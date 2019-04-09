68 Shockingly Useful Gadgets Under $20 On Amazon

Life-changing gadgets come in two distinct categories: the stuff on your "when I'm a bazillionaire" wishlist, and the surprisingly practical products you can buy on Amazon for under $20 right this second. In column A, you have things like a self-driving car, a basket bed that swings from the ceiling, and a secret bookcase/door that opens into your home theater. In column B, you have — well, everything in this article.

Amazon may not be able to ship you the aforementioned rich-people stuff, but it is filled with impossibly clever products everyone needs to own. Never again will you wrestle with your fitted sheet or struggle to find the correct lid for your travel mug. Suddenly, under-eye circles, spoiled wine, and pancake batter drips become a thing of the past. You can even effectively pee in the dark without turning the overhead light on. Classy life, right?

In conclusion: these brilliant gadgets make your life way easier by fixing problems you didn't even know you had, and you don't even need to dip into your savings to get them. So go ahead, peruse these smart inventions and add them to your cart without guilt, because the categories of "genius" and "affordable" do occasionally overlap.

1. This Protective Phone Case With The Finger Ring And Kick Stand Already Built In JETech iPhone Kickstand Case $9 Amazon See on Amazon This JETech iPhone 5 and 5s case comes with a built-in kickstand and finger ring. Not only does it protect your phone with air-cushioned corners, a raised screen lip, and shock-absorbing silicone, but the 360-degree rotating ring ensures that you get the best grip while texting or taking selfies, and the right angle while watching movies or reading recipes. Reviewers especially love that it's thin and clear, so it allows your phone to stand out.

3. This Tiny Bluetooth Speaker That Reviewers Can't Believe Sounds This Good Ewa Wireless Mini Bluetooth Speaker $15 Amazon See on Amazon "Blown away by the sound quality put out from this tiny, inexpensive speaker," says one reviewer about the Ewa Bluetooth speaker. Not only does it connect to Bluetooth in seconds within a range of 33 feet, but it's tiny enough to tuck into any pocket or clip onto any bag. Even better, its battery lasts up to 6 hours, so it's handy gadget to have with you for a day spent at the beach or pool.

4. These Genius Lids That Turn Any Glass Or Mug Into A Travel Cup O Sip! Silicone Straw Lids $13 Amazon See on Amazon Turn pretty much any glass, tumbler, or mug into a travel cup with the universal lid. Its three interior rims hug multiple sizes of cup lips for a spill-resistant fit, and they're BPA free and dishwasher safe, too. And, since this pack of three lids can accommodate any straw in your kitchen, they're a versatile kitchen item you'll be glad to have when you want to take your favorite beverage on the go.

5. This Epic Infrared Laser Thermometer Measures Anything From A Distance Etekcity Lasergrip Infrared Thermometer $16 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're cooking, barbecuing, or doing home repairs, this Lasergrip infrared thermometer can accurately measure targets, even from a distance. It has a hassle-free setup, live temperature readings, and a laser pointer that helps you zero-in on your target. Simply install the included battery and press the trigger. "This device is probably the best single purchase that I have made on Amazon in my three-plus years of Prime membership," says one reviewer, who uses it both for temperature readings and to amuse his cat.

6. The Best Diffuser For Travel And Portability Because It Doesn't Even Use Water SpaRoom Portable Diffuser for Essential Oils $13 Amazon See on Amazon Because it uses a silent fan and a diffuser pad rather than water, you can take this SpaRoom diffuser literally anywhere without having to worry about spills. It's tiny and compact enough to fit in a suitcase or on your work desk, it runs on batteries or can be plugged into a USB port, and has a soft blue LED light.

7. A Sleek Food Scale With 6,000+ Reviews Etekcity Digital Kitchen Scale $12 Amazon See on Amazon With nearly 7,000 reviews, this Etekcity digital kitchen scale is an incredible buy. It's equipped with four high-precision sensors to give you an accurate weight no matter what you're portioning. It's sleek and slim for easy cleaning and storage, and it can handle up to 11 pounds for everything from ingredients to small packages. Reviewers love it for its incredibly accurate results when baking, which calls for very precise measurements.

