66 Stylish Gifts Under $50 No One Will Guess Are From Amazon

I would be entirely remiss if I didn't say that I love — and I mean love — finding stylish products on the cheap. There's an undeniable level of satisfaction that's achieved when someone asks me where I bought something — and it gets even better when I tell them how affordable it was. I mean, why go broke trying to find key items when you can save that cash for other important things? That's the same approach I like to take when shopping for others — and thanks to the stylish Amazon products, it's totally possible.

I truly enjoy searching for stylish gifts that won't dare break the bank. I've also realized that many people haven't quite caught on to all the fashionable wears that Amazon has to offer. Luckily, I've scoured the depths of the virtual store and found a chic present for literally everyone in your life (I mean it).

For example, if your boyfriend's style tends to skew classic, he'll probably adore this crewneck sweater (it's only $30). And if your sister lives for statement accessories, then these Bohemian earrings are must-haves. Still, stylish gifts don't have to be fashion statements or jewelry pieces. Here, you'll find everything from teapots to speakers — and it's all less than $50.

1. This Bangle Watch That's Accented With A Diamond Anne Klein Women's Diamond-Accented Dial Bangle Watch $37 | Amazon See on Amazon This Anne Klein bangle watch features three-hand movement and a single embellishment at the top of the watch's face. The watch boasts an alloy band with marbled enamel, and it's available in five colors. While it isn't fully waterproof, it happens to be water-resistant and can withstand a few splashes of water.

2. A Black Pleated Skirt That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down Kate Kasin Women's High Waist Pleated A-Line Skirt $31 | Amazon See on Amazon If you ask me, you can never go wrong with a staple black skirt. Kate Kasin's iteration comes complete with a high waist and soft pleats. Its waistband is elasticized, making for a very comfortable fit. The lined skirt can be worn through all seasons and should only be washed by hand in cold water. Choose from over 15 shades and designs. Available in sizes: S - XXL

3. An RFID-Blocking Wallet With Tons Of Useful Pockets Zoppen Multi-purpose Rfid Blocking Travel Passport Wallet $15 | Amazon See on Amazon This compact travel wallet will be your favorite accessory when you hit the road. It's designed with a slew of compartments that are great for storing boarding passes, identification cards, and cash. The wallet also has an RFID-blocking shield that'll help keep your identity out of the hands of tech thieves.

4. A Cozy Pair of Slippers Lined With Wool And Faux Fur Koolaburra by UGG Women's Lezly Slipper $50 | Amazon See on Amazon These slippers from Koolaburra by UGG deliver on comfort. They're crafted with 100% suede and have fuzzy linings made with a blend of faux fur and wool. The rubber soles provide grip — even on high-gloss floors. Plus, each slipper's shaft comes all the way up to the ankle to provide an extra level of coziness. They're available in four colors. Available in sizes: 5 - 11

5. A Coffee Grinder That Gives You Total Control KRUPS Precision Coffee Grinder $40 | Amazon See on Amazon This precision grinder understands that not all coffee is prepared the same. It lets you grind your beans to the perfect texture for the manner in which it's being brewed. Whether it's pour over, espresso, or cold brew, you'll never ever be disappointed.

6. A Cotton Knit Sweater That Comes In Tons Of Colors Goodthreads Men's Soft Cotton Rib Stitch Crewneck Sweater $30 | Amazon See on Amazon A black knit sweater is a gift that anyone can appreciate, because it's effortlessly stylish and can be paired with pretty much anything. Layer it over T-shirts and under your coats to keep warm in any weather. It's made with 100% breathable cotton, and it comes in 14 different shades. Available in sizes: XS - XXXL, L Tall - XXXL Tall

7. A Pajama Set That Comes In Over 30 Shades And Patterns Ekouaer Pajamas Set $31 | Amazon See on Amazon There's something undeniably chic about this pajama set. The short sleeve top has a contrasting white piping, a single pocket at the bust, and button closures. Plus, the included shorts are designed with a drawstring and elasticized waistband for a customized fit. You can definitely lounge in style with these. Available in sizes: XS - XXL

