When supermarkets first started selling clothes, some people just wouldn't even consider stocking up on fashion there. But things are changing. Supermarkets have seriously upped their style game and these days they're a one-stop shop for everything from dinner to dresses. So these are the best supermarket midi dresses.

There are many things to consider when buying a new midi dress. While it might be something you'd think to wear more in summer, I believe that a really good midi dress should last all year round. In winter they can be paired with boots and a cosy jumper, and in warmer months with sandals or chunky heels. But in order for it to work past summer, it's got to be the perfect cut, and easy-to-wear print and, of course, it should fit like a glove. Midi dresses have had a major resurgence recently, perhaps because of their versatility and comfort. Even the most formal of midi dresses can be dressed down with a cool pair of trainers. In my opinion you really can't have enough midi dresses so go on, add another to the collection. I've picked some of the best supermarket styles, so you can pick up a new outfit the next time you pop to the shops.