatter a car window in the event of an emergency. In short, this is the key to getting out of a car that's gone into the water, as well as other dangerous situations.

Durable construction and spacious, multi-sized compartments highlight this organizer that's designed for cosmetics — and is certainly capable of streamlining a messy vanity — but would be equally at home in the office or the workroom. The thick walls stand up to everyday use and blend in easy to any décor, and reviewers rave about the size.

Designed to provide proper ventilation for laptops with dual bolsters that ensure users stay cool and comfortable, this lap desk is compact yet full-featured. Lightweight and perfect for travel, it's equipped with a handle that makes it easy to carry along, and it's suitable for laptops up to 13.3 inches. The smooth, stable surface also makes it versatile for reading, home manicures, or even dinner on the couch. Plus, it's available in 10 colors.

The soft silicone bristles on this massage brush provide an invigorating treatment that relaxes the muscles, improves blood flow, and gently cleans and exfoliates the scalp to both scrub and soothe. It can even encourage hair growth. The brush's waterproof construction and easy-to-hold design mean it's suitable for use both in and out of the bath or shower, and silicone is naturally antibacterial, so it's hygienic, too.

Designed to float steadily even on a sea of furiously boiling water, these egg poaching cups are made from FDA-approved, BPA-free silicone that's heat-resistant to more than 400 degrees, so they're even safe to use in the microwave. Either there or on the stovetop, they produce perfectly poached eggs every time in minutes with just a squirt of cooking spray — no mess and no hassle to clean up like with traditional poaching.

The secure silicone hooks with which these Bluetooth earbuds are fitted add to their high-quality, ergonomic silicone gel design — making them the perfect partner for the active listener, whether that activity means a stroll in the park or something more intense. They're sweat-proof and secure on the outside, and designed to sit comfortably in the ear canal while offering top-quality sound. These headphones also offer noise-reduction, and are suitable for syncing with all Bluetooth-enabled devices.

Crafted using 100 percent silicone as a synthetic alternative to the loofah, this brush is an invigorating scrubber that provides so many benefits in the shower or bath. One side features soft bristles that foam up soap, and the other has firm massage nubs to promote increased circulation and lymphatic drainage — as well as plain old relaxation.

A two-for-one solution for annoying, painful breakouts, these patches are crafted from comfortable, breathable hydrocolloid — similar to the dressings used to treat wounds. Applied to a spot, one of these patches will drain its offending oil and pus, and reduce redness and irritation without drying out the skin. These patches protect breakouts from further aggravation, too, while they're working: and when they turn white, the job is done, so you'll know exactly when to discard them.

A great travel companion for arid hotel climates, high elevations, and following air travel, this cool mist humidifier also makes a welcome addition to any room in the home or office. It features ultra-quiet operation, and there's a mode that enables it to serve as a night light. Powered via a USB cable, this compact and modern cylindrical design can even be used in the car.

"Much easier to use than a regular colander," says one happy reviewer regarding this snap-on strainer that attaches to the rim of any pot or pan for convenience and ease in draining water, fats, and other fluids off of foods. Made from high-quality, heat-resistant, FDA-approved silicone, this accessory is suitable for a wide range of cookware and bowls, cuts down on dirty dishes, and folds down compactly for storage.

There's no need for harsh chemicals to brighten a smile with this 100 percent natural coconut charcoal powder at hand. Steam-activated so that it has a very fine grain that's ideal for dental use, it whitens teeth and removes stains while also balancing the mouth's natural pH to deter odor- and decay-causing bacteria. This gentle, non-abrasive formula can also be used in face masks and body scrubs, and comes with its own bamboo toothbrush.

Made with 100 percent mulberry silk, this sleep mask feels cool and breathable on skin. Fitted with an adjustable headband, it's also uniquely suited to treat both hair and skin gently without pulling or tugging. Ideal for sleep and travel, as well as those who suffer from migraines and other headaches, this mask is an affordable luxury.

I saw a story on the news that reusable straws like these stylish stainless steel models have officially become a hot gift, but we've been saying that here at Bustle for a long time. After all, they're a great way to enjoy your beverages, look stylish, and save the planet — all at the same time! These elegant straws mimic the popular "bendy" design and are suited even to oversized insulated tumblers, and though they're dishwasher-safe, they come with two brushes for deeper cleaning as desired.

With three heat and speed settings — and a cold shot setting for that glossy finish and shine — this hair dryer is incredibly full-featured for a reasonable price. The super lightweight design makes it very easy to use, and it comes with a concentrator attachment that enhances styling capabilities and helps smooth hair for flawless style.

With deluxe features including a built-in hole for earbud cords, a reflective strip to enable visibility in the dark, and touchscreen-compatible engineering that permits full use of the device, this armband allows for hands-free smartphone carrying and operation during workouts. Outfitted with a Velcro fastening, it's suitable for arms of just about any size, and keeps the device inside safe and dry throughout even the sweatiest of workout routines — even in the rain.

