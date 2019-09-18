Bustle

7 Best Eczema Creams Available Over The Counter For Under £15

By Rebecca Fearn
Leandro Crespi / Stocksy

Eczema is the absolute worst. I can't say I have really ever suffered terribly with it myself, but from time to time, I have experienced the odd minor break out. And whenever it occurs, I have a few go to formulas for my body and face that I turn to that I've tried and tested. I can recommend these wholeheartedly, and have picked out an edit of products that won't cost the earth. Available in your local Boots or Superdrug stores, these are the best over-the-counter creams for treating eczema.

The NHS describes eczema as a condition which causes skin to become "itchy, red, dry and cracked." It can develop at any time, but many of us may have first experienced it during childhood, where it usually first rears its ugly head. It most commonly affects areas such as hands, insides of the elbows, backs of the knees and the face and scalp.

While those suffering badly with eczema are advised to visit their doctor for advice and potentially prescription creams and medications, there are a number of over the counter formulas you can get your hands on without spending too much money in the process.

I have picked out the top rated and those that have become my personal favourites, below.

Eucerin Eczema Relief Cream
£7.05
|
Amazon
This formula uses natural oatmeal to relieve the driest of skin on your body. It also features Ceramide-3 and Licochalcone to restore the skin's barrier, making it stronger and healthier overall.
La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5 Soothing Repairing Balm
£5.60
|
LookFantastic
La Roche Posay's beloved balm contains Panthenol, which is a well known ingredient that soothes eczema brilliantly. It also has thermal spring water, glycerin, and shea butter to moisturise. This can be used on the face and body.
Cetaphil Body Cream
£14.99
|
Boots
Cetaphil's range is all gentle enough for eczema-prone skin, from their bestselling cleanser to their facial lotions. But this rich body cream is the best option for sore and itchy limbs.
Avene Hydrance rich Hydrating Cream
£14.50
|
Boots
Avene is a brand available to buy in Boots that is excellent for all types of sensitive skin issues, including eczema. It uses Avène's Thermal Spring Water to soothe, cool, and refresh.
Simple Hydrating Light Moisturiser
£4.29
|
Boots
Simple is a great option if you suffer from any type of irritation or sensitivity, as it does what it says on the tin without any unnecessary fragrance or synthetics. This light moisturiser soothes without feeling heavy.
Aveeno Skin Relief Lotion
£5.29
|
Superdrug
Using a Triple Oat Complex and shea butter to nourish, this has a non-greasy texture that feels silky on the skin. It also comes with a pump for super easy application post-shower or bath.
CeraVe Moisturising Lotion
£9.49
|
Superdrug
CeraVe is one of my own personal favourite brands when I have minor eczema breakouts, and their face and body lotions are some of the bestsellers. If you like these, the brand also does cleansers (complete with handy pumps, as well).