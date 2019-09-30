7 Best Fashion & Beauty Buys That Support Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2019

October marks the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. And while the world is trying to slow down its consumption habits, times do call for a little spending. Several brands have teamed up with breast cancer charities to raise awareness and donate significant funds. Keep reading for the best collections that support breast cancer charities in the right way.

According to Cancer Research UK, breast cancer is the most common form of cancer in the UK with more than 55,000 new cases occurring annually. There's still a need for education. Although survival rates are improving, more than one in 10 breast cancer cases receive a late diagnosis in England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, reports the charity.

Teaching people the signs and symptoms and raising money for vital research are both worthy causes, and that's exactly what the following brand collaborations aim to do.

Vans has teamed up with CoppaFeel! for an educational collection boasting breast-filled designs. “We are thrilled for the opportunity to spread our message across Vans’ audience, as this partnership will allow us to tell more people why checking their boobs is so important, and in return, save lives," the charity's founder, Kris Hallenga, said in a statement.

Then there's jewellery from the likes of Accessorize, cost winter wear from Ralph Lauren, and more fundraising beauty products than you can dream of from the likes of Bobbi Brown, Elemis, and ghd.