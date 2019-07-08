Bustle

7 Best Shorts To Avoid Chafing, Because You Can Be Comfy & Stylish This Summer

By Lollie King
The British summer has crept up on us and thank goodness because I was getting pretty bored of the gloomy days. Brits have long found it difficult to dress for our changing climes. And the style pressures in summer can be pretty intense — looking good and staying cool is quite a task. Shorts are of course a summer staple, but wearing them can come with a pretty uncomfortable side-effect. So what are the best shorts to avoid chafing?

It's easy to have a love-hate relationship with shorts. They look great and can really complete a summer look but sometimes the chafing is so bad that it's not even worth it. Summer is a cruel mistress. Why does bare leg weather mean such discomfort? It's seriously not fair. But put down your talcum powder, lube, and any other chafing remedies because it is possible to wear shorts without total agony. The trick to finding the perfect pair of shorts to counteract the chafing is in the cut of the shorts and the material they're made from. More restrictive shapes and styles are generally more likely to cause chafing, so this summer it's time to set your thighs free.

Urban Outfitters Tie Waist Tailored Shorts
£39
|
Urban Outfitters UK
Urban Outfitters is so on point when it comes to shorts that won't make you chafe. The colour of this pair is so summery and because they are wide legged they're sure to keep you cool. Did someone say "new wardrobe staple"?
Simply Be High Waist Comfort Stretch Mom Shorts
£26
|
Simply Be
With a "mom" and an acid wash these shorts are seriously giving me '80s vibes. Even though they're jeans, these shorts won't be too restrictive because they are made using a stretchy denim for maximum levels of comfort. You can rock these with anything from a dressy shirt to a plain white tee and be comfortable all day long.
Topshop Cycling Short
£8
|
Topshop
The cycling shorts trend is taking the nation by storm. I know I said earlier that restrictive styles aren't great for the chafe, but cycling shorts are the exception. These are pure comfort through and through and are a pretty bold fashion move too.
New Look Palm Linen Paper Bag Shorts
£19
|
New Look
For just £19 these trousers are a steal. The palm print screams summer, and thanks to their linen fabric and floaty style, they'll be your best ally in the fight against chafing.
Miss Selfridge Blue paper Bag Denim Shorts
£32
£22.40
|
Miss Selfridge
Denim shorts aren't always ideal for chafing. But these ones are a different story. With a slightly flared leg and paper bag shape you can be confident that chafing won't creep up on you during the day. This denim wash is pretty versatile so can be paired with any colour. I'll take a couple of pairs of these.
Mango Striped Print Shorts
£35.99
£19.99
|
Mango
If this doesn't give you work chic summer vibes I honestly don't know what will. These are here to keep you cool whether at work or at drinks with friends. They are lightweight too so no chafing over here.
H&M+ Wide Shorts
£12.99
|
H&M
These are a cross between culottes and shorts and are so light are airy that they will keep you cool during any heatwave. This pair comes in yellow or blue which is enough to light up any outfit. With pleats and big pockets, this pair scream summer, but banish chafing.