8. This Genius Silicone Strainer That Fits Basically Every Sized Pot You Have Clip-On Silicone Strainer $10 Amazon See on Amazon Time to throw out that colander that takes up an entire shelf on its own; this clip-on strainer is compact, strong, and fits nearly any sized pot, bowl, or pan. It's made with FDA-approved, heat-resistant silicone that bends and clips on for a secure fit, and you can toss it in the dishwasher when you're done straining your pasta or potatoes.

9. A Silicone Facial Cleanser That's Rechargeable And Super Affordable Hairby Facial Cleansing Brush $20 Amazon See on Amazon Vibrating silicone facial cleansers can sometimes cost upwards of $100, but this sonic facial cleansing brush costs just $20 and has amazing ratings. This waterproof brush is USB rechargeable so you can take it anywhere and boasts 15 vibrating programs at a high speed, which deep cleans pores and exfoliates dead skin cells faster and better than ordinary cleanser, sponges, or your hands.

10. This Smooth-Writing Pen That Also Fixes Stuff And Protects You The Atomic Bear Tactical Pen $15 Amazon See on Amazon This popular tactical pen is made of sturdy, military-grade aluminum, so it won't rust or break. Even better, it has a "real" glass breaker tip, so it can shatter a car window in seconds, should you or someone be trapped inside. You can even use this tactical pen as a self-defense tool. One fan raves, "There are many tactical pens out there but most are overly priced and are try[ing] to imitate a swiss army knife that takes away the integrity and purpose of the pen... This pen is solid, sturdy, and on point."

11. These Fingerless Gloves With Built-In Flashlights, So No Matter The Job, You Can See Exactly What You're Doing Coroler Fingerless LED Flashlight Gloves $11 Amazon See on Amazon When I'm working on a job that requires two hands, the flashlight typically ends up in my mouth. No longer. These awesome fingerless gloves have built-in LED lights so you can see exactly what you're doing. They're also lightweight, flexible, and breathable, so whether you're fixing pipes, tinkering with your car, or riding a bike at night, they won't get in the way of your activities.

12. This Flexible Opener That Fits Most Sizes Of Jars And Bottles home&kitchen Jar And Bottle Opener $9 Amazon See on Amazon Thanks to its flexible construction, this home&kitchen opener can be used to open several sizes of jars and bottles. It grips onto tops so you can twist without hurting your hand, and it's made from a washable material that won't cling onto bacteria.

13. This Flexible, Clip-On Strainer Turns Any Pot Or Bowl Into A Colander Kitchen Gizmo Snap 'N Strain Strainer $13 Amazon See on Amazon Easily drain liquid from any type of dish with this multi-use snap-on strainer. It's made of BPA-free silicone material with two clips that fit easily onto most sizes of pots and bowls. About a quarter of the size of traditional colanders, it's portable, compact, and easy to store in tight spaces.

14. This Flashlight That Expands And Grabs Onto Small Metal Objects That You've Dropped VIBELITE Magnetic Pick-Up Tool Light $11 Amazon See on Amazon At first glance, it looks like some kind of weird baton, but this magnetic light is so much more than that. Its powerful LED tip can be rotated 360-degrees due to its gooseneck stem, and it has a built-in magnet that easily grabs screws, keys, and other small metal objects from wherever you dropped them. It extends up to 22 inches, and reviewers say they "use it for everything."

15. This Classy Protective Case With A Built-In Wallet And Kickstand KIHUWEY iPhone Wallet Case $15 Amazon see on Amazon Not only does this iPhone wallet case keep your cards and cash close by, but it doubles as a kickstand that keeps your phone upright while reading or watching videos. It's made from durable leather and has a sleek design that still fits in your pocket — plus the raised-lip edge protects your screen from cracks and nicks. It fits the iPhone 7 Plus and 8 Plus, and has the appropriate cut-outs for your speakers, buttons, and camera.

