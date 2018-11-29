69 Best-Selling Things On Amazon That Actually Live Up To The Hype

Hype can be a dangerous thing — and I'm not just talking about the dangers of getting trampled in a department store so you can be one of the first to buy a product that everyone's fighting for. I'm talking about the danger of disappointment. A product can be so hyped, that once you get your hands on it — you're inevitably let down. That's why we've combed through thousands of products to find these 70 best-selling things on Amazon that actually do live up to the hype. They're just as good as you think they are, and they have the reviews to prove it.

This list covers all the bases, and you'll find products in every category on here. There are kitchen tools for home chefs. There are beauty products for aspiring makeup artists. There are smart home gadgets for the electronically-inclined. And the one thing they have in common is that they're highly-reviewed and absolutely worth the purchase.

The best part? All these products can be found on Amazon, which means fast, convenient delivery — a game-changer for those of us who'd rather avoid the stress of a mall.

So skip the pressure of department store sales, and take a look at these 70 actually hype-worthy products.

1 This Sunrise Lamp That Wakes You Up Slowly AMIR Wake-Up Light $36 Amazon See on Amazon This wake-up light is perfect for anyone who's definitely not a morning person. The lamp gradually wakes you up by simulating the glow of a sunrise over a span of 30 minutes, so you're fully ready to get up and at 'em by the time your alarm actually goes off. At night, the lamp emits therapeutic light, helping to stimulate your body's natural melatonin production so you can get to sleep faster.

2 These Indulgent Eye Patches Made With Black Pearl And Gold Petitfee Black Pearl & Gold Hydrogel Eye Patches $11 Amazon See on Amazon These opulent black pearl and gold eye patches will work wonders for anyone who's over-worked and under-rested. Black pearl and gold work to brighten and detoxify the skin while stimulating circulation and boosting skin cell turnover. This Amazon reviewer writes: "I actually sleep with these on at night and wake up with super moisturized, soothed, and brightened eyes."

3 A Pair Of Compression Yoga Pants That Boost Circulation Dragon Fit Compression Yoga Pants (Sizes S-XXL) $22 Amazon See on Amazon You know how compression socks stimulate blood flow in your feet? These compression yoga pants do the same thing —but for your waist, hamstrings, and calves. The four-way stretch fabric ensures a seamless look that wicks away sweat, and there's even a hidden pocket at the waistband where you can stash your smartphone. Choose from a variety of colors in both ankle- and calf-length.

4 This Milk Frother That Creates Fluffy Cappuccinos PowerLix Milk Frother $15 Amazon See on Amazon Coffee aficionados will love making at-home lattes with this milk frother. With a stainless steel whisk, the battery-powered frother is twice as powerful as others on the market, heating up milk and creating fluffy foam in just 15 to 20 seconds. The frother can also be used to whip up creamy milkshakes.

5 A Smart Plug So You Can Turn Your Lights On From Your Phone WeMo Mini Smartplug $28 Amazon See on Amazon Turn your house lights on and off from your phone with the help of this smart plug. It fits into any outlet and connects to an app on your phone, allowing you to control your devices from wherever you are. You can also set them on a timer, or choose an away mode, which will turns lights on and off at random — a great deterrent for intruders. It's compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit.

6 An At-Home Skin Peel Solution That Rejuvenates Your Complexion The Ordinary Peeling Solution $14 Amazon See on Amazon This alpha-hydroxy peeling solution is like getting a spa-grade peel at home. It uses natural acids to promotes skin cell turnover, leaving you with brighter, smoother skin. One reviewer wrote: "This is the third week and I have noticed a huge diminishing in my uneven skin tone..It doesn’t burn like stronger peels and my skin only slightly reddens after."

7 An Egg Cooker That Makes Eggs Any Way You Like 'Em Dash Rapid Egg Cooker $15 Amazon See on Amazon Ridiculously versatile and easy to use, this egg cooker poaches, hard-boils, soft-boils, and scrambles eggs. (Oh — and it makes omelets too.) Making up to six eggs at a time, the cooker has a built-in measuring cup and automatic shut-off function, ensuring you get your eggs just right without ever overcooking them.

