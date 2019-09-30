Bustle

7 Best Fashion & Beauty Buys That Support Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2019

By Lauren Sharkey
October marks the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. And while the world is trying to slow down its consumption habits, times do call for a little spending. Several brands have teamed up with breast cancer charities to raise awareness and donate significant funds. Keep reading for the best collections that support breast cancer charities in the right way.

According to Cancer Research UK, breast cancer is the most common form of cancer in the UK with more than 55,000 new cases occurring annually. There's still a need for education. Although survival rates are improving, more than one in 10 breast cancer cases receive a late diagnosis in England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, reports the charity.

Teaching people the signs and symptoms and raising money for vital research are both worthy causes, and that's exactly what the following brand collaborations aim to do.

Vans has teamed up with CoppaFeel! for an educational collection boasting breast-filled designs. “We are thrilled for the opportunity to spread our message across Vans’ audience, as this partnership will allow us to tell more people why checking their boobs is so important, and in return, save lives," the charity's founder, Kris Hallenga, said in a statement.

Then there's jewellery from the likes of Accessorize, cost winter wear from Ralph Lauren, and more fundraising beauty products than you can dream of from the likes of Bobbi Brown, Elemis, and ghd.

1. Accessorize

CoppaFeel! Pearly Pair Necklace
£5
|
Accessorize
What better way to show your support than by wearing a breast necklace? Accessorize has also teamed up with CoppaFeel! for an eight-piece collection, consisting of scarves, tote bags, and jewellery — all beautifully illustrated with breasts. Launching on Oct. 1, the collaborations' prices start from £5. £20,000 of the proceeds will go straight to the charity.

2. Vans

Nude Check Classic Slip Ons
Vans
Vans has teamed up with UK charity CoppaFeel! for a footwear and apparel collection that aims to educate as well as raise awareness. Releasing Oct. 1, the collaboration features four main breast-related designs. One demonstrates how to examine your breasts; another updates the brand's iconic checked pattern with inclusive nude squares. At least $200,000 (just over £162,000) of the proceeds will be donated to the charity.

3. Aveda

Limited Edition Hand Relief Cherry Almond Moisturising Crème
£23
|
Aveda
On Oct. 1, Aveda will continue its breast cancer mission. Since 2001, the company has donated more than $4.7 million (around £3.8 million) to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. This year, it has released a limited edition hand cream and will donate $5 (around £4) from each sale to help find a cure.

4. Bobbi Brown

Bobbi Brown Limited Edition Lip Colour Duo
£35
|
Debenhams
This pink lipstick set has been created in support of The Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign. Both hues are creamy, offering a rich colour that won't dry your lips out. A portion of each sale will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

5. ghd

Gold Ink On Pink Styler
£139
|
ghd
ghd's beautiful collection of hair straighteners was released earlier this year, but the company is still donating £10 from each UK sale to Breast Cancer Now. Designed by mastectomy tattoo artist David Allen, the two stylers boast intricate floral artwork.

6. Elemis

Pro-Collagen Marine Cream 100ml Limited Edition Supersize
£110
|
Elemis
No matter how many sales of this supersized moisturiser Elemis make, £25,000 will go straight to the Breast Cancer Care charity. Worth £170, this super hydrating moisturiser is being offered at a £60 discount and comes with a bold pink pouch.

7. Ralph Lauren

Pink Pony Flag Cotton Jumper
£129
|
Ralph Lauren
Ralph Lauren Corporation's Pink Pony Campaign has been ongoing since the year 2000. Originally centred on breast cancer, it now donates 25 percent of sale prices to a wide range of cancer charities across the globe. This cosy knit makes for an ethical winter warmer. Available in UK size 6 to 20.

