Bustle

7 Best Supermarket Midi Dresses Under £40, Because You *Need* These In Your Life

By Lollie King
Tu / George / Blue Vanilla

When supermarkets first started selling clothes, some people just wouldn't even consider stocking up on fashion there. But things are changing. Supermarkets have seriously upped their style game and these days they're a one-stop shop for everything from dinner to dresses. So these are the best supermarket midi dresses.

There are many things to consider when buying a new midi dress. While it might be something you'd think to wear more in summer, I believe that a really good midi dress should last all year round. In winter they can be paired with boots and a cosy jumper, and in warmer months with sandals or chunky heels. But in order for it to work past summer, it's got to be the perfect cut, and easy-to-wear print and, of course, it should fit like a glove. Midi dresses have had a major resurgence recently, perhaps because of their versatility and comfort. Even the most formal of midi dresses can be dressed down with a cool pair of trainers. In my opinion you really can't have enough midi dresses so go on, add another to the collection. I've picked some of the best supermarket styles, so you can pick up a new outfit the next time you pop to the shops.

ONLY Cream Floral Midi Dress
£35
|
Tu Sainsburys
As floral midis go this is a really great option. It's perfect for warmer seasons and I could totally see Holly Willoughby or Rochelle Humes wearing it on 'This Morning'. Because it's so light in colour, I'd pair this with a brown bag and shoes.
Green Button Down Bardot Midi Dress
£16
|
George At Asda
The bardot neckline really gives this midi dress a bit of edge. You could style it with a black leather jacket in the cooler months, and mules or chunky heels in warmer weather.
Multi Frill Strappy Midi Dress
£18
|
F&F
This is the ultimate summer beach party dress. It's really easy to dress up or down, depending on what you pair it with. Chunky white trainers and it's perfect for the pub, or sleek black sandals for the evening.
Grey Snake Print Shirt Maxi Dress
£25
|
George At Asda
A cool print and floaty style? I'm in. This is the kind of midi dress everyone should have in their wardrobes. The material is so light that you could wear this dress during warm UK weather or on holiday, a truly versatile piece. Plus it's a great way to introduce the snake-print trend into your wardrobe.
Orange Paisley Frill Maxi Dress
£25
|
F&F at Tesco
If you're looking to add a dreamy mini-dress to your holiday wardrobe, look no further. The thing that stands out most about this one is, of course, the colour. The orange is so bright and bold that this would work best with soft brown accessories.
Green Check Cut Out Waist Midi Dress
£10
£5
|
George at Asda
For £5 this midi dress is such a steal. The cross hatching of the prints is a little alternative but very cool. I'd pair this with oversized trainers and chunky sunglasses.
BLUE VANILLA Tan Double Breasted Wrap Belt Midi Dress
£30
£11
|
Tu at Sainsburys
Browns work all year round and this midi dress is no exception. In the colder months you could rock this with a white T-shirt underneath and white trainers. But in the warmer months this would go with a pair of black sandals or sliders. Who would've guessed this was from Sainsbury's? Definitely not me.