8 This Laptop Cooling Pad That Doubles As A Stand Havit Laptop Cooling Pad $22 Amazon See on Amazon This laptop cooling pad plugs into your computer's USB port and uses three ultra-quiet fans to circulate air and prevent over-heating, ensuring your computer continues to operate quickly and efficiently. With adjustable height settings, it also doubles as a laptop stand, helping to relieve neck and shoulder strain. Plus, it's slim and lightweight, so you can stash it in your bag and use it at the office and at home.

9 This Mascara With Silk Fibers For Lush Lashes AsaVea 4-D Mascara $18 Amazon See on Amazon This 4-D mascara uses silk fibers to elongate and thicken lashes, creating a full and luscious look. The formula is waterproof and — best of all — goes on clump-free, so your lashes look voluminous — not spidery. Made with natural, non-toxic ingredients, the mascara is safe for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers.

10 This Ultra Plush Two-In-One Heating And Cooling Pad Buyers Market Club Heating/Cooling Pad $27 Amazon See on Amazon This heating and cooling pad does double time to soothe sore muscles. Stick it in the microwave for some heat therapy, or keep it in the freezer to help reduce swelling and aching. The plush wrap is filled with temperature-retaining clay beads and flax seeds, along with aromatherapy herbs like lavender, lemongrass, chamomile, and peppermint — so you can relax your mind while you're relaxing your body.

11 A Set Of Packing Cubes That Saves You Space In Your Suitcase Shacke Packing Cubes $25 Amazon See on Amazon The frequent flyer in your life will love these packing cubes. When zipped shut, the cubes compress your clothing, creating more space in your suitcase for souvenirs and skirts. Made from water-resistant nylon, the cubes are reinforced with double-stitching to prevent tearing. Each set comes with cubes of four sizes — use the smallest for socks and underwear, and the largest for bulky sweaters and coats.

12 This Cookbook From Everyone's New Favorite Chef Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat $21 Amazon See on Amazon Cooking guru Alice Waters has named Samin Nosrat "America's next great cooking teacher" and a slew of others agree. Her cookbook Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat is a New York Times best-seller, and won a James Beard award in 2018. The cookbook has even inspired a Netflix show of the same name. The illustrated cookbook has over 100 recipes and aims to demystify the cooking process, so it's a great tool for amateur and professional chefs alike.

13 A Phone Stand So You Can Prop Up Your Phone For Easy Viewing Lamicall Cell Phone Stand $8 Amazon See on Amazon Answer calls, FaceTime, read recipes, and watch videos hands-free with this cell phone stand. Made with sturdy aluminum alloy, the stand features rubber hooks, so you don't have to worry about scratching up your phone. The stand holds phones both vertically and horizontally, and is compatible with both Androids and iPhones.

14 This Hand Mixer That Has So Many Attachments Hamilton Beach Hand Mixer $25 Amazon See on Amazon This hand mixer is heads above the rest. It comes with an array of attachments: twisted wire beaters, a milkshake mixer, dough hooks, and a whisk — so you have exactly what you need for the job at hand. The whisk attachments can even be stored in a case that clips onto the mixer, so they don't get lost among all your other kitchen tools. The mixer works on six speeds, and features both pulse and burst functions.

15 An All-Natural Exfoliating Mask That Soothes Sensitive Skin Herbivore Blue Tansy Resurfacing Mask $48 Amazon See on Amazon This resurfacing mask is made from oils distilled from the Mediterranean blue tansy — a plant which has natural anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce redness and sensitivity. The mask is also formulated with white willow bark, fruit enzymes, and aloe: all of which work together to exfoliate the skin and unclog pores, while adding a good dose of hydration. The mask is made with all-natural ingredients and is cruelty-free.

16 A Hot Pot For Making Lunch At The Office DASH Electric Hot Pot $20 Amazon See on Amazon This electric hot pot is perfect for small kitchens, dorm rooms, or offices. The pot holds 4 cups and boils, simmers, and warms food and liquids. Use it to cook noodles, rice and oatmeal, or to heat up soups and stews. It can even be used to boil water for French press or pour-over coffee.