16. This Smart Kitchen Gadget So You Never Again Have To Ask, "Hey, Can You Hold This Bag Open While I Pour?" Eutuxia Hands-Free Baggy Rack $8 Amazon See on Amazon When you're alone in the kitchen and trying to get leftovers into a plastic bag, there's the Eutuxia baggy rack. It acts as a second pair of hands by holding any sized plastic baggies open and upright, so you can just pour. The arms adjust to fit the bag's height, and the non-slip rubber base keeps everything steady.

17. This Facial Hair Trimmer With A Smooth Pivoting Head For Sensitive Areas Panasonic Facial Hair Trimmer $15 Amazon See on Amazon Because of its smooth pivoting head that gently follows the contours of your face, the Panasonic trimmer helps you get all those tiny unwanted hairs without hassle, mess, or irritation. It's great for the brows, upper lip, chin, or cheeks, and it runs on a single battery, so you don't have to worry about tangled cords or forgotten chargers. It also comes with an eyebrow comb attachment so you can easily shape brows.

18. A Resistance Band Set For A Weighted Workout Without The Gym Mpow Resistance Bands Set (13 Pieces) $20 Amazon See on Amazon Exercise any time, any place with this Mpow resistance band set. The five resistance bands are color-coded and range from 10 pounds to 50 pounds for all different levels of chest, arm, leg, and back exercises. It also comes with ankle straps, door straps, handles, and a carrying bag. "Even our physical therapist loves this set," said one Amazon reviewer.

19. The Heated Vibrating Eye Tool That Gets Rid Of Puffiness And Dark Circles Pretty See Sonic Eye Massager $15 Amazon See on Amazon Using its high-frequency vibrations and its heated head, this Pretty See sonic massager increases elasticity and decreases inflammation under the eyes. It's awesome for dark circles and puffiness, and since it's tiny and runs on one battery, reviewers say it "won't take up much space in your cosmetic bag" and "you can put in your purse to freshen up your tired eyes" throughout the day.

20. If You Love Eggs, This Automatic Cooker Makes Them Pretty Much Every Which Way Elite Cuisine Automatic Egg Cooker $14 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're cooking for a crowd or just yourself, the Elite Cuisine automatic egg cooker makes any egg dish quick and easy. The egg rack cooks up to seven hard- or soft-boiled eggs, the poaching tray is great for breakfasts or appetizers, and the omelet tray makes a quick and fluffy omelet with all the fixings. The automatic cooking timer gets it right every time, and clean-up is super easy.

21. This Personal Alarm Keychain If You Ever Find Yourself In A Dangerous Situation Zedenka Personal Alarm Keychain $6 Amazon See on Amazon When the button on this personal alarm keychain is pressed, it produces 130 decibels of sound to alert everyone in the area that you're in trouble. It hangs conveniently on your keys or lanyard, has a built-in LED light, and can be turned off quickly by pulling out the side pin (or double tapping the button).

22. A Unique Tool For Crispy Bacon In The Microwave Without All That Extra Oil MWGears Microwave Bacon Cooker $13 Amazon See on Amazon For fast, perfectly-crisped bacon in the microwave, there's this MWGears bacon cooker. Its unique design holds the strips above the tray and allows 35 percent more fat to drip down, and it even has a spout if you want to use the grease for frying your eggs. Not only does it hold up to eight pieces at once, but it's dishwasher-safe, too.

23. This Seven-Port USB Quick Charging Station That's Small Enough For Travel Insten Seven-Port Power Adapter $10 Amazon See on Amazon It feels like there's no end to the number of tech devices we own — and carry around with us. This seven-port power adapter is so compact you can travel with it, and it allows you to power up a number of devices at once. LED indicators light up to let you know which ports are being charged — but keep in mind that you have to keep this adapter hooked up to a computer to provide power.

24. A Glass Of Wine In The Tub Because Your Self-Care Routine Isn't Complete Without It Bathtub Wine Glass Holders $15 Amazon See on Amazon It's not Treat Yo Self Day without a glass of wine in the bathtub. These brilliant glass holders make it easy with a durable plastic caddy and a sturdy suction cup. They attach to glass, tiles, or the tub itself, and can be put in the dishwasher if they start to get a little grimy.

