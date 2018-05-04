Owning a pet is one of life's greatest joys, but it is also a huge responsibility. With that said, I am of the belief there is a pet out there for everyone. Though I definitely tend to side with dog when given the choice between them and cats, owning the latter undoubtedly has its perks. First and foremost, cats don't require nearly the amount of care dogs do. When you are in a place in life when it is difficult to guarantee daily dog walks, perhaps a cat is the right pet for you. FYI: there are some apps all cat owners should have, to make both your life and theirs easier.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, cats are the second most popular pet in the United States with only slightly more households having dogs. With this in mind, it should come as no surprise there is in fact a market for cat-centric smartphone apps. Now some of these are more geared towards education, there are also quite a few games specifically designed for your feline friends. There are even apps designed to hone in on your kitty's creative talents. But with so many to choose from it can be difficult to decide which ones are worth the data. Here are a few my cat and I think would be perfect for your furry friend:

1 Pet First Aid The American Red Cross is behind this one. The Pet First Aid app is like a virtual cheat sheet of the things that could make your pet sick. It has a guide of toxic household products, as well as a guide to identifying allergic reactions. This is a must-have for any pet owner. Pet First Aid is available on the Apple App Store.

2 Cat Fishing It's the concept behind chasing a laser pointer brought into the digital age. Have your cat cozy up to an iPad and spend hours entranced by the fishies that swim by on the screen. Cat Fishing is the brainchild of the folks behind Friskies, and is available on the Apple app store and for Android.

3 11Pets 11Pets is essential for the responsible cat (or dog, or anything) owner. Marketed as "the most attentive app for pet lovers," 11Pets will alert you when your pet needs a medication refill, vaccines, or any number of other medical treatment often forgotten. 11Pets is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

4 Cat Clicker Training Clicker training has long been regarded as one of the best ways to train your pets. If you don't want to go find a physical clicker at the pet store, this mobile one will do the trick. Cat Clicker Training is available on the Apple App Store for $0.99.

5 Paint for Cats This one is truly revolutionary. Once you load up the paint for cats app and pick a palette, a little rainbow mouse will run around the screen. when your cat paws it, it will show up as a brush stroke. Think your kitty is the next Van Gogh? This will let you know for sure. Paint for Cats is available on the the Apple App Store.

6 JItterbug Jitterbug is another game brought to you by Friskies. It has the same premise as cat fishing, but takes place above ground and involved little bugs instead of fish. Have a cat that isn't fond of the water? Fear not! The Friskies Jitterbug has you covered. It is also available on the Apple app store and for Android.