17 A Microneedling Kit That Revives Your Complexion Prosper Beauty Dermaroll Kit $27 Amazon See on Amazon Getting a microneedling treatment used to cost a pretty penny at the spa, but now you can do it at home with your very own dermaroll kit. The dermaroller features 600 densely packed microneedles that painlessly puncture the skin. These tiny punctures stimulate your body's natural skin cell renewal process. The result? A brighter, smoother, firmer complexion. This kit comes with three replaceable roller heads.

18 A Microfiber Towel That Goes With You Anywhere 4Monster Microfiber Towel $15 Amazon See on Amazon Bulky terrycloth towels are a drag to haul around, which is why this microfiber towel is so great. The super lightweight material folds up small, so you can stick it in your gym bag, picnic basket, or duffel. It's also much more absorbent than cotton, soaking up to five times its weight in water, and it dries fast — so you don't have to wait to pack it.

19 A Mug With A Built-In Hand Warmer Clay In Motion Handwarmer Mug $25 Amazon See on Amazon We've all got that friend with perpetually cold hands — so gift them this handwarmer mug. The porcelain mug has a built-in pocket for your fingers, so you can warm them up right next to your steaming hot coffee or tea. Handcrafted in Oregon, the mug itself is a work of art, but is still safe to put in the dishwasher or microwave.

20 This Aerator That Takes Your Wine Game To The Next Level Vintorio Wine Aerator $15 Amazon See on Amazon This wine aerator is much more compact and efficient than traditional decanters. Just fit it onto the neck of any wine bottle and pour. Wine will be infused with oxygen as it flows through the aerator, opening it up so you get the full nose and flavor expression from any glass of vino. A leak-proof rubber seal ensures you don't drip any Sangiovese on your table as you pour.

22 A Shiatsu Massager You Can Sling Around Your Shoulders Five S Shiatsu Massager $45 Amazon See on Amazon This Shiatsu massager is one of the most ingenious things I've seen in a while. Slipping your hands through the slings holds the massager in place and also allows you to control the strength of your massage — pull down for more intensity, or ease up for something more gentle. The massager's eight rollers work on two speed settings, and a heating function provides soothing heat therapy relief.

23 These Compression Socks That Support Your Legs SB Sox Compression Socks $17 Amazon See on Amazon The magic of compression socks cannot be overstated. They hug your feet and calves, promoting circulation, aiding muscle recovery, and helping to reduce swelling. So who can benefit from them? Athletes, pregnant women, frequent flyers, and anyone who spends a lot of time on their feet. These particular socks are made with a moisture-wicking fabric that's both antibacterial and odor-resistant.

24 A Rice Cooker For Foolproof Basmati Aroma Housewares Rice Cooker $30 Amazon See on Amazon If you've ever burned a pot making rice on your stove, you know how invaluable a rice cooker is. This one makes 2 to 8 cups of cooked rice at a time — and has settings for both white rice and brown rice. You can even flash cook rice if you're in a hurry, or simply keep it warm if your dinner guests are running late. There's also a delay timer if you want to set the rice to cook while you're away at work.

25 These Super Comfortable Bluetooth Headphones Hussar Bluetooth Headphones $20 Amazon See on Amazon These Bluetooth headphones are high-quality but still easy on the wallet. They slip around the back of your head and hook over the ears for a comfortable, cordless fit. Built-in controls allow you to skip tracks and adjust volume without having to reach for your phone, and a microphone allows you to take phone calls. The headphones are waterproof, sweat-proof, and noise-cancelling.

26 This Portable Speaker That Withstands The Elements OontZ Bluetooth Speaker $26 Amazon See on Amazon Because it's splash-proof, sand-proof, and dust-resistant —this portable Bluetooth speaker is great for outdoor activities. The A-frame speaker delivers distortion-free sound and enhanced bass from both sides, and plays for up to 12 hours on a full charge.

28 A Marinade Syringe For Juicier Steaks Ofargo Marinade Injector $9 Amazon See on Amazon Get perfect steak, turkey, pork, and chicken every time with this marinade injector. Just pour marinade into the injector and push down on the plunger — the stainless steel needle will deliver all that juicy flavor directly into the meat. The BPA-free injector comes with a small cleaning brush to keep the needle clean so you can use it time and again.