25. This Car Mount With "Great Magnetic Strength" And A "Compact Design" Sinuoda Magnetic Phone Car Mount $15 Amazon See on Amazo With an extra strong adhesive on the bottom and a universal magnet on top, this Sinuoda mount attaches to any car and any phone to keep your device right where you need it. The top swivels 360-degrees for optimal viewing, and the super slim magnet can be applied to your phone with or without a case. Best of all, it takes up minimal space and doesn't use any annoying clamps to stay put.

26. This Brilliant Pump That Helps You Re-Seal An Open Bottle Of Wine The Original Vacu Vin $8 Amazon See on Amazon For people who live alone and are done drinking after a glass and a half (cut to me, raising my hand), there's the Vacu Vin. It's an easy-to-use pump that removes the air from an open bottle of wine and re-seals it with a universal stopper. This creates an air-tight seal that keeps it fresh for weeks until someone comes along who can help you finish off the bottle.

27. This Heated Aromatherapy Eye Mask That Plugs Right Into Any USB Port Dr. Prepare USB Heated Eye Mask $18 Amazon See on Amazon This Dr. Prepare eye mask plugs into any USB port to produce a soothing heat that's great for dry skin, puffy eyes, or headaches. You can even set the temperature and timing, and because its cover is machine washable, you can easily throw it in the wash to give it a refresh.

28. This Little Magnetic Hook That's A Lifesaver For Anyone Who Wears Glasses ReadeREST Original $10 Amazon See on Amazon If you're sick of lanyards, glasses falling off your head, or — the worst — losing them altogether, there's the ReadeREST. It attaches to your shirt using a strong magnet that then acts as a hook for any pair of glasses. It won't damage your clothes, works on any type of fabric, and can also handle sunglasses, ID badges, earbuds, pens, and name tags. It was featured on Shark Tank, and reviewers say things like: "The magnets are strong, and they work on everything from a polyester blouse to a corduroy jacket."

29. This Pill Container With Color-Coded Days And Four Time Slots To Keep You On Top Of It AUVON Weekly Pill Organizer Box $12 Amazon See on Amazon Store and manage all your vitamins, medications, and supplements in one place with this pill organizer. It holds a week's worth of pills in color-coded containers that have four slots — morning, noon, evening, and bed-time. That way, you always know what you've taken and what you haven't. Since it's durable and all fits together in one container, it's easy to bring with you anywhere.

30. This Smart Way To Store Your Earbuds So They Stay Safe And Tangle-Free Bluelounge Cableyoyo $7 Amazon It seems so simplistic, but the Bluelounge Cableyoyo is actually a genius way to keep your earbuds tangle-free and safe while traveling. The silicone spool stores and protects the cord, while the magnetic center clasps onto the earbuds. They come in dark gray, light gray, or green, and they fit anywhere from your pocket to your laptop case.

31. This Folding Board So All Your Shirts Are Neat, Uniform, And Compact Household Essentials Folding Board $6 Amazon See on Amazon "Such a simple, simple tool, but really useful," one reviewer raves, while another says, "Much easier and faster... Especially for packing suitcases when space is at a premium." Not only does this Household Essentials board help you fold all your shirts into neat, uniform squares, but the step-by-step directions are right there on the front if you forget. Once the shirt is wrapped around the board, pull the handle to slip the board right out — and keep your drawers much neater.

32. This Futuristic Flashlight That Can Withstand The Outdoors, Zoom In And Out, And Outshine Most Other Brands GearLight High-Powered LED Flashlight $16 Amazon See on Amazon This is not your average emergency flashlight. Because it uses a high-powered LED bulb, the GearLight flashlight is 12 times brighter than older incandescent lights. It's also water-resistant, shock-proof, and can actually zoom in and out to cover larger areas or focus in on something in particular. Five settings replace the need for multiple flashlights during any job, and it can be used with AA batteries or a rechargeable one.