8. These Yoga Pants With Pockets For Your Belongings UURUN High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets $21 | Amazon See on Amazon Hit your workout in a pair of these yoga pants. They're designed to wick moisture away from your body as you begin to sweat, and they're made with an opaque fabric. The pants also boast a high waist, and the side panels are perforated for both style and functionality. You can also safely store your phone in the included side pocket. Available in sizes: XS - XXL

9. These Knee-High Boots That Have Faux Fur Linings DREAM PAIRS Women's Faux Fur-Lined Knee High Boots $36 | Amazon See on Amazon Comfortable footwear doesn't have to compromise on style, as evidenced by these knee-high boots. They're outfitted with durable rubber soles and have small heels. Plus, the faux fur linings are sure to keep your feet warm on the coldest days (even though they're completely undetectable from the outside). These boots are on the market in eight different colors that feature various buckle designs. Available in sizes: 5 - 11

10. A Pullover Sherpa Sweater With A Convenient Front Pocket MEROKEETY Sherpa Pile Pullover with Pocket $29 | Amazon See on Amazon Nothing yells "warmth" quite like a sherpa pullover. This color-blocked sweater — which is made from a blend of polyester and spandex — is effortlessly stylish, and it even includes a front pocket for storing essentials. You can zip it all the way up to keep the frigid chills away, or you can leave it slightly open once you're inside a toasty building. However, it's great for all seasons when you're trying to stay cozy. Available in sizes: S - XL

11. This Chunky Knit Sweater That You Can Layer With Anything Astylish Women Long Sleeve Chunky Knit Cardigan $35 | Amazon See on Amazon You can't go wrong in a chunky knit cardigan. The relaxed fit of this slouchy selection lets you layer without the fear of your clothes bunching up underneath. You can pair this one with a little black dress when you're going for a fancier look, or you can wear it with your favorite pair of jeans when you're in the mood to be casual. Available in sizes: S - XXL

12. The Comfortable Beanie That Has Bluetooth Capabilities Feeke Wireless Bluetooth Beanie Hat $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Complete your cold-weather look with this Bluetooth-compatible beanie. It has a three-button control panel on the side that lets you answer calls and play music with a quick touch. The cozy hat also has a rechargeable battery that gives you up to 12 hours of continuous power — and it requires no more than two hours to fully charge back up.

13. A Heavy-Duty Cast Iron Pot That For Cooking, Marinating, And More Amazon Basics Dutch Oven $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Quality pots make all the difference when preparing a meal. This cast iron dutch oven comes in a gorgeous blue hue, and it provides even heating throughout the space (which makes cooking a whole lot easier). Since it won't react to food, the pot can be used to marinate, cook, and store all your favorite eats. It's available in four bold colors.

14. This Light Pink Speaker With A Convenient LED Flashlight COMISO Bluetooth Speakers with Lights $30 | Amazon See on Amazon This speaker can be taken with you on late-night outdoor adventures since it's equipped with an LED flashlight. It has full-range audio and impressive level of base — and it's compatible with all Bluetooth devices if played within a 30-foot range. One customer wrote, "I've had this for over a year and just love it so much." Buy it in pink or black.

15. These Aviator Sunglasses With Protection Against UV Rays SUNGAIT Women's Lightweight Oversized Aviator Sunglasses $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Rock sunnies all year in these aviators, which come in over 15 different lens colors (including neutral and vibrant hues). They're designed with UV400 protection that'll help shield your eyes from damaging UVA and UVB rays, and they're even scratch-resistant. The glasses also come with a carrying bag that you can store them in when the sun goes down for the day.

16. The Faux Leather Purse That Comes In Over 40 Colors Lightweight Medium Crossbody Bag with Tassel $16 | Amazon See on Amazon When it's time to hit the road for some errands, grab this lightweight crossbody bag. It includes a long strap that's easy to throw over your shoulder, an exterior pocket that zippers up with tassel embellishments, and gold-tone hardware. Inside, you'll find two pockets for storing your smaller items. Best of all, the faux leather find comes in over 40 colors.

