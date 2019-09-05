Bustle

7 Beauty Products To Sustain Your Summer Glow During The Off Season

By Lollie King

The early mornings are getting a little bit chillier and darkness creeps in slightly earlier in the evenings, which can only mean one thing, Autumn is coming. While we may have had a couple weeks when the temperature was soaring, it's all seems to be gone in the blink of an eye. Gone are the days of al fresco dinners, lido trips, and sun-kissed skin. But don't worry about losing the summer glow, because here are beauty products to keep your summer look going all year round.

As we enter September and kiss goodbye to summer for another year, we reminisce about our summer beauty regime. In the summer, everyones skin is more glowy, freckles are brighter, and hair falls into that tousled beachy form. My beauty routine in the warmer months seems much more minimal, leaving it to sunlight to do its thing. The sun seriously just comes to bless us all.

If you're like me, and you spend the rest of my year trying to achieve claw back the look you had in summer, then you're in luck. Below are seven as products on that can help you achieve exactly that. You'll look as if you just arrived home from holiday all the time and, honestly, who doesn't want that?

Lottie.London Freckle Tint

Lottie London Freckle Tint
£6.95
|
Lottie London
If your freckles are looking a little dull in the colder months, or if you've always wanted to have freckles, now is your chance. Dab on a few dots with the applicator and set with some translucent powder and you'll look just as sun-kissed as you would in summer.

Bondi Boost Intensive Growth Spray

Bondi Boost Intensive Spray
£19.50
|
Boots
Cold snaps can leave your hair brittle and in need of moisture. I would recommend this spray. It's a leave-in formula to be used daily to keep hair thick and healthy.

Isle Of Paradise Self Tanning Drops

Isle Of Paradise Self Tanning Drops
£19.95
|
Isle Of Paradise.
This is my favourite tanning brand of all time. Isle Of Paradise focusses on body confidence, and they really are champions of self love. These drops are amazing because you add it to your moisturiser and you're able to control the strength of your tan. Meaning moisturised, glowy skin all year round.

Lipstick Queen Frog Prince

Lipstick Queen 'Frog Prince'
£22
|
Space NK
It might look like a slightly odd green shade but this transforms into a rosy colour when it's on your lips. It hydrates your lips while giving them a bit of colour. Definitely my go to for summer, winter, or any season really.

Glam Glow Thirstymud

Glam Glow Thirstymud
£16
|
ASOS
If you haven't tried Glam Glow yet, you absolutely must. It will revolutionise your skincare. All the masks work so quickly that you can immediately see a difference in your skin. The sun makes our skin bright and gives it a glow, and this mask gives you the exact same effect. I use this overnight if I have a big day coming up or just want a little TLC.

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter
£34
|
Charlotte Tilbury
All summer glowy looks start with a radiant base. This is less a foundation and more a complexion corrector, which means that it provides the same sort of coverage as a tinted moisturiser but with much more glow. It can be used on its own or underneath a foundation but they don't call Charlotte Tilbury the Queen of the glow for nothing. This is an essential post-summer product.

NARS Orgasm The Multiple

Orgasm The Multiple
£30
|
NARS
You must've heard of NARS's Orgasm blush, right? Well they've expanded their Orgasm collection, thank the heavens and this is a stand out product for sure. You can whittle down the time it takes you to do your makeup with this colour that you can apply to eyes, lips, and cheeks. Personally, I love it and it works beautifully with any skin tone. A perfect pinky colour that screams summer fun.