While it make look like an unassuming bangle, this clip is actually a versatile device that can suspend any bag up to 33 pounds from a table, bathroom stall, shopping cart, tree branch, tent pole, tennis net — anywhere it needs to be off the ground. Keep bags secure and out of whatever is lurking on the ground or on the floor: then the Clipa simply folds up to store inside the bag when not in use. Offered in six metal finishes, this unique accessory won't tarnish and provides years of use.

Those fancy sonic toothbrushes with plenty of ad campaigns will set you back up to $150 or more, but this one costs less than 20 percent as much — with all the same bells and whistles — and it's ultra-lightweight for ease of use and portability while traveling, too. This brush offers the same powerful clean as a dentist's equipment to remove twice as much plaque and staining as a manual toothbrush, and on top of that, it features five modes of cleaning delivered by a small, focused head made from durable Dupont nylon.

Taking expensive, delicate tablets anywhere and everywhere is no problem with this sleeve that's crafted with water-resistant neoprene and shock-absorbing EVA padding. The interior is engineered in a bubble pattern to cradle devices up to 10.1 inches and protect them against scratches, dents, and dings. The heavy-duty zipper will hold up under everyday use and adds a contrasting color to the mix, which is available in either gray or orange.

With an ergonomic design that's great not only for headphones but also for controllers and a myriad of other accessories, this hanger is the perfect product for anyone who's constantly working at their computer. Especially practical for gamers, coders, and students, its addition will help keep work and play spaces neat and tidy, and it mounts easily to any smooth surface without tools — thanks to the included ultra-strong 3M adhesive.

Including a range of scents that can do everything from energize to relax, this aromatherapy set has everything needed to refresh home or office air — while also adding moisture to promote good health. The diffuser features quiet ultrasonic operation and an integrated LED that functions as an optional night light or even offers a light show with variety of colors. The oils, meanwhile, comprise Radha's top eight sellers to encapsulate the full aromatherapy experience.

Engineered to improve the length and thickness of lashes and brows, the secret behind this serum is a blend of botanically-derived ingredients that sink into hair follicles and to promote fast and noticeable thickening and growth. Never tested on animals and manufactured at FDA-approved labs, the hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested serum is formulated from the highest-quality ingredients — and is also easy to apply.

Fully loaded with all the bells and whistles, this flat iron is engineered to deliver shiny, frizz-free styles without damaging hair. It features an advanced ceramic plats to steadily maintain high temperatures — heat settings are adjustable to accommodate all hair types — all while releasing the negative ions that smooth hair. Floating titanium-coated plates can either curl or straighten hair, and a 360-degree swivel cord makes it easy to use in achieving even the most complex styles.

Hard-to-reach appliances are suddenly in the palm of your hand with these remote control outlets: because you can control them via the remote that comes pre-programmed for instant control. A fantastic product for anyone with limited mobility, or perfect for someone who has yearned to switch the mood music, lights, and electric fireplace all on at the same time, this device is a real energy-saver, too.

Designed to be used on hair prior to styling, this spray locks moisture in to prevent damage, hydrating it to fight off dryness, breakage, and frizz — and it protects the hair up to 450 degrees. Suitable for all hair types and useful whether it's being straightened, curled, or just blown out, it also functions as a leave-in conditioner and accelerates drying time while boosting shine.

Hand-crafted with pure, organic fresh peppermint, this soap is formulated to provide a cleansing experience that's invigorating and energizing. Peppermint's restorative qualities don't stop at the olfactory threshold, either: It's known to promote increased circulation, refine the skin, and even assist in pain relief. This soap is also cold processed and packed with glycerin to naturally moisturize, and it's suitable for even the most sensitive skin.

This patented national phenomenon makes gripping any smartphone easier and provides a hands-free stand at the same time — and the PopSocket is one of those gadgets I totally wish I'd invented myself. This cute design is one of six boho-western-themed models on offer here, all with the traditional collapsible PopSocket structure and durable adhesive that can also be repositioned and washed.

Formulated with Dead Sea salt and cocoa and shea butters to soothe and moisturize as they fizz, foam, and release delicious scents, these bath bombs are extra-large and all-organic — and a terrific value for the price. The brightly-colored orbs give a translucent shade to the bathwater without staining the tub, and also smell "divine," as

41 The Powerful Flashlight That's Pocket-Sized And Can Even Fit In A Wallet Windy City Novelties Mini LED Flashlight $6 Amazon See on Amazon Flashlights are one of those items that we all forget to stock up on for ourselves, and this LED model has a unique credit-card-sized, slim profile that will even fit in a wallet. Despite its size, it still provides a very bright, wide beam, perfect for illuminating a car or door lock or walkway. The push-to-shine system means it won't inadvertently turn on while in a pocket, purse or wallet.