17. These Statement Earrings Made With Recycled Wood BONALUNA Bohemian Wood And Marble Effect Pentagon Shaped Drop Statement Earrings $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Go bold with a pair of these statement earrings, which are made partially with recycled wood. The geometric accessories are finished with a marble design — and their posts are made with allergy-free titanium. You can style these gold-plated, lead-free earrings for a daytime brunch or an evening out on the town.

18. A Pair Of Wooden Soap Holders To Prevent Sogginess Magift Home Bathroom Wooden Soap Case Holder (2-Pack) $8.30 | Amazon See on Amazon This soap holder is the perfect finishing touch to your bathroom decor. Not only does the natural wooden dish give your space a trendy upgrade, but it also serves a functional purpose. The grooves allow excess water to be drained, keeping your bar of soap dry instead of mushy.

19. This Set Of Microfiber Bed Sheets That Are Fade-Resistant Sonoro Kate Bed Sheet Set $25 | Amazon See on Amazon These microfiber bed sheets and pillows are worth every penny. They boast an extra-high thread count (1,800) — and they're fade-resistant, wrinkle-resistant, and hypoallergenic. The fitted sheet included in the set also has deep pockets so it can fit snuggly on a wide selection of mattresses. Plus, the entire collection is available in 15 colors.

20. The Zip-Up Sherpa Jacket That'll Keep You Warm Amazon Essentials Women's Polar Fleece Lined Sherpa Full-Zip Jacket $30 | Amazon See on Amazon This tan sherpa jacket — which is made with cozy polyester — can add a neutral element to your look, regardless of the season. It's soft, warm, and easy to throw on right before you leave the house. This sweater has a pocket on each side, and it can be closed with a zipper. Choose from six sherpa shades. Available in sizes: XS - XXL

21. A Heated Sherpa Blanket For A Chilly Nights At Home Serta | Reversible Sherpa/Fleece Heated Electric Throw Blanket $40 | Amazon See on Amazon I love gifting electric throw blankets, because it's hard to resist such comfort. This reversible throw has a polyester sherpa lining and five different heat settings to choose from. The included controller lets you turn the levels of warmth up and down until you're truly satisfied — and after four hours, it'll shut off automatically to prevent overheating.

22. This Mini Processor That Packs A Punch Cuisinart Mini Prep Plus Food Processor $39 | Amazon See on Amazon This mini food processor by Cuisinart is made with reversible stainless steel blades that work to chop vegetables to your desired texture. Its base is equipped with two touch control buttons: one to chop and another to grind. Plus, the bowl is perfectly safe to toss into the dishwasher once it's dirty.

23. A Ceramic Teapot With A Built-In Tea Infuser Tealyra - Drago Ceramic Teapot Blue $32 | Amazon See on Amazon This BPA-free teapot is made out of ceramic, which can easily withstand hot temperatures. It also includes an extra-fine infuser, which will help you brew tea without any debris getting into your cup. The teapot's spout is even designed for spill-free pouring — and the entire container is listed in eight bold colors.

24. This Organizer That Gives Your Mugs A Home Stylish Steel Mug Tree Holder Organizer Rack Stand (Black) $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your favorite mugs handy on this tree organizer. Crafted out of steel, the holder is both stylish and durable. It includes a total of 15 hooks for storing your mugs, cups, and glasses — and it can be placed right on your counter. However, you can also keep it neatly tucked away into your cabinets.

25. These Colorful Grocery Bags That Are Totally Reusable TEOYALL Reusable Grocery bags (6-Pack) $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Take your sustainability game up a notch with a pack of polyester grocery bags. The lightweight, waterproof carriers are strong enough to hold heavy loads up to 44 pounds in weight. They can easily be washed and reused, and they come in a selection of colors and prints — so feel free to choose a pack that best suits your style.

26. A Tote With A Hidden Wine Compartment And Spout PortoVino City Wine Tote Black $50 | Amazon See on Amazon I am thoroughly obsessed with this wine tote. The bag comes with a hidden compartment that can hold up to two bottles of wine in the BPA-free pouch. Plus, it includes a discreet nozzle at the exterior that can be pressed to release as much wine as your heart desires (if you're at least 21 years old, that is). I am sold.