33. This Quality Self-Adhering Hook That Stores Your Bulky Headphones Out Of The Way BRAINWAVZ Headphone Hanger $15 Amazon See on Amazon Because it's made from sturdy, durable aluminum, this BRAINWAVZ hanger holds headphones of any size or weight without bending or losing its shape. It attaches easily to the side of your desk, amp, or wall using an industrial-grade adhesive backing, and it's a great way to free up a little more workspace when your bulky headphones won't fit in the drawer.

34. This One Tool Splits, Pits, And Slices An Avocado In Seconds Dotala Three-In-One Avocado Tool $8 Amazon See on Amazon If you make your own guacamole or avocado salads, you know how annoying the prep process is. This Dotala avocado tool splits, pits, and slices an avocado without a knife and without getting any on your hands. It has an ergonomic comfort-grip handle, and it's made with BPA-free materials that are completely dishwasher-safe.

35. These Brilliant Sheet Fasteners So You Don't Have To Wake Up On A Bare Mattress Anymore The Nyche Designs Adjustable Bed Sheet Fasteners $9 Amazon See on Amazon No matter how tight you tuck that elastic sheet, you're always sleeping on a bare mattress by morning. These genius bed fasteners securely clip onto any sheet for a tighter fit and a perfectly-covered mattress. The clips themselves are non-slip, rust-proof, and fabric-protecting, while the bands are made from high-quality elastic that you can adjust to fit any sized bed. One reviewer writes: "Our sheet and mattress cover are ALWAYS ripped off in the mornings. I bought these things and our sheets didn't move! It's truly amazing that these things did the trick!"

36. A Highly-Rated Vegetable Spiralizer With Four Interchangeable Blades manifold Handheld Spiralizer $15 Amazon See on Amazon Because it has four interchangeable stainless steel blades, this manifold spiralizer lets you create slices, shreds, ribbons, and zoodles for all your vegetable-oriented meals. It works on everything from carrots to potatoes, and even though it comes with free cleaning brushes, it's dishwasher-safe, too. Basically, it's a must for people who eat gluten-free, paleo, vegetarian, and low carb, or are just looking for ways to sneak more vegetables into their meals.

37. The Battery-Operated Vacuum That Fits In Your Hand And Tackles Small Messes Like A Champ Mini Portable Desktop Vacuum $12 Amazon See on Amazon This adorable little desktop vacuum runs on batteries and helps you clean up crumbs, lint, hair, eraser shavings, and dust. It also works on appliances, laptops, computer keyboards, furniture, and car seats, and people say that for its size, it has a surprising amount of suction. The fact that it fits in your bag, drawer, or glove compartment is a huge bonus.

38. This Tool That Cleans Your Glasses With A High-Tech Carbon Material Peeps Eyeglass Cleaner $15 Amazon See on Amazon Using a ground-breaking carbon microfiber material, this Peeps cleaner tool gets rid of streaks, smudges, and dots on your glasses. It handles both sides of the lens at once, won't scratch, and comes in a convenient storage case. It's even available in 12 colors, including rose gold and metallic gray. The pads will also work over 500 times effectively.

39. This Three-In-One Cleaning Tool To Get Your Windows, Glass, And Mirrors Spotless 3-in-1 Spray Squeegee Microfiber Window Cleaner $10 Amazon See on Amazon Because it's a bottle, cloth, and wiper in one, this window cleaner is the fastest and easiest way to clean your windows, mirrors, glass fixtures, and windshield. A squeeze of the trigger sprays your cleaning liquid of choice directly onto the surface while the microfiber pad gets rid of any dirt or grime. Then the squeegee blade wipes it all way, preventing any streaks.

40. This Automatic Rainbow Toilet Light That Also Sterilizes The Bowl And Freshens Up The Air iBetterLife Toilet Sanitizing Night Light $11 Amazon See on Amazon The iBetterLife toilet light senses your presence and turns on, cycling through 16 colors while you use the bathroom in the middle of the night — which means you don't even have to blind your retinas by turning on the overhead light. In addition, it has an automatic UV sanitizer that turns on afterwards to sterilize the toilet, and it triples as an air freshener that releases a clean scent all the time.