42 A Bluetooth Speaker That's Great For the Outdoors And Is Lighted, Too DOSS Bluetooth Speaker $30 Amazon See on Amazon Perfect for poolside or use at the beach or the lake, this Bluetooth speaker is waterproof to the point that it even withstands jets and waves of water. Its superior sound quality means great playback doesn't have to be sacrificed while camping, hiking, or otherwise enjoying the outdoors — and it features five light modes to accommodate every need from emergency signaling to party illumination. Built to last a lifetime, it's durable and also features both long and short carry straps so it's easy to take along.

43 A Shower Head That Really Delivers That Luxury Hotel Feeling At Home LORDEAR Waterfall Shower Head $30 Amazon See on Amazon Crafted from stainless steel with a polished chrome finish, this shower head is ideal for replicating the high-end luxury hotel shower experience at home. The ultra-thin design delivers an eco-friendly spray that optimizes existing water pressure, and it's equipped with a 360-degree rotating gasket for comfort, as well as no-clog silicone nozzles. Together, the set-up is engineered to be completely corrosion-resistant and leak-proof.

44 This Lip Balm Changes Colors And Is Infused With Real Flowers Pretty Diva Lip Balm $10 Amazon See on Amazon Offering the one-two punch of a clear formulation that changes to a pretty sheer pink gloss once applied and that showcases real flower petals in the tube, this lip balm is sure to wow any recipient. Hydrating and long-lasting, it's crafted from natural ingredients including vitamin E and jojoba oil to provide a deeply moisturizing treatment that prevents and heals dryness.

45 The Mug That Infuses Tea And Protects Hands From Heat Live Infused Brewing System $10 Amazon See on Amazon Featuring a fine mesh infuser crafted from stainless steel, as well as a silicone sleeve to keep hands safe from heat transfer, this mug is more than just a simple cup for tea — it's an entire brewing system. The infuser allows loose leaf tea to brew and bloom with plenty of room for water circulation, then acts as a strainer when the basket is removed. The mug is also equipped with a silicone lid that rests on top of the infuser and promotes faster heating.

46 These Razors Make Maintaining That Perfect Arch At Home A Breeze DORCO Tinkle Razors (3 Pack) $4 Amazon See on Amazon It may seem unlikely, but these razors have become a favorite part of my beauty routine. They're absolutely fantastic for tidying up eyebrows on the regular, and I use them to banish unwanted peach fuzz from the sides of my face as well — they provide a quick and inexpensive microdermabrasion-esque treatment that, if administered properly, leaves me with an appealing glow.

47 The Clear Polish Duo That Reduces Mani/Pedi Time And Preserves Nails Seche Vite/Seche Clear Duo (2 Bottles) $9 Amazon See on Amazon Give yourself a professional-quality manicure and pedi at home with this base coat-top coat combo. Seche Clear is the clear base coat used by many salon professionals to strengthen nails and preserve the length of a polish job, while Seche Vite is the fast-drying top coat long favored by nail techs to help polish dry faster (its name literally means "dry quick" in French).

48 A Versatile Carafe That's Ideal For Brewing Both Hot And Cold Beverages KORSMALL Infuser Carafe $20 Amazon See on Amazon Designed for use as a cold brew coffee maker or as a tea infuser, this carafe can even be used to make fruit water — it's that versatile. Crafted from heat- and cold-resistant glass, this BPA-free carafe has a 6- to 7-cup capacity, and is designed to fit easily in the refrigerator. After brewing strong coffee or tea, it can be blended with hot or cold water or milk as desired to create delicious customized beverages.

49 The Shopping Bag That's Reusable, Portable, Eco-Friendly...And Cute! BAGGU Reusable Shopping Bag $10 Amazon See on Amazon Made from rip-stop nylon and available in 37 stylish solid colors and designs, this shopping bag has become a favorite of eco-chic green living advocates worldwide for its combination of whimsical elegance and practicality. One bag can hold up to 50 pounds, replacing up to three of the flimsy plastic models, and the handles permit carrying by hand or slipping over the shoulder. Reusable and machine-washable, they're ultra-versatile for travel, pool and beach days, and grocery shopping.

51 An Energy-Efficient Desk Lamp That's Dimmable, Too Sunbeam LED Desk Lamp $9 Amazon See on Amazon Capable of providing 36,000 hours of light, this desk lamp also features touch operation and three modes: Task mode, for reading and working; relax mode, 50 percent brightness for a more casual environment; and night light, 5 percent brightness for dim, overnight illumination. Its rotating head and flexible neck make it a versatile work partner, and this lamp has gotten nearly 400 4.7-star reviews, so it's an Amazon favorite, too.

