7 Best Products To Combat Jet Lag's Effect On Your Skin & Beauty Regime, Because It Can Wreak Absolute Havoc

By Lollie King

Jet lag is most definitely the demon of any airline trip. After working hard and and looking forward to a well earned period of relaxation, few things are worse than jet lag thwarting your plans and being struck down with extreme fatigue and feeling disorientated. Awful really. But jet lack doesn't only wreck havoc to your mind and soul, it can cause calamities for your skin and beauty regime. The effects of flying and jet lag can really take you from glam to drab so its essential to update your beauty regime accordingly. Here are seven of the best beauty products to combat jet lag's effects.

According to British Airways, "jet lag occurs when the body clock is disrupted by crossing a number of time zones. The symptoms can include fatigue, disorientation and an inability to sleep." We all know just how important a good nights sleep is for our skin and beauty regime, so it's really no wonder our skin can be zapped of its usual glow when jet lag kicks in. So it order to kick the effects of jet lag to the curb, we need to use products with more moisture, that calm and nourish the skin, so we can say goodbye to puffy eyes and flaky skin. Read on for my pick of the best.

BYBI Mega Mist
£26
|
ASOS
Did someone say magic in a bottle? This hydrating spritz contains hyaluronic acid and will help you combat the effects of jet jag. It plumps and softens the skin, while rejuvenating and refreshing it. You can spray this while on the plane and once you've reached your destination to avoid dryness.
Skyn Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels
£25
|
Cult Beauty
Skyn is the cool Icelandic brand making serious waves in the beauty industry. Jet lag and tiredness can cause really puffy eyes, which is far from ideal. So to combat this, I would recommend using these cool, eye-firming gels, which will de puff and cool your tired eyes on the plane and beyond.
Glossier Balm Dot Com
£10
|
Glossier
If you ask me, this is the best lip balm and all round balm on the market. To soothe chapped lips and dry flaky skin this will be your saviour. After a flight when jet lag has kicked in I would apply this to the areas of your skin that are suffering form dehydration, let your skin absorb the excess and you will be glowing again in no time.
Milk Makeup Cooling Water
£20.50
|
Cult Beauty
Hydration is key so what could be better than a stick of water? For skin that is tired or puffy post flight, this will really help to relieve your symptoms and add some hydration. You can run this over your face and the first sight of tired skin and it will cool and restore you.
DRUNK ELEPHANT C-Tango Multivitamin Eye Cream
£54
|
Space NK
It might seem like a little much for an eye cream but honestly, you can't put a price on de puffing your eyes. Drunk Elephant have really delivered with this product. It's packed full with Vitamin C and works wonders to calm skin. It can be applied twice a day so during and after a flight will definitely do the trick.
Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask
£42
|
Selfridges
This is definitely the jet lag face mask to end all masks and I would say that it is a necessity. It contains anti inflammatory, antioxidants, and vitamins to revive you skin. Put a thin layer of this all over your face and watch the magic happen. Jet lagged skin will immediately look brighter and more radiant.
Paula's Choice Calm Lightweight Restoring Cream Moisturiser
£28
|
Paula's Choice
Having a calming moisturiser is essential when it comes to combatting jet lagged skin. This Paula's Choice one is so good at calming and de-puffing your skin while injecting it with hydration, so you can say goodbye to flaky patches. And it;s lightweight, meaning it won't clog up your pores. Amazing. Put it on before, during, and after the flight. Your skin would thank you, trust me.