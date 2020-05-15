7 2020 Swimsuit Trends Already Blowing Up On Instagram

Memorial Day is almost here and you've only just realized there isn’t a swimsuit to be found in your closet. To be fair, you have a bunch from seasons past, but the stretched-out spandex, faded blacks, and yellowed brights just don’t have that same je ne sais quoi that they used to. It’s time to update, and there's no better place to start than with 2020 swimsuit trends. And you deserve a little warm-weather pick-me-up. Right? Right.

As swimwear goes, though, don’t shop for just any old suit. Raise that bar and give yourself the gift of something really special to yank you out of that bleak Winter rut. As it happens, there are seven huge trends that are about to hit the beach and you’re going to want to dip your toe into at least one of them.

This Summer, there is truly something for everyone. Swimsuits run the gamut from head-turning safari prints to disco-inspired metallics, sporty surfer silhouettes to ultra-feminine ruffles. Then there are a few styles that stand the test of time, from season to season, but are just as chic, like mix-and-match bikinis, belted maillots, and more.

Ahead, find the top trends you’re about to see everywhere this summer and remember: your swimsuit totally doubles as a top, too.

Metallic Swimsuits Courtesy of & Other Stories Indulge in a little disco dance with a one or two-piece swimsuit that shines like your favorite dress from the 1970s.

Animal Print Swimsuits One of the biggest trends from the runways has made its way to the beach, with both classic and colorful animal prints showing up on swimsuits of every style.

Strappy Swimsuits Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images If you’re looking for an extra detail to set your favorite swimsuit apart, consider extra straps and ties. If you can find a style with straps in contrasting colors, even better.

Ruffled Swimsuits Courtesy of Marysia For a romantic take on swimwear trends, opt for a subtle ruffle trim. Whether it’s a flutter sleeve, shoulder detail, or peplum trim, it will make your bikini feel like the most elevated of ready-to-wear out there.

Ruched Swimsuits Courtesy of Tory Burch Ruching is one of the most enduring trends of the bunch. Whether you want a simple childhood throwback smocking, or a full top-to-bottom ruching, it’s a great way to add some extra texture to your preferred swimsuit style.

One Shoulder Swimsuits Courtesy of Karla Colletto Sporty meets daring with this one-shoulder trend, giving off a bold look while keeping your look polished and classic.