41. This Cutting Set That Helps You Get A Professional Hair Style At Home Himart Professional Home Hair Cutting Kit $14 Amazon See on Amazon With a grooming comb, two hairpins, cleansing cloth, two pairs of cutting shears (one with straight blades and one with textured), and a convenient case, this home hair cutting kit comes with everything you need to trim, layer, and cut hair at home. Each tool is made from quality stainless steel and the scissors have ergonomic handles that are comfortable to hold.

42. This Innovative Polish-Holding Ring So You Can Paint Your Nails Anywhere tweexy Wearable Nail Polish Holder $10 Amazon See on Amazon You no longer need a solid surface to paint your nails. The tweexy goes around your finger like a ring and holds the bottle steady while you paint, so hypothetically speaking, you could do your nails on the train if you wanted to. It comes in eight different colors, weighs under an ounce, and limits drips and spills with its innovative design.

43. This Unique Skin Care Product That Actually Has Tiny Needles On It Linduray Skincare Derma Roller $13 Amazon See on Amazon This derma roller has tiny little spikes on it that improve circulation and help speed up the production of collagen and elastin. As a result, skin looks firmer and plumper than it did before. It can be used for everything from under-eye circles to a more even complexion, and since it's totally waterproof, you can easily add it to your everyday shower routine.

44. This Travel Bidet That Doesn't Require Any Batteries Or Cords THE PALM Travel Bidet $10 Amazon See on Amazon Because a simple squeeze of the bottle creates a cleansing stream of water, this travel bidet is great for traveling, camping, and outdoor activities. It even comes with multiple nozzles for varying water pressure, and a carrying case so you can discreetly pack it in any bag. Reviewers say it gives them that fresh, out-of-shower feeling every time they use it, and some even bought a second for home use.

45. This Dense Applicator That Helps You Apply Lotions And Moisturizers To Your Back Kingsley Lotion Applicator $7 Amazon See on Amazon Because of its dense padded sponge that evenly spreads lotions without absorbing them, this Kingsley applicator is a great way to get sunscreen and moisturizers to those hard-to-reach places. The wooden handle is long, sturdy, and washable, and one reviewer with extra dry skin raves, "I was able to reach everywhere I needed and cleanup was simple and fast. I just wish I would have found this device sooner!"

46. These Outlet Covers That Automatically Slide Closed For Safety Safety Innovations Outlet Covers (6-Pack) $15 Amazon See on Amazon These outlet covers screw in just like any other switch plate and don't even require batteries or extra wiring. And, to protect any wandering children, the outlet covers automatically slide closed to keep little hands safe. One fan raves, "These are the best way to baby proof an outlet. I wouldn't buy anything else, they are so easy to use, nothing to pull out of the outlet just use the plug in your hand to slide the shield to the side and slide the plug in with one motion."

47. This Smart Bulb Lets You Control Your Lights With Your Phone Or Your Voice TP-Link Smart LED Light Bulb $20 Amazon See on Amazon Over 3,200 reviewers love this brilliant hack to turn your house into a smart home — this TP-Link smart LED light bulb screws into your existing lamps or overheads so you can set schedules, timers, and brightness levels from your phone. It's also compatible with Alexa for convenient voice control.

48. A Citrus Juicer That Reviewers Say "Gets The Job Done Really Well" OXO Small Citrus Juicer With Built-In Measurement Cup $10 Amazon See on Amazon With unique angles for optimal juice, a spout for easy pouring, and a built-in measurement system, this citrus juicer ensures that you always have the lemon juice you need for your recipes. The whole thing is made from BPA-free plastic that you can put straight into the dishwasher when you're done.

49. An Adorable Way To Seal Your Open Bags Of Food Joie Watchers Silicone Clip Ties $6 Amazon See on Amazon These cute little guys keep your opened bags of chips, cereal, veggies, and grains fresher for longer. Their tongues go through their mouths to create a tight seal for roughly any sized bag, or they can be used to keep wires or headphone cables organized. Since they're made from stretchy silicone, they're extra durable, and reviewers say they "stay on and stay tight because of the rubber grip on the inside."

