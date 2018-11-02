The midterm elections are rapidly approaching, and their outcome will have serious, sweeping implications for the future of the country. But given how complex they are, it can be hard to wrap your head around exactly what's at stake in this election. Thankfully, there are some articles you can read about the 2018 midterms that will help shed light on what's going down on Tuesday.

Although they typically don't command as much media attention — or voter participation — as presidential elections, midterms are incredibly important. They determine which party controls Congress, which in turn determines what laws do and don't get passed. The midterm elections affect everything from Supreme Court appointments and trade treaties to voting laws, investigations into the president, and the shape of congressional districts.

On Tuesday, Americans will determine who controls 35 Senate seats, 36 governor's mansions, and all 435 seats in the House of Representatives. The ballot will also feature candidates for various state and local offices, such as school boards and state legislatures, and many important ballot propositions.

The exact choices you'll face on Tuesday depends on which state you live in. But you'd like a general understand of what's going on in these elections, here are some must-read articles about the upcoming midterms.

A Basic Primer

If you'd like to brush up on the basics of the 2018 midterms — which offices are up for reelection, which states have especially close races, what historical trends are at play, and so on — the Telegraph has an excellent rundown.

How These Campaigns Are Doing Now

Although political polls aren't perfect, they do provide a good snapshot of the state of the race. RealClearPolitics has a regularly-updated tracker of the latest midterm polls, while FiveThirtyEight offers several predictive models to help make sense of what those polls mean.

How The Midterms Will Affect America

Regardless of how they turn out, the 2018 midterms will have an enormous impact on the future of Donald Trump's administration and the country as a whole. Here are some of the effects the midterms could have, courtesy of Vox.

Voter Suppression

Unfortunately, attempts to suppress the vote are real, and widespread. The BBC has a list of the various voter suppression efforts around the country, while the New York Times offers some perspective on how those efforts could swing individual races.

Record-Setters

In addition to the fact that there are a record number of women running for Congress in 2018, the midterms could produce the first Muslim congresswoman, the youngest woman in congressional history, the first black governors in multiple states, and more. Several candidates are poised to make history in 2018; here are some of them, courtesy of Al Jazeera.

The Impeachment Question

In most conversations about the midterms, the possible impeachment of Trump is the elephant in the room. The Independent has a good, detailed explanation of how impeachment works, what kind of victory Democrats would need to pursue it, and what kind of outcome would be likely if they did.