27. These Touchscreen-Compatible Gloves That You Can Text With ViGrace Womens Winter Touchscreen Gloves $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Isn't it annoying when you have to remove your gloves in the cold weather? Well, with these cable-knit gloves, you won't have to expose your digits to those frigid winds again. Three fingers on each hand are designed with touchscreen-compatible fabric, which means you can use your phone without removing them. The gloves come in a plethora of colors, too.

28. The Thermal Socks That'll Keep Your Feet Extra-Toasty DG Hill 2 Pairs of Mens Thick Heat Trapping Insulated Boot Thermal Socks $20 | Amazon See on Amazon When the temperatures start to dip, standard socks just won't cut it. These thermal socks, on the other hand, are exactly what you're looking for. The crew-cut selections — which are made with moisture-wicking acrylic — are extra-thick and padded. In other words, they're ideal for hikes, snow days, and freezing weather.

29. A Durable Shower Cap With A Floral Design Kitsch Luxury Shower Cap for Women $24 | Amazon See on Amazon Unlike many others, this luxury shower cap won't leak and ruin your hairstyle. The floral cap is built to be more durable than the standard options, thanks to its thick elastic band. It also has an extra edge of sass with its front bow and floral pattern. It's even reusable, so you can put it on whenever you want to keep a new 'do intact.

30. This Ice Wedge That'll Give Your Drinks A Creative Spin Corkcicle Whiskey Wedge $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Impress your guests with a Corkcicle Whiskey Wedge. The little gadget is a great way to add an artful spin to your beverages. For use, simply freeze water in the included glass with the silicone ice form inserted. Once it's ready, you'll notice that half of the glass will have an ice wedge. Fill with your favorite beverage and you're good to go.

31. These Warm Leggings That Are Lined In Fleece conceited Premium Women's Fleece Lined Leggings - $15 | Amazon See on Amazon These nylon leggings are made with 8% spandex for considerable stretch — and they're lined in fleece for optimal warmth. While being super soft, the pants are high-waisted and come in a wide range of colors. They have over 1,200 five-star reviews — and one customer wrote, "These are the comfiest leggings I’ve bought in a long time!" Available in sizes: S - XL

32. This Big Plaid Scarf That Won't Pill Or Fade Wander Agio Women's Scarf $13 | Amazon See on Amazon It's important to have a scarf handy when it gets cold outside — but continuous wear can lead to pilling. But with this durable scarf, you won't have to worry about that. Made from quality yarn that creates a plaid design, it's soft to the touch and won't fade after repeated wear. You can use it as a scarf or drape it around your body like a blanket.

33. A Hand-Carved Himalayan Salt Lamp To Relax Your Home CRYSTAL DECOR Natural Himalayan Salt Lamp On Wooden Base $13 | Amazon See on Amazon This hand-carved Himalayan salt lamp is an easy way to add a decorative touch to your home. It's said to provide soothing effects with its natural construction, and it sits on top of a simple wooden base. This light can be powered by a plug, and customers have given it over 1,300 ratings. It's available in different heights, so choose one that fits your space.

34. These Silicone Over Mitts That Can Withstand Flames HOMWE Extra Long Professional Silicone Oven Mitt $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Protect your arms and hands from harmful burns with these silicone cooking mitts. They're longer than standard pairs and can handle heat and flames up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. These BPA-free silicone selections won't absorb liquids, and they're entirely waterproof. Plus, each glove's non-skid texture allows you to get a firm grip on hot pots.

35. A Cutting Board With Grooves To Prevent Excess Liquid Spills Small Bamboo Cutting Board for Kitchen with Juice Groove - Best for Meat/Vegetables and Fruits - Knife Friendly and Antibacterial - 12 x 8 inches $13 | Amazon See on Amazon This bamboo cutting board was crafted with grooves along its border that prevents liquids from spilling while you chop fruits and meats. The wooden platform is easy on your kitchen knives, and it comes in three different sizes. Each one should be hand-washed with warm water whenever you need to clean it.