50. This Brilliant Tool That Peels, Cores, And Cuts A Pineapple In Under A Minute Pineapple Corer $7 Amazon See on Amazon If you've ever tried to peel, core, and slice a pineapple by hand, you now probably opt to pay the extra $5 for the already-cut container. No longer. This pineapple corer does all the work for you with its genius design. It removes the good stuff from the center of the pineapple and cuts it into perfectly shaped rings for your convenience and enjoyment.

51. These Epic Vintage Glasses That Block The Harmful Blue Light From Your Devices Eyekepper Vintage Computer Glasses $0 Amazon See on Amazon If you get headaches after working or can't sleep because you've been perusing Instagram all night, these Eyekepper computer glasses are a game-changer. They block out the harmful blue light that compromises your circadian rhythm and causes eye strain. This pair has a cool vintage design, but they're available in multiple styles — and multiple prescriptions if you also need reading glasses.

52. This Magnifier That Makes Your Phone's Screen Look Way Bigger Than It Is Dizaul Cell Phone Magnifier $15 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're using your phone for movies or you're trying to show a YouTube video to multiple people at once, there's the Dizaul magnifier. It enlarges your screen (without a power source) so it looks like you're watching a much bigger display. Not only does it work with most types of smartphones, but it folds up for easy storage and travel.

53. This End Table/Caddy Combo That Sits On The Arm Of Your Couch Couch Buddy Caddy $11 Amazon See on Amazon With a sturdy tray table on top and multiple pockets on the sides, the Couch Buddy caddy holds everything from your drink to your remote controls. It sits on the arm of your couch or recliner, so you can get some much-needed space in a room without end tables.

54. This 11-in-1 Multi-Tool That Fits In Your Wallet Like A Credit Card Tuncily Credit Card Survival Tool $8 Amazon See on Amazon The survival tool is the same size and shape as a credit card, but it has 11 built-in tools for all sorts of jobs. It can open your beer, tighten screws, cut string, open bottles, and can even help you find your way with its water compass. Best of all, since it's made from heat-treated stainless steel, it'll stand up to all your adventures.

55. The Double-Sided Fitness Gliders That Work On Any Surface Iron Core Fitness Gliding Discs $13 Amazon See on Amazon Because the double-sided textures effortlessly glide on any surface from wood to carpet, these Iron Core Fitness discs are a portable way to strengthen your whole body and get more from your routine. It comes with a workout card and PDF to walk you through specific exercises, and reviewers say things like: "They are so much fun to use and you get an amazing work out in. Wish I would have purchased them sooner."

56. This Burger Press That "Every Person With A Grill Must Own" Grillaholics Stuffed Burger Press $15 Amazon See on Amazon Made from heavy-duty, BPA-free plastic, this stuffed burger press helps you make thick, uniform patties every time. It creates a ribbed texture on both sides of the burger so it sears well on the grill, it provides enough pressure to stop the meat from falling apart while cooking, and it's nonstick and dishwasher safe so clean up is easy. It's also fantastic if you want to create burgers stuffed with cheese, too.

57. This Spider Mount Has Eight Flexible Legs, So You Can Attach Anything To Anywhere Rienar Universal Spider Mount $5 Amazon See on Amazon The Rienar spider mount may look a little creepy, but it's one of the best ways to ensure that your gadgets stay propped-up and sturdy on any surface. Eight flexible legs wrap around any device like cameras, phones, and e-readers — and can be used to attach them to poles, handlebars, and car air vents, too. Best of all, because the legs are coated in soft-touch rubber, so they won't be scratching your touch screen.

58. The Satisfying Slime That Cleans Hard-To-Reach Cracks In Your Electronics eGeek Keyboard Cleaning Slime (Pack of 4) $16 Amazon See on Amazon To get rid of crumbs, dust, or grime on your electronics, there's this ieGeek cleaning slime. It gets deep into cracks and crevices on your keyboard, mouse, or camera parts, all without damaging your gadgets. This set comes with four different packets, and they can all be used over and over again until they turn transparent.

