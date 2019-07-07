Whether you’ve got a long drive coming up or need something to keep you company while you’re in the gym, true crime podcasts are the best. Nothing quite takes your mind off things like getting to the bottom of a complex, truly gruesome crime. But trying to work out which true crime podcast to listen to can be tough when there are thousands out there. My personal faves are ones hosted by badass female hosts, so here are the seven best true crime podcasts hosted by women. From the slightly strange to the downright spooky, these hosts will walk you through some of the creepiest crimes in history.

The rise of true crime as a genre has really allowed us to flex our interest in the dark, mysterious individuals of time gone by. Gone are the days when it would have been embarrassing to admit you're way too curious about serial killers. Podcasts like the seven in the list below mean that you can now swap your favourite murder stories with your pals. It's so easy to be spoilt for choice by all the amazing true crime podcasts out right now so, to make your listening a little easier, here are seven of the best true crime podcasts hosted by women. Just don’t blame me when you have nightmares.

1. “Criminal” by Phoebe Judge Writing about Criminal, the New York Times says: “No matter how strange or ghastly the crime, the voice of the host Phoebe Judge somehow remains implacable and oddly soothing.” I couldn't agree more. Judge, who releases her award-winning podcast twice a month, covers a vast array of topics in Criminal. As well as speaking about interesting cases, she takes us behind the scenes to learn about the witness protection programme, for example, or the life story of a well-known police chief. Lifting the lid on the stories you don’t usually hear, Criminal will have you obsessed from the get go. Listen here

2. “Once Upon A Crime” by Esther Ludlow Just learning about crimes can be tantalising enough but Esther Ludlow goes one step further in her podcast Once Upon A Crime. Along with looking at who was involved with the crime, Ludlow asks why it happened in the first place. These are stories told chapter by chapter, with Ludlow unpacking a crime and its motive every episode. Listen here.

3. “The Dropout” by Rebecca Jarvis The story of Elizabeth Holmes, the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire, and her company Theranos will leave you reeling. Super successful, Holmes was dubbed the next Steve Jobs before she lost everything and found herself facing criminal charges. What followed was the most peculiar set of events. In The Drop Out, ABC News Chief Business, Technology, and Economics Correspondent Rebecca Jarvis walks listeners through what ended up being a three-year investigation with more twists and turns than a crime novel. Listen here.

4. “Accused” by Amber Hunt When Elizabeth Andes was found dead in her apartment in Ohio, the police decided the case was pretty cut and dry. However, two juries begged to differ. In Accused, Amber Hunt will walk you through the investigation into Andes’ death and the trial that eventually led to a conviction. But was it of the right person? That’s for you to decide. Listen here.

5. "Crime Junkie” by Ashley Flowers and Brit Prawat Crime Junkie is for the true crime obsessives. If you’re a stickler for details and love nothing more than getting to the bottom of a really complicated story, then this podcast is for you. Hosted by Ashley Flowers and Brit Prawat, Crime Junkie explores different types of crime from murder and kidnapping to conspiracy. This isn’t for the faint hearted and the stories included in Crime Junkie are truly gruesome but they'll have you hooked from episode one. Listen here.

6. “In The Dark” by Madeleine Baran If you really want to deepdive into a case then In The Dark is for you. Taking on a different true crime investigation each series, host Madeleine Baran really lets you sink your teeth into the details of the investigation. Series one saw In The Dark explored the abduction of Jacob Wetterling. In series two, Baran has taken on the case of Curtis Flowers, a man who has been tried six times for the same crime and still maintains his innocence. Listen here.

7. “My Favourite Murder” by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark If you're new to the true crime genre and want to give one of the most popular podcasts a try then My Favourite Murder by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark is definitly the one to go for. Comedian Kilgariff and Hardstark have built a huge fan following (AKA the Murderinos), and it's easy to see why. Each episode they introduce listeners to a different crime and by the end you won’t know whether to laugh or cry. Listen here.