36. This Sherpa-Trimmed Robe That Has Roomy Pockets BURKLETT Luxury Faux Fur/Sherpa Trim Fleece Long Bath Robe with Pocket $35 | Amazon See on Amazon The burgundy fleece robe is incredibly soft and has a contrasting ivory sherpa trim. It comes with two pockets that are great for storing your phone or TV remote — and you can close the robe with the adjustable belt. It isn't only available in burgundy, though. Choose from colors like pink, black, latte, and more.

37. A Timeless Heart-Shaped Photo Locket U7 Locket Necklace Platinum /18K Gold Photo Lockets $10 | Amazon See on Amazon This locket necklace is a timeless piece of jewelry that your loved one will enjoy wearing. It's designed in the shape of a heart, and it's engraved with an additional heart and flowers. You can insert a message or photo inside of the necklace to give the gift a personal touch. The charming accessory comes in various different finishes and designs.

38. This Corduroy Pillow Sham For Luxury In Your Living Room Home Brilliant Striped Corduroy Velvet Large Euro Throw Pillow Sham $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Is your home is in need of a luxury upgrade? If so, add some style — without the hefty price tag — by adding this corduroy cushion sham to your couch. You can zip it onto one of your old cushions to give it an instant refresh — and if you want even more, you can pick from over 15 corduroy shades.

39. An Inverted Umbrella That Can Handle Extra-Strong Winds Sharpty Inverted Umbrella $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Allow this inverted umbrella to transform the way you approach bad weather. It's constructed with durable material that's resistant to corrosion, and it won't buckle when it's exposed to high winds. The interior of each one has a unique print that'll be exposed after it's inverted and set out to dry.

40. This Solid Knit Sweater With Modern Sleeve Designs Cable Stitch Women's Contrast-Sleeve Cotton Sweater $39.50 | Amazon See on Amazon This classic black sweater gets a boost from its contrasting sleeves, which are designed with different shades to provide a modern touch. If you love the sweater that's pictured above and want even more, you can pick from different color combinations (like nutmeg, navy, olive, and more). Available in sizes: XS - XL

41. These Glamorous Hoop Earrings That Mix Silver And Gold Hoops & Loops Sterling Silver Intertwining Square-Tube Polished Hoop Earrings $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Gold and silver finishes come together beautifully in this pair of hoop earrings. They come with an anti-tarnish coating that prevents them from changing colors after repeated wears, and they're available in different color combinations (including a few with rose gold). You'll also receive a satin pouch for storage with your purchase.

42. This High-Waist Maxi Skirt With Functional Pockets IDEALSANXUN Womens High Elastic Waist Maxi Skirt $33 | Aamzon See on Amazon This pleated maxi skirt can be worn many different ways throughout the year (regardless of the season). I'm imagining the high-waist option with a warm sweater and tights, or even with a casual T-shirt and comfortable sneakers. It has a side zipper that makes it easy to fasten, along with a functional pocket for your personal belongings. Available in sizes: XS - XXL

43. A Pair Of Footed Tights That's Lined With Warm Fleece VERO MONTE Womens Opaque Warm Fleece Lined Tights $30 | Amazon See on Amazon These footed tights are made out of 90% polyester fleece (and 10% spandex), so you know they're ridiculously warm. The fully opaque selections are available in black and navy blue, both of which can mixed and matched with different outfits. Plus, the elastic waistband on each pair can help prevent the them from slipping throughout the day.

44. This Plaid Scarf With A Genius Hidden Pocket Travel Scarf with Zipper Pocket Knitting Plaid Tartan Scarves $20 | Amazon See on Amazon In my opinion, all articles of clothing should come with pockets like this scarf does. The plaid wrap has a hidden zippered pocket for you to store small items, such as your phone or wallet. As far as styling goes, simply wrap it like a scarf and secure it with the single-button closure.

45. The Thigh-High Leg Warmers That Are Cute And Cozy Foot Traffic - Cable Knit Legwarmers $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Unlike standard iterations that only go over your calves, these cable-knit leg warmers go all the way up to your thighs. They come in a plethora of colors and are designed to be extra-thick for added warmth. They're great for dancing, working out, or just lounging around.

