7 Books About Female Assassins, Because It Doesn't Begin & End With Villanelle

By Lauren Sharkey
If it wasn't for Killing Eve, I definitely wouldn't have spent my weekend diving into the world of assassins. Not just any old assassin, mind you. Specifically female ones. Villanelle's psychopathic tendencies, obsession with Eve Polastri, and impeccable fashion sense all combine to make one riveting character. But she isn't the only killer-for-hire that you should be paying attention to. Read on for the best books about female assassins that don't involve the Twelve.

Of course, I couldn't fail to include the novellas that inspired the hit BBC series. Although Killing Eve isn't an exact replica of Luke Jenning's Codename Villanelle series, the four short books are well worth spending a cosy Sunday afternoon with. Plot twist: Villanelle kind of has a best friend in the books. Well, a friend at the very least.

But female assassins don't necessarily fall into the espionage thriller. Take Sarah J. Maas' Throne of Glass series. Set in a fantasy world, it slips into YA territory but is a great read for all ages. Plus, it'd make for a neat TV or film series if Hollywood were ever to come knocking.

The following books tiptoe the lines between right and wrong, ethics and duty, and so much more. And if you feel like diving into Russian politics or CIA-filled suburbia, you're in luck.

1. The Fan Fave

'Codename Villanelle' by Luke Jennings
'Codename Villanelle' is a compilation of four short novels published between 2014 and 2016. Author Luke Jennings' world formed the basis for everyone's favourite TV series and follows MI5 agent Eve Polastri as she struggles to track down infamous assassin Villanelle. As viewers of 'Killing Eve' will know, the cat and mouse action becomes increasingly personal.

2. An Alternative Genre

'Throne of Glass' by Sarah J. Maas
If you're a fan of YA, the fantasy genre, or both, you will fall hard for Sarah J. Maas' 'Throne of Glass' series. Teen assassin Celaena Sardothien is called to the king's castle for a competition to win her freedom. But an evil force transforms the battle into a fight for survival. Like the sound of this one? You've got seven books to get through.

3. A Historical Touch

'A Treachery of Spies' by Manda Scott
At first glance, 'A Treachery of Spies' doesn't seem like it's focused on a female assassin. But the elderly woman who is found murdered at the beginning? That's Sophie Destivelle, a woman who was an assassin in her younger days. The quest to find her killer takes an inspector back to 1940s France when the Resistance was well and truly underway.

4. A Beach Read

'Flirting With Death: Assassins Anonymous Step One' by Heidi Hall
Kayla McKenna lands her dream role as a CIA assassin but one job gone wrong is all it takes to send her back home to a "normal" life. But can a person who has killed for a living return to the mundanities of everyday existence?

5. The One You've Been Meaning To Read

'Red Sparrow' by Jason Matthews
The 2018 Jennifer Lawrence film was based on Jason Matthews' trilogy of Russian spy books. Former ballerina Dominika Egorov is trained to be a Sparrow i.e. to use her body as a weapon of espionage. But when she double crosses her country, events become a little deadlier.

6. The Real Life Story

'Angel of Vengeance' by Ana Siljak
Looking for a true female assassin story? Ana Silkjak's 'Angel of Vengeance' hones in on the life of Vera Zasulich. In 1878, when she was just 29, she shot the governor of St. Petersburg in Russia. But she was acquitted at trial. The book details how "Russia's most infamous terrorist" went from a noble girl to an assassin all before she turned 30.

7. The Revenge Tale

'In Cold Blood' by Mark Dawson
The first book in the first Beatrix Rose trilogy (there's a Hong Kong one too), 'In Cold Blood' begins the tale of how a truly dangerous assassin seeks to find those who wronged her. She may not be quite as much of a psychopath as Villanelle, but her thirst for revenge is equally as gripping.

Just try not to get any ideas.