29 This Air Fryer For Healthy But Delicious Fries And Wings Jese Air Fryer $73 Amazon See on Amazon Fries are arguably one of the most delicious foods out there, and now you can make an easy version of them without pulling out the jug of oil — just use this air fryer. The fryer foregoes uses dynamic air flow technology to fry up perfectly crisp and delicious fries. And it's not just for spuds — you can also use it to for chips, wings, fish sticks, frozen foods, proteins, and anything you want juicy, crispy, and fast.

30 A Rotating Outlet So You Can Plug Everything In 360 Electrical Rotating Outlet $20 Amazon See on Amazon This rotating outlet is ideal for giant plugs (the kinds that exist at the ends of extension cords or your computer charging cord). The rotation feature allows you to position the plug so there's still room to insert a second plug. The outlet also features USB ports for phones and tablets, as well as indicator lights that let you know your power source is protected.

31 These Memory Foam Slippers That Are Oh So Comfy RockDove Women's Memory Foam Slippers $21 Amazon See on Amazon The soft and cushy footbed of these memory foam slippers is perfect for shuffling around the house on lazy mornings. And — thanks to the treaded rubber soles — the slippers are also perfect for venturing out to the driveway to pick up the paper. The waffle-knit cotton of these slippers is breathable (so feet don't get sweaty) and machine-washable.

32 A Water-Purifying Shower Filter AquaBliss High Output Shower Filter $32 Amazon See on Amazon Purified water is gentler on hair and skin, and is an absolute necessity for anyone struggling with dandruff, itchy skin, or eczema. With the help of calcium sulfite and activated carbon, this shower filter removes chlorine, heavy metals, bacteria, and pesticides while preventing the growth of mold, scale, fungi, and algae. The filter fits onto all shower heads, including fixed, rain, and handheld.

33 A Ceramic Hair Straightening Brush Perfectday Hair Straightening Brush $13 Amazon See on Amazon This hair straightening brush will be a revelation for anyone looking to cut down on styling time in the morning. Simply comb through hair and the heated ceramic bristles will straighten tresses in just a few strokes. Ionic technology adds smoothness and shine, and adjustable temperature settings mean you can get the right amount of heat for your hair type.

34 This Cocktail Shaker With Built-In Recipes Blusmart Cocktail Kit $17 Amazon See on Amazon Let this cocktail shaker guide you all the way through the process of creating your favorite boozy drinks. Simply twist the inner cup to your desired drink, and the recipes and proportions will display on the side of the shaker. Recipes include whiskey sours, Manhattans, and mai tais. The stainless steel shaker comes with a built-in strainer, a stirrer, and a jigger.

35 A Rose Petal Toner That's Gentle On Skin Thayer's Witch Hazel Toner $9 Amazon See on Amazon This toner uses rose petal extract — along with witch hazel — to soothe skin, reduce redness, and reduce the appearance of pores. A dash of aloe vera adds a good dose of moisture, so the toner won't dry out skin.

36 These Buttons That Turn Your Amazon Echo Into A Game Amazon Echo Buttons $20 Amazon See on Amazon These Echo Buttons turn your Amazon Echo into a gaming device. Just connect them to your Echo and you can challenge yourself with trivia, play head-to-head games, or launch group games for dinner parties. But the buttons aren't just fun and games. You can also use them to create smart home routines — like turning lights on and off, setting reminders, or playing music.

37 This Soothing Lavender Bubble Bath Maple Holistics Aromatherapy Bubble Bath $12 Amazon See on Amazon Give the gift of pampering with this aromatherapy bubble bath. It uses lavender essential oil to relieve muscle pain, promote feelings of peace, and encourage a good night's sleep. The addition of clary sage helps reduce feelings of stress, while aloe vera and vitamin E leave skin hydrated and smooth.

