The long, hot days and evenings spent lounging around with friends make summer one of the best times of the year. After being cooped up all winter, being able to go out exploring is such a welcome change. However, there's a downside. The last thing you want to do on a midsummer night is get under the covers with someone else for some action between the sheets. But this doesn't mean you have to say goodbye to sex in the hot weather. Here are the seven best sex positions to try in summer 2019. When you’re hot and sticky enough by yourself, you don’t need someone else's body heat, but there are ways to have fun in the bedroom and not end up drenched in sweat (unless that's your thing).

While getting under the covers with your significant other might be one of the best parts of the day in winter, summer nights can be pretty uncomfortable. Between kicking the sheets off and turning your pillows over constantly to find a cold spot, it can be a mission to get to sleep. Throw sex into the mix and you might as well give up on the idea of staying cool. However, there are ways to get around this. These positions may involve minimal skin contact, but that doesn't make them any less intimate.

1. The Column Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle Trying new sex positions can be a little daunting but when they’re as versatile as The Column you’ll wonder why you waited so long. Perfect for practically anywhere you can get down and dirty, doing the The Column in a cold shower, by an open window, or even in the kitchen by the freezer is perfect for the summer months. How to do it: You should stand with your back to your partner, slightly bent over. With your feet shoulder width apart and your hands out to balance yourself it’s then easy for your partner to thrust from behind. This position is super intimate without you getting too sweaty.

2. Magic Mountain The Magic Mountain position is as awesome as it sounds. If you really crave intimacy with your partner and would rather not sacrifice closeness in a bid to stay cool then you need to try it. A great position to maintain eye contact, it'll leave you feeling super in sync with each other. How to do it: Your should lie on your front and can prop your pelvis up using a cushion. Bending one leg, your partner can then enter you from behind. This position is completely hands free and you can look back at your partner to maintain that connection.

3. Cowgirl Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle Cowgirl may be a position that you do all year round but it lends itself so well to the hot weather. It'll leave you feeling incredibly sexy and in control. Your partner will also have a great view. And because you can lean back and use your legs to thrust you don’t have to be squished up against each other. How to do it: You should straddle your partner. You can press up close to them by leaning back and using your hands on their thighs to balance yourself you'll be able to modify the position for what feels best for the both of you.

4. Lovers Lock This is another position for those who like to be super close to their partner. As you’re lay on your back and this position is completely hands free it will allow both you and your partner to explore with an awesome view. How to do it: You should lie down on your back with one leg on the bed and the other raised. Your partner can then straddle your leg and wrap the other one around their waist. You can then control the depth and pace of thrusting for whatever feels good for you.

5. Sideways 69 Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle The hot weather can leave you feeling sleepy and lethargic. If you want to be intimate with your partner but don’t have the energy for sexual acrobatics then the Sideways 69 is an amazing way to feel connected and close. How to do it: With both of you lying on your sides, top and tail, this is an awesome way to pleasure each other at the same time.

6. Seated Wheelbarrow If you're in need of a couple of new moves to spice things up in the bedroom with your partner then you have to try the Seated Wheelbarrow. Not too dissimilar to Doggy Style it’s so easy to get the hang of and you'll be able to adjust it so your partner hits all the right spots. How to do it: With your partner sat on the bed place your hands on the floor and wrap your legs around their hips (as if you are doing a wheelbarrow). They'll then be able to enter you from behind.

7. Introduce Ice & Glass Toys Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle If you've got your moves down but want a few new tricks to keep things exciting but chilled in the bedroom then you can introduce ice in your foreplay. By holding ice in your mouth while you kiss your partner or perform oral on them it'll bring a whole new level of sensitivity. Similarly you can play with temperatures by cooling down glass toys before using them.