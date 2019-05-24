Most of us are all aware that using sunscreen on our bodies and faces is crucial in protecting skin from short term and long term damage. While most experts would advise wearing an SPF 30+ on your face (I use 50), accidents do happen, so it's best to be prepared for when they do. With this in mind, I went searching for the best face cleansers to use on sunburnt skin, along with some tips for how to treat skin that has been out in the sun for too long.

While the NHS advises taking certain measures to treat sunburn, such as drinking plenty of water to avoid dehydration, and applying damp cold flannels and towels to the sunburnt area, it's crucial to also adjust your skincare routine accordingly also.

From personal experience, I would recommend sticking to super simple formulas that are designed for sensitive skins and that do not contain fragrance or harsh chemicals. I really like to use milky textures for occasions like this, as they are ultra soothing and comforting for skin.

Dermatologist Dr Sam Bunting told Good Housekeeping that "sunburnt skin will absorb skincare products more readily, as your barrier function is reduced." For that reason, you need to avoid anything with exfoliating acids in them, or products like retinols. "I’d also skip all exfoliants and perfumed skincare – the blander, the better," she told the publication.

With this in mind, let's take a look at the cleansers that are super gentle to skin and are suitable for when the worst happens:

Aesop Gentle Facial Cleansing Milk £25 Selfridges Aesop's latest cleansing formula is its first milky texture, and contains gentle grape seed and sandalwood to soften and kindly cleanse the skin, without provoking it. Sunburnt skin will be taken care of with this gentle milk. Buy Now

Glossier Milky Jelly Cleanser £15 Glossier Glossier's beloved cleanser works to deeply clean the face, as well as removing makeup. However, it's still super gentle, and uses ingredients such as rosewater to soothe and aid red, hot, or burnt skin. Buy Now

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser £8.99 Boots An icon in skincare, this ultra gentle cleanser is designed for sensitive skin and those who suffer from conditions such as eczema, and rosacea. So it's only fitting that this is also brilliant for soothing skin that's been out in the sun too long. Buy Now

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Dermo-Cleanser Sensitive Skin £12.50 Boots La Roche Posay is known for its ultra gentle, kind to skin products, so they're a great go-to for all things post sunburn. This wipe-off milk is incredibly soothing thanks to its Glycerine and La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water. Buy Now

Avene Tolérance Extrême Cleansing Lotion £15 Boots I always turn to this when I suffer eczema on my face, or have a nasty reaction to a product I am trying. Because of its lotion texture, it not only cleanses the skin, but feels ultra moisturising and comforting. Buy Now

CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser £9 Boots CeraVe is a brand beloved by those who experience super sensitivity, dryness, and reactive skin. Their hydrating cleanser plumps the skin with hyaluronic acid, while giving it an effective clean. Buy Now