Morbid fascination is nothing new, but what is new is the growing obsession with all things creepy and grim, like true crime documentaries, podcasts, and everything else in between. Whether it's radio shows, magazine articles, or TV series, there are many ways to get that hair-standing-on-the-back-of-your-neck hit. Generally, the ones you hear about most are from the USA, but hey y'all, what about creepy British documentaries?

Yes, Old Blighty has its very own horrific history with creepiness and horror and murder and cases that have gripped and terrified the nation in equal measure. I mean, didn't the Victorian's basically invent creepiness? Taking photos of the dead and stuff? Shudder.

As being a little weirdo and enjoying the more morbid things in life is pretty hot right now, you are definitely not alone in your need for content that makes you a bit jumpy when the doorbell goes. So, "what cool creepy true crime British documentaries are available to stream right now?" I hear you ask. Have no fear, as I am here to make sure you don't miss a thing.

Watch alone, watch with friends, or watch with whoever you bloomin' want, but make sure you watch something light and fluffy after, so you can get to sleep after learning everything about these scary cases, exposing how evil and cruel people really can be.

Channel 4 on YouTube This documentary details the story of Natalie Hemming, who went missing in 2016, with her husband eventually convicted of the murder. It goes deep, with fly on the wall footage of the police investigation as it was happening, and also features scenes of her six-year-old son, who's face is pixelated for his privacy, describing his father taking a red rug "to work for a wash." It follows her husband's trial and is at times, almost uncomfortable to watch. However, the family of the victim discuss how they hope the sad story of her murder will raise awareness for victims of domestic abuse, hoping to save at least one life. By publicising her case and giving up their right to privacy, they've highlighted the sad facts reported by the Office For National Statistics that two women in England and Wales are murdered each week by current or former partners. Watch on 4 Catch up here

BBC Three on YouTube The BBC made this eight-part documentary detailing the case of 16-year-old Damien Nettles. Nettles disappeared after a night out in Cowes, Isle of Wight in 1996. He was never found despite a huge effort by police and his family. In this series of short documentaries, investigative journalists Bronagh Munro and Alys Harte spend three months looking into the case, speaking to involved parties and analysing available evidence. As the story unfolds, local gangs, drug dealers, and others, finally step forward to speak out. Nettle's mother Valerie is featured in the documentary and talks about how frustrated the lack of progress has been for her and her family. With each episode being in and around 15 minutes long, this documentary series is super easy to ingest, but is by no means an easy watch, if you get what I mean. Watch on BBC iPlayer here

The Chillenden Murders re-examines the infamously brutal hammer attack by Michael Stone on Lin Russell and her daughters Megan and Josie in 1996. Josie was the only one who miraculously survived. In this particular show, a panel of experts, including detectives, lawyers, and forensic scientists take another look at the evidence from the tragic case. Stone was later convicted of bludgeoning the family in a country lane near their Kent home, having admitted his guilt to a fellow prisoner. Despite this, Stone has always maintained his innocence, with the BBC reporting recent claims made by Stone's legal team alleging that convicted murderer Levi Bellfield confessed to the crime. The Express reports that Bellfield has denied the allegations. This case in particular led to a controversial review of the Mental Health Act 2007 which means that the government now has the right to detain people who are considered dangerous to society but not treatable, whether they have committed a serious crime or not. Watch online here

BBC on YouTube I bet you've heard her name before, it must sound kinda familiar. Ruth Ellis has the less than desirable claim to fame of being the last woman to be hanged in Britain. She was a 28-year-old waitress and occasional glamour model who went on to become a hostess in a jazzy Knightsbridge club. She was convicted of shooting to death her lover David Blakely outside a pub in Hampstead way back when in 1955. She killed him because she had suspected him of playing away, so to speak. Many people still talk about the case because it's believed that evidence was left out and she had an unfair trial. A 2003 appeal against the conviction by Ellis' sister was turned down. Nevertheless, the good old BBC went on ahead and re-examined the evidence and the discoveries they make will leave you wondering, was this mother of two innocent after all? Watch the trailer here

Darnell macdowell on YouTube Apart from being horrific murders committed by people who were supposed to protect and care for the victims, these three cases have another factor in common; the guilty parties chose not only to hide in plain sight but to actually go in front of the media appealing for help, answers, and justice for the victims. The footage of the perpetrators' fake emotion is incredibly creepy and distressing, as is the fact that they really thought they would get away with it. This documentary includes the Philpott case, the murder of Tia Sharp, and the murder of Shafilea Ahmed. Watch here on 4 Catch Up

SuperJaybro on YouTube Michael Mosley makes some pretty lit documentaries, but this one in particular is a fave of mine. It's a bit different to the others as it is about murder as a whole as opposed to any one particular case. Mosley investigates the science and potential genetic common factor in many murderers. The main researcher in this claims to have the same gene as murderers and psychopaths and aims to investigate what it is that leads to some people becoming murderers and others not. Watch on BBC iPlayer here

Dogwoof on YouTube This film is both creepy and incredibly sad. It tells the story of Joyce Vincent, a woman who was found dead in an incredibly tragic way. After her bills had not been paid for quite some time, her body was found in her flat. It had been lying there for three years. Three years. Not only is this in itself desperately sad, but she was found with the TV on, surrounded by half wrapped Christmas presents. Who was she? Who were these gifts for? Why had nobody looked for her? So many questions with nowhere near enough answers. Watch online here