38 A Productivity Planner To Keep New Year's Resolutions On Track Intelligent Change Productivity Planner $25 Amazon Stay on top of New Year's resolutions with this productivity planner. The planner is based on the Pomodoro Technique, a work system that helps you break down goals into achievable steps so they don't overwhelm you. The non-dated planner has space for prioritizing daily and weekly tasks, as well as pages for reflecting on wins and lessons learned at the end of each week.

39 A Lap Desk So You Can Work From The Couch Laptop Buddy Lap Desk $15 Amazon See on Amazon Forget about the formality of working at a desk and settle onto the couch with this lap desk. The fleece-covered cushion is filled with micro-beads and contoured to fit comfortably on your lap. The surface of the desk has a cup holder, pen slot, and a detachable LED gooseneck lamp to light up your work.

40 These Cloths That Remove Makeup With Just Water Miracle Face Erase Makeup Remover Cloths $12 Amazon See on Amazon These makeup remover cloths save big money in the long run. Just soak in water and gently massage them on your face to dissolve foundation, concealer, eyeshadow, and even waterproof mascara — so no actual makeup remover needed. The microfiber material is ultra-soft, and it's gentle on all skin types. Throw the cloths in the wash now and then to refresh.

42 This Salt Lamp That Purifies The Air Himalayan Glow Salt Lamp $22 Amazon See on Amazon Mined in the Himalayan mountains, pink rock salt emits negative ions that purify the air, while also reducing and dander and other allergens. The negative ions have mood benefits too — it's possible they help to reduce feelings of stress and promote relaxation. This salt lamp is dimmable and rests in a rustic black-polished basket.

43 A Mini Flat Iron That Fits Right In Your Purse Lovani Mini Flat Iron $17 Amazon See on Amazon About the size of a hand, this mini flat iron is ideal for packing in your carry-on, and the dual voltage feature means you can use the flat iron all over the world (without fear of it melting when you plug in). Floating ceramic plates straighten hair, gently while ionic technology adds smoothness and shine. You can also stash this in your desk for quick touch-ups between work and your dinner date.

44 A Cup Holder That Fits On Your Couch Cup Cozy Pillow $26 Amazon See on Amazon Keep sofas spill-free with this cup cozy pillow. The soft, plush-covered pillow keeps beverages upright and insulated, so you can enjoy a cold beer or a hot cup of coffee while you watch a movie marathon. (There's even space to accommodate the handle of your coffee mug.) It also works great as a storage compartment for remote controls, so they don't slip through couch cushions. The cover is removable and washable, too.

45 A Press That Creates Perfectly-Shaped Burgers Zyliss Burger Press $13 Amazon See on Amazon This burger press turns grilling into an art form. It evenly compresses ground meat into a perfect circle that won't crumble once you put it on the grill. You can adjust the press to accommodate both 1/4-pound and 1/2-pound burgers, and a pull-out plastic tray helps you flip the burger out with ease. The press is dishwasher-safe.

46 This Phone Charger That Also Sanitizes Your Phone PhoneSoap UV Sanitizer $60 Amazon See on Amazon Some of us would rather not think about the fact that phones are a virtual petri dish of gross germs, but for those who are ready to face the hard truth, there's this UV sanitizer. The sanitizer charges your phone while emitting a UV light that eliminates 99.99 percent of bacteria, so you can get back to texting without fear of what's getting on your hands. It's big enough for larger phones and can also be used to sanitize other items, like keys, pacifiers, and smartwatches.

47 A Bath Bed For The Ultimate In Relaxation Bath Haven Bath Bed $60 Amazon See on Amazon What's better than a bath pillow? A bath bed. The extra-long cushion cradles your entire body, while a built-in pillow provides support for your neck and head. Wave-pattern stitching is designed to relieve pressure points and joint pain so you can soak as long as you want. Thirteen strong suction cups attach to the bath, so the bed won't slide around, and the ventilated material ensures everything dries out quickly once you're done bathing.

48 An Aromatherapy Mist To Balance Your Mood ASUTRA Aromatherapy Mood Mist $15 Amazon See on Amazon Spritz one of these aromatherapy mists on your skin to give your body and mind just the help it needs. You can choose from seven varieties, like lavender and chamomile to relax the mind, peppermint and rosemary to increase focus, or lemongrass and jasmine to boost confidence. The mists are made with all-natural essential oils and blended with skin-friendly jojoba oil and aloe vera. You can also spritz them on linens or use as a room spray.

