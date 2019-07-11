Us Brits love our royals, and what better way to celebrate the monarchy than with a traditional pot of tea with some delicious scones in a historic location. Even though there aren’t any royal weddings or birthdays to celebrate this summer, that shouldn’t stop you from letting your regal side shine with your closest friends and family. So here are the best royal themed afternoon teas that will make you and your squad feel like absolute queens, because you totally deserve it.

There are plenty (and I mean plenty) of places to have a delightful cream tea across the UK, there are only a few that provide a positively royal vibe that the Queen would approve of. From castles to royal baths, stately homes to botanical gardens, this fair isle has a knack for themed afternoon teas, and especially so when it comes to adding that extra bit of royal flair.

So whether you’re up for experiencing a location where members of the royal family have had their fair share of Earl Grey and scones, or you just want to experience an afternoon of pure royal-tea, these royal themed afternoon teas will have you perfecting regal etiquette in no time.

1. The Rubens At The Palace, London While you can't have afternoon tea inside Buckingham Palace, you can enjoy this traditional English pastime with a royal twist at The Rubens At The Palace. This five-star hotel has views "overlooking the Royal Mews of Buckingham Palace," where you can enjoy a delectable menu of afternoon tea within their Palace Lounge. Book it here.

2. Bettys Tea Rooms, York As one of the world's most recognisable tea rooms, if you happen to be in York you can't not enjoy an afternoon tea at the sophisticatedly designed Bettys. While it's not linked to royalty, it sure looks like it thanks to the buildings design with interior features "based on the Queen Mary passenger liner" according to venue site Afternoon Tea. While you can walk in and get a table, it's best to book as its a popular York landmark, and the queues to get inside can get rather long. Trust me. Book it here.

3. The Goring Hotel, London Favoured by Kate Middleton, this Belgravia hotel is where the Duchess of Cambridge stayed before her wedding in 2011. Not only that, but The Goring is also a "holder of the British Tea Guild Council's Top London Afternoon Tea Award and The Award of Excellence," so it's definitely the place to go if you want to experience this English tradition with royalty. Book it here.

4. The Roman Baths, Bath While it may not have a direct link to the monarchy, a chance to have afternoon tea at The Roman Baths will certainly make you feel like you're living the high life. Surrounded by ancient architecture in one of Britain's most historic cities, this is definitely somewhere you'll want to enjoy a spot of tea and a scone or two. Book it here.

5. Windsor Castle, Windsor If you really want to feel like the Queen, why not make a day of it? Thanks to Virgin Experience Days, you and a friend can tour her residence and also indulge yourself in an afternoon tea for two at The Castle Hotel It's a bit pricey at £89, but if you're going to have afternoon tea at Windsor, why not explore the castle and its surroundings? Book it here.

6. De Vere Tortworth Court, Wotton-under-Edge Prince Harry and Meghan Markle previously owned a farmhouse on the Great Tew Estate in the Cotswolds. While De Vere Tortworth Court is an hour and a half away from the estate and nearer to Bristol, Tortworth Court still has a royal connection thanks to it being a Grade II listed hotel. As the ancestral seat for the Ducie family, "the manor house combines 21st-century style with a wealth of original [Victorian] features and fittings", which you can experience with a cup of tea and scone in hand. Book it here.

7. Kew Gardens, Richmond Similar to Windsor Castle and for the same price, Virgin Experience Days also offer an afternoon tea for two at Kew Gardens. So not only will you be able to explore the wonderfully royal history of the botanical gardens, but you'll also get to experience a lovely afternoon tea at Kew Garden's Botanical restaurant, "with exceptional views over the Pond and Palm House." Book it here.