59. A 3-In-1 Blow Dryer And Styling Brush Conair 1875 Watt 3-In-1 Styling Hair Dryer $13 Amazon See on Amazon This styling hair dryer and brush/comb has three attachments: a straightening styling comb, bristle brush for volume, and a detangling comb. This tool has two heat settings, a cool shot button, and ionic technology that heats hair evenly and prevents static and frizz.

60. This Soft Diffuser That Fits Any Hair Dryer And Creates Defined, Frizz-Free Curls Hot Sock Diffuser $5 Amazon See on Amazon For natural curls and waves, there's the Hot Sock diffuser. It fits on any hair dryer and evenly disperses the heat for major frizz control and damage protection. The result is neater, more defined curls while seriously reducing drying time. "This hot sock was the best purchase I've ever made," says one reviewer with really curly hair. "It slips right on to any hair dryer and works like magic."

61. This Rechargeable Shower Speaker With A Loop Design And Built-In Controls Vtin Bluetooth Shower Speaker $17 Amazon See on Amazon This speaker is waterproof and Bluetooth-compatible so you can play your get-pumped playlist in the shower every morning. It has a built-in loop so you can hook it on any nearby shower hook or rod, and the speaker controls make it easy to skip songs, change the volume, or even answer calls.

62. This Keychain With Both Magnesium And Flint, So You Can Start A Fire In Emergencies SE All-Weather Emergency Two-In-One Fire Starter $5 Amazon See on Amazon Because it's waterproof, weatherproof, and built for a lifetime, this SE emergency fire starter is a great gift for the camper, hiker, or adventurer in your life. The magnesium bar creates a pile of shavings while the flint provides sparks — and the result is a quick fire no matter where you are. It has a keychain for portability and comes with a bonus compass, too.

63. This Genius Phone Holder With A Long, Flexible Arm Licheers Lazy Phone Holder $15 Amazon See on Amazon Clip this Licheers lazy phone holder to your headboard, countertop, or desk for hands-free viewing wherever. The flexible gooseneck arm means that you can bend it any which way, and the rubberized holder closes or expands to fit most smartphone models. If you've ever dropped your phone on your face while watching movies in bed, this one's a must.

64. This Bag Clip That Seemingly Defies Gravity So You Never Again Have To Put Your Purse On The Floor Clipa2 Handbag Holder $16 Amazon See on Amazon When you're not using it, the Clipa2 hangs stylishly on the strap of your bag. When you're in a bar, restaurant, or bathroom stall, it opens to form a sturdy hook that secures your purse to tables, counters, or doors. That means it never has to touch the ground ever again. It comes in seven different rust-free colors, and it can support backpacks, pocketbooks, and shopping bags up to 33 pounds.

65. This Mat And Stand For Your Makeup Brushes, So Washing And Drying Them Is A Breeze ESARORA Makeup Brush Cleaning Mat And Stand $14 Amazon See on Amazon If this is the year you actually start cleaning your makeup brushes, then the ESARORA cleaning set can help. It comes with a seven-texture mat that scrubs the germs and residue off of any type of brush, as well as a 28-hole stand that keeps your brushes neat and sanitary while they're drying or they're between uses.

66. This Fast And Powerful External Battery With A Built-In Flashlight Jackery Portable External Battery and Flashlight $17 Amazon See on Amazon With its lightweight but durable aluminum alloy shell, 6000mAh battery, and built-in flashlight, this Jackery portable external will be a permanent staple anywhere you go. It gives you a full battery life and then some on most large devices, and it's so slim and small, you'll forget it's in your pocket.

67. A Cleaning Tool That Sanitizes All Your Screens, From Phones To Laptops CarbonKlean Screen Cleaner $16 Amazon See on Amazon Using a molecular-based technology that contains an invisible carbon cleaning compound, this CarbonKlean screen cleaner gets rid of smudges, fingerprints, and germs on any device. Unlike rags and cloths, this one actually kills bacteria, and it comes in over ten cool colors. One reviewer writes: "Fabulous screen cleaner! I got this for a friend whose Kindle screen always looks like a gang of 5-year olds have put their peanut butter hands all over it, and it does a super, super job of cleaning the screen."