49 A Detangling Brush Infused With Macadamia Oil Macadamia Natural Oil No Tangle Brush $12 Amazon See on Amazon Anyone with wavy, curly, or fine hair knows the struggle of hair that tangles easily. With flexible bristles that are infused with macadamia oil, this no tangle brush gently works out knots without tugging, pulling, or breakage. The brush also doubles as a scalp massager, helping to increase circulation, which can also promote hair growth.

50 This Water Flosser For Pearlier Whites Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser $60 Amazon See on Amazon I don't think I know anyone who enjoys flossing, but this water flosser actually makes it pretty fun. With 10 pressure settings, the flosser shoots water in between your teeth and along the gum lines, deeply cleaning crevices that traditional floss can't reach. Removing 99.9 percent of plaque, the flosser can vastly improve oral health (no more dreading the dentist), and it's a great tool for anyone with braces, implants, or crowns.

51 A Phone Tripod You Can Use Anywhere UBeesize Phone Tripod $14 Amazon See on Amazon This phone tripod has flexible octopus-style legs that wrap around railings, poles, and tree branches — so you can get the perfect shot no matter where you are. The tripod also stands upright on flat surfaces and features rubber feet that won't slide. Phones of all sizes fit on the universal clip, and a remote control allows you to snap photos from up to 30 feet away.

52 An Ultrasonic Humidifier For Easier Breathing Pure Enrichment Ultrasonic Humidifier $40 Amazon See on Amazon This humidifier uses ultrasonic technology to moisturize the air for up to 16 hours. High-speed and low-speed settings allow you to choose the amount of moisture output, while a 360-degree rotating nozzle allows you to aim the mist in any direction. An automatic shut-off function kicks in when the water runs low in the 1.5-liter tank, and there's even an optional nightlight that can help you find you locate your glass of water in the middle of the night.

54 A Bowl That Slows Down Your Dog's Eating Siensync Slow Feeder Dog Bowl $10 Amazon See on Amazon Your pet deserves some love too. This slow feeder bowl will seem like a playful game to your dog, but it also serves an important purpose. Since it's more challenging to eat from, the bowl slows down your dog's eating pace — allowing for better digestion while encouraging your dog to stop eating once he or she is full. The bowl is BPA-free and dishwasher-safe.

55 This Balm That Rescues Dry Winter Skin Vermont's Original Bag Balm $8 Amazon See on Amazon Bag Balm was invented in Vermont in 1899, where cold, harsh winters wreak havoc on the skin. The lanolin-based formula softens callouses, soothes chapping, helps heal scrapes, moisturizes severely dry skin, and prevents nail cracking. The best part? It's not just for humans. In fact — it was originally created for cows, but you can use it on your dog's paws and nose too.

56 This Bentonite Clay Mask For Smoother, Poreless Skin Aztec Secret Healing Clay $11 Amazon See on Amazon Here's another age-old skin remedy: bentonite clay. Bentonite clay acts as a magnet that draws out impurities from your pores, leaving you with deeply cleansed and refreshed skin. Just apply the clay to your face like a mask, and let it do its purifying work for five to 10 minutes. Rinse off, and you'll be left with a brighter, smoother complexion.

57 These Racks That Hold Your Baggies Open While You Transfer Food Baggy Racks $13 Amazon See on Amazon Transferring food into baggies is an impossible endeavor without the help of these baggy racks. (Hello, marinara sauce all over the counter). The racks stand upright and hold bags open, so you can pour food in easily without fear of spills or drips. The racks fold up flat, so you can store them easily in your kitchen drawers.

58 This Compact Blender For On-The-Go Smoothies Magic Bullet Blender $30 Amazon See on Amazon The Bullet blender is much more compact and easy to use than traditional blenders. Just fill the chamber with the ingredients, attach to the base and power on. It chops, whips, grinds, blends, and mixes just about everything — so you can use it for soups, smoothies, salsa, guacamole, and sorbet. And if you're taking your smoothie with you? The blender doubles as a to-go cup and comes with a flip-top lid.