46. A Loose Sweater That Can Be Worn As A Dress Pink Queen Women's Loose Oversize Turtleneck Sweater $34 | Amazon See on Amazon For me, winter is all about loose turtleneck sweaters. The great thing about these chunky tops is that they can be worn as a tops or dresses, with the help of jeans, tights, or leggings. This one in particular comes with two side pockets that you can use to keep your hands warm during a leisurely stroll — and it's available in different colors and patterns (including leopard prints). Available in sizes: S - XL

47. These Sleek Rachael Ray Baking Pans With Silicone Grips Rachael Ray Nonstick Bakeware Set with Grips $30 | Amazon See on Amazon These Rachael Ray baking sheets are crafted with long-lasting steel that won't warp over time. The non-stick surfaces are especially important, because they allow for an easy release every time. Plus, the colorful silicone grips on the handles can withstand temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

48. This Coffee Warmer That Turns On When You Put A Mug On Top BESTINNKITS Coffee Mug Warmer $27 | Amazon See on Amazon This mug warmer will keep your coffee or tea hot when you're sitting at your desk or cozying up on the couch. It has a built-in gravity induction switch that'll eliminate the need for you to manually turn the device on or off, because it'll detect when there's a glass on top. The warmer is also waterproof and has a light that shines when it's working.

49. An Adjustable Makeup Organizer That Rotates sanipoe 360 Makeup Organizer $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Sit tight on your vanity chair as you pull your makeup from this turning organizer. The acrylic unit is designed with a 360-degree rotation that lets you spin it as you dislodge your desired beauty products. You can store everything from foundations to lipsticks on its adjustable shelves.

50. The Satin Pillowcases That Are Gentle On Your Hair Bedsure Satin Pillowcase $9 | Amazon See on Amazon This satin pillowcase is hard to resist. Not only is it soft and gentle on your complexion, but it's also kind to your hair. It helps retain your shine and protect your tresses from breakage. The pillow also uses an envelope closure, so you don't have to use any zippers to remove or insert your desired cushion. Plus, it's selling in seven shiny colors.

51. An Adorable Groot Pot For 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Fans B-Best Guardians of The Galaxy Groot Pen Pot Tree Man Pens Holder $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Do you know any Guardians of the Galaxy fans? If so, this Groot pot will make an excellent gift for them. It can be used to grow flowers and succulents while providing a novelty touch to any room it sits in. If you're not much of a planter, you can use it to store pens and other small items around your home and office.

52. The Shaggy Sweater With An Asymmetrical Zipper KIRUNDO 2019 Women’s Winter Lapel Sweatshirt Faux Shearling $30 | Amazon See on Amazon This faux shearling pullover takes its style game up a notch with its asymmetrical zipper. The polyester top features a lapel collar with a high neckline that's perfect for dodging pesky winter winds. It's a great sweater to throw on during the day, but you could totally wear it during a casual night out. Available in sizes: S - XL

53. A Toiletry Bag That's Great To Travel With Mossio Hanging Toiletry Bag $17 | Amazon See on Amazon If you want to keep all your toiletries in one set place, look no further than this hanging bag. It's made out of water-resistant mesh fabric that's been treated to prevent unwanted leaks. The cute bag comes with a small hanger that you can fasten to your door, giving you quick-and-easy access your items.

54. These Exfoliating Bath Gloves That Have Dual Textures EvridWear Exfoliating Dual Texture Bath Gloves $8 | Amazon See on Amazon These exfoliating nylon gloves are designed with dual textures, so you can decide which one works best on your body. Use them to rub away unwanted dry skin and impurities that've formed over time. When you're done, rinse them off and hang them from their built-in loops for fast drying.

55. The Headbands That Hold Your Hair While You Apply Makeup 2 Pack Hairizone Makeup Headbands $14 | Amazon See on Amazon How cute are these makeup headbands? The polka-dotted, bow-like accessories are stretchy and can be used to tuck your hair out of the way while you apply makeup or cleanse your face. One set comes with two headbands (pink and blue), so you can share them with someone else. They can also be safely washed without fading.