52 This Lamp Makes A Great Gift If You've Promised To Lasso The Moon And Pull It Down For Someone KUNGKEN Rechargeable 3D Moon Lamp $25 Amazon See on Amazon In It's A Wonderful Life, Jimmy Stewart's character promised Mary — played by Donna Reed — that he'd lasso the moon for her. If you've done the same and can't quite find the right rope, this lamp could be your solution: plus, it's just plain cool. Realistically printed using actual astronomical data to authentically resemble the surface of the moon, this seamless orb is made from shock- and crack-resistant material so it's super-durable. It charges via USB for cordless use, and comes with a wooden stand for display.

53 The Body Brush With Natural Bristles That's Great For Exfoliation Fantasea Body Brush $6 Amazon See on Amazon Designed to exfoliate and provide an invigorating treatment that naturally boosts circulation, this body brush features medium-strength vegetable-fiber bristles that provide a firm, brushing. Its compact size and light weight make it great for travel, and it won't take up a lot of space in small apartment or dorm showers. The convenient strap handle makes it easy to use and manipulate across skin.

54 This Silicone Gadget Makes Even The Hottest Pans Easy To Handle AmazonBasics Silicone Hot Handle Cover $4 Amazon See on Amazon There's no need for a potholder with this gadget, a great accessory for any avid cook. Made from high-quality silicone that's heat-resistant up to 475 degrees, it works with a wide range of cookware handles, including those of most cast iron skillets, making them easy to transfer to and fro without slipping and without the danger of accidentally dipping dangerously close to burners and open flames.

56 A Silicone Flower That Stops Pots From Boiling Over PureGenius Boil Over Spill Stopper $8 Amazon See on Amazon Crafted from BPA-free silicone, this kitchen gadget spells an end to messy, swamped stoves by stopping pots from boiling over. It simply pops on top of any pot that's set to boil and then the cook is ready to set the timer and walk away worry-free. Heat-resistant to 482 degrees, this accessory also works in the microwave to prevent spattering and bubbling over — and can even be used inside the oven. It's dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

57 The Brush That Gets Rid Of Every Knot Wet Brush Original Hair Detangler Brush $8 Amazon See on Amazon A great tool for anyone with curly hair or hair prone to tangles, this brush features soft, flexible bristles that detangle with ease. Suitable for use on either wet or dry hair, it's useful on all types, and works well on all lengths and is a great brush for anyone in the family. This versatile tool is also perfect for use on extensions as well as on wigs.

58 This Hanging Organizer Is So Versatile Whitmor Hanging Organizer $9 Amazon See on Amazon It's designed for shoes, but this organizer can be used for so much more. In the kitchen, use it for snacks — in households with kids. In the craft room or workshop, it's also a terrific organizer, and in a cramped bathroom, it's a great way to keep hand towels and toiletries close by. And of course, with its durable construction and large pockets, it organizes 12 pairs of shoes and keeps them dust-free.

59 The Device That Keeps The Microwave Neat And Tidy Tovolo Microwave Cover $8 Amazon See on Amazon Large enough to accommodate a dinner plate — and with enough height so a bowl can fit underneath — this cover is designed to prevent foods like red sauces from splattering in the microwave and making a sticky mess. BPA-free and dishwasher-safe, it pops up easily for use, and collapses to save space for storage. Perforations in the lid allow steam to escape during cooking, while ensuring that the microwave stays clean AF.

60 These Cases Keep Smartphones Safe — Even In The Water smartlle Waterproof Phone Case (2 Pack) $8 Amazon See on Amazon Made with a dual swivel lock and sealable closure clip design access, this waterproof smartphone case enables full use of devices underwater, including complete touchscreen access. With full protection to up to depths of 65 feet, these cases are suitable for use even in the ocean. They'll also ensure phones or other belongings are safe from dirt and other debris.

61 A Two-Pack Of Power Strips, Because Who Ever Has Enough? APC Power Strip (2 Pack) $10 Amazon See on Amazon I am literally always having to rob Peter to pay Paul when it comes to power strips, so this two-pack would be a welcome addition to my home. With six outlets on each, they'll set anyone up for all the power needs of a gaming station, new TV or computer, or a well-equipped bedside table. Each also features keyholes for wall mounting, plus a recessed power switch.

63 This Glove Is Designed Blocks Heat While Doing A 'Do Kiloline Heat-Resistant Glove $6 Amazon See on Amazon Designed to protect the free hand from burns while working with styling tools, this heat-resistant glove enables the wearer to feel the heat from the tool without sustaining injury. With a one-size-fits-all fit and suitable for left- or right-handed wear, it's thin enough to allow comfortable maneuvering. One reviewer who gives this glove five-stars also notes how helpful it is for touching hot hair fresh from the flat iron — "Really awesome," they write.