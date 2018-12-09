If you're wary of those bargain-priced buys, concerned that you'll be getting what you pay for if you purchase something that's too inexpensively priced, set your mind at ease with a quick stroll through these 65 legit products on Amazon that are surprisingly cheap AF.

Listen, I'm right there with you — I love shopping the bargain aisle as much as the next girl, but I have second thoughts when I snag a really good buy and wonder it's too good to be true. When it comes to inflated pricing, the struggle is real, and it's also nothing new: Lobster used to be seen only as cat food, and while it's way more scarce now than it was in the 19th century, I defy you to argue that its high-end price tag doesn't play in to making it more special these days. However, when you snap up these sheet masks, this waterproof Bluetooth speaker, and all the other items on this list, it's like you're getting lobster at chicken prices.

The greatest thing about these buys? You'll feel like a genius for purchasing smart, worthwhile, and quality products that you've gotten for less. So go ahead, click "Add to Cart," then treat yourself to a fancy dinner: You deserve it.