56. These Ponytail Holders That Won't Leave Dents In Your Hair JLIKA Elastic Hair Ties (100-Pack) $15 | Amazon See on Amazon These hair ties go a step beyond your average ponytail holder. This set of 100 (yes, 100) comes in a wide variety of colors and patterns that can be fastened to your hair without leaving dents and creases after their removal. The soft, stretchy material doesn't include any metal that can hitch tresses and cause accidental breakage.

57. The Floral Headbands That Can Elevate Any Outfit 4 Pack Women Headband Boho Floal Style Criss Cross Head Wrap Hair Band $10 | Amazon See on Amazon I love these criss-cross headbands. Taking the floral designs into consideration, they're the perfect accessories to throw on during warm spring or summer days when you don't feel like styling your hair. They're also great to bring to the beach, because they'll pull your hair back as you soak in the sun. The bands would look just as stylish during the colder months, though.

58. A Compact Magnifying Mirror That Fits In Your Purse Mavoro Magnifying Compact Mirror $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Apply your makeup on-the-go with this compact mirror, which comes with a travel pouch that fits into your purse without a hassle. The mirror is designed with a strong magnification that allows you to get a close-up look at your visage. You'll be able to spot blemishes and fallen eyelashes in a flash.

59. These Charming Hair Clips That Are Lined With Pearls E-accexpert 12 Pcs Pearl Hair Clips $8 | Amazon See on Amazon These pearl hair clips are designed with handmade pearls and metal alloy. Each bead was placed with care to ensure an elegant and durable finish — and the clips vary in size and thickness. In other words, they can be worn for many occasions, whether you're heading to a party or shopping at the mall.

60. This Set Of Metallic Nail Polishes For Shiny Home Manicures Kleancolor Nail Polish set (12-Pack) $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Give your nails a dose of color with these metallic polishes. The 12-pack come with a selection of bright hues that truly pop on your nails. "I was very impressed by the quality of these polishes," shared one Amazon reviewer. "The pictures do not do the colors justice." The popular hues currently boast nearly 2,000 positive reviews on Amazon.

61. An Ultra Luxe-Cashmere Scarf That's Basically A Blanket SAFERIN Cashmere Wrap Scarf $47 | Amazon See on Amazon This extra-long wrap is worth every penny, as it's made with 70% cashmere and 30% wool. The shawl is two-toned and remarkably soft, just like a cozy blanket. You can forgo a light jacket in the colder months while wrapping yourself in its fluffy fibers. And then, you can pack it into your bag once you've reached your destination. Pick from over 30 colors.

62. These Spiral Stainless Steel Holders For Your Makeup Blenders LanMa Beauty Sponge Blender Holder (2-Pack) $6 | Amazon See on Amazon Every item deserves its own designated space in your home, including your makeup products. Place your favorite makeup blenders into these spiral holders to make sure they don't get lost. They're made out of durable stainless steel with a gold-plated finish, and the spirals allow for proper ventilation as your sponges dry after cleaning.

63. These Portable Makeup Bags That Separate Your Beauty Products MAGEFY 3Pcs Makeup Bags Portable Travel Cosmetic Bag Waterproof Organizer Multifunction Case with Gold Zipper Marble Toiletry Bags for Women $15 | Amazon See on Amazon If you like to separate your cosmetics into their own bags, then you'll adore this three-piece pouch set. Each water-resistant bag has a marbled finish and comes with a gold-finished zipper. Whether you're looking to store your cleansers, lipsticks, or palettes, you can rest assured that there's a bag that can hold them.

64. The Packing Cubes That'll Make Traveling A Breeze Packing Cubes Organizer Bags $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of throwing all your clothes into your luggage haphazardly, take the organized approach with a set of packing cubes. These are made out of high-quality nylon that's entirely water-resistant and designed to withstand many hours of traveling. The cubes also serve as a compression devices, allowing you to pack more items without quickly running out of space.

65. These Mini Travel Jars For Your Favorite Lotions Travel Accessories Bottles Containers Sets $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Leave your glass bottles at home and transfer your favorite creams into these mini containers while traveling. They're made with BPA-free silicone and plastic, and their anti-drip caps will help prevent any on-the-go leaks. Each jar comes in a different hue, allowing you to easily color code your different lotions and creams.