59 This Classic Nintendo That Hooks Up To Your Modern TV Nintendo NES Classic $68 Amazon See on Amazon This classic Nintendo will convince gaming sentimentalists that they've died and gone to heaven. The system looks just like the original Nintendo, but hooks up to any current TV setup via HDMI cable, so you can play Super Mario Brothers, PAC-MAN, and The Legend of Zelda. (A grand total of 30 games is included with the Nintendo.) You can even toggle through different display modes: go for Pixel Perfect to see the game exactly as it was designed, or opt for CTR filter which will make your screen look like an old television set, replete with scan lines.

60 A Toilet Light That Turns On When You Enter The Bathroom LumiLux LED Toilet Light $15 Amazon See on Amazon Turn your bathroom into a disco with this motion-activated toilet light. It hooks onto the rim of the toilet bowl and lights up as soon as you enter the bathroom, and goes dark once you leave. You can choose from one of 16 LED light colors, or set it to carousel mode to cycle through all of them.

62 A Spiced Balm That Relieves Aches And Pains Badger Sore Muscle Rub $7 Amazon See on Amazon This isn't your ordinary sore muscle rub. It harnesses the power of natural ingredients like ginger, cayenne, lemongrass, rosemary, and rosehip oil to provide heated, soothing relief to aches and pains. The olive oil base deeply moisturizes skin and provides protective antioxidant benefits. Rub a little of this onto sore joints, or apply to muscles after a strenuous workout.

63 These Wool Dryer Balls That Speed Up Drying Time Handy Laundry Wool Dryer Balls $9 Amazon See on Amazon These wool dryer balls are a lot more cost-effective than one-use dryer sheets, but they still work to soften laundry and reduce static. The dryer balls also lift and separate laundry, so that it dries 25 percent faster, which means no more waiting around for your favorite pair jeans to dry.

64 This Set Of Six Powerhouse Essential Oils Pure Body Natural Essential Oils $15 Amazon See on Amazon Essential oils have a variety of benefits for both the body and mind. They can ease stress, fight bacteria, help boost energy, and strengthen the immune system — among many other things. This set of essential oils includes lavender, lemongrass, eucalyptus, tea tree, orange, and peppermint. Add a few drops of any oil to a diffuser for an aromatherapeutic experience.

65 A Portable Lock To Keep Doors Securely Shut DoorJammer Portable Door Lock $30 Amazon See on Amazon This portable door lock is a clever way to keep doors that don't have locks... locked. It uses a combination of hinges and angles to anchor the door to the floor, and it works with all kinds of flooring, including carpet, laminate, and hardwood. Weighing in at just 8 ounces, the lock is light enough to stow in your carryon. It's perfect for peace of mind when you're staying in a shared Airbnb.

66 A Foot Repair Cream That Really Works AmLactin Foot Cream Therapy $9 Amazon See on Amazon Reviewers say this foot cream "lives up to the hype" and is "literally amazing" because it repairs severely dry, cracked feet. The cream uses lactic acid — a natural exfoliant — and a combination of moisturizing emollients and humectants to smooth out roughness and soften even the and toughest of skin.

67 A Whisk Wiper So That No Batter Is Left Behind Whisk Wiper $20 Amazon See on Amazon Get every last bit of batter off the whisk with this whisk wiper. It fits neatly onto the wires, scraping off what's left so that it doesn't go to waste. And it's not just for whisks — the curved shape means you can use it to scrape bowls clean too. Bonus: the wiper comes with an 11-inch stainless steel whisk.

68 This Breakfast Burrito Maker That Works In Just 5 Minutes Hamilton Beach Breakfast Burrito Maker $45 Amazon See on Amazon Make your favorite breakfast at home with this breakfast burrito maker. All you have to do is layer your favorite ingredients in the maker (think: tortilla, eggs, cheese, bacon, peppers) and press down. In five minutes you'll have a melty and delicious burrito on your hands. The burrito maker features a non-stick surface, and can also be used for making omelets and stuffed pancakes.